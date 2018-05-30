State track and field: Ready to make their mark

By TED RADICK

staff writer

The state track meet is a treat for seniors who are wrapping up their careers on the big stage at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

For another group of athletes, the freshmen, it’s a chance to get their feet wet at state and set the state for promising years to come.

This year’s group of area girls Division III state qualifiers includes 10 freshmen from five schools.

“I’m really pleased with the way our freshmen have come on this year,” said Liberty-Benton coach Jack Quisno, who will have four freshman competing Friday and Saturday at state. “They’re competitors. That’s one of the reasons why our soccer team is so competitive, our basketball program is so competitive.

“On top of that, we have our juniors and seniors that have been part of the program for a while, and they’ve been great leaders in teaching these freshmen how to compete.”

Freshman Maya Rickle (3,200-meter relay), Taylor Ward (3,200 relay, 800); Cassie Warner (800 relay) and Alexis Rickenbacher (pole vault, 1,600 relay, 800 relay) will compete for the Eagles this weekend.

“It’s really exciting,” Ward said at last week’s regional meet at Tiffin. “I was looking forward to this, but at the beginning of the season I didn’t really think I’d make it here. It’s really cool.

“I didn’t think I’d do this. So, it’s surprising and exciting at the same time.”

Ward, Rickle, Alexa Lenhart and Lindsey Bishop qualified in the 3,200 relay (9:35.25) in last Wednesday’s regional final. Ward followed up Friday with a second in the 800 in 2:19.69.

“I was just running, trying to get a good spot,” Ward said. “My coach told me not to get boxed in. That was only thing I was thinking, don’t get boxed in. I tried not to do that, and the last lap I just gave it my all.”

Rickenbacher is through to state in three events. At the regional, she placed second (11-6) to Margaretta’s Kassidie Stimmel, the defending state champion.

Rickenbacher said she’s ready for what comes this weekend.

“She’s an amazing vaulter. All I can do is focus on myself, and what I can do,” Rickenbacher said. “We’ll see how that plays out.”

Warner, Rickenbacher, Lenhart and Lily Kintner will compete in the 800 relay (1:47.09), while Rickenbacher, Kintner, Lenhart and Bishop will run the 1,600 relay (4:04.36).

The crowd is bigger and the competition will ramp up in Columbus. Rickenbacker said she’s looking forward to the larger audience.

“I feel like it really helps me and pushes me to be better,” she said. “At the indoor state meet, that really helped me. It gives me adrenaline. That’s good for pole vault.”

Kalida freshman Hannah Berheide advanced in the 200. She’s also looking forward to the atmosphere at state.

“This will be interesting,” she said. “I think I’m ready. I think so, yeah. These big meets, it makes me think ‘Yeah, this is legit.’ The crowds give a lot of adrenaline. It definitely helps.

“I just want to finish the best I can, I guess. I’ve made it this far, I’m proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished.”

Mohawk will have a pair of freshman at state. Taeylor Mullholand advanced with a 5-4 high jump at the Lancaster Regional, while Catherine Klopp joins teammates Destini Oler, Anna Stillberger and Alexa Konkle in the 1,600 relay (4:07.84).

Hopewell-Loudon freshman Taylor Leiter advanced with Emily Pace, Renae Kapelka and Corrin Hoover in the 3,200 relay (10:06.04).

Columbus Grove’s Lauren Benroth advanced in three relays. She’ll run with fellow freshman Erin Downing, Alyssa Ellerbrock and Taylor Ellerbrock in the 3,200 relay (9:36.00); and with Taylor Ellerbrock, Carlee McCluer and Rylee Sybert in the 800 relay (1:46.44) and 1,600 relay (4:08.84).

“The couple of freshmen that we have are very versatile runners,” Columbus Grove girls coach Tim Staley said. “Lauren Benroth, she ran the 4×2 and the 400 all year, and she’s developed not only the sprint speed but enough endurance to really help our 4×8. We had three girls from the cross country team that we knew would be good for our 4×8, but we really needed that fourth girl.

“Erin Downing, she did well in cross country but I had no idea she’s be this good, this soon. At our invitational, she was second to Alyssa Ellerbrock but also broke the previous meet record. Running with Alyssa and Taylor Ellerbrock has really made her a good runner.”

