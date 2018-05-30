Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP BASEBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
At Columbus Huntington Park
THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. Fort Loramie (25-6), 10 a.m.
Hicksville (20-5) vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), 1
FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.
DIVISION III
Coldwater (25-6) vs. Minford (24-2), 4
Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), 7
FINAL: Saturday, 1
FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
Medina Highland (19-9) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (28-4), 10 a.m.
Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs Mason (26-5), 1
FINAL: Saturday, 4
DIVISION II
Wapakoneta (23-1) vs. Circleville (19-5), 4
Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 7
FINAL: Saturday, 7
PREP SOFTBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
At Akron Firestone Stadium
THURSDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVSION II
Beloit West Branch (25-3) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, 10 a.m.
Lagrange Keystone (32-0) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, 12:30
FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.
DIVISION I
Perrysburg (29-2) vs. West Chester Lakota West, 3
Ashville Teays Valley (24-3) vs. Massillon Perry (23-4), 5:30
FINAL: Saturday, 1
FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
Jeromesville Hillsdale (25-2) vs. Bradford (23-3), 10 a.m.
Tinora vs. Strasburg Franklin (22-5), 12:30
FINAL: Saturday, 4
DIVISION III
RIchwood North Union (25-3) vs. Warren Champion (28-0), 3
Cardington Lincoln vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail (24-3), 5:30
FINAL: Saturday, 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 17 .696 —
New York 35 17 .673 2
Tampa Bay 27 26 .509 10½
Toronto 25 31 .446 14
Baltimore 17 39 .304 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 29 25 .537 —
Detroit 24 30 .444 5
Minnesota 22 28 .440 5
Kansas City 19 36 .345 10½
Chicago 16 37 .302 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 22 .614 —
Seattle 33 21 .611 ½
Los Angeles 30 25 .545 4
Oakland 28 27 .509 6
Texas 23 34 .404 12
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 8, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 9, Detroit 2
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1, 14 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Texas 9, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 6, Toronto 4
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 3
Washington 2, Baltimore 0
L.A. Angels at Detroit, late
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Tampa Bay at Oakland, late
Texas at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-1), 1:10
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-0) at Oakland (Mengden 5-4), 3:35
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-6), 7:05
Boston (Pomeranz 1-2) at Houston (McCullers 6-3), 8:10
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 8:10
Texas (Minor 4-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10
Boston at Houston, 8:10
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 22 .593 —
Atlanta 32 23 .582 ½
Philadelphia 30 22 .577 1
New York 27 26 .509 4½
Miami 20 34 .370 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 21 .632 —
Chicago 29 23 .558 4½
St. Louis 29 24 .547 5
Pittsburgh 29 26 .527 6
Cincinnati 20 37 .351 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 30 25 .545 —
Arizona 28 27 .509 2
Los Angeles 25 29 .463 4½
San Francisco 25 30 .455 5
San Diego 23 33 .411 7½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 6
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 11, San Francisco 4
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 9, Miami 5
Wednesday’s Results
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 2, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Francisco at Colorado, late
Miami at San Diego, late
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-1), 7:10
Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 7:15
Philadelphia (Nola 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-4), 7:35
Washington (Roark 2-4) at Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1), 7:35
Miami (Chen 1-2) at San Diego (Lyles 1-1), 9:10
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40
Miami at Arizona, 9:40
Cincinnati at San Diego, 10:10
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Indians 9, White Sox 1
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 G.Allen cf 5 1 2 0
Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 1 Brntley lf 3 2 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Davis lf 1 0 1 0
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 2 2 1
Skole dh 4 0 1 0 Encrnco dh 3 2 2 2
Ti.Andr ss 3 0 2 0 R.Perez ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 1 3 0
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 4 1 1 3
T.Thmps lf 2 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 0 1
E.Gnzal ss 3 0 1 1
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 36 9 13 8
Chicago 000″000″001 — 1
Cleveland 205″200″00x — 9
E–Moncada (5), Ti.Anderson (10). DP–Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB–Chicago 4, Cleveland 10. 2B–Ti.Anderson 2 (6), Me.Cabrera (4). HR–Y.Sanchez (3), Jose.Ramirez (17), Encarnacion (13). CS–Moncada (1). SF–Me.Cabrera (1), Gomes (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez (L,1-4) 2 2/3 8 7 7 1 2
Volstad 1/3 4 2 2 0 0
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 2 2
Jones 1 1 0 0 1 0
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Kluber (W,8-2) 6 3 0 0 0 10
Beliveau 1 0 0 0 1 0
Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 2
Taylor 1 1 1 1 0 0
Volstad pitched to 3 batters in the 4th HBP–by Lopez (Brantley). WP–Lopez, Fry, Marshall. Umpires–Home, Tim Timmons. First, Rob Drake. Second, Mike Winters. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–3:09. A–17,930 (35,225).
Reds 7, Diamondbacks 4
Cincinnati Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blndino 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 5 1 3 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 2
Dixon 2b 1 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 5 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 2 1 0 J.Mrphy c 5 2 3 1
Votto 1b 5 1 3 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 1
Suarez 3b 4 2 3 1 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0
Duvall lf 5 1 1 4 Brito rf 2 0 0 0
Schbler rf 4 1 2 2 Owings ph-rf 2 0 2 0
Peraza ss 5 0 2 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0
Romano p 2 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 1 0
W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Salas p 0 0 0 0
J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Marrero ph 0 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 1 0 0 0 Avila ph 1 0 1 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0
Dscalso ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 39 7 12 7 Totals 39 4 13 4
Cincinnati 000″402″001 — 7
Arizona 301″000″000 — 4
E–Lamb (1). DP–Cincinnati 1, Arizona 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Arizona 9. 2B–J.Murphy (5). HR–Duvall (10), Schebler (6), Goldschmidt (7), J.Murphy (7). SB–Peraza (9). S–Romano (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Romano (W,3-6) 5 7 4 4 0 3
Peralta H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes H,4 2/3 1 0 0 1 0
Garrett H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1
Iglesias (S,9-11) 1 1/3 3 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Corbin (L,5-2) 6 8 6 6 1 10
Salas 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 0
McFarland 1 2 1 1 2 0
WP–Corbin 2. Umpires–Home, Brian O’Nora. First, Fieldin Cubreth. Second, CB Bucknor. Third, Chris Conroy. T–3:06. A–18,340 (48,519).
Tuesday’s Late Boxscore
Diamondbacks 5, Reds 2
Cincinnati Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blndino ss 4 1 1 0 J.Dyson cf 3 2 1 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 1
Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 Lamb 3b 1 1 0 1
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 Dscalso 1b 4 1 2 2
Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0
Schbler rf 3 0 0 0 Owings rf 3 0 0 0
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Avila c 2 0 0 0
L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Lrenzen ph 1 0 0 0 Godley p 2 0 0 0
D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Brito ph 1 0 0 0
Winker ph 1 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Hmilton cf 3 0 2 0 Bxbrger p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 27 5 4 4
Cincinnati 100″001″000 — 2
Arizona 202″010″00x — 5
E–Descalso (4), Blandino (4). DP–Cincinnati 1, Arizona 3. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Arizona 3. 2B–Blandino (3), K.Marte (7). HR–Suarez (10), Descalso (6). SF–Lamb (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo (L,4-5) 5 4 5 4 3 6
Hernandez 2 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0
Arizona
Godley (W,5-4) 6 6 2 2 2 7
Hirano H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bradley H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boxberger (S,13-14) 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Godley (Schebler). WP–Castillo. Umpires–Home, Chris Conroy. First, Brian O’Nora. Second, Fieldin Cubreth. Third, CB Bucknor. T–2:40. A–20,046 (48,519).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .359; Brantley, Cleveland, .343; Simmons, Los Angeles, .335; Altuve, Houston, .335; Segura, Seattle, .330; Machado, Baltimore, .324; Martinez, Boston, .322; Castellanos, Detroit, .319; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .314; Ramos, Tampa Bay, .308.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Springer, Houston, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Ramirez, Cleveland, 39; Gardner, New York, 37; Segura, Seattle, 37; Benintendi, Boston, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36.
RBI–Martinez, Boston, 47; Machado, Baltimore, 45; Judge, New York, 40; Ramirez, Cleveland, 40; Haniger, Seattle, 39; Lowrie, Oakland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Davis, Oakland, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; 2 tied at 36.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 78; Segura, Seattle, 72; Machado, Baltimore, 71; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Betts, Boston, 66; Jay, Kansas City, 66; Martinez, Boston, 66; Simmons, Los Angeles, 66; Castellanos, Detroit, 65; Lowrie, Oakland, 65.
DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 20; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 18; Andujar, New York, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Kepler, Minnesota, 16; Profar, Texas, 16.
TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Hernandez, Toronto, 3; Palka, Chicago, 3; Profar, Texas, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 3.
HOME RUNS–Martinez, Boston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Machado, Baltimore, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 15; Davis, Oakland, 13; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 13; 4 tied at 12.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Betts, Boston, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; Garcia, Chicago, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 9.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Severino, New York, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; 4 tied at 6.
ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.11; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.02; Cole, Houston, 2.05; Morton, Houston, 2.26; Severino, New York, 2.31; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.56; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.61; Sale, Boston, 2.76; Mengden, Oakland, 2.85; Boyd, Detroit, 3.00.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 109; Sale, Boston, 104; Verlander, Houston, 98; Severino, New York, 92; Paxton, Seattle, 90; Kluber, Cleveland, 88; Bauer, Cleveland, 86; Morton, Houston, 85; Bundy, Baltimore, 83; Happ, Toronto, 79.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .343; Kemp, Los Angeles, .341; Markakis, Atlanta, .338; Freeman, Atlanta, .332; Herrera, Philadelphia, .328; Arenado, Colorado, .321; Belt, San Francisco, .316; Almora, Chicago, .315; Cabrera, New York, .315; SMarte, Pittsburgh, .309.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 48; Blackmon, Colorado, 43; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 38; Pham, St. Louis, 38; Harper, Washington, 37; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 36; Cain, Milwaukee, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; 2 tied at 33.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 43; Suarez, Cincinnati, 43; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Harper, Washington, 40; Story, Colorado, 39; Gennett, Cincinnati, 38; Markakis, Atlanta, 38; Rizzo, Chicago, 37; Shaw, Milwaukee, 36; 2 tied at 34.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 73; Gennett, Cincinnati, 71; Freeman, Atlanta, 68; Albies, Atlanta, 64; Cabrera, New York, 63; Herrera, Philadelphia, 62; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 60; 5 tied at 59.
DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 17; Bryant, Chicago, 16; Longoria, San Francisco, 16; Markakis, Atlanta, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Cabrera, New York, 15; Carpenter, St. Louis, 15; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 15; 6 tied at 14.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; Story, Colorado, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 10 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 18; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Villanueva, San Diego, 14; Baez, Chicago, 13; Shaw, Milwaukee, 13; Adams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Story, Colorado, 11.
STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 14; MTaylor, Washington, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 11; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; Dyson, Arizona, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Peraza, Cincinnati, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 9-1; Gonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; Strasburg, Washington, 6-4; Stratton, San Francisco, 6-3; Wacha, St. Louis, 6-1; 13 tied at 5.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.52; Scherzer, Washington, 1.92; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.10; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.16; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.27; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.55; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.58; Lester, Chicago, 2.71; Wacha, St. Louis, 2.71; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.75.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 120; Corbin, Arizona, 98; deGrom, New York, 85; Strasburg, Washington, 83; Syndergaard, New York, 76; Greinke, Arizona, 72; Gray, Colorado, 71; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 70; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 69; Smith, Miami, 69.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
NBA Finals
Best-of-7
Thursday’s GAME
Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAME
Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 8
Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 11
x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 14
x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 17
x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 —
Washington 4 1 .800 —
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1½
Chicago 2 2 .500 1½
New York 1 2 .333 2
Indiana 0 5 .000 4
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 1 .800 —
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1½
Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Minnesota 2 3 .400 2
Las Vegas 0 3 .000 3
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Atlanta 76, Minnesota 74
New York 94, Dallas 89
Seattle 81, Washington 77
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Phoenix, late
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8
Connecticut at Chicago, 9
Washington at Las Vegas, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup Finals
Best-of-7
Monday’s RESULT
Vegas 6, Washington 4, Vegas leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s Game
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Monday’s GAME
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 7
x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 10
x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 13
x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 26 27 17
Columbus 7 3 4 25 18 10
New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19
New York 7 3 1 22 26 12
Orlando City 6 5 1 19 22 20
New England 5 4 4 19 22 19
Philadelphia 5 5 3 18 15 16
Chicago 4 7 2 14 18 24
Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20
Montreal 3 10 0 9 14 29
D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 2 4 25 24 13
Los Angeles FC 6 3 3 21 24 19
Portland 6 3 2 20 19 17
FC Dallas 5 1 5 20 17 11
Houston 5 3 3 18 26 18
Vancouver 4 5 5 17 19 27
LA Galaxy 5 6 1 16 16 19
Minnesota United 5 7 1 16 16 22
Real Salt Lake 5 6 1 16 15 25
San Jose 2 7 3 9 18 23
Seattle 2 6 2 8 7 12
Colorado 2 7 2 8 13 20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Friday’s results
FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0
Houston 3, New York City FC 1
LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0
Saturday’s results
Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0
New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie
Philadelphia 0, New York 0, tie
Chicago 2, Orlando City 1
Minnesota United 2, Montreal 0
Portland 3, Colorado 2
D.C. United 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Sunday’s result
Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
Wednesday’s results
Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Houston at Real Salt Lake, late
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, late
Friday’s game
Vancouver at Colorado, 9
Saturday’s games
LA Galaxy at Portland, 5
Houston at Montreal, 7:30
New York at New England, 7:30
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Sunday’s game
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Division I Regionals
Double Elimination
x-if necessary
At Boshamer Stadium
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — N.C. A&T (32-23) at North Carolina (38-18), 2 p.m.
Game 2 — Purdue (37-19) vs. Houston (36-23), 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
At Doak Field at Dail Park
Raleigh, N.C.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Auburn (39-21) vs. Northeastern (36-19), 2 p.m.
Game 2 — Army (36-22) at N.C. State (40-16), 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium
Greenville, N.C.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — South Carolina (33-24) vs. Ohio State (36-22), 2 p.m.
Game 2 — UNC Wilmington (37-21) at East Carolina (43-16), 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, Noon
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.
At Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Clemson, S.C.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Vanderbilt (31-25) vs. St. John’s (39-15), Noon
Game 2 — Morehead State (37-24) at Clemson (45-14), 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBA
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
At Springs Brooks Stadium
Conway, S.C.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — UConn (35-20-1) vs. Washington (30-23), Noon
Game 2 — LIU Brooklyn (31-24) at Coastal Carolina (42-17), 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, Noon
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
At Foley Field
Athens, Ga.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Duke (40-15) vs. Troy (41-19), 2 p.m.
Game 2 — Campbell (35-24) at Georgia (37-19), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Dick Howser Stadium
Tallahassee, Fla.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Mississippi State (31-25) vs. Oklahoma (36-23), Noon
Game 2 — Samford (36-24) at Florida State (43-17), 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, Noon
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
At Alfred A. McKethan Stadium
Gainesville, Fla.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Jacksonville (39-19) vs. FAU (40-17), Noon
Game 2 — Columbia (20-28) at Florida (42-17), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 1 p.m.
At Melching Field at Conrad Park
DeLand, Fla.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — South Florida (35-20) vs. Oklahoma State (29-24), 1 p.m.
Game 2 — Hartford (26-29) at Stetson (45-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
At Siebert Field
Minneapolis
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — UCLA (36-19) vs. Gonzaga (32-22), 2 p.m.
Game 2 — Canisius (35-20) at Minnesota (41-13), 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field
Oxford, Miss.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Tennessee Tech (48-9) vs. Missouri State (39-15), 3 p.m.
Game 2 — Saint Louis (38-18) at Mississippi (46-15), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At Baum Stadium at George Cole Field
Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Oral Roberts (38-18) at Arkansas (39-18), 3 p.m.
Game 2 — Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. Dallas Baptist (40-19), 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park
Lubbock, Texas
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — New Mexico State (40-20) at Texas Tech (39-17), 2 p.m.
Game 2 — Louisville (43-17) vs. Kent State (39-16), 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At UFCU Disch-Falk Field
Austin, Texas
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Indiana (38-17) vs. Texas A&M (39-20), 5 p.m.
Game 2 — Texas Southern (27-26) at Texas (37-20), 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
At Goss Stadium at Coleman Field
Corvallis, Ore.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — LSU (37-25) vs. San Diego State (39-19), 4 p.m.
Game 2 — Northwestern State (37-22) at Oregon State (44-10-1), 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
Friday, June 1
Game 1 — Baylor (36-19) vs. Cal State Fullerton (32-23), 5 p.m.
Game 2 — Wright State (39-15) at Stanford (44-10), 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 4
x-Game 7 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Danny Valencia on paternity leave. Recalled LHP Donnie Hart from Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Austin Maddox to Portland (EL) for a rehab assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OFs Lonnie Chisenhall and Bradley Zimmer to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.
DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Gerson Moreno. Placed LHPs Daniel Stumpf and Francisco Liriano on the 10-day DL Stumpf retroactive to Tuesday, Liriano to Sunday. Recalled LHP Ryan Carpenter and RHP Johnny Barbato from Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Blaine Boyer on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RHP Trevor Oaks from Omaha (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Myles Jaye to Cleveland for cash.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed SS Marcus Semien on paternity leave. Recalld RHP Josh Lucas from Nashville (PCL). Sent RHP Liam Hendriks to Nashville for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx to Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day DL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent OF Randal Grichuk to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Mike Soroka to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Cory Mazzoni from Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jesus Reyes to Pensacola (SL). Reinstated RHP Raisel Iglesias from the 10-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF Tyler Saladino on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Orlando Arcia from Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jacob Rhame and INF Phillip Evans to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated LHP P.J. Conlon for assignment. Recalled LHP Buddy Baumann from Las Vegas. Selected the contracts of RHP Tim Peterson from Las Vegas and RHP Scott Copeland from Binghamton (EL). Transferred OF Juan Lagares to the 60-day DL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Mike Mayers to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Alex Reyes from the 60-day DL. Transferred RHP Dominic Leone to the 60-day DL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Phil Hughes.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 2B Alen Hanson and Joe Panik to San Jose (Cal) for rehab assignments.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded RHP Chuck Weaver to Florence (Frontier) for future considerations.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Yasmani Hernandez.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C Marcus Blackmon.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Named Steve Clifford coach.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Harrison Phillips to a four-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released OL Jacob Alsadek. Signed OL Byron Bell.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Anthony Kukwa. Signed TE Austin Roberts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR De’Mornay Pierson-El. Signed TE Garrett Hudson.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
INDEPENDENT PANEL — Rescinded the one-game suspension of Chicago M Mohammed Adams for violent conduct.
MLS — Suspended Houston D Alejandro Fuenmayor two games for serious foul play.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed G Quillan Roberts to the supplemental roster.
College
NCAA — Placed N.C. Central on two-years probation because of certification errors that allowed ineligible athletes to compete.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Announced junior G Ky Bowman withdrew from the NBA draft.
CLEMSON — Announced senior Gs Marquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell withdrew from the NBA draft.
FLORIDA — Announced G Jalen Hudson withdrew from the NBA draft.
IOWA STATE — Announced sophomore G Lindell Wiggington withdrew from the NBA draft.
KANSAS — Announced junior F Udoka Azubuike withdrew from the NBA draft.
MICHIGAN — Announced junior G Charles Matthews withdrew from the NBA draft.
MISSOURI — Announced sophomore F Jontay Porter withdrew from the NBA draft.
ST. JOHN’S — Announced junior G Shamorie Ponds withdrew from the NBA draft.
TENNESSEE — Announced graduate LB Darrin Kirkland Jr. will not transfer.
TULANE — Named Leslie Vorpahl graduate assistant women’s basketball coach.
UCLA — Announced sophomore G Jaylen Hands withdrew from the NBA draft.
UMASS — Named Mike Leflar assistant women’s basketball coach.
WASHINGTON STATE — Announced junior F Robert Franks withdrew from the NBA draft.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Hancock Fastpitch Softball
U12 DIVISION
Liberty-Benton Red 20, McComb II 16
Area Golf
SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COUSE
18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE
SCORE ON PAR 3 AND FIVES — (1st flight) Patty Lucas; (2nd flight) Martha Bellman; (3rd flight) Wanda Smith. LOW GROSS — Lucas 87. LOW NET — Bellman 64.
Renegades League
LOW SCORE ON PAR 3s AND 5s — (1st flight) Barb Geiger 20. (2nd flight) Jolleen Brawly 25. (3rd flight) Kay Suggs 29.
Hillcrest Golf Club
Ladies Tuesday Morning League
Fewest Putts — Nancy Koehler 13.
LOCAL & AREA
Disc Golf Clinic
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free disc golf clinic on June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.
L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com.
Delphos Jefferson Seeks Coaches
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has openings for boys seventh and eighth grade basketball coaches for 2018-19. Please apply to Doug Westrick at dwestrick@delphoscityschools.org.
C-R Seeking Assistant Football Coach
RAWSON — Cory-Rawson is seeking and assistant varsity footbhall coach. Individuals with experience coaching defensive backs, defensive line, or running backs are preferred. Cory-Rawson High School is a member of the Blanchard Valley Conference and is currently division VII in football. Please send a letter of interest and résumé to Cory Hefner, Varsity Football Coach, 3930 County Road 26, Rawson, OH, 45841 or to hefner@cory-rawson.org
Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.
Findlay Recreation Skating Camp
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp at The Cube, 3430 North Main St., Findlay, June 11-14. This will be the sixth annual summer skating camp organized by the City of Findlay Recreation Department. Advanced skaters attend from 8-10:30 a.m., while the beginner skaters attend 10 a.m.-12:30p.m. The camp is designed for ages 5 and up and for beginners through advanced including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is trolls and on Thursday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. all of the camp skaters will skate in a Trolls themed ice show. The ice show is free for the public to come and watch. Immediately following the ice show there will be a public skate session from 1-2:50 p.m. The public skate cost is $5 admission and $3 skate rental. Register for the skating camp by June 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The camp registration fee is $100. Call 419-424-7176 to register.
Upper Seeks Girls Basketball Coach
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School is searching for a jv girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 school year. Interested candidates should contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
Heidelberg All-Sports Camp
TIFFIN — Heidelberg College will be offering a one-day All-Sports Youth Camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-6 on June 4. The camp is designed to introduce children to a variety of sports. The cost is $25 by June 1 and it includes a tshirt, bag and lunch. Registration and pick up is at Hoernemann Stadium. For more information contact Matt Palm at mpalm@heidelberg.edu.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing
OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.