State track and field: Reinhard’s work pays off

By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Brock Reinhard put himself through the ringer just to get back into pole vaulting form.

So far, all of his hard work has paid off.

The Elmwood senior endured an injury-plagued junior year that prevented him from even competing last spring.

Now, he’s back on course.

Reinhard will compete for the last time Friday at the Division III state meet at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. The boys pole vault begins at 4 p.m.

After picking up a regional title last week in Tiffin, he’s one of seven vaulters seeded at 14 feet or better. Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas and Covington’s Jett Murphy share the top mark of 14-8.

“My main goal was to get on the podium at state,” Reinhard said. “I’d like to set my goals high and get on top of that podium.”

Reinhard made it to the regional stage as a freshman and as a sophomore.

The potential was evident.

Then came one of the toughest stretches of injuries imaginable.

Reinhard, projected to be the Royals’ starting quarterback for football, broke his collarbone a few weeks before the season opener.

Once healthy for basketball season, he tore his ACL two days before Christmas during the seventh game of the season.

Reinhard was out of physical activity until June.

“I did everything I could,” Reinhard said. “I built my legs up. Football season came up and I decided not to play.

“It was tough letting my team down, obviously, but I knew everything I wanted to do was right here.”

Reinhard did go out for basketball his senior season.

During the season, he also went to a pole vaulting camp in Bellevue each Sunday under the coaching of Shawn Beamer.

“We started from the basics,” Reinhard said. “Going into that, I hadn’t jumped for about a year and a half.”

Reinhard finished the camp and the basketball season fully healthy.

His focus on staying confident got him through it.

“Don’t try to baby my right leg because if you’re babying that leg, something else could happen to your left leg,” he said.

Towards the end of his vaulting camp he was clearing 13-foot bungees.

But abysmal weather kept him grounded at 11-6 in his first meet of the season.

He’s stayed at 13-even or better ever since.

“Working my way into this year, it’s obviously fell right where I wanted it to go,” he said.

Reinhard peaked at 14-6 earlier in the season and has cleared at least 14-0 in his last five meets.

He earned conference (14-0), district (14-3) and regional titles (14-0) in the process and has yet to be beat in a meet.

Reinhard feels 15-0 might put him on top of the podium at Columbus.

Either way, the competition excites him.

“One thing that I love to think about is all of the competition that I’m going to have,” Reinhard said. “Performing at that meet, at that time, has to happen.”

Reinhard does keep track of his state-wide competition.

He correctly knew three Division III vaulters have surpassed the 15-foot threshold at some point this year.

Defending state champ and Newcomerstown’s Ryan Stevens won it last year at 15-2 but failed to advance out of districts with no height this year.

His teammate Hunter Garretson has the top Division III mark of 15-1 according to track and field website milesplit.com.

“I’m definitely just going to jump my jumps,” Reinhard said. “Wherever those heights take me is where I’m going to be happy with.”

Wolf, 419-427-8496,

Send an E-mail to andywolf

Comments

comments