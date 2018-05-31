Softball: Perrysburg falls in state semifinals

AKRON — Allie Cummins slugged a one-out homer in the top of the eighth inning and West Chester Lakota edged Perrysburg 2-1 in a Division I state semifinal at Firestone Stadium.

The Firebirds upped their record to 26-3 and moved into Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked third in the final coaches association poll, advanced a runner as far as second base in the bottom of the eighth before ending their season at 30-3.

MASSILLON PERRY 12

ASHVILLE TEAYS VALLEY 3

AKRON — Gia Durieux smacked three home runs and finished with four RBIs as Massillon Perry crushed Ashville Teays Valley 12-3 in a Division I state semifinal at Firestone Stadium.

The Panthers moved their record to 24-5 and gained a spot in Saturday’s 1 p.m. state title game opposite West Chester Lakota (26-3).

Missy Holzopfel doubled and drove in four runs for Perry as it ended the Vikings’ season at 23-4.

Division II

LAGRANGE KEYSTONE 1

FAIRFIELD UNION 0

AKRON — Madi Harrington tagged and scored on Madi Nunez’s fourth-inning pop out and LaGrange Keystone held on for a 1-0 victory over Lancaster Fairfield Union in a Division II state softball semifinal on Thursday at Firestone Stadium.

Keystone, ranked No. 1 in the state coaches’ final poll, will take a 33-0 record into Saturday’s 10 a.m. state title game against Beloit West Branch (27-3).

Keystone’s Sydney Campbell and Fairfield Union’s Laikyn Teasley threw matching two-hitters.

BELOIT WEST BRANCH 5

JONATHAN ALDER 4

AKRON — Grace Heath singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Beloit West Branch held on for a 5-4 win over Plain City Jonathan Alder in a Division II state semifinal on Thursday at Firestone Stadium.

The Warriors will take a 27-3 record into Saturday’s 10 a.m. state title game against top-ranked LaGrange Keystone (33-0).

Heath also drove in a run with a triple and Kylie Coffelt belted a two-run homer for West Branch. The Pioneers’ season ended at 21-7.

