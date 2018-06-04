Prep Football: Boosters All-Star Game set for June 16

Recent graduates of 32 northwest Ohio high schools are slated to play in the Sunny Farms Landfill East-West All-Star Football Game, scheduled for June 16 at Memorial Stadium in Fostoria.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in the 35th renewal of the game presented by the Fostoria Athletic Boosters.

Lakota’s Mike Lento will coach the East, with Vanlue’s Jeremy Kloepfer leading the West.

Tickets are available at $7 each at www.eventbrite.com. The price will be $8 each at the gate.

Following are the rosters for each team:

east roster

CLYDE: Jaylan Johnson. DANBURY: Logan Kenley. EASTWOOD: Cory Coffman. ELMWOOD: Christian Aldaco, Levi Garner. FOSTORIA: Skyler Garcia, Jace Boff, Gabe Turner, Collin Rice, Monty Stahl. FREMONT ROSS: Chrystjan Mancini, Devyn Jagodzinski, Shawn Newsome. FREMONT ST. JOSEPH: Dylan Filliater, David Spicer. GIBSONBURG: Tyler Lilley, Jaret Harrison, Nate Kissell. HOPEWELL-LOUDON: Dominic Hedrick, Alec Bower, Logan St. Clair. LAKOTA: Elijah Ernst, Levi Myers, Lucas Streacker, Colton Rader, Jordan White. PORT CLINTON: Demetrius Curley, Alex Koskela, Zachary Murphy, Tim Paradiso. ROSSFORD: Zachary Perry, Chris Pickett Jr. SANDUSKY PERKINS: Noah Henry. TIFFIN COLUMBIAN: Adrien Elchert.

west roster

ARCADIA: Trevor Brubaker, Braydon George ARLINGTON: Ben Slough, Caleb Price. BLUFFTON: Brice Rayle, Gavin Conrad, Kaleb Jefferson. CAREY: Cory Luzader, Logan Smiley, Daniel Barrett. CORY-RAWSON: Austin Price, Blaine Peterson, Zerich Magnall. FINDLAY: Owen Morse, Chase Wilcox. HARDIN NORTHERN: Brice Hipsher. KENTON: Luke Baird, Trent Reichelderfer, Alex Stephens, Clint Kitchen. LIBERTY-BENTON: Austin May, Will Poling, Conor Greer, A.J. Dobbins, Grant Vermilya. MCCOMB: Justin Wasson, Clay Santos, Corey Swisher. PATRICK HENRY: Jacob Stout. RIVERDALE: Aidan Loveridge, Wayne Frey, Ethan Hayes, Cody Mason. UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY: Kolten Keith. VAN BUREN: Jacob Leal, Khail Fasone, Codi Leonard, Matthew Iliff, Clay Noblit. VANLUE: Caleb Bonham, Jacob Kloepfer.

