Wednesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 42 19 .689 —

New York 39 18 .684 1

Tampa Bay 28 31 .475 13

Toronto 26 34 .433 15½

Baltimore 18 41 .305 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 31 28 .525 —

Detroit 29 33 .468 3½

Minnesota 26 31 .456 4

Kansas City 21 39 .350 10½

Chicago 19 39 .328 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 38 22 .633 —

Houston 37 25 .597 2

Los Angeles 33 28 .541 5½

Oakland 31 29 .517 7

Texas 25 37 .403 14

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 4, 1st game

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 6

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Boston 6, Detroit 0

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 3, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Houston 1

Oakland at Texas, late

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, late

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Roark 2-6), 1:05

Baltimore (Bundy 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 1:10

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 6-4), 1:10

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-1), 7:07

Detroit (Hardy 2-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-1), 7:10

Oakland (Mengden 6-4) at Texas (Colon 2-3), 8:05

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 8:10

Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Houston (McCullers 7-3), 8:10

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 10:07

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07

Detroit at Boston, 7:10

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Houston at Texas, 8:05

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 35 25 .583 —

Washington 34 25 .576 ½

Philadelphia 31 26 .544 2½

New York 27 31 .466 7

Miami 20 39 .339 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 37 24 .607 —

Chicago 33 23 .589 1½

St. Louis 32 25 .561 3

Pittsburgh 30 29 .508 6

Cincinnati 21 40 .344 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 31 28 .525 —

Colorado 31 29 .517 ½

San Francisco 30 30 .500 1½

Los Angeles 29 30 .492 2

San Diego 28 34 .452 4½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 11, Atlanta 4

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, late

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, late

Miami at St. Louis, late

Atlanta at San Diego, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Roark 2-6), 1:05

Baltimore (Bundy 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 1:10

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 6-4), 1:10

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-3) at San Diego (TBD), 3:40

Arizona (Buchholz 1-1) at San Francisco (Stratton 7-3), 3:45

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3), 7:05

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-6), 7:10

Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-4), 8:05

Miami (Chen 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 8:15

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35

Miami at St. Louis, 1:15

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Baseball Boxscores

Red Sox 6, Tigers 0

Detroit Boston

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 1

Mi.Cbrr 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 4 3 2 2

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 2 0

Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0 E.Nunez 2b 4 0 2 1

Ro.Rdrg 3b 1 0 0 0 Holt rf 3 0 0 1

J.McCnn c 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0

J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 2 0

D.Mchdo 2b 3 0 1 0

Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 32 6 10 5

Detroit 000″000″000 — 0

Boston 200″220″00x — 6

E–Candelario (6). DP–Detroit 2, Boston 1. LOB–Detroit 4, Boston 7. 2B–Castellanos (20). HR–Bogaerts (9), J.Martinez (20). SB–Benintendi (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Lewicki (L,0-1) 3 2/3 5 4 2 3 2

Saupold 2 1/3 4 2 2 2 1

Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 1

Reininger 1 1 0 0 0 2

Boston

Wright (W,2-0) 7 2 0 0 3 6

Velazquez 1 1 0 0 0 0

Workman 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, John Tumpane. First, Mike DiMuro. Second, Jeremie Rehak. Third, Mark Wegner. T–2:41. A–34,762 (37,731).

Indians 3, Brewers 2

Milwaukee Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cain cf 4 0 2 1 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0

Yelich rf 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 0 1 0

Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 1

T.Shaw 3b 4 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 0

Braun lf 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0

Choi dh 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 2 0

Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0

Pina c 3 1 1 0 Chsnhll rf 3 0 1 2

Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 31 3 8 3

Milwaukee 001″000″001 — 2

Cleveland 021″000″00x — 3

DP–Milwaukee 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 5. 2B–Pina (6), Brantley (13), Encarnacion (8), Kipnis (14). HR–T.Shaw (14), Jose.Ramirez (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee

Guerra (L,3-4) 6 7 3 3 1 5

Jennings 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Knebel 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Kluber (W,9-2) 7 7 1 1 0 7

Ramirez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Allen (S,10-11) 1 1 1 1 0 1

Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Quinn Wolcott. Second, Jeff Kellogg. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–2:39. A–22,330 (35,225).

Rockies 9, Reds 6

Colorado Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

LMahieu 2b 5 1 1 0 Winker rf 4 0 1 1

Blckmon cf 5 2 3 1 Brnhart c 5 1 3 2

Arenado 3b 3 2 1 0 Votto 1b 5 1 3 0

C.Gnzal rf 5 2 3 4 Suarez 3b 5 0 2 0

Story ss 5 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 5 0 2 1

Parra lf 4 0 2 1 Duvall lf 5 0 2 1

Desmond 1b 4 1 1 0 Schbler cf 5 2 2 1

Innetta c 3 1 1 2 Peraza ss 4 1 1 0

Freland p 2 0 0 1 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0

Dunn p 0 0 0 0 Dixon ph 1 0 0 0

Tuchman ph 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0

McGee p 0 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Blndino ph 1 0 0 0

W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Casali ph 1 1 1 0

Totals 36 9 12 9 Totals 42 6 17 6

Colorado 220″002″300 — 9

Cincinnati 000″010″203 — 6

DP–Cincinnati 2. LOB–Colorado 5, Cincinnati 10. 2B–Casali (1). 3B–Blackmon (4). HR–C.Gonzalez (6), Iannetta (5), Schebler (8). CS–Parra (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado

Freeland (W,6-5) 6 2/3 9 3 3 1 7

Dunn 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

McGee 1 2 0 0 0 2

Shaw 2/3 5 3 3 0 0

Davis (S,19-21) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

DeSclafani (L,0-1) 5 6 4 4 1 5

Brice 1 3 2 2 2 0

Peralta 1 2 3 3 1 1

Floro 1 0 0 0 1 0

Garrett 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP–Shaw. Umpires–Home, Brian Gorman. First, Adrian Johnson. Second, Tripp Gibson. Third, Chad Whitson. T–3:16. A–21,944 (42,319).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .359; Castellanos, Detroit, .336; Segura, Seattle, .331; Simmons, Los Angeles, .330; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Baltimore, .326; Brantley, Cleveland, .322; Martinez, Boston, .318; Trout, Los Angeles, .316; Rosario, Minnesota, .312.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 52; Springer, Houston, 46; Lindor, Cleveland, 45; Ramirez, Cleveland, 43; Segura, Seattle, 43; Benintendi, Boston, 42; Judge, New York, 42; Martinez, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 52; Machado, Baltimore, 48; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Ramirez, Cleveland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Judge, New York, 41; 4 tied at 40.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 82; Castellanos, Detroit, 80; Segura, Seattle, 78; Machado, Baltimore, 75; Jay, Kansas City, 73; Lindor, Cleveland, 73; Martinez, Boston, 71; Simmons, Los Angeles, 71; 3 tied at 69.

DOUBLES–Abreu, Chicago, 22; Escobar, Minnesota, 21; Andujar, New York, 20; Castellanos, Detroit, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Pillar, Toronto, 20; Betts, Boston, 19; 4 tied at 18.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Hernandez, Toronto, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 20; Ramirez, Cleveland, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Machado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Mazara, Texas, 14.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; Benintendi, Boston, 10; DeShields, Texas, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Severino, New York, 9-1; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 8 tied at 6.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.24; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.96; Severino, New York, 2.20; Cole, Houston, 2.20; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.77; Morton, Houston, 2.84; Mengden, Oakland, 2.91; Sale, Boston, 3.00; Paxton, Seattle, 3.13.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 116; Sale, Boston, 110; Verlander, Houston, 104; Severino, New York, 102; Bauer, Cleveland, 97; Kluber, Cleveland, 95; Paxton, Seattle, 95; Morton, Houston, 92; Snell, Tampa Bay, 88; Happ, Toronto, 87.

National League

BATTING–Kemp, Los Angeles, .344; Gennett, Cincinnati, .344; Markakis, Atlanta, .331; Freeman, Atlanta, .328; Arenado, Colorado, .327; Crawford, San Francisco, .320; Almora, Chicago, .317; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .313; Belt, San Francisco, .307; 2 tied at .306.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 50; Blackmon, Colorado, 48; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 42; Pham, St. Louis, 40; Arenado, Colorado, 39; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Harper, Washington, 37; Cain, Milwaukee, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 45; Suarez, Cincinnati, 44; Gennett, Cincinnati, 42; Story, Colorado, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Harper, Washington, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Rizzo, Chicago, 38; Shaw, Milwaukee, 37; Arenado, Colorado, 36.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 79; Gennett, Cincinnati, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Albies, Atlanta, 68; Arenado, Colorado, 67; Crawford, San Francisco, 66; Votto, Cincinnati, 66; Castro, Miami, 65; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 65; Hosmer, San Diego, 65.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 18; Markakis, Atlanta, 18; Albies, Atlanta, 17; Bryant, Chicago, 17; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 16; Freeman, Atlanta, 16; Longoria, San Francisco, 16; McCutchen, San Francisco, 16; Pirela, San Diego, 16; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 16.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 6; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 6; Baez, Chicago, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Contreras, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; Story, Colorado, 4; 13 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 18; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Baez, Chicago, 14; Shaw, Milwaukee, 14; Adams, Washington, 13; Arenado, Colorado, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Gennett, Cincinnati, 12; 5 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 16; MTaylor, Washington, 15; Cain, Milwaukee, 11; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 10; Jankowski, San Diego, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 10-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3; Wacha, St. Louis, 7-1; 7 tied at 6.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.49; Scherzer, Washington, 1.95; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.18; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.22; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.27; Wacha, St. Louis, 2.41; Lester, Chicago, 2.44; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.49; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.66; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 133; Corbin, Arizona, 98; deGrom, New York, 98; Strasburg, Washington, 93; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 80; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 79; Greinke, Arizona, 78; Gray, Colorado, 76; Syndergaard, New York, 76; 2 tied at 74.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s Result

Golden State 124, Cleveland 114, OT

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 122, Cleveland 103, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 11

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 14

x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 5 1 .833 —

Washington 5 3 .625 1

Atlanta 3 3 .500 2

Chicago 3 3 .500 2

New York 2 3 .400 2½

Indiana 0 6 .000 5

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 4 1 .800 —

Seattle 5 2 .714 —

Phoenix 5 3 .625 ½

Dallas 3 3 .500 1½

Minnesota 2 5 .286 3

Las Vegas 1 5 .167 3½

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Results

Phoenix 80, New York 74

Atlanta 82, Connecticut 77

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Washington, 4

Connecticut at New York, 7

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULT

Vegas 6, Washington 4

Wednesday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Vegas 2

Saturday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Vegas 1

Monday’s RESULT

Washington 6, Vegas 2, Washington leads series 3-1

Thursday’s GAME

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 29 30 18

New York City FC 8 3 3 27 29 19

Columbus 7 3 5 26 21 13

New York 7 4 1 22 27 14

New England 6 4 4 22 24 20

Orlando City 6 6 1 19 22 23

Philadelphia 5 6 3 18 16 19

Chicago 5 7 2 17 20 25

Montreal 4 10 0 12 15 29

Toronto FC 3 7 2 11 17 23

D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 28 28 14

FC Dallas 7 1 5 26 22 14

Real Salt Lake 7 6 1 22 19 26

Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 25 21

Portland 6 3 3 21 20 18

Vancouver 5 5 5 20 21 28

Houston 5 5 3 18 27 21

LA Galaxy 5 7 2 17 19 23

Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26

San Jose 2 8 3 9 19 25

Seattle 2 7 2 8 7 14

Colorado 2 8 2 8 14 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2

Friday’s RESULT

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

Saturday’S RESULTS

LA Galaxy 1, Portland 1, tie

Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Montreal 1, Houston 0

New England 2, New York 1

New York City FC 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 3, tie

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Chicago 2, San Jose 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0

Sunday’s RESULTS

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota United 1

Friday’s GAME

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8

Saturday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30

New York at Columbus, 5

Orlando City at Vancouver, 7

Montreal at FC Dallas, 8

New England at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Houston, 9

D.C. United at Seattle, 10

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA Division I

Baseball Super Regionals

Best-of-3

At Boshamer Stadium

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Friday, June 8: North Carolina (41-18) vs. Stetson (48-11), 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 9: North Carolina vs. Stetson, Noon

x-Sunday, June 10: North Carolina vs. Stetson, Noon

At Hawkins Field

Nashville, Tenn.

Friday, June 8: Vanderbilt (34-25) vs. Mississippi State (35-26), 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 9: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 10: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m.

At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

Corvallis, Ore.

Friday, June 8: Oregon State (47-10-1) vs. Minnesota (44-13), 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 9: Oregon State vs. Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 10: Oregon State vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.

At Goodwin Field

Fullerton, Calif.

Friday, June 8: Cal State Fullerton (35-23) vs. Washington (33-23), 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 9: Cal State Fullerton vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 10: Cal State Fullerton vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium

Gainesville, Fla.

Saturday, June 9: Florida (45-18) vs. Auburn (42-21), Noon

Sunday, June 10: Florida vs. Auburn, Noon

x-Monday, June 11: Florida vs. Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

At Baum Stadium at George Cole Field

Fayetteville, Ark.

Saturday, June 9: Arkansas (42-18) vs. South Carolina (36-24), 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 10: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m.

x-Monday, June 11: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, 7 p.m.

At Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park

Lubbock, Texas

Saturday, June 9: Texas Tech (42-17) vs. Duke (44-16), 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 10: Texas Tech vs. Duke, 6 p.m.

x-Monday, June 11: Texas Tech vs. Duke, 4 p.m.

At UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Austin, Texas

Saturday, June 9: Texas (40-20) vs. Tennessee Tech (52-10), 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 10: Texas vs. Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.

x-Monday, June 11: Texas vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

x-if necessary

Collegiate Baseball Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Oregon State 47-10-1 494 1

2. Florida 45-18 491 4

3. North Carolina 41-18 489 5

4. Arkansas 42-18 487 10

5. Texas 40-20 483 12

6. Texas Tech 42-17 480 13

7. Minnesota 44-13 478 14

8. Stetson 48-11 477 16

9. Duke 44-16 475 11

10. South Carolina 36-24 472 19

11. Tennessee Tech 52-10 471 22

12. Cal State Fullerton 35-23 468 28

13. Washington 33-23 466 30

14. Auburn 42-21 464 —

15. Vanderbilt 34-25 462 —

16. Mississippi State 35-26 461 —

17. Clemson 47-16 460 2

18. Stanford 46-12 457 3

19. Mississippi 48-17 455 6

20. Georgia 39-21 452 7

21. Southern Miss. 44-18 450 8

22. N.C. State 42-18 447 9

23. Louisville 45-19 445 21

24. Oklahoma 38-25 443 —

25. UCLA 38-21 440 23

26. Houston 38-25 439 24

27. UConn 37-22-1 438 26

28. Coastal Carolina 43-19 435 17

29. East Carolina 44-18 434 18

30. St. John’s 40-17 430 20

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled C Austin Wynns from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Pawtucket (IL). Sent RHP Tyler Thornburg to Pawtucket for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled C Kevan Smith from Charlotte (IL). Added RHP Juan Minaya from Charlotte as 26th man.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Bradley Zimmer to Columbus (IL). Reinstated OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Sandy Baez to Erie (EL). Assigned SS Pete Kozma outright to Toledo (IL). Signed RHP Gerson Moreno to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Daniel Gossett on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned RHP Josh Lucas to Nashville (PCL). Reinstated RHP Liam Hendriks from the 10-day DL. Recalled C Josh Phegley from Nashville.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Diego Castillo from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Yonny Chirinos to Durham.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Socrates Brito to Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of 3B Kristopher Negron from Reno. Sent RHP Shelby Miller to Jackson (SL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jackson Stephens to Louisville (IL). Released RHP Kevin Shackelford. Reinstated RHP Anthony DeSclafani from the 60-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF Daniel Castro to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled OF Mike Tauchman from Albuquerque.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Gerson Bautista to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated LHP Budday Baumann for assignment. Reinstated 3B Todd Frazier and RHP Anthony Swarzak from the 10-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP Drew Hutchison outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent SS J.P. Crawford to Lehigh Valley for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Carson Kelly and RHP Mike Mayers to Memphis (PCL). Designated C Steven Baron for assignment. Reinstated C Yadier Molina and RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Preston Guilmet from Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Pierce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated LHP Madison Bumgarner from the 60-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Harrisburg (EL). Placed RHP Jeremy Hellickson on the 10-day DL. Reinstated LHP Matt Grace from the 10-day DL and LHP Tim Collins from paternity leave.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released INF Matt Telesco.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Chris Powell. Signed RHP Jeremy Holcombe.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Kyle Kinman.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Claimed OF Jordan Smith off waivers from St. Paul. Signed RHP Neal Kunik.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 2B David Cronin.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Jimmy Heck and UT Chandler Rodriguez. Released C Nick Crouse and OF Cutter McDowell.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Ottavio Dattolo. Released RHP Matt Sandoval.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released 1B/OF Conner Simonetti.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed UT Joel Davis, OF Tony Holton, LHP Ryan Lawlor and INF Samuel Vega. Released INFs Tyler Beckwith and Michael Centeno.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released LHP Anthony Paesano.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded 1B Kewby Meyer to Lake Erie. Signed OF Zach Weigel to a contract extension.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Karl Blum.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released LHP Chris DeRue.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Zach Miller on the PUP list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of LB Tank Carder. Signed LB Mychal Kendricks.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Taylor Symmank.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OL Jerald Hawkins and TE Jake McGee on injured reserve. Signed OT Bryce Harris and TE Ryan Malleck to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Trovon Reed.

XFL

XFL — Named Oliver Luck commissioner.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Renewed their affiliation with Kansas City (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Ben Simon coach of Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Promoted Nelson Emerson to director of player personnel and Glen Murray to director of player development. Named Richard Seeley general manager and Jaroslav Modry assistant coach of Ontario (AHL). Reassigned Ontario director of hockey operations Hubie McDonough to scout.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Fired coach Doug Weight and general manager Garth Snow.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Drew Bannister coach of San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed LWs Braden Christoffer and Evan Polei, RW Ryan Van Stralen and D Logan Day and Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin to one-year contracts.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Announced coach and general manager of hockey operations Chuck Weber will not return next season.

Olympic Sports

USA CYCLING — Named Tim Johnson USA Cycling Foundation development director.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Yosef Samuel to a short-term agreement.

College

MEN’S BASKETBALL COLLEGIATE OFFICIATING CONSORTIUM — Named Jim Haney assistant coordinator of men’s officiating, assigned to America East Conference beginning next season.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL COACHES — Announced West Virginia coach Bob Huggins and Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin accepted invitations to join the board of directors.

APPALACHIAN STATE — Extended the contract of men’s basketball coach Jim Fox two years through the 2020-21 season.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Lisa Varytimidis associate athletics director and senior woman administration.

GETTYSBURG — Named Michael Kovach assistant men’s soccer coach.

HOUSTON — Announced senior QB Quentin Dormady is transferring from Tennessee.

LANDER — Named Samantha Pinchoff women’s tennis coach.

LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Brenden Straughn assistant men’s basketball coach.

NYU — Named Meg Barber women’s basketball coach.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Named Sean Neal assistant men’s basketball coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Anna Nimz associate head women’s basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Promoted assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator Brandon Steele to head coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Area Golf

Sycamore Springs Golf Course

18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE

NET SCORE ON EVEN HOLES — (1st flight) Sharon Hartman; (2nd flight) Joyce Fruth; (3rd flight) Mary Gunka. LOW GROSS — Tami Sink 98. LOW NET — Mary Gunka 65.

Hillcrest Golf Club

Ladies Tuesday Morning League

THROW OUT HOLES 4 & 7 — Dorothy Peiffer 40.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Seeks JH CC Coach

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School has a vacancy for a junior high cross country coach. Experience preferred but not necessary. Please submit resume and inquiries to Michele Wolf, athletic director, at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

Comments

comments