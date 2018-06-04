Tuesday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 41 19 .683 —

New York 38 18 .679 1

Tampa Bay 28 30 .483 12

Toronto 26 33 .441 14½

Baltimore 17 41 .293 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 30 28 .517 —

Detroit 29 32 .475 2½

Minnesota 25 30 .455 3½

Kansas City 21 38 .356 9½

Chicago 18 38 .321 11

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 37 22 .627 —

Houston 37 24 .607 1

Los Angeles 32 28 .533 5½

Oakland 31 29 .517 6½

Texas 25 37 .403 13½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Toronto 8, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5

Oakland 5, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 9, Houston 3

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 4, 1st game

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, late

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 4:10, 1st game

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 9-1), 7:05

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 7:07

Baltimore (Cobb 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3), 7:10

Detroit (Lewicki 0-0) at Boston (Wright 1-0), 7:10

Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 8-2), 7:10

Oakland (Manaea 5-6) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 8:05

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-6) at Minnesota (Littell 0-0), 8:10, 2nd game

Seattle (Paxton 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 3-7), 8:10

Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-4), 10:07

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07

Detroit at Boston, 7:10

Oakland at Texas, 8:05

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10

Seattle at Houston, 8:10

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 35 24 .593 —

Washington 33 25 .569 1½

Philadelphia 31 26 .544 3

New York 27 30 .474 7

Miami 20 39 .339 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 37 23 .617 —

Chicago 33 23 .589 2

St. Louis 32 25 .561 3½

Pittsburgh 30 29 .508 6½

Cincinnati 21 39 .350 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 31 27 .534 —

Colorado 30 29 .508 1½

Los Angeles 29 30 .492 2½

San Francisco 29 30 .492 2½

San Diego 27 34 .443 5½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 7

San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 1

Arizona 6, Miami 1

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 3

Monday’s Games

Arizona at San Francisco, late

Atlanta at San Diego, late

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 2-0), 7:05

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 9-1), 7:05

Baltimore (Cobb 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3), 7:10

Colorado (Freeland 5-5) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0), 7:10

Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 8-2), 7:10

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 8:05

Miami (Urena 0-7) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-2), 8:15

Atlanta (Newcomb 6-1) at San Diego (Lyles 2-1), 10:10

Arizona (Corbin 5-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-0), 10:15

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10

Atlanta at San Diego, 3:40

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15

Baseball Boxscores

Yankees 7, Tigers 4

First Game

New York Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Martin cf 4 1 0 0

Judge dh 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 2 1

Bird 1b 3 1 1 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 1

Stanton rf 5 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 0 0

Grgrius ss 4 1 1 0 Goodrum 1b 3 1 1 1

Andujar 3b 4 1 1 1 Joh.Hck c 4 0 1 0

C.Frzer lf 4 1 1 1 J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0

Au.Rmne c 3 1 1 3 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 1

G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 1 D.Mchdo 2b 3 0 0 0

V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 34 7 7 7 Totals 35 4 6 4

New York 001″600″000 — 7

Detroit 100″010″002 — 4

E–D.Machado (5), Au.Romine (2), G.Torres (8). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–New York 7, Detroit 5. 2B–Mi.Cabrera (10), Goodrum (10), J.Iglesias (16). HR–Bird (2), Au.Romine (4), G.Torres (10). SB–Gregorius (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Severino (W,9-1) 8 4 2 1 0 10

Holder 2/3 2 2 0 0 0

Chapman (S,14-15) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

VerHagen (L,0-2) 3 2/3 7 7 7 2 2

Baez 4 1/3 0 0 0 3 4

Reininger 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP–by Baez (Bird), by Severino (Goodrum). WP–Baez. Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Nick Mahrley. Second, Bill Miller. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–2:46. A–28,016 (41,297).

Tigers 4, Yankees 2

Second Game

New York Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gardner cf 5 0 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 1

Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0

G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 0

Stanton dh 3 1 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 1

G.Trres ss 4 0 0 0 D.Mchdo pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Andujar 3b 3 0 2 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 1 0

N.Wlker 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 0 0 0 0

Austin 1b 4 0 1 0 Martin cf 3 2 2 0

C.Frzer lf 2 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 1 1

A.Hicks ph 1 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 2b 3 0 0 1

V.Reyes lf 4 0 0 0

Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 31 4 8 4

New York 001″001″000 — 2

Detroit 010″200″10x — 4

LOB–New York 10, Detroit 10. 2B–Andujar 2 (20), Candelario (14), Mi.Cabrera (11), V.Martinez (9), Martin (11), J.McCann (9). 3B–Gardner (2). HR–Stanton (13). SF–Ro.Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

German (L,0-4) 6 2/3 7 4 4 2 3

Warren 1 1/3 1 0 0 3 1

Detroit

Fiers (W,5-3) 5 2/3 6 2 2 2 6

Coleman H,2 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 3

Jimenez H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2

Greene (S,15-18) 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP–by German (Castellanos), by Fiers (Stanton). WP–German, Greene. Umpires–Home, Alan Porter. First, Bill Miller. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Nick Mahrley. T–3:07. A–24,165 (41,297).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .359; Simmons, Los Angeles, .336; Castellanos, Detroit, .333; Segura, Seattle, .331; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Baltimore, .327; Brantley, Cleveland, .323; Rosario, Minnesota, .317; Martinez, Boston, .315; 2 tied at .308.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Springer, Houston, 46; Lindor, Cleveland, 45; Segura, Seattle, 43; Judge, New York, 42; Ramirez, Cleveland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Gardner, New York, 39; 3 tied at 37.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 50; Machado, Baltimore, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 41; Davis, Oakland, 40; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 40.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 82; Castellanos, Detroit, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78; Machado, Baltimore, 74; Lindor, Cleveland, 73; Simmons, Los Angeles, 71; Jay, Kansas City, 70; 4 tied at 69.

DOUBLES–Abreu, Chicago, 21; Andujar, New York, 20; Escobar, Minnesota, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Pillar, Toronto, 20; Betts, Boston, 19; Castellanos, Detroit, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Profar, Texas, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Hernandez, Toronto, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Machado, Baltimore, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Mazara, Texas, 14.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; 4 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 8 tied at 6.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.24; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.02; Severino, New York, 2.20; Cole, Houston, 2.20; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.77; Morton, Houston, 2.84; Mengden, Oakland, 2.91; Sale, Boston, 3.00; Paxton, Seattle, 3.13.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 116; Sale, Boston, 110; Verlander, Houston, 104; Severino, New York, 102; Bauer, Cleveland, 97; Paxton, Seattle, 95; Morton, Houston, 92; Kluber, Cleveland, 88; Snell, Tampa Bay, 88; Happ, Toronto, 87.

National League

BATTING–Kemp, Los Angeles, .344; Gennett, Cincinnati, .342; Freeman, Atlanta, .335; Markakis, Atlanta, .328; Arenado, Colorado, .327; Almora, Chicago, .317; Crawford, San Francisco, .314; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .313; Belt, San Francisco, .307; Herrera, Philadelphia, .305.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 50; Blackmon, Colorado, 46; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 42; Pham, St. Louis, 40; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Harper, Washington, 37; Cain, Milwaukee, 36; Markakis, Atlanta, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 45; Suarez, Cincinnati, 44; Gennett, Cincinnati, 41; Story, Colorado, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Harper, Washington, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Rizzo, Chicago, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Shaw, Milwaukee, 36.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Gennett, Cincinnati, 75; Albies, Atlanta, 67; Arenado, Colorado, 66; Castro, Miami, 65; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 65; 4 tied at 64.

DOUBLES–Bryant, Chicago, 17; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Markakis, Atlanta, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 16; Freeman, Atlanta, 16; Longoria, San Francisco, 16; McCutchen, San Francisco, 16; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 16; 4 tied at 15.

TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 6; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 6; Baez, Chicago, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; Story, Colorado, 4; 13 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 18; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Baez, Chicago, 14; Shaw, Milwaukee, 13; Adams, Washington, 12; Arenado, Colorado, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Gennett, Cincinnati, 12; 5 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 16; MTaylor, Washington, 15; Cain, Milwaukee, 11; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 10; Jankowski, San Diego, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 9-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3; Wacha, St. Louis, 7-1; Gonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Lester, Chicago, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 6-1; Quintana, Chicago, 6-4; Strasburg, Washington, 6-5.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.49; Scherzer, Washington, 1.92; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.18; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.22; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.27; Wacha, St. Louis, 2.41; Lester, Chicago, 2.44; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.49; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.66; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 120; Corbin, Arizona, 98; deGrom, New York, 98; Strasburg, Washington, 93; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 80; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 79; Greinke, Arizona, 78; Gray, Colorado, 76; Syndergaard, New York, 76; 2 tied at 74.

2017 Baseball Draft Selections

First Round

1. Detroit, Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn.

2. San Francisco, Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech.

3. Philadelphia, Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State.

4. Chicago White Sox, Nick Madrigal, SS, Oregon State.

5. Cincinnati, Jonathan India, 3B, Florida.

6. N.Y. Mets, Jarred Kelenic, OF Waukesha (Wis.) West HS.

7. San Diego, Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto (Tenn.) HS.

8. Atlanta, Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie HS, Melbourne, Fla.

9. Oakland, Kyler Murray, CF, Oklahoma.

10. Pittsburgh, Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama.

11. Baltimore, Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights HS, Nacogdoches, Texas.

12. Toronto, Jordan Groshans, SS, Magnolia (Texas) HS.

13. Miami, Connor Scott, OF, H.B. Plant HS, Tampa, Fla.

14. Seattle, Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson.

15. Texas, Cole Winn, RHP, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran HS.

16. Tampa Bay, Matthew Liberatore, RHP, Mountain Ridge HS, Glendale, Ariz.

17. L.A. Angels, Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope HS, Cary, N.C.

18. Kansas City, Brady Singer, RHP, Florida.

19. St. Louis, Nolan Gorman, 3B, Sandra Day O’Connor HS, Glendale, Ariz.

20. Minnesota, Trevor Larnach, RF, Oregon State.

21. Milwaukee, Brice Turang, SS, Santiago HS, Corona, Calif.

22. Colorado, Ryan Rolison, LHP, Mississippi.

23. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville (Ga.), HS.

24. Chicago Cubs, Nico Hoerner, SS, Stanford.

25. Arizona, Matt McLain, SS, Beckman HS, Irvine, Calif.

26. Boston, Triston Casas, 3B, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.

27. Washington, Mason Denaburg, RHP, Merritt Island (Fla.) HS.

28. Houston, Seth Beer, OF, Clemson.

29. Cleveland, Noah Naylor, C, St. Joan of Arc Catholic SS, Mississauga, Ontario.

30. L.A. Dodgers, J.T. Ginn, RHP, Brandon (Miss.) HS.

Compensation Picks

31. a-Tampa Bay, Shane McLanahan, LHP, South Florida.

32. b-Tampa Bay, Nick Schnell, OF, Roncalli HS, Indianapolis.

33. c-Kansas City, Jackson Kowar, RHP, Florida.

34. d-Kansas City, Daniel Lynch, LHP, Virginia.

35. e-Cleveland, Ethan Hankins, RHP, Forsyth Central HS, Cumming, Ga.

a-Alex Cobb; Baltimore forfeited its second-round pick.

b-Not signing Drew Rasmussen.

c-Lorenzo Cain; Milwaukee forfeited its third-round pick.

d-Eric Hosmer; San Diego forfeited its second-round pick.

e-Carlos Santana; Philadelphia forfeited its second-round pick. Competitive Balance Round A

36. Pittsburgh, Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Fivay HS, Hudson, Fla.

37. Baltimore, Cadyn Grenier, SS, Oregon State.

38. San Diego, Xavier Edwards, North Broward Prep HS, Coconut Creek, Fla.

39. Arizona, Jake McCarthy, OF, Virginia.

40. Kansas City, Kris Bubic, LHP, Stanford.

41. Cleveland, Lenny Torres, Beacon (NY) HS.

42. Colorado, Grant Lavigne, Bedford (NH) HS.

43. St. Louis, Griffin Roberts, RHP, Wake Forest.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s Result

Golden State 124, Cleveland 114, OT

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 122, Cleveland 103, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 11

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 14

x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 5 0 1.000 —

Washington 5 3 .625 1½

Chicago 3 3 .500 2½

New York 2 2 .500 2½

Atlanta 2 3 .400 3

Indiana 0 6 .000 5½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 4 1 .800 —

Seattle 5 2 .714 —

Phoenix 4 3 .571 1

Dallas 3 3 .500 1½

Minnesota 2 5 .286 3

Las Vegas 1 5 .167 3½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Connecticut 88, Washington 64

Phoenix 78, Atlanta 71

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 69

Chicago 95, Las Vegas 90

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULT

Vegas 6, Washington 4

Wednesday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Vegas 2, series tied 1-1

Saturday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Vegas 1, Washington leads series 2-1

Monday’s RESULT

Washington 6, Vegas 2, Washington leads series 3-1

Thursday’s GAME

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 29 30 18

New York City FC 8 3 3 27 29 19

Columbus 7 3 5 26 21 13

New York 7 4 1 22 27 14

New England 6 4 4 22 24 20

Orlando City 6 6 1 19 22 23

Philadelphia 5 6 3 18 16 19

Chicago 5 7 2 17 20 25

Montreal 4 10 0 12 15 29

Toronto FC 3 7 2 11 17 23

D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 28 28 14

FC Dallas 7 1 5 26 22 14

Real Salt Lake 7 6 1 22 19 26

Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 25 21

Portland 6 3 3 21 20 18

Vancouver 5 5 5 20 21 28

Houston 5 5 3 18 27 21

LA Galaxy 5 7 2 17 19 23

Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26

San Jose 2 8 3 9 19 25

Seattle 2 7 2 8 7 14

Colorado 2 8 2 8 14 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2

Friday’s RESULT

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

Saturday’S RESULTS

LA Galaxy 1, Portland 1, tie

Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Montreal 1, Houston 0

New England 2, New York 1

New York City FC 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 3, tie

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Chicago 2, San Jose 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0

Sunday’s RESULTS

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota United 1

Friday’s GAME

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8

Saturday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30

New York at Columbus, 5

Orlando City at Vancouver, 7

Montreal at FC Dallas, 8

New England at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Houston, 9

D.C. United at Seattle, 10

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA Division I Regionals

At Boshamer Stadium

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sunday’s Results

Houston 8, Purdue 4, Purdue eliminated

North Carolina 19, Houston 11, UNC advances

At Doak Field at Dail Park

Raleigh, N.C.

Sunday’s Results

N.C. State 11, Army 1, Army eliminated

Auburn 15, N.C. State 7, Auburn advances

At Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium

Greenville, N.C.

Sunday’s Results

UNC Wilmington 9, East Carolina 7, ECU eliminated

Monday, June 4

South Carolina 8, UNC Wilmington 4, SC advances

At Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Clemson, S.C.

Sunday’s Results

Clemson 9, St. John’s 8, SJU eliminated

Vanderbilt 19, Clemson 6, Vanderbilt advances

At Springs Brooks Stadium

Conway, S.C.

Sunday’s Results

UConn 6, Coastal Carolina 5, CCU eliminated

Washington 9, UConn 6, Washington advances

At Foley Field

Athens, Ga.

Sunday’s Results

Georgia 11, Troy 7

Duke 15, Troy 6, Troy eliminated

MONday’s Results

Duke 8, Georgia 5

Georgia (39-20) vs. Duke (43-16), 5 p.m.

At Dick Howser Stadium

Tallahassee, Fla.

Sunday’s Results

Mississippi State 9, Samford 8, SU eliminated

Mississippi State 13, Oklahoma 5

MONday’s Results

Mississippi State 8, Oklahoma 1, MSU advances

At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium

Gainesville, Fla.

Sunday’s Results

FAU 12, Jacksonville 7, Jacksonville eliminated

MONday’s Results

Florida (44-17) vs. FAU (42-18), 5:45 p.m.

x-Florida vs. FAU, TBA

At Melching Field at Conrad Park

DeLand, Fla.

Sunday’s Results

Oklahoma State 6, South Florida 1, USF eliminated

Stetson 11, Oklahoma State 1, Stetson advances

At Siebert Field

Minneapolis

Sunday’s Results

UCLA 10, Gonzaga 4, GU eliminated

Minnesota 13, UCLA 8, Minnesota advances

At Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field

Oxford, Miss.

Sunday’s Results

Missouri State 9, Saint Louis 8, SLU eliminated

Mississippi 9, Tennessee Tech 8

Tennessee Tech 2, Missouri State 1, Missouri St. eliminated

Monday’s Results

Tennessee Tech 15, Mississippi 5

Mississippi (48-16) vs. Tennessee Tech (51-10), 7 p.m.

At Baum Stadium at George Cole Field

Fayetteville, Ark.

Sunday’s Results

Dallas Baptist 9, Southern Miss. 4, USM eliminated

Arkansas 4, Dallas Baptist 3, Arkansas advances

At Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park

Lubbock, Texas

Sunday’s Results

Louisville 12, Kent State 6, KSU eliminated

Texas Tech 11, Louisville 6, Texas Tech advances

At UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Austin, Texas

Sunday’s Results

Indiana 9, Texas A&M 7, A&M eliminated

Texas 3, Indiana 2, Texas advances

At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

Corvallis, Ore.

Sunday’s Results

LSU 9, Northwestern State 5, NWSU eliminated

Oregon State 12, LSU 0, OSU advances

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond

Stanford, Calif.

Sunday’s Results

Stanford 4, Baylor 2, BU eliminated

Cal State Fullerton 5, Stanford 2, CS Fullerton advances

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Extended the administrative leave of Toronto RHP Roberto Osuna by seven days through June 11.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP D.J. Snelten off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Matt Davidson from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Alfredo Gonzalez and INF Matt Skole to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Drew VerHagen from Toledo. Recalled RHP Sandy Baez from Erie (EL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Clint Frazier from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as 26th man. Reinstated RHP Adam Warren from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Tommy Kahnle to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Alfredo Angarita was transferred from Buies Creek (Cal) and INF Cody Bohanek from Fresno (PCL). Transferred INFs Jonathan Arauz and Jake Adams to Buies Creek.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released C Ryan Gyrion.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Michael Almanzar and LHP Michael O’Neal.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Will Savage.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Announced OF Johnny Davis signed with Dos Laredos (Mexican).

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Alex Fishberg.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released LHP Mike Castellani.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP Alec Kisena to St. Louis (NL). Signed OF Justin Eillson and INF/OF Matt Gonzalez.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Chad Gendron.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Isaac Sanzhez.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released LHP Seth Brenner and RHP Kris Goodman.

LOCAL & AREA

Fostoria Seeks JH CC Coach

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School has a vacancy for a junior high cross country coach. Experience preferred but not necessary. Please submit resume and inquiries to Michele Wolf, athletic director, at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

Comments

comments