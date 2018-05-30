MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Locally: Taylor top FHS track scorer

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Dashani Taylor was recognized as the top scorer in the past season as Fostoria High School’s track and field athletes were honored.

Bathsheba Smith was named Rookie of the Year, while Calob Keller, Caiden Twining and Haili O’Neal received Coaches Awards and Tuna Cadir gained the Pride and Desire Award.

The Rotary Scholastic Award went to Tony Lear and Dante Hampton received the Booster Award.

Wagner leads Whitta

Jalen Wagner connected for two singles, a double and five RBIs, but Fostoria Whitta Construction dropped a 10-8 decision to Seneca East 1 on Tuesday in a Seneca County “B” League youth baseball game.

Dawson Smith also had an RBI for Whitta.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Nimmo, Gonzalez back Vargas’ strong pitching in Mets’ win

Posted On30 May 2018

Bunbury scores late PK, Revolution tie Atlanta United 1-1

Posted On30 May 2018

Union top Fire 3-1 behind Dockal’s goal, 2 assists

Posted On30 May 2018

Musgrove beats Cubs on the mound, angers them on the bases

Posted On30 May 2018

Scherzer, Harper carry Nationals past Orioles 2-0 for sweep

Posted On30 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company