Locally: Taylor top FHS track scorer

Dashani Taylor was recognized as the top scorer in the past season as Fostoria High School’s track and field athletes were honored.

Bathsheba Smith was named Rookie of the Year, while Calob Keller, Caiden Twining and Haili O’Neal received Coaches Awards and Tuna Cadir gained the Pride and Desire Award.

The Rotary Scholastic Award went to Tony Lear and Dante Hampton received the Booster Award.

Wagner leads Whitta

Jalen Wagner connected for two singles, a double and five RBIs, but Fostoria Whitta Construction dropped a 10-8 decision to Seneca East 1 on Tuesday in a Seneca County “B” League youth baseball game.

Dawson Smith also had an RBI for Whitta.

