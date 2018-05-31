Softball: Perrysburg falls in state semifinals

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

AKRON — Allie Cummins slugged a one-out homer in the top of the eighth inning and West Chester Lakota edged Perrysburg 2-1 in a Division I state semifinal at Firestone Stadium.

The Firebirds upped their record to 26-3 and moved into Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked third in the final coaches association poll, advanced a runner as far as second base in the bottom of the eighth before ending their season at 30-3.

MASSILLON PERRY 12

ASHVILLE TEAYS VALLEY 3

AKRON — Gia Durieux smacked three home runs and finished with four RBIs as Massillon Perry crushed Ashville Teays Valley 12-3 in a Division I state semifinal at Firestone Stadium.

The Panthers moved their record to 24-5 and gained a spot in Saturday’s 1 p.m. state title game opposite West Chester Lakota (26-3).

Missy Holzopfel doubled and drove in four runs for Perry as it ended the Vikings’ season at 23-4.

Division II

LAGRANGE KEYSTONE 1

FAIRFIELD UNION 0

AKRON — Madi Harrington tagged and scored on Madi Nunez’s fourth-inning pop out and LaGrange Keystone held on for a 1-0 victory over Lancaster Fairfield Union in a Division II state softball semifinal on Thursday at Firestone Stadium.

Keystone, ranked No. 1 in the state coaches’ final poll, will take a 33-0 record into Saturday’s 10 a.m. state title game against Beloit West Branch (27-3).

Keystone’s Sydney Campbell and Fairfield Union’s Laikyn Teasley threw matching two-hitters.

BELOIT WEST BRANCH 5

JONATHAN ALDER 4

AKRON — Grace Heath singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Beloit West Branch held on for a 5-4 win over Plain City Jonathan Alder in a Division II state semifinal on Thursday at Firestone Stadium.

The Warriors will take a 27-3 record into Saturday’s 10 a.m. state title game against top-ranked LaGrange Keystone (33-0).

Heath also drove in a run with a triple and Kylie Coffelt belted a two-run homer for West Branch. The Pioneers’ season ended at 21-7.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Nola shuts down Dodgers as Phillies spoil Kershaws return

Posted On31 May 2018

Yankees-Orioles postponed by rain; makeup set for July 9 DH

Posted On31 May 2018

Silver says NBA encouraging 76ers to resolve Twitter probe

Posted On31 May 2018

Ocasio hits, pitches Florida past Georgia in WCWS opener

Posted On31 May 2018

Braves recall OF Bourjos from Triple-A, release RHP Blair

Posted On31 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company