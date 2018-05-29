Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP BASEBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
At Columbus Huntington Park
THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. Fort Loramie (25-6), 10 a.m.
Hicksville (20-5) vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), 1
FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.
DIVISION III
Coldwater (25-6) vs. Minford (24-2), 4
Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), 7
FINAL: Saturday, 1
FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
Medina Highland (19-9) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (28-4), 10 a.m.
Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs Mason (26-5), 1
FINAL: Saturday, 4
DIVISION II
Wapakoneta (23-1) vs. Circleville (19-5), 4
Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 7
FINAL: Saturday, 7
PREP SOFTBALL
OHSAA State Tournament
At Akron Firestone Stadium
THURSDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVSION II
Beloit West Branch (25-3) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, 10 a.m.
Lagrange Keystone (32-0) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, 12:30
FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.
DIVISION I
Perrysburg (29-2) vs. West Chester Lakota West, 3
Ashville Teays Valley (24-3) vs. Massillon Perry (23-4), 5:30
FINAL: Saturday, 1
FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
Jeromesville Hillsdale (25-2) vs. Bradford (23-3), 10 a.m.
Tinora vs. Strasburg Franklin (22-5), 12:30
FINAL: Saturday, 4
DIVISION III
RIchwood North Union (25-3) vs. Warren Champion (28-0), 3
Cardington Lincoln vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail (24-3), 5:30
FINAL: Saturday, 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 38 17 .691 —
New York 33 17 .660 2½
Tampa Bay 26 26 .500 10½
Toronto 25 30 .455 13
Baltimore 17 38 .309 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 28 25 .528 —
Minnesota 22 27 .449 4
Detroit 24 30 .444 4½
Kansas City 18 36 .333 10½
Chicago 16 36 .308 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 20 .636 —
Seattle 33 20 .623 1
Los Angeles 30 25 .545 5
Oakland 28 26 .519 6½
Texas 22 34 .393 13½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Boston 8, Toronto 3
Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 6, Baltimore 0
Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0, 13 innings
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Seattle 2, Texas 1
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 8, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 9, Detroit 2
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, late
Minnesota at Kansas City, late
Tampa Bay at Oakland, late
Texas at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 5-1), 1:05
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2), 1:10
Houston (Keuchel 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 7-1), 6:35
Washington (Scherzer 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-1), 7:05
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10
Minnesota (Romero 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:15
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 5-5), 10:05
Texas (Moore 1-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-1), 10:10
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:35
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05
Boston at Houston, 8:10
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10
Texas at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 31 22 .585 —
Washington 31 22 .585 —
Philadelphia 29 22 .569 1
New York 26 25 .510 4
Miami 20 33 .377 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 21 .625 —
Chicago 29 22 .569 3½
St. Louis 29 23 .558 4
Pittsburgh 28 26 .519 6
Cincinnati 19 36 .345 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 29 25 .537 —
Arizona 27 26 .509 1½
Los Angeles 25 28 .472 3½
San Francisco 25 29 .463 4
San Diego 22 33 .400 7½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Washington 6, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 3
Arizona 12, Cincinnati 5
Miami 7, San Diego 2
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4
Tuesday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 3, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, late
San Francisco at Colorado, late
Cincinnati at Arizona, late
Miami at San Diego, late
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, late
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Reyes 0-0) at Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3), 1:10
Cincinnati (Romano 2-6) at Arizona (Corbin 5-1), 3:40
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-0), 7:05
Washington (Scherzer 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-1), 7:05
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 4-2), 7:35
San Francisco (Holland 2-6) at Colorado (Gray 5-6), 8:40
Miami (Urena 0-7) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-1), 10:10
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35
Miami at San Diego, 9:10
Tuesday’s Boxscores
Indians 7, White Sox 3
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 0 2 1
Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 2 3 2
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 2 2 2
Palka rf 4 2 2 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0
Skole dh 2 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1
J.Rndon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 3 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 1 R.Davis cf 1 0 0 0
Engel cf 3 1 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 1
Tilson lf 1 0 1 0 R.Perez c 4 1 2 0
T.Thmps ph-lf 2 0 1 1 G.Allen cf-rf 4 1 2 0
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 37 7 15 7
Chicago 010″000″002 — 3
Cleveland 201″020″11x — 7
DP–Chicago 2, Cleveland 2. LOB–Chicago 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–Palka (5), Jose.Ramirez (17), R.Perez (1), G.Allen (2). 3B–Y.Sanchez (6). HR–Palka (5), Brantley (9), Jose.Ramirez (16), Kipnis (3). SB–Ti.Anderson (12), Lindor (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito (L,3-6) 6 9 5 5 0 3
Bummer 1/3 4 1 1 0 1
Rondon 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Beck 1 2 1 1 0 0
Cleveland
Clevinger (W,4-2) 6 2/3 4 1 1 2 7
Olson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Otero 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Beliveau 0 1 1 1 0 0
McAllister 1 1 1 1 1 1
Beliveau pitched to 1 batter in the 9th Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Tim Timmons. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Mike Winters. T–2:58. A–30,441 (35,225).
Angels 9, Tigers 2
Los Angeles Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cozart 3b 5 0 1 0 Martin cf 5 0 1 0
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 1 0
Young cf 0 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 1 1
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 0
Pujols dh 5 1 3 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0
A.Smmns ss 4 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0
Vlbuena 1b 5 3 3 3 J.Jones lf 3 1 1 1
Kinsler 2b 3 3 3 3 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0
Mldnado c 4 1 2 3 Kozma 2b 4 0 1 0
K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 9 14 9 Totals 36 2 10 2
Los Angeles 040″101″030 — 9
Detroit 000″011″000 — 2
E–J.Iglesias (4). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Los Angeles 6, Detroit 9. 2B–Cozart (12), Trout (13), Kinsler (8), Martin (9), Castellanos (15). HR–Valbuena 2 (6), Kinsler (3), Maldonado (3), Candelario (8), J.Jones (4). CS–J.Iglesias (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Tropeano (W,3-3) 5 1/3 7 2 2 0 5
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 0
Alvarez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 2 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Fulmer (L,2-4) 3 1/3 6 5 5 4 1
Lewicki 3 2/3 3 1 0 1 2
Farmer 1 4 3 3 0 1
Saupold 1 1 0 0 0 2
HBP–by Anderson (Candelario). Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Doug Eddings. Second, Marty Foster. Third, Mark Ripperger. T–3:25. A–17,397 (41,297).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .359; Brantley, Cleveland, .343; Simmons, Los Angeles, .335; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Baltimore, .326; Segura, Seattle, .324; Martinez, Boston, .323; Castellanos, Detroit, .319; Ramos, Tampa Bay, .310; Jay, Kansas City, .305.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Springer, Houston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Segura, Seattle, 36; Benintendi, Boston, 35; Gardner, New York, 35; Semien, Oakland, 35.
RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 45; Martinez, Boston, 45; Judge, New York, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Davis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 37; 2 tied at 36.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 74; Machado, Baltimore, 70; Segura, Seattle, 69; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Betts, Boston, 66; Simmons, Los Angeles, 66; Castellanos, Detroit, 65; Martinez, Boston, 65; Jay, Kansas City, 64; 3 tied at 63.
DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 20; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Kepler, Minnesota, 16; Profar, Texas, 16; 5 tied at 15.
TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Hernandez, Toronto, 3; Palka, Chicago, 3; Profar, Texas, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 3.
HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Martinez, Boston, 17; Machado, Baltimore, 16; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; 4 tied at 12.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Betts, Boston, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; Garcia, Chicago, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 9.
PITCHING–Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Severino, New York, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Tanaka, New York, 6-2.
ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.11; Morton, Houston, 2.04; Cole, Houston, 2.05; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.17; Severino, New York, 2.28; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.61; Sale, Boston, 2.76; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Mengden, Oakland, 2.85; Lopez, Chicago, 2.94.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 109; Sale, Boston, 104; Verlander, Houston, 98; Paxton, Seattle, 90; Bauer, Cleveland, 86; Bundy, Baltimore, 83; Severino, New York, 81; Happ, Toronto, 79; Kluber, Cleveland, 78; Morton, Houston, 75.
National League
BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .347; Markakis, Atlanta, .341; Kemp, Los Angeles, .338; Freeman, Atlanta, .333; Herrera, Philadelphia, .332; Arenado, Colorado, .318; Cabrera, New York, .313; Belt, San Francisco, .311; Crawford, San Francisco, .311; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 48; Blackmon, Colorado, 41; Pham, St. Louis, 38; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 36; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 36; Cain, Milwaukee, 35; Harper, Washington, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; 3 tied at 33.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 42; Suarez, Cincinnati, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Harper, Washington, 38; Story, Colorado, 38; Gennett, Cincinnati, 37; Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Rizzo, Chicago, 37; Shaw, Milwaukee, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 34.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 72; Gennett, Cincinnati, 70; Freeman, Atlanta, 67; Albies, Atlanta, 63; Cabrera, New York, 61; Herrera, Philadelphia, 61; Castro, Miami, 59; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 59; Pirela, San Diego, 59; 4 tied at 57.
DOUBLES–Bryant, Chicago, 16; Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Longoria, San Francisco, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Cabrera, New York, 15; Carpenter, St. Louis, 15; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 15; Markakis, Atlanta, 15; 5 tied at 14.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 10 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Villanueva, San Diego, 14; Baez, Chicago, 13; Shaw, Milwaukee, 13; Adams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Story, Colorado, 11.
STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 14; Cain, Milwaukee, 11; MTaylor, Washington, 11; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; Dyson, Arizona, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; 5 tied at 8.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 8-1; Gonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; Strasburg, Washington, 6-4; Stratton, San Francisco, 6-3; 10 tied at 5.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.52; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.27; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.46; Corbin, Arizona, 2.47; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.55; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.58; Lester, Chicago, 2.71; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.75.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 108; Corbin, Arizona, 88; deGrom, New York, 85; Strasburg, Washington, 83; Syndergaard, New York, 76; Greinke, Arizona, 72; Gray, Colorado, 71; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 70; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 69; Smith, Miami, 69.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Wednesday’s RESULT
Boston 96, Cleveland 83
Thursday’s RESULT
Houston 98, Golden State 94
Friday’s Result
Cleveland 109, Boston 99
Saturday’s Result
Golden State 115, Houston 86
Sunday’s RESULT
Cleveland 87, Boston 79, Cleveland wins series 4-3
Monday’s Result
Golden State 101, Houston 92. Golden State wins series 4-3
NBA Finals
Best-of-7
Thursday’s GAME
Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 6
Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 8
Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 11
x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 14
x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 17
x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO BASKETBALL
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
Washington 4 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 3 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
New York 1 2 .333 2½
Indiana 0 5 .000 4½
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 —
Seattle 3 1 .750 —
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 2 3 .400 1½
Minnesota 2 3 .400 1½
Las Vegas 0 3 .000 2½
Late games not included
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Results
Atlanta 76, Minnesota 74
New York 94, Dallas 89
Washington at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Phoenix, 10
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup Finals
Best-of-7
Monday’s RESULT
Vegas 6, Washington 4, Vegas leads series 1-0
Wednesday’s Game
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Monday’s GAME
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 7
x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 10
x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 13
x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16
Columbus 7 3 4 25 18 10
New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19
New York 7 3 1 22 26 12
Orlando City 6 5 1 19 22 20
New England 5 4 3 18 21 18
Philadelphia 4 5 3 15 12 15
Chicago 4 6 2 14 17 21
Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20
Montreal 3 10 0 9 14 29
D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 2 4 25 24 13
Los Angeles FC 6 3 3 21 24 19
Portland 6 3 2 20 19 17
FC Dallas 5 1 5 20 17 11
Houston 5 3 3 18 26 18
Vancouver 4 5 5 17 19 27
LA Galaxy 5 6 1 16 16 19
Minnesota United 5 7 1 16 16 22
Real Salt Lake 5 6 1 16 15 25
San Jose 2 7 3 9 18 23
Seattle 2 6 2 8 7 12
Colorado 2 7 2 8 13 20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s results
FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0
Houston 3, New York City FC 1
LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0
Saturday’s results
Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0
New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie
Philadelphia 0, New York 0, tie
Chicago 2, Orlando City 1
Minnesota United 2, Montreal 0
Portland 3, Colorado 2
D.C. United 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Sunday’s results
Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
Wednesday, May 30
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Friday, June 1
Vancouver at Colorado, 9
Saturday, June 2
LA Galaxy at Portland, 5
Houston at Montreal, 7:30
New York at New England, 7:30
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Sunday, June 3
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of LHP Jeff Beliveau from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL). Sent RF Brandon Guyer on a rehab assignment to Columbus.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Fresno (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Ervin Santana on a rehab assignment to Fort Myers (FSL).
NEW YORK YANKEES Sent RHP Adam Warren on a rehab assignment to Trenton (EL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Yonny Chirinos on a rehab assignment to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Ricardo Rodriguez from 60-day DL and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Designated OF Eliezer Alvarez for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Snt SS Aledmys Diaz on a rehab assignment to New Hampshire (EL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Shelby Miller on a rehab assignment to Visalia (CAL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activiated RHP Anibal Sanchez from 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Gwinnett (IL). Returned LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent 1B Efren Navarro outright to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled from RHP Jesus Reyes from Pensacola (SL). Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF/OF Breyvic Valera from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City.
NEW YORKS METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 26. Optioned LHP P.J. Conlon to Las Vegas (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS J.P. Crawford on a rehab assignment to Clearwater (FSL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Tyler Webb to El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Derek Law on a rehab assignment to Sacramento (PCL).
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Activated INF Adrian Tovalin from the disabled list. Announced RHP Tyler Ivey was transferred to Buies Creek (Cal).
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Mark Lyman.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Michael Almanzar and RHP Reese Gregory.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Shairon Martis.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Taylor Ard. Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Tyler Knigge.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Nolan Becker and INF Jonathan Malo. Released OF Brandon Martinez.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OF Conor Bierfeldt.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Nick Zaharion and OF John Schultz.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Matt Rusch and C Jonathan Gonzalez.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of OF Matt Hearn to Colorado (NL).
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released C Jay Carp.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Traded RHP Ethan Westphal to Lake Erie. Released SS Taylor Love.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Ty Moore. Released OFs Austin Byler and Casey Scroggins, and RHP Tucker Ward.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released OF Jason Heinrich.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Nick Wegmann.
Football
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Channing Stribling. Placed S Michael Cirino on the waived-injured list. Alliance of American Football
AAF — Announced San Diego will be the sixth franchise.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Antoine Morand to a three-year entry-level contract.
ECHL
ECHL — Named Ryan Crelin commissioner.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced the addition of Cincinnati for next season.
Tennis
International Tennis Federation
ITF — Banned Ukraine’s Dmytro Badanov for life and fined him $100,000 by an independent hearing officer after being found guilty of tennis match fixing.
College
AUBURN — Announced C Austin Wiley and Gs Bryce Brown and Jared Harper withdrew from the NBA draft.
BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack on a five-year contract through the 2023 season.
CALIFORNIA — Named Mike Teti men’s rowing coach following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Announced G Tookie Brown withdrew from the NBA draft.
IOWA — Announced junior G Isaiah Moss withdrew from the NBA draft.
KENTUCKY — Dismissed junior S Marcus Walker following his arrest on charges of trafficking cocaine and marijuana.
MUHLENBERG — Announced the retirement of women’s soccer coach Leslie Benintend-Kiernan.
NORTHWESTERN — Announced the addition of graduate transfer P Jake Collins to the football program.
SYRACUSE — Announced graduate OL Koda Martin transferred to the team from Texas A&M.
TENNESSEE — Named Bryan Lentz video coordinator/director of player development for men’s basketball. Junior G Admiral Schofield withdrew from the NBA draft.
UCLA — Announced sophomore G Kris Wilkes withdrew from the NBA draft.
LOCAL & AREA
Disc Golf Clinic
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free disc golf clinic on May 30 and June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.
L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com if you are interested.
Delphos Jefferson Seeks Coaches
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has openings for boys seventh and eighth grade basketball coaches for 2018-19. Please apply to Doug Westrick at dwestrick@delphoscityschools.org.
C-R Seeking Assistant Football Coach
RAWSON — Cory-Rawson is seeking and assistant varsity footbhall coach. Individuals with experience coaching defensive backs, defensive line, or running backs are preferred. Cory-Rawson High School is a member of the Blanchard Valley Conference and is currently division VII in football. Please send a letter of interest and résumé to Cory Hefner, Varsity Football Coach, 3930 County Road 26, Rawson, OH, 45841 or to hefner@cory-rawson.org
Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach
CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 season. The candidate, preferably with experience, must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.
Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.
Findlay Recreation Skating Camp
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp at The Cube, 3430 North Main St., Findlay, June 11-14. This will be the sixth annual summer skating camp organized by the City of Findlay Recreation Department. Advanced skaters attend from 8-10:30 a.m., while the beginner skaters attend 10 a.m.-12:30p.m. The camp is designed for ages 5 and up and for beginners through advanced including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is trolls and on Thursday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. all of the camp skaters will skate in a Trolls themed ice show. The ice show is free for the public to come and watch. Immediately following the ice show there will be a public skate session from 1-2:50 p.m. The public skate cost is $5 admission and $3 skate rental. Register for the skating camp by June 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The camp registration fee is $100. Call 419-424-7176 to register.
Heidelberg All-Sports Camp
TIFFIN — Heidelberg College will be offering a one-day All-Sports Youth Camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-6 on June 4. The camp is designed to introduce children to a variety of sports. The cost is $25 by June 1 and it includes a tshirt, bag and lunch. Registration and pick up is at Hoernemann Stadium. For more information contact Matt Palm at mpalm@heidelberg.edu.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing
OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.