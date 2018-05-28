Youth baseball: Roppe knocks off Seneca East

Pitcher Eli Holman and Eli Kiser drove in three runs apiece on Thursday as Fostoria Roppe Corporation claimed a 14-10 win over Seneca East 2 in a Seneca County A League youth baseball game.

Jordan Faber had three hits and two RBIs for Roppe, while Julius Robinson had a triple among his three hits and an RBI and Chris Carnahan added three singles and an RBI.

Holman gained the win in relief, striking out two in 1-plus inning. Robinson struck out eight in three innings.

