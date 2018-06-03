Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Columbus Huntington Park

THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

Fort Loramie 2, Garfield Heights Trinity 1

Hicksville 4, Mowrystown Whiteoak 1

FINAL: Fort Loramie 8,. Hicksville 4

DIVISION III

Coldwater 11, Minford 0

Canfield South Range 7, Cincinnati Madeira 0

FINAL: Canfield South Range 3, Coldwater 2

FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

Powell Olentangy Liberty 13, Medina Highland 2, 5 innings

Anthony Wayne 1, Mason 0

FINAL: Powell Olentangy Liberty 8, Anthony Wayne 1

DIVISION II

Wapakoneta 6, Circleville 1

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 2, Tallmadge 1

FINAL: Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 3, Wapakoneta 1

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Akron Firestone Stadium

THURSDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIViSION II

Beloit West Branch 5, Plain City Jonathan Alder 4

LaGrange Keystone 1, Lancaster Fairfield Union 0

FINAL: Lagrange Keystone 3, Beloit West Branch 2

DIVISION I

West Chester Lakota 2, Perrysburg 1(29-2) vs. West Chester Lakota West, 3

Massillon Perry 12, Ashville Teays Valley 3

FINAL: Massillon Perry 11, West Chester Lakota West 1

FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

Jeromesville Hillsdale 1, Bradford 0, 8 innings

Strasburg Franklin 7, Tinora 0

FINAL: Jeromesville Hillsdale 5, Strasburg Franklin 0

DIVISION III

Warren Champion 2, Richwood North Union 1, 8 innings

Cardington Lincoln 10, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0, 5 innings

FINAL: Warren Champion 9, Cardington Lincoln 4

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 37 17 .685 —

Boston 40 19 .678 —

Tampa Bay 28 30 .483 11

Toronto 26 33 .441 13½

Baltimore 17 41 .293 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 30 28 .517 —

Detroit 28 31 .475 2½

Minnesota 25 30 .455 3½

Kansas City 21 38 .356 9½

Chicago 18 38 .321 11

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 37 22 .627 —

Houston 37 23 .617 ½

Los Angeles 32 28 .533 5½

Oakland 31 29 .517 6½

Texas 25 37 .403 13½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Milwaukee 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5

Detroit 7, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Houston 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Toronto 8, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5

Oakland 5, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1

Boston at Houston, late

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 8-1) at Detroit (VerHagen 0-1), 1:10, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (German 0-3) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10, 2nd game

Kansas City (Duffy 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-3), 10:07

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:10, 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Detroit at Boston, 7:10

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10

Oakland at Texas, 8:05

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10, 2nd game

Seattle at Houston, 8:10

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 35 24 .593 —

Washington 33 25 .569 1½

Philadelphia 31 26 .544 3

New York 27 30 .474 7

Miami 20 39 .339 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 37 23 .617 —

Chicago 33 23 .589 2

St. Louis 32 25 .561 3½

Pittsburgh 30 29 .508 6½

Cincinnati 21 39 .350 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 31 27 .534 —

Colorado 30 29 .508 1½

Los Angeles 29 30 .492 2½

San Francisco 29 30 .492 2½

San Diego 27 34 .443 5½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Milwaukee 5, Chicago White Sox 0

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 5, Atlanta 3, 14 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 4

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 6, Miami 2

Sunday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 7

San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 1

Arizona 6, Miami 1

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 3

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Godley 5-4) at San Francisco (Holland 3-6), 10:10

Atlanta (Teheran 4-3) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15

Sunday’s Boxscores

Padres 6, Reds 3

Cincinnati San Diego

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 5 1 2 0 Jnkwski lf 4 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 3 0

Votto 1b 5 0 3 0 Pirela 2b 4 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 4 1 2 2 Vllneva 3b 0 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 1 1 1 Spngnbr ph-3b 4 1 1 1

Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 F.Reyes rf 4 1 2 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0

Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 1 1 0 0

L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0 R.Lopez c 4 1 1 1

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Ross p 1 0 0 0

Blndino ph 1 0 0 0 Renfroe ph 1 1 1 4

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Szczur ph 1 0 0 0

Dixon lf 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0

Schbler ph 1 0 1 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 3 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0

Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 32 6 9 6

Cincinnati 010″010″010 — 3

San Diego 000″041″01x — 6

DP–San Diego 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, San Diego 5. 3B–Votto (1). HR–Gennett (12), Suarez (11), Spangenberg (4), Renfroe (3). SB–R.Lopez (1). CS–Hamilton (3), Hosmer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo (L,4-6) 4 2/3 6 4 4 1 3

Hernandez 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Peralta 2/3 2 1 1 1 0

Hughes 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Iglesias 1 1 1 1 1 1

San Diego

Ross (W,5-3) 5 7 2 2 2 3

Cimber H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0

Stammen H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hand H,2 1 2 1 1 0 2

Yates (S,1-1) 1 3 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Scott Barry. First, Carlos Torres. Second, Paul Nauert. Third, Lance Barksdale. T–3:06. A–25,377 (42,445).

Blue Jays 8, Tigers 4

Toronto Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Grndrsn lf 5 0 0 0 Martin cf 3 2 1 1

Solarte 3b 3 1 1 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0

Smoak 1b 5 1 3 3 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 1 0

Morales dh 5 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 1 1 1

Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 Goodrum 1b 4 0 1 1

R.Mrtin c 2 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 0 0

D.Trvis 2b 3 1 1 0 Joh.Hck c 2 0 0 0

Grichuk rf 4 2 2 3 J.Jones lf 4 0 0 0

A.Diaz ss 4 1 2 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 2 0

Ro.Rdrg 2b 4 0 0 0

Totals 36 8 11 8 Totals 33 4 6 3

Toronto 000″002″420 — 8

Detroit 000″001″030 — 4

DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Toronto 6, Detroit 6. 2B–Smoak (13), Grichuk (3), J.Iglesias (15). HR–Smoak (9), Grichuk (3), Martin (7). SB–Candelario (1). CS–R.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Sanchez (W,3-5) 6 2 1 1 3 7

Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2

Barnes 1/3 1 2 2 1 0

Loup 0 2 1 1 0 0

Tepera 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3

Detroit

Fulmer (L,2-5) 6 5 4 4 3 3

Saupold 1 4 2 2 0 2

Reininger 1 1 2 2 1 0

Barbato 1 1 0 0 1 0

M.Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 8th WP–Tepera. Umpires–Home, Jeff Nelson. First, Laz Diaz. Second, Manny Gonzalez. Third, Andy Fletcher. T–3:02. A–24,658 (41,297).

Twins 7, Indians 5

Cleveland Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 3 1 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 2 2 2

Brntley lf 4 1 1 1 E.Rsrio lf 5 3 3 4

Jose.Rm dh 2 1 0 0 Sano 3b 3 1 0 0

Encrnco 1b 4 2 2 4 Mrrison 1b 4 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0 E.Escbr ss 4 0 1 1

Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0

G.Allen rf 3 0 0 0 Grssman dh 3 1 1 0

Zimmer cf 4 0 0 0 Adranza pr-dh 0 0 0 0

E.Gnzal 3b 3 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 4 0 3 0

B.Wlson c 4 0 1 0

Totals 31 5 6 5 Totals 34 7 11 7

Cleveland 000″013″010 — 5

Minnesota 210″000″202 — 7

DP–Minnesota 2. LOB–Cleveland 3, Minnesota 7. 2B–Gomes (7), E.Escobar (20), LaMarre 2 (3). HR–Brantley (10), Encarnacion 2 (16), B.Dozier (9), E.Rosario 3 (13). SB–Kipnis (2), G.Allen (3), LaMarre (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Clevinger 6 7 4 4 3 3

Olson 0 1 1 1 0 0

Ramirez 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Perez 1 1 0 0 0 0

McAllister 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Allen (L,2-2) 0 1 2 2 1 0

Minnesota

Gibson 5 2/3 2 2 2 2 7

Pressly BS,2 0 1 2 2 1 0

Rogers 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

Reed BS,3 1 1 1 1 1 0

Rodney (W,2-2) 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pressly pitched to 2 batters in the 6th Clevinger pitched to 1 batter in the 7th T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th Umpires–Home, Jerry Layne. First, Jansen Visconti. Second, Jordan Baker. Third, Vic Carapazza. T–3:14. A–26,096 (38,649).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Padres 8, Reds 2

Cincinnati San Diego

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 Jnkwski lf-rf 5 2 2 1

Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Pirela 2b 3 1 1 1

Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Vllneva 3b 4 0 1 0

Dixon 1b 0 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 1 2 0

Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 Szczur lf 1 0 1 2

Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0

Schbler rf 3 1 2 1 Ellis c 2 1 0 0

Casali c 3 1 2 1 Margot cf 4 1 2 2

M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 Lauer p 1 0 0 1

Winker ph 1 0 0 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0

Floro p 0 0 0 0 Spngnbr ph 1 0 0 0

Blndino ss 1 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0

Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0

P.Hghes p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 33 8 12 8

Cincinnati 010″000″001 — 2

San Diego 140″000″30x — 8

E–Suarez (5), Casali (1). DP–Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, San Diego 5. 2B–Peraza (11), Gennett (14), Margot (10). HR–Schebler (7), Casali (1). SB–Jankowski 2 (10). CS–Pirela (3). SF–Pirela (1), Lauer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Harvey (L,1-4) 5 6 5 4 1 3

Floro 1 5 3 3 1 1

Stephens 2 1 0 0 0 0

San Diego

Lauer (W,2-3) 5 5 1 1 2 4

Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 3

Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1

Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 3

Hughes 1 1 1 1 0 1

Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th HBP–by Cimber (Schebler). WP–Harvey. Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale. First, Scott Barry. Second, Carlos Torres. Third, Paul Nauert. T–2:50. A–31,710 (42,445).

Twins 7, Indians 1

Cleveland Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 5 0 2 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 2 2

Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 2 1 1 2

Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0

Encrnco dh 3 0 1 0 Mrrison 1b 4 1 2 0

Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Grssman dh 4 0 1 0

G.Allen rf 3 1 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 1 1

Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 Garver c 4 1 0 0

R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Adranza ss 3 1 0 0

Me.Cbrr ph 1 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 4 1 1 1

Zimmer cf 4 0 2 0

Totals 33 1 7 0 Totals 33 7 8 6

Cleveland 010″000″000 — 1

Minnesota 003″004″00x — 7

E–Alonso (4), Kipnis (4). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Cleveland 11, Minnesota 5. 2B–Lindor (20), B.Dozier (12), Grossman (9). 3B–B.Dozier (2). HR–E.Rosario (10). SB–G.Allen (2), Kipnis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bauer (L,4-4) 5 2/3 6 7 3 3 11

Otero 0 1 0 0 0 0

Perez 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 3

Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Lynn (W,4-4) 6 2 1 1 5 5

Hildenberger 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pressly 1 2 0 0 0 2

Duffey 1 2 0 0 0 0

Otero pitched to 1 batter in the 6th HBP–by Lynn (Alonso). WP–Bauer, Perez. Umpires–Home, Vic Carapazza. First, Jerry Layne. Second, Jansen Visconti. Third, Jordan Baker. T–3:12. A–23,476 (38,649).

Tigers 7, Blue Jays 4

Toronto Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

T.Hrnnd lf 2 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 1

Grndrsn lf 2 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 2 2

Solarte 3b 4 2 2 2 Mi.Cbrr 1b 3 0 1 0

Smoak 1b 3 0 1 1 V.Reyes pr-lf 0 1 0 0

Morales dh 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0

Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Ro.Rdrg pr-dh 0 1 0 0

D.Trvis 2b 4 0 1 0 Goodrum lf-1b 3 1 0 0

A.Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 Joh.Hck c 4 0 1 2

Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 1

Maile c 2 2 2 1 J.Iglss ss 3 1 1 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 2 2 1

Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 32 7 9 7

Toronto 002″020″000 — 4

Detroit 101″020″03x — 7

DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Toronto 3, Detroit 5. 2B–Solarte (12), Maile (6), Castellanos (19), V.Martinez (8), D.Machado 2 (13). HR–Solarte (12), Maile (3), Candelario (9). SB–J.Iglesias (9). SF–J.Jones (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto

Happ 5 5 4 4 2 8

Axford 2 0 0 0 0 2

Oh (L,1-1) 2/3 4 3 3 1 0

Mayza 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit

Boyd 7 6 4 4 2 3

Coleman (W,3-0) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Jimenez (S,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Andy Fletcher. First, Jeff Nelson. Second, Laz Diaz. Third, Manny Gonzalez. T–2:37. A–34,674 (41,297).

Friday’s Late Boxscore

Reds 7, Padres 2

Cincinnati San Diego

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker lf 3 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 2 0 1 0

Lrenzen p 1 0 0 0 Mtchell p 1 0 0 0

Brnhart c 5 0 1 2 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0

Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 Pirela lf 4 0 1 0

Dixon pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Vllneva 3b 4 0 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 2 1 1 Spngnbr 2b 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 2 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 0

Schbler rf 4 1 1 0 R.Lopez c 3 1 0 0

Peraza ss 4 1 3 3 Galvis ss 3 0 1 2

Mahle p 3 0 1 0 Lockett p 1 0 0 0

Duvall lf 1 0 0 0 Erlin p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 3 1 0 0 Margot ph-cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 34 7 8 6 Totals 33 2 7 2

Cincinnati 001″310″200 — 7

San Diego 000″000″002 — 2

E–Renfroe 2 (2). DP–Cincinnati 1, San Diego 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, San Diego 7. 2B–Peraza (10), Mahle (1), Renfroe (6). 3B–Galvis (3). HR–Gennett (11). SB–Hamilton (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Mahle (W,4-6) 5 5 0 0 2 5

Lorenzen (S,1-1) 4 2 2 2 1 4

San Diego

Lockett (L,0-1) 3 2/3 4 4 4 5 2

Erlin 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Mitchell 4 3 2 1 2 2

Mahle pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Umpires–Home, Paul Nauert. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–2:57. A–25,729 (42,445).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .359; Simmons, Los Angeles, .336; Castellanos, Detroit, .336; Segura, Seattle, .336; Altuve, Houston, .332; Machado, Baltimore, .327; Brantley, Cleveland, .323; Martinez, Boston, .321; Rosario, Minnesota, .317; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .314.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; Lindor, Cleveland, 45; Springer, Houston, 45; Segura, Seattle, 43; Judge, New York, 42; Ramirez, Cleveland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 39; Gardner, New York, 39; Martinez, Boston, 37.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 50; Machado, Baltimore, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Davis, Oakland, 40; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 40.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 81; Segura, Seattle, 78; Castellanos, Detroit, 76; Machado, Baltimore, 74; Lindor, Cleveland, 73; Simmons, Los Angeles, 71; Jay, Kansas City, 70; Lowrie, Oakland, 69; Martinez, Boston, 69; Rosario, Minnesota, 69.

DOUBLES–Abreu, Chicago, 21; Escobar, Minnesota, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Pillar, Toronto, 20; Betts, Boston, 19; Castellanos, Detroit, 19; Andujar, New York, 18; Bregman, Houston, 18; Profar, Texas, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Hernandez, Toronto, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Machado, Baltimore, 18; Ramirez, Cleveland, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 3 tied at 13.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 18; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; 4 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Severino, New York, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 7 tied at 6.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.24; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.02; Cole, Houston, 2.20; Morton, Houston, 2.26; Severino, New York, 2.31; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.56; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.77; Mengden, Oakland, 2.91; Sale, Boston, 3.00; Paxton, Seattle, 3.13.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 116; Sale, Boston, 110; Verlander, Houston, 104; Bauer, Cleveland, 97; Paxton, Seattle, 95; Severino, New York, 92; Kluber, Cleveland, 88; Happ, Toronto, 87; Morton, Houston, 85; Bundy, Baltimore, 83.

National League

BATTING–Kemp, Los Angeles, .347; Gennett, Cincinnati, .340; Freeman, Atlanta, .335; Markakis, Atlanta, .328; Arenado, Colorado, .325; Almora, Chicago, .317; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .313; Crawford, San Francisco, .310; Belt, San Francisco, .307; Herrera, Philadelphia, .306.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 50; Blackmon, Colorado, 45; Pham, St. Louis, 40; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 40; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 38; Harper, Washington, 37; Cain, Milwaukee, 36; Markakis, Atlanta, 36; Yelich, Milwaukee, 36; 3 tied at 35.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 45; Suarez, Cincinnati, 43; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Harper, Washington, 40; Gennett, Cincinnati, 39; Markakis, Atlanta, 39; Story, Colorado, 39; Rizzo, Chicago, 38; Shaw, Milwaukee, 36; 3 tied at 35.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 75; Gennett, Cincinnati, 73; Albies, Atlanta, 67; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 65; Arenado, Colorado, 64; Cabrera, New York, 64; Castro, Miami, 64; Herrera, Philadelphia, 63; Pirela, San Diego, 63.

DOUBLES–Bryant, Chicago, 17; Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Markakis, Atlanta, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 16; Freeman, Atlanta, 16; Longoria, San Francisco, 16; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 16; 5 tied at 15.

TRIPLES–CTaylor, Los Angeles, 6; Baez, Chicago, 5; KMarte, Arizona, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; Story, Colorado, 4; 13 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 18; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Baez, Chicago, 14; Shaw, Milwaukee, 13; Adams, Washington, 12; Arenado, Colorado, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; 5 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 16; MTaylor, Washington, 15; Cain, Milwaukee, 11; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 10; Jankowski, San Diego, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 9-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3; Wacha, St. Louis, 7-1; Gonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Lester, Chicago, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 6-1; Quintana, Chicago, 6-4; Strasburg, Washington, 6-5.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.49; Scherzer, Washington, 1.92; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.16; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.18; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.22; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.27; Wacha, St. Louis, 2.41; Lester, Chicago, 2.44; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.49; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.73.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 120; Corbin, Arizona, 98; deGrom, New York, 98; Strasburg, Washington, 93; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 80; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 79; Greinke, Arizona, 78; Gray, Colorado, 76; Syndergaard, New York, 76; 2 tied at 74.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s Result

Golden State 124, Cleveland 114, OT, Golden State leads series 1-0

Sunday’s RESULT

Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 11

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 14

x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 5 0 1.000 —

Washington 5 3 .625 1½

Chicago 3 3 .500 2½

New York 2 2 .500 2½

Atlanta 2 3 .400 3

Indiana 0 6 .000 5½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 4 1 .800 —

Seattle 5 2 .714 —

Phoenix 4 3 .571 1

Dallas 3 3 .500 1½

Minnesota 2 5 .286 3

Las Vegas 1 5 .167 3½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

New York 87, Indiana 81, OT

Dallas 94, Seattle 90

Sunday’s Results

Connecticut 88, Washington 64

Phoenix 78, Atlanta 71

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 69

Chicago 95, Las Vegas 90

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 8

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULT

Vegas 6, Washington 4

Wednesday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Vegas 2, series tied 1-1

Saturday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Vegas 1, Washington leads series 2-1

Monday’s GAME

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 9 3 2 29 30 18

New York City FC 8 3 3 27 29 19

Columbus 7 3 5 26 21 13

New York 7 4 1 22 27 14

New England 6 4 4 22 24 20

Orlando City 6 6 1 19 22 23

Philadelphia 5 6 3 18 16 19

Chicago 5 7 2 17 20 25

Montreal 4 10 0 12 15 29

Toronto FC 3 7 2 11 17 23

D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 7 1 5 26 22 14

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 4 25 24 13

Real Salt Lake 7 6 1 22 19 26

Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 25 21

Portland 6 3 3 21 20 18

Vancouver 5 5 5 20 21 28

Houston 5 5 3 18 27 21

LA Galaxy 5 7 2 17 19 23

Minnesota United 5 7 1 16 16 22

San Jose 2 8 3 9 19 25

Seattle 2 7 2 8 7 14

Colorado 2 8 2 8 14 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2

Friday’s RESULT

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

LA Galaxy 1, Portland 1, tie

Atlanta United FC 3, Philadelphia 1

Montreal 1, Houston 0

New England 2, New York 1

New York City FC 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 3, tie

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Chicago 2, San Jose 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 0

Sunday’s RESULT

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, late

Friday’s GAME

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8

Saturday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30

New York at Columbus, 5

Orlando City at Vancouver, 7

Montreal at FC Dallas, 8

New England at Chicago, 8:30

Colorado at Houston, 9

D.C. United at Seattle, 10

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Pocono 400

Final Results

1. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 160 laps, 57 points.

2. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 160, 43.

3. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 160, 51.

4. (2) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 160, 52.

5. (17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 160, 37.

6. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 160, 38.

7. (34) Aric Almirola, Ford, 160, 30.

8. (15) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 160, 33.

9. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 160, 28.

10. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 160, 38.

11. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 160, 26.

12. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 160, 25.

13. (26) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 160, 24.

14. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 160, 23.

15. (3) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 160, 22.

16. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 160, 21.

17. (27) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 160, 20.

18. (16) William Byron, Chevy, 160, 19.

19. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, 160, 18.

20. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 160, 32.

21. (30) Michael McDowell, Ford, 160, 16.

22. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 160, 15.

23. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 160, 14.

24. (18) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 160, 13.

25. (8) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 160, 12.

26. (28) Cole Custer, Chevy, 160, 0.

27. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 160, 11.

28. (31) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 159, 0.

29. (25) Erik Jones, Toyota, 159, 8.

30. (35) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 158, 7.

31. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 157, 6.

32. (37) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 157, 0.

33. (36) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 157, 4.

34. (38) Derrike Cope, Chevy, 152, 3.

35. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, accident, 146, 8.

36. (22) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, transmission, 120, 1.

37. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, brakes, 113, 1.

38. (19) Bubba Wallace Jr, Chevy, engine, 108, 1.

IndyCar Series

Chevy Detroit Belle Isle

Grand Prix 1

Final Results

1. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 70, Running.

2. (5) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 70, Running.

3. (4) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 70, Running.

4. (1) Marco Andretti, Honda, 70, Running.

5. (7) Takuma Sato, Honda, 70, Running.

6. (11) Ed Jones, Honda, 70, Running.

7. (6) Will Power, Chevy, 70, Running.

8. (3) Robert Wickens, Honda, 70, Running.

9. (14) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 70, Running.

10. (12) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 70, Running.

11. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 70, Running.

12. (16) Zach Veach, Honda, 70, Running.

13. (17) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 70, Running.

14. (15) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 70, Running.

15. (21) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 70, Running.

16. (20) Jordan King, Chevy, 70, Running.

17. (13) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 70, Running.

18. (19) Gabby Chaves, Chevy, 70, Running.

19. (22) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 70, Running.

20. (10) Max Chilton, Chevy, 70, Running.

21. (23) Rene Binder, Chevy, 67, Running.

22. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 55, Contact.

23. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 45, Contact.

POINT STANDINGS: Rossi 276, Dixon 272, Power 269, Newgarden 255, Hunter-Reay 227, Wickens 202, Rahal 191, Bourdais 185, Andretti 175, Pagenaud 168.

Chevy Detroit Belle Isle

Grand Prix 2

Final Results

1. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D-H, 70 laps, Running

2. (3) Will Power, D-C, 70 laps, Running

3. (4) Ed Jones, D-H, 70 laps, Running

4. (5) Scott Dixon, D-H, 70 laps, Running

5. (9) Graham Rahal, D-H, 70 laps, Running

6. (2) Robert Wickens, D-H, 70 laps, Running

7. (22) Tony Kanaan, D-C, 70 laps, Running

8. (21) Charlie Kimball, D-C, 70 laps, Running

9. (12) Marco Andretti, D-H, 70 laps, Running

10. (8) Simon Pagenaud, D-C, 70 laps, Running

11. (17) Max Chilton, D-C, 70 laps, Running

12. (1) Alexander Rossi, D-H, 70 laps, Running

13. (7) Zach Veach, D-H, 70 laps, Running

14. (18) Matheus Leist, D-C, 70 laps, Running

15. (19) Josef Newgarden, D-C, 70 laps, Running

16. (6) James Hinchcliffe, D-H, 70 laps, Running

17. (20) Takuma Sato, D-H, 69 laps, Running

18. (11) Jordan King, D-C, 69 laps, Running

19. (14) Gabby Chaves, D-C, 69 laps, Running

20. (13) Santino Ferrucci, -, 69 laps, Running

21. (16) Sebastien Bourdais, D-H, 67 laps, Running

22. (23) Rene Binder, D-C, 66 laps, Running

23. (15) Spencer Pigot, D-C, 21 laps, Mechanical

NOTE: D-C (Dallara-Chevrolet), D-H (Dallara-Honda).

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

The Memorial

x-Bryson DeChambeau (500), $1,602,000 69-67-66-71–273 -15

Byeong Hun An (245), $783,200 68-67-69-69–273 -15

Kyle Stanley (245), $783,200 67-66-70-70–273 -15

Patrick Cantlay (135), $427,200 68-69-66-71–274 -14

Peter Uihlein (110), $356,000 69-70-70-66–275 -13

Joaquin Niemann, $309,275 65-68-70-73–276 -12

Justin Rose (95), $309,275 71-66-69-70–276 -12

Rickie Fowler (75), $240,300 72-69-68-68–277 -11

Dustin Johnson (75), $240,300 72-66-72-67–277 -11

Rory McIlroy (75), $240,300 74-70-64-69–277 -11

Patrick Rodgers (75), $240,300 68-73-68-68–277 -11

Justin Thomas (75), $240,300 72-69-68-68–277 -11

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $139,018 71-68-69-70–278 -10

Tony Finau (50), $139,018 71-68-72-67–278 -10

Tom Hoge (50), $139,018 71-67-70-70–278 -10

J.B. Holmes (50), $139,018 70-66-71-71–278 -10

Matt Kuchar (50), $139,018 71-68-72-67–278 -10

Hideki Matsuyama (50), $139,018 65-71-71-71–278 -10

Phil Mickelson (50), $139,018 74-66-70-68–278 -10

Ryan Moore (50), $139,018 71-69-68-70–278 -10

Louis Oosthuizen (50), $139,018 70-69-74-65–278 -10

Henrik Stenson (50), $139,018 71-66-72-69–278 -10

Ryan Armour (35), $76,985 68-70-72-69–279 -9

Keegan Bradley (35), $76,985 68-70-70-71–279 -9

Emiliano Grillo (35), $76,985 72-69-68-70–279 -9

Martin Laird (35), $76,985 72-66-72-69–279 -9

Gary Woodland (35), $76,985 69-68-75-67–279 -9

Tiger Woods (35), $76,985 72-67-68-72–279 -9

Russell Henley (26), $56,589 71-73-68-68–280 -8

Si Woo Kim (26), $56,589 71-67-70-72–280 -8

Patrick Reed (26), $56,589 71-68-73-68–280 -8

Julian Suri, $56,589 71-67-70-72–280 -8

Whee Kim (26), $56,589 73-67-67-73–280 -8

David Lingmerth (26), $56,589 69-73-66-72–280 -8

Kelly Kraft (21), $46,948 73-68-70-70–281 -7

Adam Scott (21), $46,948 72-66-70-73–281 -7

Anirban Lahiri (18), $41,830 71-69-69-73–282 -6

Luke List (18), $41,830 71-67-73-71–282 -6

Jamie Lovemark (18), $41,830 67-73-73-69–282 -6

Alex Cejka (15), $35,600 69-70-72-72–283 -5

Chesson Hadley (15), $35,600 73-70-71-69–283 -5

Zach Johnson (15), $35,600 75-69-72-67–283 -5

Jhonattan Vegas (15), $35,600 75-67-68-73–283 -5

Jason Day (10), $25,721 68-68-74-74–284 -4

Brian Gay (10), $25,721 69-71-71-73–284 -4

Beau Hossler (10), $25,721 66-71-74-73–284 -4

John Huh (10), $25,721 75-69-69-71–284 -4

Russell Knox (10), $25,721 74-69-69-72–284 -4

Rory Sabbatini (10), $25,721 73-66-73-72–284 -4

Kevin Streelman (10), $25,721 74-68-72-70–284 -4

Bubba Watson (10), $25,721 71-67-77-69–284 -4

Wesley Bryan (7), $20,755 68-68-72-77–285 -3

Lucas Glover (7), $20,755 67-74-72-72–285 -3

Branden Grace (7), $20,755 69-71-70-75–285 -3

Chris Kirk (7), $20,755 75-69-66-75–285 -3

Shane Lowry (7), $20,755 73-69-73-70–285 -3

Abraham Ancer (5), $19,758 65-75-73-73–286 -2

Bill Haas (5), $19,758 70-69-72-75–286 -2

Sung Kang (5), $19,758 74-67-74-71–286 -2

Ted Potter, Jr. (5), $19,758 72-70-73-71–286 -2

Nick Watney (5), $19,758 71-69-70-76–286 -2

Andrew Dorn, $19,046 69-74-73-71–287 -1

Brice Garnett (4), $19,046 74-68-73-72–287 -1

Marc Leishman (4), $19,046 74-70-67-76–287 -1

Charles Howell III (4), $18,423 73-70-71-74–288 E

Andrew Landry (4), $18,423 71-73-68-76–288 E

Ollie Schniederjans (4), $18,423 73-69-73-73–288 E

Kevin Tway (4), $18,423 75-67-74-72–288 E

Vijay Singh (3), $17,978 75-66-73-75–289 +1

Yusaku Miyazato, $17,622 73-71-70-76–290 +2

Pat Perez (3), $17,622 72-70-74-74–290 +2

Brian Stuard (3), $17,622 72-70-72-76–290 +2

Grayson Murray (3), $17,266 67-72-74-81–294 +6

Made Cut Did Not Finish

Adam Hadwin (2), $16,732 74-70-73–217 +1

Yuta Ikeda, $16,732 76-68-73–217 +1

Kevin Kisner (2), $16,732 70-74-73–217 +1

Patton Kizzire (2), $16,732 72-72-73–217 +1

John Senden (2), $16,732 73-69-75–217 +1

Rod Pampling (2), $16,198 73-70-75–218 +2

Robert Streb (2), $16,020 71-72-80–223 +7

Sam Burns, $15,842 73-71-81–225 +9

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open

x-Ariya Jutanugarn, $900,000 67-70-67-73–277 -11

Hyo-Joo Kim, $540,000 70-72-68-67–277 -11

Carlota Ciganda, $349,079 73-68-71-69–281 -7

Danielle Kang, $244,704 69-77-70-69–285 -3

Lexi Thompson, $182,487 71-75-70-70–286 -2

a-Patty Tavatanakit, $0 70-73-72-71–286 -2

Wei-Ling Hsu, $182,487 71-73-70-72–286 -2

Sarah Jane Smith, $182,487 67-67-74-78–286 -2

Inbee Park, $145,919 70-71-71-75–287 -1

Michelle Wie, $104,505 69-72-76-71–288 E

Charley Hull, $104,505 74-73-70-71–288 E

Nasa Hataoka, $104,505 74-70-72-72–288 E

Angela Stanford, $104,505 73-72-71-72–288 E

Nelly Korda, $104,505 70-74-71-73–288 E

Megan Khang, $104,505 72-74-69-73–288 E

Jihyun Kim, $104,505 70-71-70-77–288 E

Jin Young Ko, $66,075 75-73-71-70–289 +1

Lizette Salas, $66,075 74-73-71-71–289 +1

Su-Hyun Oh, $66,075 70-68-78-73–289 +1

Jeongeun6 Lee, $66,075 67-75-74-73–289 +1

Eun-Hee Ji, $66,075 73-72-70-74–289 +1

Madelene Sagstrom, $66,075 70-72-70-77–289 +1

So Yeon Ryu, $52,436 73-70-72-75–290 +2

a-Albane Valenzuela, $0 72-73-71-75–291 +3

Jennifer Song, $47,292 72-71-76-73–292 +4

Brittany Lincicome, $47,292 75-72-71-74–292 +4

Marina Alex, $37,993 73-75-76-69–293 +5

Hye-Jin Choi, $37,993 71-76-76-70–293 +5

a-Kristen Gillman, $0 70-74-75-74–293 +5

Teresa Lu, $37,993 75-71-73-74–293 +5

Sei Young Kim, $37,993 70-71-76-76–293 +5

Jenny Shin, $37,993 72-69-75-77–293 +5

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $37,993 72-71-73-77–293 +5

Georgia Hall, $29,225 72-76-75-71–294 +6

Minjee Lee, $29,225 72-71-80-71–294 +6

In-Kyung Kim, $29,225 72-73-77-72–294 +6

Luna Sobron Galmes, $29,225 70-75-77-72–294 +6

Caroline Masson, $29,225 72-74-75-73–294 +6

a-Elizabeth Wang, $0 72-74-71-77–294 +6

Rumi Yoshiba, $25,352 74-71-79-71–295 +7

Moriya Jutanugarn, $20,575 76-72-75-73–296 +8

Austin Ernst, $20,575 74-74-75-73–296 +8

Brittany Altomare, $20,575 76-70-77-73–296 +8

In Gee Chun, $20,575 74-73-75-74–296 +8

Emily Kristine Pedersen, $20,575 70-75-76-75–296 +8

Chella Choi, $20,575 71-70-78-77–296 +8

Azahara Munoz, $20,575 74-73-72-77–296 +8

Emma Talley, $20,575 74-71-74-77–296 +8

Lydia Ko, $14,906 71-77-76-73–297 +9

Hyun Kyung Park, $14,906 76-72-75-74–297 +9

Jane Park, $14,906 72-75-75-75–297 +9

Wichanee Meechai, $12,544 72-75-77-74–298 +10

Ryann O’Toole, $12,544 77-71-73-77–298 +10

Cristie Kerr, $12,544 73-75-70-80–298 +10

a-Hailee Cooper, $0 72-76-77-74–299 +11

a-Lucy Li, $0 72-74-77-76–299 +11

Ashleigh Buhai, $11,705 73-71-76-80–300 +12

a-Linn Grant, $0 69-72-78-81–300 +12

Pernilla Lindberg, $11,337 76-72-78-77–303 +15

Saranporn Langkulgasettrin, $11,337 73-73-76-81–303 +15

Daniela Darquea, $11,127 74-74-78-80–306 +18

Jillian Hollis, $11,022 76-70-78-83–307 +19

Lindy Duncan, $10,919 71-74-77-86–308 +20

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP George Kontos to a minor league contract and assigned him to Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent OF Josh Reddick to an injury rehab assignment with Corpus Christi (Texas). Activated OF Derek Fisher from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Fresno (PCL).

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Andrew Susac to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 30. Recalled 1B Sam Travis and LHP Bobby Poyner from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed LHP Oliver Perez to a one-year contract. Designated LHP Jeff Beliveau for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed OF Rosell Herrera off outright waivers from Cincinnati and optioned him to Omaha (PCL). Transferred RHP Nate Karns to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed OF Kole Calhoun on 10-day DL, retroactive to June 1. Recalled UTL Kaleb Cowart and OF Michael Hermosillo from Salt Lake.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Carlos Tocci from the 10-day DSL. Optioned INF Hanser Alberto to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Jefry Rodriguez from Harrisburg (EL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Austin Brice from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 29.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed LHP P.J. Conlon from the New York Mets and assigned him to Oklahoma City (PCL). Transferred LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu to the 60-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Jose Castillo from El Paso. Announced LHP Kyle McGrath cleared waivers and was sent outright to El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Alen Hanson and OF Hunter Pence from the 10-day DL. Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day DL. Designated OF Gregor Blanco for assignment.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released LHP Miles Moeller and OF Kyle Gaedele. Signed INF Dalton Blaser and OF Zach Racusin. Signed C Mike Falsetti.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Michael O’Neal.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF John Price, Jr.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Jordan Edgerton and RHP Julio Eusebio. Signed RHP Scott Carroll and LHP Joe Filomeno.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Mikey O’Brien.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Mario Mendoza.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed INF Fernando Perez.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Jimmy Heck. Signed RHP Ryan Zimmerman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Conor Costello.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Jordan Edgerton.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Jair Jurrjens. Placed RHP Jake Dunning on the inactive list. Announced the contract of LHP Daniel Schlereth was purchased by Seattle (AL). Activated INF David Washington and LHP Jake Fisher. Signed RHP Lee Sosa and LHP Tyler Honahan. Placed RHPs Jair Jurrjens and Matt Larkins on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Chad Gendren.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 1B Jacob Wark.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C/1B Kevin Martir.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Andrew Cohen.

Football

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Transferred WR Charles Nelson to the retired list.

Hockey

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida’s Mitchell Heard one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a June game against Colorado.

LOCAL & AREA

Disc Golf Clinic

The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free disc golf clinic on June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.

L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach

Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com.

Delphos Jefferson Seeks Coaches

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has openings for boys seventh and eighth grade basketball coaches for 2018-19. Please apply to Doug Westrick at dwestrick@delphoscityschools.org.

C-R Seeking Assistant Football Coach

RAWSON — Cory-Rawson is seeking and assistant varsity footbhall coach. Individuals with experience coaching defensive backs, defensive line, or running backs are preferred. Cory-Rawson High School is a member of the Blanchard Valley Conference and is currently division VII in football. Please send a letter of interest and résumé to Cory Hefner, Varsity Football Coach, 3930 County Road 26, Rawson, OH, 45841 or to hefner@cory-rawson.org

Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.

Findlay Recreation Skating Camp

The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp at The Cube, 3430 North Main St., Findlay, June 11-14. This will be the sixth annual summer skating camp organized by the City of Findlay Recreation Department. Advanced skaters attend from 8-10:30 a.m., while the beginner skaters attend 10 a.m.-12:30p.m. The camp is designed for ages 5 and up and for beginners through advanced including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is trolls and on Thursday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. all of the camp skaters will skate in a Trolls themed ice show. The ice show is free for the public to come and watch. Immediately following the ice show there will be a public skate session from 1-2:50 p.m. The public skate cost is $5 admission and $3 skate rental. Register for the skating camp by June 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The camp registration fee is $100. Call 419-424-7176 to register.

Upper Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a jv girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Heidelberg All-Sports Camp

TIFFIN — Heidelberg College will be offering a one-day All-Sports Youth Camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-6 on June 4. The camp is designed to introduce children to a variety of sports. The cost is $25 by June 1 and it includes a tshirt, bag and lunch. Registration and pick up is at Hoernemann Stadium. For more information contact Matt Palm at mpalm@heidelberg.edu.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing

OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.

