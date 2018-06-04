Tuesday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 41 19 .683 —
New York 38 18 .679 1
Tampa Bay 28 30 .483 12
Toronto 26 33 .441 14½
Baltimore 17 41 .293 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 28 .517 —
Detroit 29 32 .475 2½
Minnesota 25 30 .455 3½
Kansas City 21 38 .356 9½
Chicago 18 38 .321 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 37 22 .627 —
Houston 37 24 .607 1
Los Angeles 32 28 .533 5½
Oakland 31 29 .517 6½
Texas 25 37 .403 13½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Toronto 8, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
Oakland 5, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 9, Houston 3
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 4, 1st game
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, late
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 4:10, 1st game
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 9-1), 7:05
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 7:07
Baltimore (Cobb 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3), 7:10
Detroit (Lewicki 0-0) at Boston (Wright 1-0), 7:10
Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 8-2), 7:10
Oakland (Manaea 5-6) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 8:05
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-6) at Minnesota (Littell 0-0), 8:10, 2nd game
Seattle (Paxton 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 3-7), 8:10
Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-4), 10:07
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07
Detroit at Boston, 7:10
Oakland at Texas, 8:05
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10
Seattle at Houston, 8:10
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 35 24 .593 —
Washington 33 25 .569 1½
Philadelphia 31 26 .544 3
New York 27 30 .474 7
Miami 20 39 .339 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 23 .617 —
Chicago 33 23 .589 2
St. Louis 32 25 .561 3½
Pittsburgh 30 29 .508 6½
Cincinnati 21 39 .350 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 31 27 .534 —
Colorado 30 29 .508 1½
Los Angeles 29 30 .492 2½
San Francisco 29 30 .492 2½
San Diego 27 34 .443 5½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 7
San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 1
Arizona 6, Miami 1
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 3
Monday’s Games
Arizona at San Francisco, late
Atlanta at San Diego, late
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 2-0), 7:05
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 9-1), 7:05
Baltimore (Cobb 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3), 7:10
Colorado (Freeland 5-5) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0), 7:10
Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 8-2), 7:10
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 8:05
Miami (Urena 0-7) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-2), 8:15
Atlanta (Newcomb 6-1) at San Diego (Lyles 2-1), 10:10
Arizona (Corbin 5-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-0), 10:15
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1:05
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 1:10
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10
Atlanta at San Diego, 3:40
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15
Baseball Boxscores
Yankees 7, Tigers 4
First Game
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Martin cf 4 1 0 0
Judge dh 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 2 1
Bird 1b 3 1 1 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 1
Stanton rf 5 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 1 1 0 Goodrum 1b 3 1 1 1
Andujar 3b 4 1 1 1 Joh.Hck c 4 0 1 0
C.Frzer lf 4 1 1 1 J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0
Au.Rmne c 3 1 1 3 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 1
G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 1 D.Mchdo 2b 3 0 0 0
V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 7 7 Totals 35 4 6 4
New York 001″600″000 — 7
Detroit 100″010″002 — 4
E–D.Machado (5), Au.Romine (2), G.Torres (8). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–New York 7, Detroit 5. 2B–Mi.Cabrera (10), Goodrum (10), J.Iglesias (16). HR–Bird (2), Au.Romine (4), G.Torres (10). SB–Gregorius (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino (W,9-1) 8 4 2 1 0 10
Holder 2/3 2 2 0 0 0
Chapman (S,14-15) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
VerHagen (L,0-2) 3 2/3 7 7 7 2 2
Baez 4 1/3 0 0 0 3 4
Reininger 1 0 0 0 1 1
HBP–by Baez (Bird), by Severino (Goodrum). WP–Baez. Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Nick Mahrley. Second, Bill Miller. Third, Todd Tichenor. T–2:46. A–28,016 (41,297).
Tigers 4, Yankees 2
Second Game
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 5 0 1 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 1
Judge rf 5 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 0
Stanton dh 3 1 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 1
G.Trres ss 4 0 0 0 D.Mchdo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Andujar 3b 3 0 2 0 Goodrum ss 3 0 1 0
N.Wlker 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 0 0 0 0
Austin 1b 4 0 1 0 Martin cf 3 2 2 0
C.Frzer lf 2 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 1 1 1
A.Hicks ph 1 0 1 0 Ro.Rdrg 2b 3 0 0 1
V.Reyes lf 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 31 4 8 4
New York 001″001″000 — 2
Detroit 010″200″10x — 4
LOB–New York 10, Detroit 10. 2B–Andujar 2 (20), Candelario (14), Mi.Cabrera (11), V.Martinez (9), Martin (11), J.McCann (9). 3B–Gardner (2). HR–Stanton (13). SF–Ro.Rodriguez (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German (L,0-4) 6 2/3 7 4 4 2 3
Warren 1 1/3 1 0 0 3 1
Detroit
Fiers (W,5-3) 5 2/3 6 2 2 2 6
Coleman H,2 1 1/3 0 0 0 2 3
Jimenez H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene (S,15-18) 1 1 0 0 0 3
HBP–by German (Castellanos), by Fiers (Stanton). WP–German, Greene. Umpires–Home, Alan Porter. First, Bill Miller. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Nick Mahrley. T–3:07. A–24,165 (41,297).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .359; Simmons, Los Angeles, .336; Castellanos, Detroit, .333; Segura, Seattle, .331; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Baltimore, .327; Brantley, Cleveland, .323; Rosario, Minnesota, .317; Martinez, Boston, .315; 2 tied at .308.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Springer, Houston, 46; Lindor, Cleveland, 45; Segura, Seattle, 43; Judge, New York, 42; Ramirez, Cleveland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Gardner, New York, 39; 3 tied at 37.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 50; Machado, Baltimore, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 41; Davis, Oakland, 40; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 40.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 82; Castellanos, Detroit, 78; Segura, Seattle, 78; Machado, Baltimore, 74; Lindor, Cleveland, 73; Simmons, Los Angeles, 71; Jay, Kansas City, 70; 4 tied at 69.
DOUBLES–Abreu, Chicago, 21; Andujar, New York, 20; Escobar, Minnesota, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Pillar, Toronto, 20; Betts, Boston, 19; Castellanos, Detroit, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Profar, Texas, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18.
TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Hernandez, Toronto, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; 8 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Machado, Baltimore, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Mazara, Texas, 14.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; 4 tied at 9.
PITCHING–Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 8 tied at 6.
ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.24; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.02; Severino, New York, 2.20; Cole, Houston, 2.20; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.36; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.77; Morton, Houston, 2.84; Mengden, Oakland, 2.91; Sale, Boston, 3.00; Paxton, Seattle, 3.13.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 116; Sale, Boston, 110; Verlander, Houston, 104; Severino, New York, 102; Bauer, Cleveland, 97; Paxton, Seattle, 95; Morton, Houston, 92; Kluber, Cleveland, 88; Snell, Tampa Bay, 88; Happ, Toronto, 87.
National League
BATTING–Kemp, Los Angeles, .344; Gennett, Cincinnati, .342; Freeman, Atlanta, .335; Markakis, Atlanta, .328; Arenado, Colorado, .327; Almora, Chicago, .317; Crawford, San Francisco, .314; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .313; Belt, San Francisco, .307; Herrera, Philadelphia, .305.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 50; Blackmon, Colorado, 46; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 42; Pham, St. Louis, 40; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 37; Harper, Washington, 37; Cain, Milwaukee, 36; Markakis, Atlanta, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 45; Suarez, Cincinnati, 44; Gennett, Cincinnati, 41; Story, Colorado, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Harper, Washington, 40; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Rizzo, Chicago, 38; Arenado, Colorado, 36; Shaw, Milwaukee, 36.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Gennett, Cincinnati, 75; Albies, Atlanta, 67; Arenado, Colorado, 66; Castro, Miami, 65; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 65; 4 tied at 64.
DOUBLES–Bryant, Chicago, 17; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Markakis, Atlanta, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 16; Freeman, Atlanta, 16; Longoria, San Francisco, 16; McCutchen, San Francisco, 16; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 16; 4 tied at 15.
TRIPLES–KMarte, Arizona, 6; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 6; Baez, Chicago, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; Story, Colorado, 4; 13 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 18; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Baez, Chicago, 14; Shaw, Milwaukee, 13; Adams, Washington, 12; Arenado, Colorado, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Gennett, Cincinnati, 12; 5 tied at 11.
STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 16; MTaylor, Washington, 15; Cain, Milwaukee, 11; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 10; Jankowski, San Diego, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; 3 tied at 9.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 9-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3; Wacha, St. Louis, 7-1; Gonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Lester, Chicago, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 6-1; Quintana, Chicago, 6-4; Strasburg, Washington, 6-5.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.49; Scherzer, Washington, 1.92; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.18; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.22; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.27; Wacha, St. Louis, 2.41; Lester, Chicago, 2.44; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.49; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.66; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.73.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 120; Corbin, Arizona, 98; deGrom, New York, 98; Strasburg, Washington, 93; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 80; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 79; Greinke, Arizona, 78; Gray, Colorado, 76; Syndergaard, New York, 76; 2 tied at 74.
2017 Baseball Draft Selections
First Round
1. Detroit, Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn.
2. San Francisco, Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech.
3. Philadelphia, Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State.
4. Chicago White Sox, Nick Madrigal, SS, Oregon State.
5. Cincinnati, Jonathan India, 3B, Florida.
6. N.Y. Mets, Jarred Kelenic, OF Waukesha (Wis.) West HS.
7. San Diego, Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto (Tenn.) HS.
8. Atlanta, Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie HS, Melbourne, Fla.
9. Oakland, Kyler Murray, CF, Oklahoma.
10. Pittsburgh, Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama.
11. Baltimore, Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights HS, Nacogdoches, Texas.
12. Toronto, Jordan Groshans, SS, Magnolia (Texas) HS.
13. Miami, Connor Scott, OF, H.B. Plant HS, Tampa, Fla.
14. Seattle, Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson.
15. Texas, Cole Winn, RHP, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran HS.
16. Tampa Bay, Matthew Liberatore, RHP, Mountain Ridge HS, Glendale, Ariz.
17. L.A. Angels, Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope HS, Cary, N.C.
18. Kansas City, Brady Singer, RHP, Florida.
19. St. Louis, Nolan Gorman, 3B, Sandra Day O’Connor HS, Glendale, Ariz.
20. Minnesota, Trevor Larnach, RF, Oregon State.
21. Milwaukee, Brice Turang, SS, Santiago HS, Corona, Calif.
22. Colorado, Ryan Rolison, LHP, Mississippi.
23. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville (Ga.), HS.
24. Chicago Cubs, Nico Hoerner, SS, Stanford.
25. Arizona, Matt McLain, SS, Beckman HS, Irvine, Calif.
26. Boston, Triston Casas, 3B, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.
27. Washington, Mason Denaburg, RHP, Merritt Island (Fla.) HS.
28. Houston, Seth Beer, OF, Clemson.
29. Cleveland, Noah Naylor, C, St. Joan of Arc Catholic SS, Mississauga, Ontario.
30. L.A. Dodgers, J.T. Ginn, RHP, Brandon (Miss.) HS.
Compensation Picks
31. a-Tampa Bay, Shane McLanahan, LHP, South Florida.
32. b-Tampa Bay, Nick Schnell, OF, Roncalli HS, Indianapolis.
33. c-Kansas City, Jackson Kowar, RHP, Florida.
34. d-Kansas City, Daniel Lynch, LHP, Virginia.
35. e-Cleveland, Ethan Hankins, RHP, Forsyth Central HS, Cumming, Ga.
a-Alex Cobb; Baltimore forfeited its second-round pick.
b-Not signing Drew Rasmussen.
c-Lorenzo Cain; Milwaukee forfeited its third-round pick.
d-Eric Hosmer; San Diego forfeited its second-round pick.
e-Carlos Santana; Philadelphia forfeited its second-round pick. Competitive Balance Round A
36. Pittsburgh, Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Fivay HS, Hudson, Fla.
37. Baltimore, Cadyn Grenier, SS, Oregon State.
38. San Diego, Xavier Edwards, North Broward Prep HS, Coconut Creek, Fla.
39. Arizona, Jake McCarthy, OF, Virginia.
40. Kansas City, Kris Bubic, LHP, Stanford.
41. Cleveland, Lenny Torres, Beacon (NY) HS.
42. Colorado, Grant Lavigne, Bedford (NH) HS.
43. St. Louis, Griffin Roberts, RHP, Wake Forest.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
NBA Finals
Best-of-7
Thursday’s Result
Golden State 124, Cleveland 114, OT
Sunday’s RESULT
Golden State 122, Cleveland 103, Golden State leads series 2-0
Wednesday’s GAME
Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 11
x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 14
x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 17
x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 0 1.000 —
Washington 5 3 .625 1½
Chicago 3 3 .500 2½
New York 2 2 .500 2½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 3
Indiana 0 6 .000 5½
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 —
Seattle 5 2 .714 —
Phoenix 4 3 .571 1
Dallas 3 3 .500 1½
Minnesota 2 5 .286 3
Las Vegas 1 5 .167 3½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Connecticut 88, Washington 64
Phoenix 78, Atlanta 71
Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 69
Chicago 95, Las Vegas 90
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 8
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup Finals
Best-of-7
Monday’s RESULT
Vegas 6, Washington 4
Wednesday’s RESULT
Washington 3, Vegas 2, series tied 1-1
Saturday’s RESULT
Washington 3, Vegas 1, Washington leads series 2-1
Monday’s RESULT
Washington 6, Vegas 2, Washington leads series 3-1
Thursday’s GAME
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 10
x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 13
x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 29 30 18
New York City FC 8 3 3 27 29 19
Columbus 7 3 5 26 21 13
New York 7 4 1 22 27 14
New England 6 4 4 22 24 20
Orlando City 6 6 1 19 22 23
Philadelphia 5 6 3 18 16 19
Chicago 5 7 2 17 20 25
Montreal 4 10 0 12 15 29
Toronto FC 3 7 2 11 17 23
D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 8 2 4 28 28 14
FC Dallas 7 1 5 26 22 14
Real Salt Lake 7 6 1 22 19 26
Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 25 21
Portland 6 3 3 21 20 18
Vancouver 5 5 5 20 21 28
Houston 5 5 3 18 27 21
LA Galaxy 5 7 2 17 19 23
Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26
San Jose 2 8 3 9 19 25
Seattle 2 7 2 8 7 14
Colorado 2 8 2 8 14 22
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2
Friday’s RESULT
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
Saturday’S RESULTS
LA Galaxy 1, Portland 1, tie
Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 1
Montreal 1, Houston 0
New England 2, New York 1
New York City FC 3, Orlando City 0
Toronto FC 3, Columbus 3, tie
FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Chicago 2, San Jose 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0
Sunday’s RESULTS
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota United 1
Friday’s GAME
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8
Saturday’s GAMES
Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30
New York at Columbus, 5
Orlando City at Vancouver, 7
Montreal at FC Dallas, 8
New England at Chicago, 8:30
Colorado at Houston, 9
D.C. United at Seattle, 10
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Division I Regionals
At Boshamer Stadium
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Sunday’s Results
Houston 8, Purdue 4, Purdue eliminated
North Carolina 19, Houston 11, UNC advances
At Doak Field at Dail Park
Raleigh, N.C.
Sunday’s Results
N.C. State 11, Army 1, Army eliminated
Auburn 15, N.C. State 7, Auburn advances
At Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium
Greenville, N.C.
Sunday’s Results
UNC Wilmington 9, East Carolina 7, ECU eliminated
Monday, June 4
South Carolina 8, UNC Wilmington 4, SC advances
At Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Clemson, S.C.
Sunday’s Results
Clemson 9, St. John’s 8, SJU eliminated
Vanderbilt 19, Clemson 6, Vanderbilt advances
At Springs Brooks Stadium
Conway, S.C.
Sunday’s Results
UConn 6, Coastal Carolina 5, CCU eliminated
Washington 9, UConn 6, Washington advances
At Foley Field
Athens, Ga.
Sunday’s Results
Georgia 11, Troy 7
Duke 15, Troy 6, Troy eliminated
MONday’s Results
Duke 8, Georgia 5
Georgia (39-20) vs. Duke (43-16), 5 p.m.
At Dick Howser Stadium
Tallahassee, Fla.
Sunday’s Results
Mississippi State 9, Samford 8, SU eliminated
Mississippi State 13, Oklahoma 5
MONday’s Results
Mississippi State 8, Oklahoma 1, MSU advances
At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium
Gainesville, Fla.
Sunday’s Results
FAU 12, Jacksonville 7, Jacksonville eliminated
MONday’s Results
Florida (44-17) vs. FAU (42-18), 5:45 p.m.
x-Florida vs. FAU, TBA
At Melching Field at Conrad Park
DeLand, Fla.
Sunday’s Results
Oklahoma State 6, South Florida 1, USF eliminated
Stetson 11, Oklahoma State 1, Stetson advances
At Siebert Field
Minneapolis
Sunday’s Results
UCLA 10, Gonzaga 4, GU eliminated
Minnesota 13, UCLA 8, Minnesota advances
At Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field
Oxford, Miss.
Sunday’s Results
Missouri State 9, Saint Louis 8, SLU eliminated
Mississippi 9, Tennessee Tech 8
Tennessee Tech 2, Missouri State 1, Missouri St. eliminated
Monday’s Results
Tennessee Tech 15, Mississippi 5
Mississippi (48-16) vs. Tennessee Tech (51-10), 7 p.m.
At Baum Stadium at George Cole Field
Fayetteville, Ark.
Sunday’s Results
Dallas Baptist 9, Southern Miss. 4, USM eliminated
Arkansas 4, Dallas Baptist 3, Arkansas advances
At Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park
Lubbock, Texas
Sunday’s Results
Louisville 12, Kent State 6, KSU eliminated
Texas Tech 11, Louisville 6, Texas Tech advances
At UFCU Disch-Falk Field
Austin, Texas
Sunday’s Results
Indiana 9, Texas A&M 7, A&M eliminated
Texas 3, Indiana 2, Texas advances
At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
Corvallis, Ore.
Sunday’s Results
LSU 9, Northwestern State 5, NWSU eliminated
Oregon State 12, LSU 0, OSU advances
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
Sunday’s Results
Stanford 4, Baylor 2, BU eliminated
Cal State Fullerton 5, Stanford 2, CS Fullerton advances
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
MLB — Extended the administrative leave of Toronto RHP Roberto Osuna by seven days through June 11.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP D.J. Snelten off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Matt Davidson from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Alfredo Gonzalez and INF Matt Skole to Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Drew VerHagen from Toledo. Recalled RHP Sandy Baez from Erie (EL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled OF Clint Frazier from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as 26th man. Reinstated RHP Adam Warren from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Tommy Kahnle to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Alfredo Angarita was transferred from Buies Creek (Cal) and INF Cody Bohanek from Fresno (PCL). Transferred INFs Jonathan Arauz and Jake Adams to Buies Creek.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Released C Ryan Gyrion.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Michael Almanzar and LHP Michael O’Neal.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Will Savage.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Announced OF Johnny Davis signed with Dos Laredos (Mexican).
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Alex Fishberg.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released LHP Mike Castellani.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP Alec Kisena to St. Louis (NL). Signed OF Justin Eillson and INF/OF Matt Gonzalez.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Chad Gendron.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Isaac Sanzhez.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released LHP Seth Brenner and RHP Kris Goodman.
LOCAL & AREA
Fostoria Seeks JH CC Coach
FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School has a vacancy for a junior high cross country coach. Experience preferred but not necessary. Please submit resume and inquiries to Michele Wolf, athletic director, at mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.