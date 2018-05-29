Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Columbus Huntington Park

THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. Fort Loramie (25-6), 10 a.m.

Hicksville (20-5) vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), 1

FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.

DIVISION III

Coldwater (25-6) vs. Minford (24-2), 4

Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), 7

FINAL: Saturday, 1

FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

Medina Highland (19-9) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (28-4), 10 a.m.

Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs Mason (26-5), 1

FINAL: Saturday, 4

DIVISION II

Wapakoneta (23-1) vs. Circleville (19-5), 4

Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, 7

FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA State Tournament

At Akron Firestone Stadium

THURSDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVSION II

Beloit West Branch (25-3) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, 10 a.m.

Lagrange Keystone (32-0) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, 12:30

FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.

DIVISION I

Perrysburg (29-2) vs. West Chester Lakota West, 3

Ashville Teays Valley (24-3) vs. Massillon Perry (23-4), 5:30

FINAL: Saturday, 1

FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

Jeromesville Hillsdale (25-2) vs. Bradford (23-3), 10 a.m.

Tinora vs. Strasburg Franklin (22-5), 12:30

FINAL: Saturday, 4

DIVISION III

RIchwood North Union (25-3) vs. Warren Champion (28-0), 3

Cardington Lincoln vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail (24-3), 5:30

FINAL: Saturday, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 38 17 .691 —

New York 33 17 .660 2½

Tampa Bay 26 26 .500 10½

Toronto 25 30 .455 13

Baltimore 17 38 .309 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 28 25 .528 —

Minnesota 22 27 .449 4

Detroit 24 30 .444 4½

Kansas City 18 36 .333 10½

Chicago 16 36 .308 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 35 20 .636 —

Seattle 33 20 .623 1

Los Angeles 30 25 .545 5

Oakland 28 26 .519 6½

Texas 22 34 .393 13½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Boston 8, Toronto 3

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 6, Baltimore 0

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0, 13 innings

Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 8, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 9, Detroit 2

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, late

Minnesota at Kansas City, late

Tampa Bay at Oakland, late

Texas at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 5-1), 1:05

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2), 1:10

Houston (Keuchel 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 7-1), 6:35

Washington (Scherzer 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-1), 7:05

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10

Minnesota (Romero 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-1), 8:15

Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 5-5), 10:05

Texas (Moore 1-5) at Seattle (Paxton 4-1), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:35

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05

Boston at Houston, 8:10

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10

Texas at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 31 22 .585 —

Washington 31 22 .585 —

Philadelphia 29 22 .569 1

New York 26 25 .510 4

Miami 20 33 .377 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 35 21 .625 —

Chicago 29 22 .569 3½

St. Louis 29 23 .558 4

Pittsburgh 28 26 .519 6

Cincinnati 19 36 .345 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 29 25 .537 —

Arizona 27 26 .509 1½

Los Angeles 25 28 .472 3½

San Francisco 25 29 .463 4

San Diego 22 33 .400 7½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Washington 6, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 3

Arizona 12, Cincinnati 5

Miami 7, San Diego 2

Colorado 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

Tuesday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 3, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, late

San Francisco at Colorado, late

Cincinnati at Arizona, late

Miami at San Diego, late

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Reyes 0-0) at Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3), 1:10

Cincinnati (Romano 2-6) at Arizona (Corbin 5-1), 3:40

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-0), 7:05

Washington (Scherzer 8-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-1), 7:05

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 4-2), 7:35

San Francisco (Holland 2-6) at Colorado (Gray 5-6), 8:40

Miami (Urena 0-7) at San Diego (Richard 3-6), 10:10

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-1), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35

Miami at San Diego, 9:10

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Indians 7, White Sox 3

Chicago Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 0 2 1

Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 4 2 3 2

J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 2 2 2

Palka rf 4 2 2 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 0

Skole dh 2 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 1

J.Rndon ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr rf 3 0 0 0

Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 1 R.Davis cf 1 0 0 0

Engel cf 3 1 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 1 2 1

Tilson lf 1 0 1 0 R.Perez c 4 1 2 0

T.Thmps ph-lf 2 0 1 1 G.Allen cf-rf 4 1 2 0

Narvaez c 3 0 0 0

Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 37 7 15 7

Chicago 010″000″002 — 3

Cleveland 201″020″11x — 7

DP–Chicago 2, Cleveland 2. LOB–Chicago 6, Cleveland 6. 2B–Palka (5), Jose.Ramirez (17), R.Perez (1), G.Allen (2). 3B–Y.Sanchez (6). HR–Palka (5), Brantley (9), Jose.Ramirez (16), Kipnis (3). SB–Ti.Anderson (12), Lindor (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Giolito (L,3-6) 6 9 5 5 0 3

Bummer 1/3 4 1 1 0 1

Rondon 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Beck 1 2 1 1 0 0

Cleveland

Clevinger (W,4-2) 6 2/3 4 1 1 2 7

Olson 1 1 0 0 1 1

Otero 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Beliveau 0 1 1 1 0 0

McAllister 1 1 1 1 1 1

Beliveau pitched to 1 batter in the 9th Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Tim Timmons. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Mike Winters. T–2:58. A–30,441 (35,225).

Angels 9, Tigers 2

Los Angeles Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cozart 3b 5 0 1 0 Martin cf 5 0 1 0

Trout cf 4 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 5 0 1 0

Young cf 0 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 1 1

Upton lf 4 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 2 0

Pujols dh 5 1 3 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0

A.Smmns ss 4 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0

Vlbuena 1b 5 3 3 3 J.Jones lf 3 1 1 1

Kinsler 2b 3 3 3 3 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0

Mldnado c 4 1 2 3 Kozma 2b 4 0 1 0

K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0

Totals 37 9 14 9 Totals 36 2 10 2

Los Angeles 040″101″030 — 9

Detroit 000″011″000 — 2

E–J.Iglesias (4). DP–Detroit 2. LOB–Los Angeles 6, Detroit 9. 2B–Cozart (12), Trout (13), Kinsler (8), Martin (9), Castellanos (15). HR–Valbuena 2 (6), Kinsler (3), Maldonado (3), Candelario (8), J.Jones (4). CS–J.Iglesias (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles

Tropeano (W,3-3) 5 1/3 7 2 2 0 5

Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 0

Alvarez 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Parker 1 2 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Fulmer (L,2-4) 3 1/3 6 5 5 4 1

Lewicki 3 2/3 3 1 0 1 2

Farmer 1 4 3 3 0 1

Saupold 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Anderson (Candelario). Umpires–Home, Greg Gibson. First, Doug Eddings. Second, Marty Foster. Third, Mark Ripperger. T–3:25. A–17,397 (41,297).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .359; Brantley, Cleveland, .343; Simmons, Los Angeles, .335; Altuve, Houston, .329; Machado, Baltimore, .326; Segura, Seattle, .324; Martinez, Boston, .323; Castellanos, Detroit, .319; Ramos, Tampa Bay, .310; Jay, Kansas City, .305.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Springer, Houston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 37; Segura, Seattle, 36; Benintendi, Boston, 35; Gardner, New York, 35; Semien, Oakland, 35.

RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 45; Martinez, Boston, 45; Judge, New York, 39; Ramirez, Cleveland, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Davis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 37; 2 tied at 36.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 74; Machado, Baltimore, 70; Segura, Seattle, 69; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Betts, Boston, 66; Simmons, Los Angeles, 66; Castellanos, Detroit, 65; Martinez, Boston, 65; Jay, Kansas City, 64; 3 tied at 63.

DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 20; Abreu, Chicago, 19; Betts, Boston, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Ramirez, Cleveland, 17; Kepler, Minnesota, 16; Profar, Texas, 16; 5 tied at 15.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 6; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Hernandez, Toronto, 3; Palka, Chicago, 3; Profar, Texas, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 3.

HOME RUNS–Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Martinez, Boston, 17; Machado, Baltimore, 16; Ramirez, Cleveland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; 4 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Betts, Boston, 13; Anderson, Chicago, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 10; Garcia, Chicago, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 9.

PITCHING–Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Severino, New York, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Carrasco, Cleveland, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Tanaka, New York, 6-2.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.11; Morton, Houston, 2.04; Cole, Houston, 2.05; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.17; Severino, New York, 2.28; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.61; Sale, Boston, 2.76; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Mengden, Oakland, 2.85; Lopez, Chicago, 2.94.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 109; Sale, Boston, 104; Verlander, Houston, 98; Paxton, Seattle, 90; Bauer, Cleveland, 86; Bundy, Baltimore, 83; Severino, New York, 81; Happ, Toronto, 79; Kluber, Cleveland, 78; Morton, Houston, 75.

National League

BATTING–Gennett, Cincinnati, .347; Markakis, Atlanta, .341; Kemp, Los Angeles, .338; Freeman, Atlanta, .333; Herrera, Philadelphia, .332; Arenado, Colorado, .318; Cabrera, New York, .313; Belt, San Francisco, .311; Crawford, San Francisco, .311; Yelich, Milwaukee, .310.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 48; Blackmon, Colorado, 41; Pham, St. Louis, 38; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 36; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 36; Cain, Milwaukee, 35; Harper, Washington, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; 3 tied at 33.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 42; Suarez, Cincinnati, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Harper, Washington, 38; Story, Colorado, 38; Gennett, Cincinnati, 37; Markakis, Atlanta, 37; Rizzo, Chicago, 37; Shaw, Milwaukee, 36; Albies, Atlanta, 34.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 72; Gennett, Cincinnati, 70; Freeman, Atlanta, 67; Albies, Atlanta, 63; Cabrera, New York, 61; Herrera, Philadelphia, 61; Castro, Miami, 59; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 59; Pirela, San Diego, 59; 4 tied at 57.

DOUBLES–Bryant, Chicago, 16; Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Longoria, San Francisco, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Cabrera, New York, 15; Carpenter, St. Louis, 15; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 15; Markakis, Atlanta, 15; 5 tied at 14.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Contreras, Chicago, 4; KMarte, Arizona, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 10 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Villanueva, San Diego, 14; Baez, Chicago, 13; Shaw, Milwaukee, 13; Adams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Story, Colorado, 11.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 14; Cain, Milwaukee, 11; MTaylor, Washington, 11; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; Dyson, Arizona, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 9; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; 5 tied at 8.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 8-1; Gonzalez, Washington, 6-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; Strasburg, Washington, 6-4; Stratton, San Francisco, 6-3; 10 tied at 5.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.52; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.10; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.27; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.46; Corbin, Arizona, 2.47; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.55; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.58; Lester, Chicago, 2.71; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.75.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 108; Corbin, Arizona, 88; deGrom, New York, 85; Strasburg, Washington, 83; Syndergaard, New York, 76; Greinke, Arizona, 72; Gray, Colorado, 71; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 70; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 69; Smith, Miami, 69.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 96, Cleveland 83

Thursday’s RESULT

Houston 98, Golden State 94

Friday’s Result

Cleveland 109, Boston 99

Saturday’s Result

Golden State 115, Houston 86

Sunday’s RESULT

Cleveland 87, Boston 79, Cleveland wins series 4-3

Monday’s Result

Golden State 101, Houston 92. Golden State wins series 4-3

NBA Finals

Best-of-7

Thursday’s GAME

Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 8

Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 11

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 14

x-Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

x-Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO BASKETBALL

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Washington 4 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 3 0 1.000 ½

Atlanta 2 2 .500 2

Chicago 2 2 .500 2

New York 1 2 .333 2½

Indiana 0 5 .000 4½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 3 1 .750 —

Seattle 3 1 .750 —

Phoenix 2 2 .500 1

Dallas 2 3 .400 1½

Minnesota 2 3 .400 1½

Las Vegas 0 3 .000 2½

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 76, Minnesota 74

New York 94, Dallas 89

Washington at Seattle, late

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Phoenix, 10

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s RESULT

Vegas 6, Washington 4, Vegas leads series 1-0

Wednesday’s Game

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 7

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16

Columbus 7 3 4 25 18 10

New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19

New York 7 3 1 22 26 12

Orlando City 6 5 1 19 22 20

New England 5 4 3 18 21 18

Philadelphia 4 5 3 15 12 15

Chicago 4 6 2 14 17 21

Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20

Montreal 3 10 0 9 14 29

D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 4 25 24 13

Los Angeles FC 6 3 3 21 24 19

Portland 6 3 2 20 19 17

FC Dallas 5 1 5 20 17 11

Houston 5 3 3 18 26 18

Vancouver 4 5 5 17 19 27

LA Galaxy 5 6 1 16 16 19

Minnesota United 5 7 1 16 16 22

Real Salt Lake 5 6 1 16 15 25

San Jose 2 7 3 9 18 23

Seattle 2 6 2 8 7 12

Colorado 2 7 2 8 13 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s results

FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0

Houston 3, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 1, San Jose 0

Saturday’s results

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New England 3, Vancouver 3, tie

Philadelphia 0, New York 0, tie

Chicago 2, Orlando City 1

Minnesota United 2, Montreal 0

Portland 3, Colorado 2

D.C. United 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday’s results

Columbus 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie

Wednesday, May 30

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Friday, June 1

Vancouver at Colorado, 9

Saturday, June 2

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5

Houston at Montreal, 7:30

New York at New England, 7:30

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday, June 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of LHP Jeff Beliveau from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL). Sent RF Brandon Guyer on a rehab assignment to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Tim Federowicz from Fresno (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Ervin Santana on a rehab assignment to Fort Myers (FSL).

NEW YORK YANKEES Sent RHP Adam Warren on a rehab assignment to Trenton (EL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Yonny Chirinos on a rehab assignment to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Ricardo Rodriguez from 60-day DL and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Designated OF Eliezer Alvarez for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Snt SS Aledmys Diaz on a rehab assignment to New Hampshire (EL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Shelby Miller on a rehab assignment to Visalia (CAL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activiated RHP Anibal Sanchez from 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Gwinnett (IL). Returned LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent 1B Efren Navarro outright to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled from RHP Jesus Reyes from Pensacola (SL). Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF/OF Breyvic Valera from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORKS METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 26. Optioned LHP P.J. Conlon to Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS J.P. Crawford on a rehab assignment to Clearwater (FSL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Tyler Webb to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Derek Law on a rehab assignment to Sacramento (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Activated INF Adrian Tovalin from the disabled list. Announced RHP Tyler Ivey was transferred to Buies Creek (Cal).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Mark Lyman.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Michael Almanzar and RHP Reese Gregory.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Shairon Martis.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Taylor Ard. Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Tyler Knigge.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP Nolan Becker and INF Jonathan Malo. Released OF Brandon Martinez.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed OF Conor Bierfeldt.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Nick Zaharion and OF John Schultz.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Matt Rusch and C Jonathan Gonzalez.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of OF Matt Hearn to Colorado (NL).

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released C Jay Carp.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Traded RHP Ethan Westphal to Lake Erie. Released SS Taylor Love.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Ty Moore. Released OFs Austin Byler and Casey Scroggins, and RHP Tucker Ward.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Released OF Jason Heinrich.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Nick Wegmann.

Football

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Channing Stribling. Placed S Michael Cirino on the waived-injured list. Alliance of American Football

AAF — Announced San Diego will be the sixth franchise.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Antoine Morand to a three-year entry-level contract.

ECHL

ECHL — Named Ryan Crelin commissioner.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced the addition of Cincinnati for next season.

Tennis

International Tennis Federation

ITF — Banned Ukraine’s Dmytro Badanov for life and fined him $100,000 by an independent hearing officer after being found guilty of tennis match fixing.

College

AUBURN — Announced C Austin Wiley and Gs Bryce Brown and Jared Harper withdrew from the NBA draft.

BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack on a five-year contract through the 2023 season.

CALIFORNIA — Named Mike Teti men’s rowing coach following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Announced G Tookie Brown withdrew from the NBA draft.

IOWA — Announced junior G Isaiah Moss withdrew from the NBA draft.

KENTUCKY — Dismissed junior S Marcus Walker following his arrest on charges of trafficking cocaine and marijuana.

MUHLENBERG — Announced the retirement of women’s soccer coach Leslie Benintend-Kiernan.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced the addition of graduate transfer P Jake Collins to the football program.

SYRACUSE — Announced graduate OL Koda Martin transferred to the team from Texas A&M.

TENNESSEE — Named Bryan Lentz video coordinator/director of player development for men’s basketball. Junior G Admiral Schofield withdrew from the NBA draft.

UCLA — Announced sophomore G Kris Wilkes withdrew from the NBA draft.

LOCAL & AREA

Disc Golf Clinic

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free disc golf clinic on May 30 and June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.

L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com if you are interested.

Delphos Jefferson Seeks Coaches

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson has openings for boys seventh and eighth grade basketball coaches for 2018-19. Please apply to Doug Westrick at dwestrick@delphoscityschools.org.

C-R Seeking Assistant Football Coach

RAWSON — Cory-Rawson is seeking and assistant varsity footbhall coach. Individuals with experience coaching defensive backs, defensive line, or running backs are preferred. Cory-Rawson High School is a member of the Blanchard Valley Conference and is currently division VII in football. Please send a letter of interest and résumé to Cory Hefner, Varsity Football Coach, 3930 County Road 26, Rawson, OH, 45841 or to hefner@cory-rawson.org

Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach

CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 season. The candidate, preferably with experience, must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.

Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.

Findlay Recreation Skating Camp

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is offering a summer ice skating camp at The Cube, 3430 North Main St., Findlay, June 11-14. This will be the sixth annual summer skating camp organized by the City of Findlay Recreation Department. Advanced skaters attend from 8-10:30 a.m., while the beginner skaters attend 10 a.m.-12:30p.m. The camp is designed for ages 5 and up and for beginners through advanced including figure and hockey skaters. The theme for the camp is trolls and on Thursday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m. all of the camp skaters will skate in a Trolls themed ice show. The ice show is free for the public to come and watch. Immediately following the ice show there will be a public skate session from 1-2:50 p.m. The public skate cost is $5 admission and $3 skate rental. Register for the skating camp by June 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The camp registration fee is $100. Call 419-424-7176 to register.

Heidelberg All-Sports Camp

TIFFIN — Heidelberg College will be offering a one-day All-Sports Youth Camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-6 on June 4. The camp is designed to introduce children to a variety of sports. The cost is $25 by June 1 and it includes a tshirt, bag and lunch. Registration and pick up is at Hoernemann Stadium. For more information contact Matt Palm at mpalm@heidelberg.edu.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing

OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.

