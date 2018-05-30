Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Columbus Huntington Park

THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. Fort Loramie (25-6), 10 a.m.

Hicksville (20-5) vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), 1

FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.

DIVISION III

Coldwater (25-6) vs. Minford (24-2), 4

Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), 7

FINAL: Saturday, 1

FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

Medina Highland (19-9) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (28-4), 10 a.m.

Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs Mason (26-5), 1

FINAL: Saturday, 4

DIVISION II

Wapakoneta (23-1) vs. Circleville (19-5), 4

Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 7

FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Akron Firestone Stadium

THURSDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVSION II

Beloit West Branch (25-3) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, 10 a.m.

Lagrange Keystone (32-0) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, 12:30

FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.

DIVISION I

Perrysburg (29-2) vs. West Chester Lakota West, 3

Ashville Teays Valley (24-3) vs. Massillon Perry (23-4), 5:30

FINAL: Saturday, 1

FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

Jeromesville Hillsdale (25-2) vs. Bradford (23-3), 10 a.m.

Tinora vs. Strasburg Franklin (22-5), 12:30

FINAL: Saturday, 4

DIVISION III

RIchwood North Union (25-3) vs. Warren Champion (28-0), 3

Cardington Lincoln vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail (24-3), 5:30

FINAL: Saturday, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 39 17 .696 —

New York 35 17 .673 2

Tampa Bay 27 26 .509 10½

Toronto 25 31 .446 14

Baltimore 17 39 .304 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 29 25 .537 —

Detroit 24 30 .444 5

Minnesota 22 28 .440 5

Kansas City 19 36 .345 10½

Chicago 16 37 .302 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 35 22 .614 —

Seattle 33 21 .611 ½

Los Angeles 30 25 .545 4

Oakland 28 27 .509 6

Texas 23 34 .404 12

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 8, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 9, Detroit 2

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1, 14 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Texas 9, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 6, Toronto 4

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3

Washington 2, Baltimore 0

L.A. Angels at Detroit, late

Minnesota at Kansas City, late

Tampa Bay at Oakland, late

Texas at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-1), 1:10

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-0) at Oakland (Mengden 5-4), 3:35

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-6), 7:05

Boston (Pomeranz 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 6-3), 8:10

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 8:10

Texas (Minor 4-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10

Boston at Houston, 8:10

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 32 22 .593 —

Atlanta 32 23 .582 ½

Philadelphia 30 22 .577 1

New York 27 26 .509 4½

Miami 20 34 .370 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 36 21 .632 —

Chicago 29 23 .558 4½

St. Louis 29 24 .547 5

Pittsburgh 29 26 .527 6

Cincinnati 20 37 .351 16

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 30 25 .545 —

Arizona 28 27 .509 2

Los Angeles 25 29 .463 4½

San Francisco 25 30 .455 5

San Diego 23 33 .411 7½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 11, San Francisco 4

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 9, Miami 5

Wednesday’s Results

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 2, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Francisco at Colorado, late

Miami at San Diego, late

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 7:15

Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-4), 7:35

Washington (Roark 2-4) at Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1), 7:35

Miami (Chen 1-2) at San Diego (Lyles 1-1), 9:10

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40

Miami at Arizona, 9:40

Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Indians 9, White Sox 1

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 5 1 2 0

Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 1 Brntley lf 3 2 1 0

J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Davis lf 1 0 1 0

Palka rf 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 2 2 1

Skole dh 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 2 2 2

Ti.Andr ss 3 0 2 0 R.Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 1 3 0

Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 4 1 1 3

T.Thmps lf 2 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

Gomes c 3 0 0 1

E.Gnzal ss 3 0 1 1

Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 36 9 13 8

Chicago 000″000″001 — 1

Cleveland 205″200″00x — 9

E–Moncada (5), Ti.Anderson (10). DP–Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB–Chicago 4, Cleveland 10. 2B–Ti.Anderson 2 (6), Me.Cabrera (4). HR–Y.Sanchez (3), Jose.Ramirez (17), Encarnacion (13). CS–Moncada (1). SF–Me.Cabrera (1), Gomes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Lopez (L,1-4) 2 2/3 8 7 7 1 2

Volstad 1/3 4 2 2 0 0

Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1

Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 0

Fry 1 0 0 0 2 2

Jones 1 1 0 0 1 0

Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Kluber (W,8-2) 6 3 0 0 0 10

Beliveau 1 0 0 0 1 0

Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 2

Taylor 1 1 1 1 0 0

Volstad pitched to 3 batters in the 4th HBP–by Lopez (Brantley). WP–Lopez, Fry, Marshall. Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Rob Drake. Second, Mike Winters. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–3:09. A–17,930 (35,225).

Reds 7, Diamondbacks 4

Cincinnati Arizona

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Blndino 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 5 1 3 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 2

Dixon 2b 1 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 5 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 2 1 0 J.Mrphy c 5 2 3 1

Votto 1b 5 1 3 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 1

Suarez 3b 4 2 3 1 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0

Duvall lf 5 1 1 4 Brito rf 2 0 0 0

Schbler rf 4 1 2 2 Owings ph-rf 2 0 2 0

Peraza ss 5 0 2 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0

Romano p 2 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 1 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Salas p 0 0 0 0

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Marrero ph 0 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 1 0 0 0 Avila ph 1 0 1 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0

Dscalso ph 1 0 1 0

Totals 39 7 12 7 Totals 39 4 13 4

Cincinnati 000″402″001 — 7

Arizona 301″000″000 — 4

E–Lamb (1). DP–Cincinnati 1, Arizona 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Arizona 9. 2B–J.Murphy (5). HR–Duvall (10), Schebler (6), Goldschmidt (7), J.Murphy (7). SB–Peraza (9). S–Romano (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Romano (W,3-6) 5 7 4 4 0 3

Peralta H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0

Hughes H,4 2/3 1 0 0 1 0

Garrett H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1

Iglesias (S,9-11) 1 1/3 3 0 0 0 1

Arizona

Corbin (L,5-2) 6 8 6 6 1 10

Salas 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 0

McFarland 1 2 1 1 2 0

WP–Corbin 2. Umpires–Home, Brian O’Nora. First, Fieldin Cubreth. Second, CB Bucknor. Third, Chris Conroy. T–3:06. A–18,340 (48,519).

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Diamondbacks 5, Reds 2

Cincinnati Arizona

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Blndino ss 4 1 1 0 J.Dyson cf 3 2 1 0

Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 1

Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 Lamb 3b 1 1 0 1

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 Dscalso 1b 4 1 2 2

Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0

Schbler rf 3 0 0 0 Owings rf 3 0 0 0

Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Avila c 2 0 0 0

L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0

Lrenzen ph 1 0 0 0 Godley p 2 0 0 0

D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Brito ph 1 0 0 0

Winker ph 1 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 3 0 2 0 Bxbrger p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 27 5 4 4

Cincinnati 100″001″000 — 2

Arizona 202″010″00x — 5

E–Descalso (4), Blandino (4). DP–Cincinnati 1, Arizona 3. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Arizona 3. 2B–Blandino (3), K.Marte (7). HR–Suarez (10), Descalso (6). SF–Lamb (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo (L,4-5) 5 4 5 4 3 6

Hernandez 2 0 0 0 0 1

Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0

Arizona

Godley (W,5-4) 6 6 2 2 2 7

Hirano H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1

Bradley H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boxberger (S,13-14) 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Godley (Schebler). WP–Castillo. Umpires–Home, Chris Conroy. First, Brian O’Nora. Second, Fieldin Cubreth. Third, CB Bucknor. T–2:40. A–20,046 (48,519).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .359; Brantley, Cleveland, .343; Simmons, Los Angeles, .335; Altuve, Houston, .335; Segura, Seattle, .330; Machado, Baltimore, .324; Martinez, Boston, .322; Castellanos, Detroit, .319; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .314; Ramos, Tampa Bay, .308.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Springer, Houston, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 39; Gardner, New York, 37; Segura, Seattle, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36.

RBI–Martinez, Boston, 47; Machado, Baltimore, 45; Judge, New York, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 40; Haniger, Seattle, 39; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Davis, Oakland, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 78; Segura, Seattle, 72; Machado, Baltimore, 71; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Betts, Boston, 66; Jay, Kansas City, 66; Martinez, Boston, 66; Simmons, Los Angeles, 66; Castellanos, Detroit, 65; Lowrie, Oakland, 65.

DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 20; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 18; Andujar, New York, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Kepler, Minnesota, 16; Profar, Texas, 16.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Hernandez, Toronto, 3; Palka, Chicago, 3; Profar, Texas, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 3.

HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Machado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; Davis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 4 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Betts, Boston, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; Garcia, Chicago, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 9.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Severino, New York, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 4 tied at 6.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.11; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.02; Cole, Houston, 2.05; Morton, Houston, 2.26; Severino, New York, 2.31; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.56; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.61; Sale, Boston, 2.76; Mengden, Oakland, 2.85; Boyd, Detroit, 3.00.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 109; Sale, Boston, 104; Verlander, Houston, 98; Severino, New York, 92; Paxton, Seattle, 90; Kluber, Cleveland, 88; Bauer, Cleveland, 86; Morton, Houston, 85; Bundy, Baltimore, 83; Happ, Toronto, 79.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .343; Kemp, Los Angeles, .341; Markakis, Atlanta, .338; Freeman, Atlanta, .332; Herrera, Philadelphia, .328; Arenado, Colorado, .321; Belt, San Francisco, .316; Almora, Chicago, .315; Cabrera, New York, .315; SMarte, Pittsburgh, .309.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 48; Blackmon, Colorado, 43; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 38; Pham, St. Louis, 38; Harper, Washington, 37; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 36; Cain, Milwaukee, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; 2 tied at 33.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 43; Suarez, Cincinnati, 43; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Harper, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 39; Gennett, Cincinnati, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Rizzo, Chicago, 37; Shaw, Milwaukee, 36; 2 tied at 34.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 73; Gennett, Cincinnati, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Albies, Atlanta, 64; Cabrera, New York, 63; Herrera, Philadelphia, 62; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 60; 5 tied at 59.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Bryant, Chicago, 16; Longoria, San Francisco, 16; Markakis, Atlanta, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Cabrera, New York, 15; Carpenter, St. Louis, 15; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 15; 6 tied at 14.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; Story, Colorado, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 10 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 18; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Villanueva, San Diego, 14; Baez, Chicago, 13; Shaw, Milwaukee, 13; Adams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Story, Colorado, 11.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 14; MTaylor, Washington, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 11; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; Dyson, Arizona, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Peraza, Cincinnati, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 9-1; Gonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; Strasburg, Washington, 6-4; Stratton, San Francisco, 6-3; Wacha, St. Louis, 6-1; 13 tied at 5.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.52; Scherzer, Washington, 1.92; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.10; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.16; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.27; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.55; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.58; Lester, Chicago, 2.71; Wacha, St. Louis, 2.71; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.75.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 120; Corbin, Arizona, 98; deGrom, New York, 85; Strasburg, Washington, 83; Syndergaard, New York, 76; Greinke, Arizona, 72; Gray, Colorado, 71; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 70; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 69; Smith, Miami, 69.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s GAME

Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 8

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 11

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 14

x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 3 0 1.000 —

Washington 4 1 .800 —

Atlanta 2 2 .500 1½

Chicago 2 2 .500 1½

New York 1 2 .333 2

Indiana 0 5 .000 4

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Seattle 4 1 .800 —

Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½

Phoenix 2 2 .500 1½

Dallas 2 3 .400 2

Minnesota 2 3 .400 2

Las Vegas 0 3 .000 3

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 76, Minnesota 74

New York 94, Dallas 89

Seattle 81, Washington 77

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Phoenix, late

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8

Connecticut at Chicago, 9

Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULT

Vegas 6, Washington 4, Vegas leads series 1-0

Wednesday’s Game

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 7

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 26 27 17

Columbus 7 3 4 25 18 10

New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19

New York 7 3 1 22 26 12

Orlando City 6 5 1 19 22 20

New England 5 4 4 19 22 19

Philadelphia 5 5 3 18 15 16

Chicago 4 7 2 14 18 24

Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20

Montreal 3 10 0 9 14 29

D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 4 25 24 13

Los Angeles FC 6 3 3 21 24 19

Portland 6 3 2 20 19 17

FC Dallas 5 1 5 20 17 11

Houston 5 3 3 18 26 18

Vancouver 4 5 5 17 19 27

LA Galaxy 5 6 1 16 16 19

Minnesota United 5 7 1 16 16 22

Real Salt Lake 5 6 1 16 15 25

San Jose 2 7 3 9 18 23

Seattle 2 6 2 8 7 12

Colorado 2 7 2 8 13 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s results

FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0

Houston 3, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0

Saturday’s results

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie

Philadelphia 0, New York 0, tie

Chicago 2, Orlando City 1

Minnesota United 2, Montreal 0

Portland 3, Colorado 2

D.C. United 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday’s result

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Wednesday’s results

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Houston at Real Salt Lake, late

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, late

Friday’s game

Vancouver at Colorado, 9

Saturday’s games

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5

Houston at Montreal, 7:30

New York at New England, 7:30

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday’s game

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA Division I Regionals

Double Elimination

x-if necessary

At Boshamer Stadium

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — N.C. A&T (32-23) at North Carolina (38-18), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — Purdue (37-19) vs. Houston (36-23), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

At Doak Field at Dail Park

Raleigh, N.C.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Auburn (39-21) vs. Northeastern (36-19), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — Army (36-22) at N.C. State (40-16), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

At Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium

Greenville, N.C.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — South Carolina (33-24) vs. Ohio State (36-22), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — UNC Wilmington (37-21) at East Carolina (43-16), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, Noon

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

At Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Clemson, S.C.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Vanderbilt (31-25) vs. St. John’s (39-15), Noon

Game 2 — Morehead State (37-24) at Clemson (45-14), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Springs Brooks Stadium

Conway, S.C.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — UConn (35-20-1) vs. Washington (30-23), Noon

Game 2 — LIU Brooklyn (31-24) at Coastal Carolina (42-17), 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, Noon

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Foley Field

Athens, Ga.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Duke (40-15) vs. Troy (41-19), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — Campbell (35-24) at Georgia (37-19), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Dick Howser Stadium

Tallahassee, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Mississippi State (31-25) vs. Oklahoma (36-23), Noon

Game 2 — Samford (36-24) at Florida State (43-17), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, Noon

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium

Gainesville, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Jacksonville (39-19) vs. FAU (40-17), Noon

Game 2 — Columbia (20-28) at Florida (42-17), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.

At Melching Field at Conrad Park

DeLand, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — South Florida (35-20) vs. Oklahoma State (29-24), 1 p.m.

Game 2 — Hartford (26-29) at Stetson (45-11), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

At Siebert Field

Minneapolis

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — UCLA (36-19) vs. Gonzaga (32-22), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — Canisius (35-20) at Minnesota (41-13), 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

At Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field

Oxford, Miss.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Tennessee Tech (48-9) vs. Missouri State (39-15), 3 p.m.

Game 2 — Saint Louis (38-18) at Mississippi (46-15), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

At Baum Stadium at George Cole Field

Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Oral Roberts (38-18) at Arkansas (39-18), 3 p.m.

Game 2 — Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. Dallas Baptist (40-19), 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park

Lubbock, Texas

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — New Mexico State (40-20) at Texas Tech (39-17), 2 p.m.

Game 2 — Louisville (43-17) vs. Kent State (39-16), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

At UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Austin, Texas

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Indiana (38-17) vs. Texas A&M (39-20), 5 p.m.

Game 2 — Texas Southern (27-26) at Texas (37-20), 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field

Corvallis, Ore.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — LSU (37-25) vs. San Diego State (39-19), 4 p.m.

Game 2 — Northwestern State (37-22) at Oregon State (44-10-1), 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.

At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond

Stanford, Calif.

Friday, June 1

Game 1 — Baylor (36-19) vs. Cal State Fullerton (32-23), 5 p.m.

Game 2 — Wright State (39-15) at Stanford (44-10), 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 4

x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Danny Valencia on paternity leave. Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Austin Maddox to Portland (EL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OFs Lonnie Chisenhall and Bradley Zimmer to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Gerson Moreno. Placed LHPs Daniel Stumpf and Francisco Liriano on the 10-day DL Stumpf retroactive to Tuesday, Liriano to Sunday. Recalled LHP Ryan Carpenter and RHP Johnny Barbato from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Blaine Boyer on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Trevor Oaks from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Myles Jaye to Cleveland for cash.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed SS Marcus Semien on paternity leave. Recalld RHP Josh Lucas from Nashville (PCL). Sent RHP Liam Hendriks to Nashville for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent OF Randal Grichuk to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Mike Soroka to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Cory Mazzoni from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jesus Reyes to Pensacola (SL). Reinstated RHP Raisel Iglesias from the 10-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF Tyler Saladino on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Orlando Arcia from Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame and INF Phillip Evans to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated LHP P.J. Conlon for assignment. Recalled LHP Buddy Baumann from Las Vegas. Selected the contracts of RHP Tim Peterson from Las Vegas and RHP Scott Copeland from Binghamton (EL). Transferred OF Juan Lagares to the 60-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Mike Mayers to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Alex Reyes from the 60-day DL. Transferred RHP Dominic Leone to the 60-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Phil Hughes.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 2B Alen Hanson and Joe Panik to San Jose (Cal) for rehab assignments.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Chuck Weaver to Florence (Frontier) for future considerations.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Yasmani Hernandez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C Marcus Blackmon.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ORLANDO MAGIC — Named Steve Clifford coach.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Harrison Phillips to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released OL Jacob Alsadek. Signed OL Byron Bell.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Anthony Kukwa. Signed TE Austin Roberts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR De’Mornay Pierson-El. Signed TE Garrett Hudson.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

INDEPENDENT PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension of Chicago M Mohammed Adams for violent conduct.

MLS — Suspended Houston D Alejandro Fuenmayor two games for serious foul play.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed G Quillan Roberts to the supplemental roster.

College

NCAA — Placed N.C. Central on two-years probation because of certification errors that allowed ineligible athletes to compete.

BOSTON COLLEGE — Announced junior G Ky Bowman withdrew from the NBA draft.

CLEMSON — Announced senior Gs Marquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell withdrew from the NBA draft.

FLORIDA — Announced G Jalen Hudson withdrew from the NBA draft.

IOWA STATE — Announced sophomore G Lindell Wiggington withdrew from the NBA draft.

KANSAS — Announced junior F Udoka Azubuike withdrew from the NBA draft.

MICHIGAN — Announced junior G Charles Matthews withdrew from the NBA draft.

MISSOURI — Announced sophomore F Jontay Porter withdrew from the NBA draft.

ST. JOHN’S — Announced junior G Shamorie Ponds withdrew from the NBA draft.

TENNESSEE — Announced graduate LB Darrin Kirkland Jr. will not transfer.

TULANE — Named Leslie Vorpahl graduate assistant women’s basketball coach.

UCLA — Announced sophomore G Jaylen Hands withdrew from the NBA draft.

UMASS — Named Mike Leflar assistant women’s basketball coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Announced junior F Robert Franks withdrew from the NBA draft.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Hancock Fastpitch Softball

U12 DIVISION

Liberty-Benton Red 20, McComb II 16

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COUSE

18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE

SCORE ON PAR 3 AND FIVES — (1st flight) Patty Lucas; (2nd flight) Martha Bellman; (3rd flight) Wanda Smith. LOW GROSS — Lucas 87. LOW NET — Bellman 64.

Renegades League

LOW SCORE ON PAR 3s AND 5s — (1st flight) Barb Geiger 20. (2nd flight) Jolleen Brawly 25. (3rd flight) Kay Suggs 29.

Hillcrest Golf Club

Ladies Tuesday Morning League

Fewest Putts — Nancy Koehler 13.

LOCAL & AREA

Disc Golf Clinic

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free disc golf clinic on June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.

L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com.

Delphos Jefferson Seeks Coaches

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has openings for boys seventh and eighth grade basketball coaches for 2018-19. Please apply to Doug Westrick at dwestrick@delphoscityschools.org.

C-R Seeking Assistant Football Coach

RAWSON — Cory-Rawson is seeking and assistant varsity footbhall coach. Individuals with experience coaching defensive backs, defensive line, or running backs are preferred. Cory-Rawson High School is a member of the Blanchard Valley Conference and is currently division VII in football. Please send a letter of interest and résumé to Cory Hefner, Varsity Football Coach, 3930 County Road 26, Rawson, OH, 45841 or to hefner@cory-rawson.org

Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.

Findlay Recreation Skating Camp

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp at The Cube, 3430 North Main St., Findlay, June 11-14. This will be the sixth annual summer skating camp organized by the City of Findlay Recreation Department. Advanced skaters attend from 8-10:30 a.m., while the beginner skaters attend 10 a.m.-12:30p.m. The camp is designed for ages 5 and up and for beginners through advanced including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is trolls and on Thursday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. all of the camp skaters will skate in a Trolls themed ice show. The ice show is free for the public to come and watch. Immediately following the ice show there will be a public skate session from 1-2:50 p.m. The public skate cost is $5 admission and $3 skate rental. Register for the skating camp by June 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The camp registration fee is $100. Call 419-424-7176 to register.

Upper Seeks Girls Basketball Coach

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a jv girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Heidelberg All-Sports Camp

TIFFIN — Heidelberg College will be offering a one-day All-Sports Youth Camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-6 on June 4. The camp is designed to introduce children to a variety of sports. The cost is $25 by June 1 and it includes a tshirt, bag and lunch. Registration and pick up is at Hoernemann Stadium. For more information contact Matt Palm at mpalm@heidelberg.edu.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing

OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.

