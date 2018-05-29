All-BVC baseball: Schroeder, Lance net top BVC awards

Van Buren’s Brooks Lance, who led the Black Knights baseball team to the league title, and McComb’s Tanner Schroeder, who led the league in just about everything, were named the Blanchard Valley Conference coach and player of the year, respectively.

Lance guided Van Buren to an 11-0 run in BVC play and the school’s second outright league championship in his six seasons as Black Knights’ head coach. Van Buren’s 18-6 overall record also allowed him to surpass 250 career wins.

Schroeder’s name ended up atop many of the individual categories that define the sport. The junior pitcher/outfielder not only led the league in wins (7-0, 1 save) strikeouts (96) and earned run average (0.41), he also was No. 1 in batting (.540), home runs (4), runs batted in (28) and stolen bases (33).

Van Buren had the No. 2 team batting average in the BVC (.353) and the fourth-best team ERA (3.16), a balance that was reflected in the Black Knights’ all-league selections that also included first-teamers Jaden Tabler, Angel Garcia and Saige Warren and second-team picks Kade Steveson and Codi Leonard.

Tabler (7-0, 2.29 ERA, 52 strikeouts), Garcia (4-2, 2 saves, 2.73 ERA) and Warren (3-1) were not only the top arms on the staff, but among the offensive leaders as well. Tabler batted .329 and drove in 20 runs, Garcia hit .397 with 27 RBI, and Warren led the team in average (.414), shared the team lead in RBI (27) and tied for the BVC lead in runs scored (35).

Steveson hit .342, Leonard .386 and both drove in 19 runs.

Joining Schroeder on the all-BVC first team was McComb teammate Justin Wasson, who batted .493, scored 24 runs and drove in 13 for the Panthers, who won an outright league title in 2017 and were BVC runner-up this season.

North Baltimore, which went 15-10 and won sectional and district titles, and Leipsic (9-15) had two first-teamers each.

Earning first-team all-BVC honors for North Baltimore were sophomore pitcher Levi Gazarek (5-2, 1.65 ERA, 81 Ks; .381, 16 RBIs) and senior Adam Flores (.463, 16 RBIs, 24 runs).

Leipsic’s two first-teamers were juniors Dylan Schroeder (.317, 11 RBIs) and Tyler Hiegel (2-1; 3.45 ERA).

Completing the all-BVC first team were Liberty-Benton’s Griffin Snider (.291, 13 RBIs; 2-3, 1 save, 3.90 ERA), Hopewell-Loudon’s Zach Kreais (.500, 19 RBIs, 35 runs; 7-2, 1.78 ERA, 48 Ks); Pandora-Gilboa’s Carter Nofziger (.486, 17 RBIs), Riverdale’s Aidan Loveridge (.314, 16 RBI, 25 runs) and Arlington’s Matt Johnson (.314, 17 RBI; 4-4, 1 save, 3.23 ERA).

Joining Van Buren’s Steveson and Leonard on the all-BVC second team are Riverdale’s Seth McElree (.409, 13 RBIs) and Wayne Frey (.362, 19 RBIs), McComb’s Graham LaRue (.369, 28 stolen bases, 24 runs) and Tristan Sherick (.415, 14 RBIs), Hopewell-Loudon’s Travis Milligan (.389), Liberty-Benton’s Jon Sadler (.371, 13 RBIs), Arcadia’s Tristan Martinez (.319, 12 RBIs, 4-4, 3.31 ERA), Vanlue’s JJ Miller (.392, 14 stolen bases), and Pandora-Gilboa’s Josh Shartell (.354, 11 RBIs).

2018 All BVC Baseball

First-Team BVC

MCCOMB — Tanner Schroeder, jr.; Justin Wasson, sr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Zach Kreais, sr. VAN BUREN — Jaden Tabler, sr.; Angel Garcia, sr.; Saige Warren, soph. NORTH BALTIMORE — Levi Gazarek, soph.; Adam Flores, sr. PANDORA-GILBOA — Carter Nofziger, sr. LEIPSIC — Dylan Schroeder, jr.; Tyler Hiegel, jr. LIBERTY-BENTON — Griffin Snider, jr. RIVERDALE — Aiden Loveridge, sr. ARLINGTON — Matt Johnson, sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tanner Schroeder, McComb

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brooks Lance, Van Buren

SECOND-Team BVC

VAN BUREN — Kade Steveson, sr.; Codi Leonard, sr. RIVERDALE — Seth McElree, jr.; Wayne Frey, sr. MCCOMB — Graham LaRue, sr.; Tristan Sherick, jr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Travis Milligan, soph. LIBERTY-BENTON — Jon Sadler, jr. ARCADIA — Tristan Martinez, soph. VANLUE — JJ Miller, sr. PANDORA-GILBOA — Josh Shartell, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

ARCADIA — Eli Palmer, jr.; Kaidn Scott, fr. ARLINGTON — Ben Slough, sr.; Brayden Bushong, jr. CORY-RAWSON — Kyle Schultz, jr.; Logan Stuckey, jr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Cody Balliet, jr.; Bailey Breidenbach, jr. LEIPSIC — Cole Rieman, jr.; Chris Basinger, sr. LIBERTY-BENTON — AJ Dobbins, sr.; Race Gorrell, fr. McCOMB — Kyle Wasson, soph.; Clay Santos, sr. NORTH BALTIMORE — Tyler Durfey, jr.; Logan Meronk, fr. PANDORA-GILBOA — Ryan Lee, sr.; Austin Decker, sr. RIVERDALE — Jonathan Walter, sr.; Alec Loveridge, jr. VAN BUREN — Cade Whitticar, soph.; Kaleb Snodgrass, soph. VANLUE –Treg Price, sr.; Jacob Kloepfer, sr.

