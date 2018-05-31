State baseball: Coldwater, Hicksville reach state title games

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
COLUMBUS — Brad Giere pitched a two-hitter and Alex Wourms and Seth Miller drove in two runs apiece for Coldwater in its 11-0 romp over Minford in five innings on Thursday in a Division III state baseball semifinal at Huntington Park.

The Cavaliers, ranked sixth in the final state coaches poll, upped their record to 27-6 and advanced to Saturday’s 1 p.m. state championship game to face Canfield South Range (17-15).

Sam Broering added three hits for Coldwater.

CANFIELD SOUTH RANGE 7

CINCINNATI MADEIRA 0

COLUMBUS — Jake Gehring allowed six hits while throwing a complete game and had a double and three RBIs at the plate as Canfield South Range defeated Cincinnati Madeira 7-0 in a Division III state semifinal at Huntington Park.

The Raiders advanced to Saturday’s 1 p.m. state title game against Coldwater (27-6).

South Range did all of its scoring in the final two innings, including a five-run sixth, while ending the Mustangs’ season at 21-7.

Division IV

HICKSVILLE 4

WHITEOAK 1

COLUMBUS — Zac Brickel doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead Hicksville to a 4-1 upset of Mowrystown Whiteoak in a Division I IV state semifinal at Huntington Park.

The Aces, 21-5 and ranked No. 9 in the final state coaches association poll, did all of their scoring in the first three innings en route to eliminating the top-ranked Wildcats (28-3).

Hicksville will take on 15th-ranked Fort Loramie (26-6) in Saturday’s 10 a.m. state championship game.

FORT LORAMIE 2

GARFIELD HEIGHTS TRINITY 1

COLUMBUS — Shane Hilgefort’s run-scoring sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning made the difference as Fort Loramie claimed a 2-1 win over Garfield Heights Trinity in a Division IV state semifinal on Thursday at Huntington Park.

The Redskins, ranked No. 15 in the final state coaches poll, will take a 26-8 record into Saturday’s 10 a.m. state title game against Hicksville (21-5).

Jared Middendorf finished off a three-hitter by retiring the Trojans (22-4) in order in the bottom of the sevent

