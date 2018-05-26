Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP BASEBALL
Friday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI
Mason 3, Cincinnati Moeller 2
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Anthony Wayne 10, Strongsville 2
AT DUBLIN COFFMAN
Powell Olentangy Liberty 8, New Albany 1
AT CANTON MUNSON STADIUM
Medina Highland 8, Massillon Jackson 7
Division II
AT MASON
Dayton Chaminade 5, Cincinnati Hills Christian 4
AT HUDSON
Tallmadge 17, Canfield 0, 5 innings
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Circleville 9, Steubenville 4
Division III
AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON
Canfield South Range 4, Orwell Grand Valley 2
AT XENIA AIA PARK
Cincinnati Madeira 4, Blanchester 0
AT OHIO STATE DAVIS STADIUM
Minford 4, West Lafayette Ridgewood 1
AT ELIDA
Coldwater 7, Gahanna Columbus Academy 2
Division IV
AT LANCASTER BEAVERS FIELD
Mowrystown Whiteoak 5, Reedsville Eastern 4
AT PATRICK HENRY
Hicksville 11, Plymouth 1, 5 innings
AT SPRINGFIELD DAVIDSON STADIUM
Fort Loramie 8, Cincinnati Christian 7
AT LORAIN PIPE YARD STADIUM
Garfield Heights Trinity 15, Ottawa Hills 7
Sunday’s Regional Final
Division II
AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK
Wapakoneta vs. Ontario, 1
OHSAA State Tournament
At Columbus Huntington Park
THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. Fort Loramie (25-6), 10 a.m.
Hicksville (20-5) vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), 1
FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.
DIVISION III
Coldwater (25-6) vs. Minford (24-2), 4
Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), 7
FINAL: Saturday, 1
FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION I
Medina Highland (19-9) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (28-4), 10 a.m.
Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs Mason (26-5), 1
FINAL: Saturday, 4
DIVISION II
Ontario (26-3)-Wapakoneta (23-1) winner vs. Circleville (19-5), 4
Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade, 7
FINAL: Saturday, 7
PREP SOFTBALL
Friday’s Regional Final
Division I
AT CLYDE
Perrysburg 6, Anthony Wayne 5
Saturday’s Regional Finals
Division I
AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON
Willoughby South vs. Massillon Perry, 10 a.m.
AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Ashville Teays Valley vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, noon
AT CENTERVILLE
Lebanon vs. West Chester Lakota West, noon
Division II
AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Granville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, noon
AT MASON
Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, noon
AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM
Beloit West Branch vs. Peninsula Woodridge, noon
AT TIFFIN UNIVERSITY
Lagrange Keystone vs. Defiance, noon
Division III
AT LANCASTER
Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Buckeye Trail, noon
AT FINDLAY HIGH SCHOOL
Eastwood vs. Cardington Lincoln, noon
AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON
Independence vs. Warren Champion, 10 a.m.
AT WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY
Williamsburg vs. Richwood North Union, noon
Division IV
AT FINDLAy MARATHON DIAMONDS
Gibsonburg vs. Tinora, noon
AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Danville vs. Strasburg Franklin, noon
AT GREENVILLE
Parkway vs. Bradford, noon
AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM
Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Mohawk, 3
OHSAA State Tournament
At Akron Firestone Stadium
THURSDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVSION II
Beloit West Branch (25-3)-Peninsula Woodridge (16-10) winner vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie-Plain City Jonathan Alder winner, 10 a.m.
Lagrange Keystone (32-0)-Defiance (24-3) winner vs. Granville-Lancaster Fairfield Union winner, 12:30
FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.
DIVISION I
Perrysburg (29-2) vs. Lebanon-West Chester Lakota West winner, 3
Ashville Teays Valley (24-3)-Lewis Center Olentangy (20-11) winner vs. Willoughby South (24-6)-Massillon Perry (23-4) winner, 5:30
FINAL: Saturday, 1
FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS
DIVISION IV
Jeromesville Hillsdale (25-2)-Mohawk (20-7) winner vs. Parkway (22-4)-Bradford (23-3) winner, 10 a.m.
Gibsonburg (19-5)-Tinora winner vs. Danville-Strasburg Franklin (22-5) winner, 12:30
FINAL: Saturday, 4
DIVISION III
RIchwood North Union (25-3)-Williamsburg winner vs. Independence-Warren Champion (28-0) winner, 3
Eastwood-Cardington Lincoln winner vs. Byesville Meadowbrook-Lore City Buckeye Trail winner (24-3), 5:30
FINAL: Saturday, 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 35 16 .686 —
New York 32 15 .681 1
Toronto 24 27 .471 11
Tampa Bay 23 26 .469 11
Baltimore 17 34 .333 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 25 .490 —
Minnesota 21 24 .467 1
Detroit 22 28 .440 2½
Kansas City 17 34 .333 8
Chicago 15 33 .313 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 18 .654 —
Seattle 29 20 .592 3½
Los Angeles 28 23 .549 5½
Oakland 26 24 .520 7
Texas 21 32 .396 13½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 1
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
Houston 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
Friday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 6, Atlanta 2
Houston 11, Cleveland 2
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 8, Kansas City 4
Arizona at Oakland, late
Minnesota at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-2), 1:05
Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 4:05
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5) at Texas (Colon 2-2), 4:05
Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 4:05
Baltimore (Cashner 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 4:10
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 3-1), 4:10
Houston (McCullers 6-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 7:15
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-3), 7:15
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1:05
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05
Arizona at Oakland, 4:05
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 20 .592 —
Philadelphia 28 20 .583 ½
Washington 27 22 .551 2
New York 25 22 .532 3
Miami 19 31 .380 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 20 .615 —
Pittsburgh 28 22 .560 3
Chicago 26 21 .553 3½
St. Louis 26 22 .542 4
Cincinnati 18 34 .346 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 27 24 .529 —
Arizona 25 24 .510 1
San Francisco 24 27 .471 3
Los Angeles 22 27 .449 4
San Diego 21 30 .412 6
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 6, San Francisco 2
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 1
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5
Boston 6, Atlanta 2
Washington 9, Miami 5
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Colorado 5, Cincinnati 4
Arizona at Oakland, late
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-2), 1:05
Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 4:05
St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-2), 4:05
Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 4:05
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3), 4:10
Washington (Roark 2-4) at Miami (Chen 1-2), 4:10
San Francisco (Stratton 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-3), 7:15
Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6) at Colorado (Anderson 3-1), 9:10
San Diego (Lyles 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-4), 10:10
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1:05
Washington at Miami, 1:10
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10
Arizona at Oakland, 4:05
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08
Friday’s Boxscores
Tigers 5, White Sox 4
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 Martin cf 3 2 2 1
Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 2 3 1
J.Abreu 1b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 1
Palka dh 5 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 1
Ti.Andr ss 4 1 3 2 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0
Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 Kozma 2b 0 0 0 0
Engel cf 4 1 1 0 Joh.Hck 1b 2 0 1 0
Tilson lf 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
T.Thmps rf 4 0 1 1 J.Iglss ss 2 1 2 0
J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 29 5 9 4
Chicago 200″110″000 — 4
Detroit 000″200″03x — 5
E–Saupold (1), J.Iglesias (3). DP–Chicago 3, Detroit 1. LOB–Chicago 9, Detroit 3. 2B–Moncada (11), J.Abreu (17), Castellanos 2 (14), J.Iglesias (12). HR–Ti.Anderson (8). SB–Engel (8), Tilson (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez 7 5 2 2 3 3
Rondon L,2-3 BS,1 1/3 3 3 3 0 1
Fry 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Fiers 5 2/3 9 4 4 3 4
Saupold 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer (W,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 2
Greene (S,12-15) 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP–Lopez. Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, Chris Guccione. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Nic Lentz. T–2:51. A–24,648 (41,297).
Astros 11, Indians 2
Houston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 6 2 3 3 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 5 1 1 0 Brntley lf 5 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 Jose.Rm 3b 5 0 1 1
Correa ss 5 1 1 1 Encrnco 1b 4 1 2 0
M.Gnzal lf-cf-lf 3 2 1 1 Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 Me.Cbrr dh 4 0 2 0
Gattis dh 4 1 3 2 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
Stassi c 4 1 1 1 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1
T.Kemp cf 2 0 1 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0
J.Davis ph-lf 2 0 0 0 G.Allen rf 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 1 1 1 1 E.Gnzal ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 42 11 16 11 Totals 37 2 10 2
Houston 000″000″047 — 11
Cleveland 001″001″000 — “2
E–Jose.Ramirez (2). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Houston 9, Cleveland 10. 2B–Springer (12), Altuve 2 (14), Correa (13), Gattis (8), Brantley (12), Jose.Ramirez (15), Me.Cabrera (2), E.Gonzalez (4). HR–Springer (11). SB–Brantley (2). CS–Springer (3). S–M.Gonzalez (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Keuchel 6 8 2 2 1 5
Harris 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Smith (W,2-1) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Devenski H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sipp 1 1 0 0 1 0
Cleveland
Kluber 6 1/3 7 0 0 0 7
Miller L,1-3 BS,3 2/3 2 3 3 1 0
Allen 1/3 1 1 1 1 0
Otero 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 2/3 5 6 6 0 0
Tomlin 1/3 1 1 1 0 0
A.Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 8th HBP–by Allen (Gattis), by Drake (Gonzalez). Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Lance Barrett. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Bill Welke. T–3:41. A–29,431 (35,225).
Rockies 5, Reds 4
Cincinnati Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Blckmon cf 4 1 2 0
Brnhart c 5 1 2 0 Dahl rf 4 1 2 0
Votto 1b 4 2 2 0 Arenado 3b 2 1 1 1
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 Parra lf 4 1 1 2
Suarez 3b 3 1 2 2 Story ss 3 0 0 0
Schbler rf 3 0 0 1 Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0
Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 1 1 1
Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0
Romano p 3 0 0 0 C.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0
W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 0 0
Duvall ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Cuevas ph 1 0 1 1
Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0
Ottvino p 0 0 0 0
D.Cstro 2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 8 5
Cincinnati 202″000″000 — 4
Colorado 103″001″00x — 5
DP–Cincinnati 2, Colorado 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6. 2B–Votto (8), Blackmon (5). 3B–Cuevas (1). HR–Suarez (9), Arenado (9). SB–Hamilton (9).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Romano (L,2-6) 5 1/3 8 5 5 4 5
Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 0
Rainey 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Gray (W,5-6) 6 6 4 4 3 8
Dunn H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ottavino H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0
Davis (S,18-20) 1 0 0 0 0 2
HBP–by Gray (Suarez). Umpires–Home, Adam Hamari. First, Bruce Dreckman. Second, Dan Bellino. Third, Tom Hallion. T–2:43. A–33,193 (50,398).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .361; Brantley, Cleveland, .338; Castellanos, Detroit, .333; Simmons, Los Angeles, .331; Machado, Baltimore, .328; Martinez, Boston, .326; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .322; Segura, Seattle, .317; Lowrie, Oakland, .314; Altuve, Houston, .308.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 50; Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Springer, Houston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Judge, New York, 37; Semien, Oakland, 35; Gardner, New York, 34; Segura, Seattle, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 33.
RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 44; Martinez, Boston, 42; Davis, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; 3 tied at 34.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 65; Betts, Boston, 65; Machado, Baltimore, 65; Segura, Seattle, 65; Castellanos, Detroit, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Springer, Houston, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 61; Lowrie, Oakland, 60; 2 tied at 59.
DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 19; Pillar, Toronto, 19; Abreu, Chicago, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Escobar, Minnesota, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Profar, Texas, 15; Ramirez, Cleveland, 15; 7 tied at 14.
TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Palka, Chicago, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 17; Martinez, Boston, 16; Machado, Baltimore, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; 3 tied at 12.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Betts, Boston, 13; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 11; Segura, Seattle, 11; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 9; Garcia, Chicago, 9; 4 tied at 8.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; 10 tied at 5.
ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.09; Cole, Houston, 1.86; Morton, Houston, 2.04; Sale, Boston, 2.17; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.17; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.35; Severino, New York, 2.35; Manaea, Oakland, 2.71; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Lopez, Chicago, 2.94.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 101; Sale, Boston, 96; Verlander, Houston, 93; Paxton, Seattle, 79; Kluber, Cleveland, 78; Bundy, Baltimore, 77; Severino, New York, 76; Morton, Houston, 75; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Happ, Toronto, 71.
National League
BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .344; Herrera, Philadelphia, .339; Kemp, Los Angeles, .327; Freeman, Atlanta, .324; Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .319; Arenado, Colorado, .317; Belt, San Francisco, .316; Almora, Chicago, .311; Marte, Pittsburgh, .308.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 45; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Pham, St. Louis, 36; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 32; Markakis, Atlanta, 31; 3 tied at 30.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 38; Suarez, Cincinnati, 38; Harper, Washington, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Gennett, Cincinnati, 34; Markakis, Atlanta, 34; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Santana, Philadelphia, 32.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 60; Herrera, Philadelphia, 60; Albies, Atlanta, 59; Gennett, Cincinnati, 59; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 58; Castro, Miami, 57; Belt, San Francisco, 54; Cabrera, New York, 54; 2 tied at 53.
DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Cabrera, New York, 15; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 15; Contreras, Chicago, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; 5 tied at 13.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 8 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Adams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Shaw, Milwaukee, 12; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Baez, Chicago, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Story, Colorado, 10.
STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; MTaylor, Washington, 11; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; Marte, Pittsburgh, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; 6 tied at 8.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 8-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; 8 tied at 5.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.54; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.24; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Lester, Chicago, 2.37; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.38; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.39; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.46; Corbin, Arizona, 2.60.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 108; Corbin, Arizona, 81; deGrom, New York, 77; Strasburg, Washington, 75; Syndergaard, New York, 68; Greinke, Arizona, 67; Maeda, Los Angeles, 66; Smith, Miami, 65; Ross, San Diego, 64; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 64.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Wednesday’s result
Houston 127, Golden State 105
Saturday’s Result
Cleveland 116, Boston 86
Sunday’s RESULT
Golden State 126, Houston 85
Monday’s RESULT
Cleveland 111, Boston 102
Tuesday’s RESULT
Houston 95, Golden State 92
Wednesday’s RESULT
Boston 96, Cleveland 83
Thursday’s RESULT
Houston 98, Golden State 94, Houston leads series 3-2
Friday’s Result
Cleveland 109, Boston 99, series tied 3-3
Saturday’s GAME
Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m
Sunday’s GAME
Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s GAME
x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
x-if necessary
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 2 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 2 1 .667 1
Atlanta 1 1 .500 1½
New York 0 2 .000 2½
Indiana 0 4 .000 3½
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 —
Phoenix 2 1 .667 —
Minnesota 2 1 .667 —
Seattle 1 1 .500 ½
Dallas 1 2 .333 1
Las Vegas 0 2 .000 1½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Atlanta 81, Chicago 63
Minnesota 76, Dallas 68
Seattle 87, Phoenix 71
Thursday’s Results
Washington 93, Indiana 84
Connecticut 102, Los Angeles 94
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 78, New York 72
Chicago at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 6
Indiana at Connecticut, 7
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Sunday’s Result
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4-1
Monday’S RESULT
Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday’s RESULT
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 0, Washington wins series 4-3
Stanley Cup Finals
Best-of-7
Monday’s Game
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Monday, June 4
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 7
x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 10
x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 13
x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16
Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10
New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19
New York 7 3 0 21 26 12
Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18
New England 5 4 2 17 18 15
Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15
Chicago 3 6 2 11 15 20
Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20
Montreal 3 9 0 9 14 27
D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13
Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18
FC Dallas 5 1 5 20 17 11
Houston 5 3 3 18 26 18
Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15
Vancouver 4 5 4 16 16 24
LA Galaxy 4 6 1 13 15 19
Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22
Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 14 25
San Jose 2 6 3 9 18 22
Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11
Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Friday’s Results
FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0
Houston 3, New York City FC 1
San Jose at LA Galaxy, late
Saturday, May 26
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5
New England at Vancouver, 5:30
Philadelphia at New York, 7
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30
Montreal at Minnesota United, 8
Portland at Colorado, 9
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10
Sunday, May 27
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6
Wednesday, May 30
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30
Friday, June 1
Vancouver at Colorado, 9
Saturday, June 2
LA Galaxy at Portland, 5
Houston at Montreal, 7:30
New York at New England, 7:30
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Sunday, June 3
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
AUTO RACING
IndyCar Series
Indianapolis 500
SUNDAY’S Lineup
1. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 2:36.7818 (229.618 mph).
2. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 2:37.3696 (228.761).
3. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 2:37.4757 (228.607).
4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 2:37.6151 (228.405).
5. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 2:37.7965 (228.142).
6. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 2:37.8208 (228.107).
7. (13) Danica Patrick, Chevy, 2:37.8326 (228.090).
8. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevy, 2:37.9924 (227.859).
9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:38.4076 (227.262).
10. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 2:38.1278 (227.664).
11. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 2:38.1922 (227.571).
12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:38.3894 (227.288).
13. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 2:38.5908 (226.999).
14. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 2:38.7389 (226.788).
15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 2:38.8304 (226.657).
16. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:38.9003 (226.557).
17. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevy, 2:39.0119 (226.398).
18. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 2:39.0835 (226.296).
19. (33) James Davison, Chevy, 2:39.1128 (226.255).
20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevy, 2:39.1430 (226.212).
21. (29) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 2:39.2585 (226.048).
22. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevy, 2:39.2874 (226.007).
23. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda, 2:39.3889 (225.863).
24. (24) Sage Karam, Chevy, 2:39.4171 (225.823).
25. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 2:39.4696 (225.748).
26. (64) Oriol Servia, Honda, 2:39.5044 (225.699).
27. (66) JR Hildebrand, Chevy, 2:39.7032 (225.418).
28. (7) Jay Howard, Honda, 2:39.7245 (225.388).
29. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 2:39.7433 (225.362).
30. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:39.7679 (225.327).
31. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 2:39.8193 (225.254).
32. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 2:40.0462 (224.935).
33. (17) Conor Daly, Honda, 2:40.4073 (224.429).
NASCAR Monster Cup
Coca-Cola 600
SUNDAY’S Lineup
1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.836 mph.
2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.218.
3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 191.049.
4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 190.894.
5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 190.557.
6. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 190.201.
7. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 189.940.
8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 189.893.
9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 189.707.
10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 189.707.
11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 188.943.
12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 188.075.
13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 188.844.
14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 188.805.
15. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 188.679.
16. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 188.363.
17. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 187.983.
18. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 187.905.
19. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 187.526.
20. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 187.402.
21. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 187.272.
22. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 187.110.
23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 186.625.
24. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 185.816.
25. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 187.624.
26. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 187.585.
27. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 187.493.
28. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 187.279.
29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 186.890.
30. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 186.716.
31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 186.047.
32. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 185.103.
33. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 183.150.
34. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 183.138.
35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 182.970.
36. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 180.222.
37. (55) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 178.974.
38. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 177.731.
39. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000.
40. (7) JJ Yeley, Chevy, 0.000.
PRO GOLF
PGA Colonial
Second Round
Justin Rose 66-64 — 130 -10
Emiliano Grillo 64-67 — 131 -9
Satoshi Kodaira 66-67 — 133 -7
Brooks Koepka 70-63 — 133 -7
Tyrone Van Aswegen 67-67 — 134 -6
Tom Hoge 69-66 — 135 -5
Alex Cejka 66-69 — 135 -5
Kevin Na 62-73 — 135 -5
Ben Crane 66-69 — 135 -5
Beau Hossler 64-71 — 135 -5
Ben Silverman 66-69 — 135 -5
Harris English 68-67 — 135 -5
Kevin Tway 66-69 — 135 -5
Bryson DeChambeau 68-67 — 135 -5
Tim Herron 66-70 — 136 -4
Kevin Streelman 69-67 — 136 -4
Jason Kokrak 69-67 — 136 -4
Ryan Armour 68-68 — 136 -4
Tom Lovelady 67-69 — 136 -4
Rickie Fowler 67-69 — 136 -4
Charley Hoffman 63-73 — 136 -4
Andrew Putnam 64-72 — 136 -4
Rory Sabbatini 66-71 — 137 -3
Stewart Cink 67-70 — 137 -3
William McGirt 70-67 — 137 -3
Chris Kirk 66-71 — 137 -3
J.T. Poston 69-68 — 137 -3
Derek Fathauer 67-70 — 137 -3
Ben Martin 66-71 — 137 -3
Vaughn Taylor 67-70 — 137 -3
Jordan Spieth 69-68 — 137 -3
Steve Stricker 65-72 — 137 -3
Joel Dahmen 68-69 — 137 -3
Abraham Ancer 70-68 — 138 -2
Whee Kim 71-67 — 138 -2
Brandon Harkins 69-69 — 138 -2
Martin Piller 67-71 — 138 -2
Louis Oosthuizen 67-71 — 138 -2
Russell Knox 69-69 — 138 -2
Jimmy Walker 68-70 — 138 -2
Jon Rahm 68-70 — 138 -2
C.T. Pan 68-71 — 139 -1
Russell Henley 72-67 — 139 -1
Robert Streb 72-67 — 139 -1
Chad Campbell 69-70 — 139 -1
Trey Mullinax 69-70 — 139 -1
Corey Conners 71-68 — 139 -1
Brian Harman 72-67 — 139 -1
Danny Lee 70-69 — 139 -1
Shawn Stefani 66-73 — 139 -1
Ted Potter, Jr. 68-72 — 140 E
Matt Kuchar 67-73 — 140 E
Pat Perez 70-70 — 140 E
Joaquin Niemann 68-72 — 140 E
John Huh 69-71 — 140 E
Jim Furyk 70-70 — 140 E
Adam Hadwin 68-72 — 140 E
Bill Haas 67-73 — 140 E
Kevin Kisner 72-68 — 140 E
Richy Werenski 68-73 — 141 +1
Mackenzie Hughes 73-68 — 141 +1
Shubhankar Sharma 73-68 — 141 +1
Maverick McNealy 69-72 — 141 +1
Conrad Shindler 73-68 — 141 +1
Brandt Snedeker 70-71 — 141 +1
Patton Kizzire 71-70 — 141 +1
Jhonattan Vegas 64-77 — 141 +1
Anirban Lahiri 67-74 — 141 +1
Tyler Duncan 72-69 — 141 +1
John Senden 72-70 — 142 +2
Wesley Bryan 69-73 — 142 +2
Adam Scott 69-73 — 142 +2
Chesson Hadley 71-71 — 142 +2
Si Woo Kim 69-73 — 142 +2
Brian Stuard 70-72 — 142 +2
Michael Thompson 70-72 — 142 +2
Nicholas Lindheim 70-72 — 142 +2
Ollie Schniederjans 69-73 — 142 +2
Failed to make the cut
Martin Laird 70-73 — 143 +3
Austin Cook 71-72 — 143 +3
Aaron Wise 70-73 — 143 +3
Webb Simpson 70-73 — 143 +3
Scott Stallings 69-74 — 143 +3
J.J. Henry 71-72 — 143 +3
Jonathan Byrd 73-71 — 144 +4
Patrick Rodgers 71-73 — 144 +4
Chez Reavie 70-74 — 144 +4
Xander Schauffele 72-72 — 144 +4
Martin Flores 71-74 — 145 +5
Aaron Baddeley 75-70 — 145 +5
Cody Gribble 71-74 — 145 +5
Brice Garnett 71-74 — 145 +5
Xinjun Zhang 71-74 — 145 +5
David Hearn 72-73 — 145 +5
Jason Dufner 68-77 — 145 +5
Scott Piercy 73-72 — 145 +5
Adam Schenk 68-77 — 145 +5
J.J. Spaun 75-71 — 146 +6
Grayson Murray 70-76 — 146 +6
Zach Johnson 72-74 — 146 +6
Kelly Kraft 68-78 — 146 +6
Sean O’Hair 72-74 — 146 +6
Patrick Cantlay 73-73 — 146 +6
David Lingmerth 72-75 — 147 +7
Talor Gooch 73-74 — 147 +7
Andrew Landry 70-77 — 147 +7
Sam Saunders 72-75 — 147 +7
Scott Brown 78-71 — 149 +9
Nick Taylor 76-74 — 150 +10
Ryan Palmer 73-77 — 150 +10
Rod Pampling 72-78 — 150 +10
Sung Kang 73-78 — 151 +11
Cameron Smith 79-74 — 153 +13
Smylie Kaufman 75-78 — 153 +13
Ryan Blaum 72-81 — 153 +13
Sam Burns 74-79 — 153 +13
Nick Watney 79-76 — 155 +15
Keith Clearwater 83-82 — 165 +25
LPGA Volvik Championship
Second Round
(a-amateur)
Nasa Hataoka 67-68 — 135 -9
Minjee Lee 67-69 — 136 -8
Gaby Lopez 69-68 — 137 -7
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-70 — 137 -7
Lindy Duncan 67-70 — 137 -7
Bronte Law 70-68 — 138 -6
Julieta Granada 69-69 — 138 -6
Ariya Jutanugarn 69-69 — 138 -6
Georgia Hall 68-70 — 138 -6
Moriya Jutanugarn 66-72 — 138 -6
Danielle Kang 66-72 — 138 -6
Stacy Lewis 71-68 — 139 -5
Brittany Marchand 70-69 — 139 -5
In-Kyung Kim 70-69 — 139 -5
Su Oh 69-70 — 139 -5
Ayako Uehara 68-71 — 139 -5
Jessica Korda 67-72 — 139 -5
Sei Young Kim 72-68 — 140 -4
Nicole Broch Larsen 71-69 — 140 -4
Megan Khang 67-73 — 140 -4
Perrine Delacour 71-70 — 141 -3
Robynn Ree 70-71 — 141 -3
Thidapa Suwannapura 70-71 — 141 -3
Dori Carter 69-72 — 141 -3
Emma Talley 69-72 — 141 -3
Sun Young Yoo 68-73 — 141 -3
Morgan Pressel 67-74 — 141 -3
Caroline Masson 66-75 — 141 -3