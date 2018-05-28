All-Ohio baseball: Four area players are 1st team all-Ohio

Four area players were named to the all-Ohio baseball first team in Division IV released on Friday.

Named to the team were pitchers Trey Bame of Carey and Kalida’s Owen Recker, Hopewell-Loudon first baseman Zach Kreais of Hopewell-Loudon, New Riegel outfielder Alec Zoeller. Tiffin Calvert’s Grant Vera was named to the all-Ohio second team as an infielder.

The Blue Devils’ coach, Joey Roark, was named the D-IV Coach of the Year after leading record-setting Carey to 20 straight wins and a No. 2 ranking in the final state baseball poll.

Bame, who broke the school’s career hits and RBIs records as well as the single-season wins mark, paced a Blue Devils team that used timely hitting with superb pitching and defense to finish 23-2 — the most wins in program history.

The University of Findlay commit led Carey’s offense with a .476 average, 10 doubles and 29 runs batted in. He added 100 strikeouts to just 13 walks across 66 innings on the mound with a 1.06 earned run average and an 11-0 record.

Recker, who won the Putnam County League Player of the Year award in leading Kalida to a PCL title, spearheaded a strong pitching staff. The junior, who is committed to Kent State, also led Kalida to a district runner-up finish and a 17-8 record.

Kreais, as the leadoff batter for the Chieftains, led the team in average (.500), runs (35), doubles (9), triples (4) and stolen bases (18). He also led H-L on the mound, going 7-2 with 48 strikeouts and a 1.78 ERA in 55 innings.

Zoeller helped lead the Blue Jackets to a 13-12 finish and a tournament win. Vera also led his Senecas to a tournament win in finishing the season at 9-15. Honorable mentions Wentling and Roark also played an integral part in the Blue Devils’ success. Wentling, who broke the school’s career hits and runs records, hit .359 with seven doubles, and team highs of 33 runs and 17 stolen bases. Wentling also went 7-2 on the mound with a 1.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 561/3 innings. Roark was second on Carey’s team with a .376 average, 16 steals and 26 runs scored.

All-Ohio Baseball

Division I

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER — Yianni Skeriotis, Massillon Jackson; Evan Shawver, Amherst Steele; Mo Schaffer, Cincinnati Moeller. CATCHER — Dan Swak, Liberty Township Lakota East; Tyler McDonough, Cincinnati Moeller. FIRST BASE — Gavin McGaughey, Kings. INFIELD — Jase Bowen, Toledo Central Catholic; Blake Storr, Marysville; A.J. Thomas, Pickerington Central; Nick Northcut, Mason. OUTFIELD — J.P. Sponseller, Mason; Rob Cope, Dublin Jerome; Casey Finck, Lancaster; Hunter Havekost, Medina. UTILITY — Nick Erwin, Grove City.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Evan Shawver, Amherst Steele.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Matt Rositano, Amherst Steele.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER — Will Pfennig, Mason; Nick Hoffman, Centerville; Mitch Milhelm, Powell Olentangy Liberty. CATCHER — Mike Williams, Brunswick; Keegan Fish, West Chester Lakota West. FIRST BASE — Jacon Lezon, Amherst Steele; Nolan O’Connell, Hudson. INFIELD — A.J. Gaich, Cleveland St. Ignatius; Frank Ciacchi, Brunswick; Devan Nail, Elyria; Cal Rickert, Mansfield Madison. OUTFIELD — Ryan McCurry, Solon; Morgan Colopy, Centerville; Caden Cronebach, Clayton Northmont; Nick Schneider, Anthony Wayne. UTILITY — Andrew Murphy, Anthony Wayne.

HONORABLE MENTION (NW OHIO ONLY)

Tim Organ, Toledo St. Francis.

Division II

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER — Joel Roediger, Wapakoneta; Zach Losey, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Mack Anglin, Sparta Highland. CATCHER — Nate Miller, Bryan; Emma Lopez, Alliance. FIRST BASE — Isaac Beam, Chillicothe Zane Trace; Spencer Woolley, Canfield. INFIELD — Avery Fisher, Ontario; Bryce Ray, Bellevue; Preston Eisnaugle, Jonathan Alder; Logan Tonkovich, Cadiz Harrison Central; Quinton Roach, Kenton Ridge. OUTFIELD — Joey Valezquez, St. Francis DeSales; Don Goodes, Wapakoneta; Dominic Pilolli, Canfield; Brady Emerson, New Concord John Glenn. UTILITY — Alex Brill, Oberlin Firelands.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Joey Velazquez, St. Francis Desales.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Bruce Cahill, Tippecanoe.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER — Paul Szalay, New Concord John Glenn; Josh Faro, Gallia Academy; Greg Gilbert, St. Francis DeSales. CATCHER — Cole Andrews, Bishop Watterson; Colin Ransom, Oberlin Fireland. FIRST BASE — Luke Rawlins, Bishop Hartley. INFIELD — Stephen Krause, Wilmington; Kyle Zaluski, Chagrin Falls; Phillip Glasser, Tallmadge; Dalton Burcher, Indian Valley. OUTFIELD — Bryce Zuppe, Lousiville; Alec Taylor, Steubenville; Jack Amendola, Chagrin Falls; Nate Stone, Granville. UTILITY — Harley Patterson, Chillicothe Unioto; Manny Vorhees, Wapakoneta.

HONORABLE MENTION (NW OHIO ONLY)

Ben Vore, Lexington.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER — Jack Laird, Elyria Catholic; Andrew Russell, Champion; Caden Cooper, Milan Edison. CATCHER — Mike Zeuli, Kirtland; Cameron SSvada, Madison. FIRST BASE — Cole Dyer, Wheelersburg. INFIELD — Joey Torok, Kirtland; Andrew Miller, Hiland; Dylan Polen, Loudonvolle; Jacob Wenning; Coldwater; Dante Tucci, Sandy Valley. OUTFIELD — Leighton Banjoff, Elyria Catholic; Jay Luikart, Hillsdale; Dylan Hand, Northeastern; Trey Smith, Cincinnati Country Day. UTILITY — Trey Williams, Hillsdale; Aidan Endsley, Anna.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Mike Zeuli, Kirtland.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Luke Smrdel, Kirtland.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER — Cade Brintlinger, West Jefferson; Drake Batcho, Champion; Nick Thwaits, Fort Recovery. CATCHER — Bryant Lung, North Adams; Thayne Ocel, Rootstown. FIRST BASE — Shane Gray, West Jefferson. INFIELD — Reid Davis, Middletown Madison; Peyton Lane, National Trail; Jake Pickerel, Eastwood; Logan Fisher, Loudonville. OUTFIELD — Connor Pack, Fairbanks; Jake Moore, Carlisle; Ryan Hershberger, Hiland; Jake Boyd, West Jefferson. UTILITY — Connor Galloway, Piketon; Brenden Hershberger, Crestwood.

HONORABLE MENTION (NW OHIO ONLY)

Bryce Roberts, Milan Edison; Fred Sisco, Gibsonburg; Wyatt Smith, Wynford; Caleb Stone, Wynford; Cade Boos, Eastwood.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER — Trey Bame, Carey; Owen Recker, Kalida; Wes Earles, Southeastern. CATCHER — Zach Hawkins, St. Thomas Aquinas; Alex Alger, Dalton. FIRST BASE — Zach Kreais, Hopewell-Loudon. INFIELD — Luke Vonderhaar, New Bremen; Nate Karaffa, Toronto; Traeten Hamilton, Whiteoak; Zach Saffell, Fisher Catholic. OUTFIELD — Jared Huelsman, Minster; Nolan Clegg, Toronto; Caleb West, Whiteoak; Alec Zoeller, New Riegel; Ryan Luttmer, St. Henry. UTILITY — Hunter Cohee, Russia.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Nolan Clegg, Toronto.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Joey Roark, Carey.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER — Bo Smith, Seneca East; Evan Brill, Whiteoak; Sebastian Lay, Jackson-Milton. CATCHER — Trevor McCraw, The Wellington School; Collin Overholt, Lincolnview. FIRST BASE — Bryce Kennedy, Lehman Catholic. INFIELD — Chayten Overholt, Lincolnview; Chase Carraher, Whiteoak; Logan Adams, Belpre; Grant Vera, Tiffin Calvert; Jacob Webb, Seneca East. OUTFIELD — Jackson Goulter, Centerburg; Justin Stropky, Strasburg-Franklin; Ryan Bertke, New Bremen; Kurt Maxwell, Norwalk St. Paul; Levin Godwin, DeGraff Riverside. UTILITY — Ty Clark, Crestline.

HONORABLE MENTION (NW OHIO ONLY)

Seth Bailey, Plymouth; Caden Brown, Ayersville; Luke Carper, Norwalk St. Paul; Josh Dentinger, Buckeye Central; Jacob Greer, Hicksville; Jay Knapke, St. Henry; Rickie Lacy, Seneca East; Daylon Lange, St. Henry; Alex Lehmkuhl, Minster; Easton Roark, Carey; Brayden Wentling, Carey.

Comments

comments