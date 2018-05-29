All-BVC softball: H-L’s Trevino is BVC Coach of the Year

North Baltimore’s Katelyn Weinandy, who put up huge numbers inside the pitching circle and at the plate, was named player of the year and Hopewell-Loudon’s Jake Trevino took home coach of the year honors in the all-Blanchard Valley Conference softball selections for the 2018 season.

Weinandy led North Baltimore to third place in the BVC, along with sectional and district titles. The senior right-hander was 16-4 as a pitcher with a 2.22 earned run average and 126 strikeouts in 117 innings. Her offensive numbers were just as impressive — a .603 batting average, five home runs and 33 RBI.

Trevino, in his fourth season at Hopewell-Loudon, guided the Chieftains to a share of the BVC championship with Liberty-Benton. Both teams were 10-1 in league play.

Weinandy, a second-team all-Ohio selection as well, headlines an all-BVC first team with plenty of punch and power. Combined, the 14 players on first team mashed 45 home runs.

Two of Weinandy’s teammates are among that group — senior honorable mention all-Ohioan Makenna Ray, (.525, 1 HR, 13 RBIs) and sophomore slugger Simone Thompson, who hit .500, hammered seven home runs and collected 36 RBIs.

Liberty-Benton’s co-champions were represented on the all-BVC first team by seniors Katie Veenstra and Emma Grubinski. Veenstra was the Eagles ace and Grubinski supplied much of the offensive power for a team that won league and sectional titles before falling in the district semifinals.

Hopewell-Loudon’s two first-team all-leaguers — sophomore Macey Malagon and junior Chelsey Depinet — hit for average and power. Malagon, H-L’s ace pitcher with an 11-1 record and a 4.15 ERA, batted .646 (31 for 48) with two home runs and 27 RBI. Depinet hit .537 with three homers and 32 RBIs. Malagon struck out just twice in 60 plate appearances, Depinet just four times in 99.

Arlington and McComb also had a pair of first-team all-BVC selections.

Arlington’s picks, seniors Addy Lafferty and Emily Berry, led the Red Devils inside the circle and at the plate. Lafferty batted .587, scored 34 runs and drove in 22; Berry hit .506, scored 33 times and had 31 RBsI. Lafferty also posted a 7-5 pitching record with a 2.95 ERA; Berry was 8-6 with an ERA of 4.44.

McComb’s first-team all-BVC selections were Shelby Steinbrook, a junior pitcher/shortstop who batted .500 with five home runs and 32 RBIs and was 10-4 as a pitcher with a 3.16 ERA, and sophomore pitcher/third baseman Shaye Hemminger, whose .435 average included four homers and 17 RBIs.

Van Buren sophomore Raegan Miller, who batted .514, hit a school single-season record eight home runs, drove in 23 runs and scored 33, was also a first-team pick, along with Arcadia junior Breana Reinhart (.430, 6 HR, 18 RBIs) and Leipsic’s Heather Lammers (.448, 4 HR, 27 RBIs).

Earning second-team all-BVC softball honors were Liberty-Benton’s Taylor Young and Kacey Durliat, Hopewell-Loudon’s Kyleigh Krupp and Brook Breidenbach and Van Buren’s Sarah Dishong and Maddie Pawlak, along with Arlington’s Moriah Helms, McComb’s Malorie Schroeder, Leipsic’s Kierra Meyer and Vanlue’s Amanda Clymer.

Along with its all-league baseball and softball team, the BVC also released its all-academic athletes for the spring season.

2018 All-BVC Softball

FIRST TEAM

NORTH BALTIMORE — Katelyn Weinandy, sr.; Makenna Ray, sr.; Simone Thompson, soph. LIBERTY-BENTON — Katie Veensta, sr.; Emma Grubinski, sr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Macey Malagon, soph.; Chelsey Depinet, jr. ARLINGTON — Addy Lafferty, sr.; Emily Berry, sr. McCOMB — Shelby Steinbrook, jr.; Shaye Hemminger, soph. VAN BUREN — Raegan Miller, soph. ARCADIA — Breana Reinhart, jr. LEIPSIC — Heather Lammers, sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Katelyn Weinandy, North Baltimore.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jake Trevino, Hopewell-Loudon.

SECOND TEAM

LIBERTY-BENTON — Taylor Young, soph.; Kacey Durliat, sr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Kyleigh Krupp, sr.; Brook Breidenbach, fr. ARLINGTON — Moriah Helms, sr. McCOMB — Malorie Schroeder, fr. VAN BUREN — Sarah Dishong, sr.; Maddie Pawlak, fr. LEIPSIC — Kierra Meyer, sr. VANLUE — Amanda Clymer, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

ARCADIA — Ivy Noel, Lyndee Ward. ARLINGTON — Amber Durliat, Abby Sheets. CORY-RAWSON — Savannah Traucht, Taylor Born. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Hailey Coppus, Nicole Colley. LIBERTY-BENTON — McKenzie Murphy, Katie Pape. LEIPSIC — Courtney Amrine, Summer Steingrass. McCOMB — Shelby Simons, Hannah Schroeder. NORTH BALTIMORE — Chloe Hopple, Jordan Baker. PANDORA-GILBOA — Kaileigh Morris, Taylor Schwab. RIVERDALE — Lindsay Nichols, Justine Messmer. VAN BUREN — Amelia Durliat, Olivia Sexton. VANLUE — Faith Price, Maliah Snook.

Academic All-BVC Awards

ARCADIA — Samuel Stahl (TR), Madeline Yaple (TR), Karly Renz (SB).

ARLINGTON — Colin Frazier (TR), Alyssa Jordan (TR), Taylor Launder (TR), Isaih Dawson (BB), Emily Berry (SB), Moriah Helms (SB), Addy Laferty (SB).

CORY-RAWSON — Ethan Cawley (BB), Jonathan Hoorman (TR), Eric Ritter (BB), Hayley Waltz (TR), Daniel White (TR).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Zach Kreais (BB), Alexandra Falter (SB), Hailey Coppus (SB), Rebecca Steinmetz (SB), Lauren Reinhart (SB), Kyleigh Krupp (SB), Ryan Alvarado (TR), Brendan Herbert (TR), Luke Bolte (TR), Kyle Huth (TR), Dominic Hedrick (TR), Bailey Jameson (TR), Emily Pace (TR).

LEIPSIC — Adam Schroeder (TR), Victor Sanchez (TR), Stevie Brooks (SB), Heather Lammers (SB), Kierra Meyer (SB), Kelly Scheckelhoff (SB), Morgan Niese (SB), Courtney Amrine (SB).

LIBERTY-BENTON — Alexa Lenhart (TR), AJ Dobbins (BB), Lindsey Bishop (TR), Griffin Hohman (BB), Katelin Veenstra (SB), Conner Johannigman (TR), Kaitlyn Clouse (SB), Will Poling (TR), Mackenzie Murphy (SB), Emma Grubinski (SB), Adrienne Masterlasco (TR), Tyler Dillon (TR), Sydney Lease (SB), Kacey Durliat (SB), Grant Vermilya (TR), Alexis Ostrander (SB), Justin Risner (TR), Preston August (TR), Owen Rath (TR).

McCOMB — Kadalena Duran (TR), Chloe Spoon (TR), Jacob Rider (TR), Seth Leader (TR), Shelby Simons (SB), Justin Wasson (BB).

NORTH BALTIMORE — Julian Hagemyer (BB), Valerie Buchanan (SB), Noah Cotterman (TR), Kyle Gerdeman (TR), Hanna Rose (TR), David Patterson (TR), Makenna Ray (SB), Grace Rein (SB), Marina Kimmel (TR), Hunger Wymer (TR), Adam Flores (BB), Paige Hyatt (SB).

PANDORA-GILBOA — Adam Schwab (BB), Ryan Lee (BB), Amelia Arther (TR).

RIVERDALE — Wayne Frey (BB), Audrey Leopold (TR), Brooke McKamey (TR), Chase Reinhart (TR)

VAN BUREN — Morgan Jackson (TR), Brendon Ring (TR), Jocelyn Masters (TR), Autumn Pisarsky (TR), Elizabeth Conner (TR), Miranda Mowrey (TR), Mason Miarer (TR), Janelle Keck (TR), Amelia Durliat (SB), Sarah Dishong (SB), Carrigan Stacy (SB).

VANLUE — Jacob Kloepfer (TR & BB), Amanda Clymer (T & SB).

