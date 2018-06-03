Prep track: Vanlue’s Smith comes through in state finals

By TED RADICK

COLUMBUS — Nine athletes comprise the running events at the OHSAA track and field championships at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Eight of those runners get all-Ohio medals. One goes home empty-handed. Vanlue’s Bethany Smith was determined to not be that outcast as she entered the blocks for Saturday’s Division III 400-meter final.

Smith was seeded ninth after Friday’s preliminary heats with a time of 59.08. She’s been battling stuffy sinuses from a cold all week.

The Wildcat junior came through when she needed to, gaining two places in the final for a seventh-place finish in 58.52.

“I’m pretty happy. I mean, of course I would have liked to have finished higher, but finishing seventh after coming in ninth feels pretty incredible,” Smith said after getting her medal.

“I really didn’t imagine myself being here.”

Running from the far outside, lane 9 presented a problem. Smith was staggered ahead of the field at the start, meaning she had no runner to key on for the first half of the race.

“It’s very different. I haven’t been in the outside lane since my freshman year,” she said. “I like to chase people, so this was really different. The plan was, and my brother was the one who told me this, to run and don’t let anyone pass me. I wanted to go as hard as I could through the last curve, because I knew they would catch up to me.”

Catch up is exactly what the field did. Smith was last coming off the second turn, but turned on the jets and powered past a couple of runners to clinch her all-Ohio spot.

“I didn’t want that ninth place,” Smith said. “I wanted to beat at least one person so that I could be on the podium.”

Smith, who was 10th in the 400 last year, has made no secret about running for her school and community. She competed Friday in the 100 and 200 preliminary races and got a cheer from a contingent and family and Vanlue fans after her 400.

“I think I’ve made my community proud,” Smith said. “I’m proud of myself, I think maybe that’s the first time I’ve actually said that. I love all the support, they even made T-shirts for me. It’s been incredible, all the support being given to me from such a small town.”

