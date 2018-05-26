Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Friday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI

Mason 3, Cincinnati Moeller 2

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Anthony Wayne 10, Strongsville 2

AT DUBLIN COFFMAN

Powell Olentangy Liberty 8, New Albany 1

AT CANTON MUNSON STADIUM

Medina Highland 8, Massillon Jackson 7

Division II

AT MASON

Dayton Chaminade 5, Cincinnati Hills Christian 4

AT HUDSON

Tallmadge 17, Canfield 0, 5 innings

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Circleville 9, Steubenville 4

Division III

AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON

Canfield South Range 4, Orwell Grand Valley 2

AT XENIA AIA PARK

Cincinnati Madeira 4, Blanchester 0

AT OHIO STATE DAVIS STADIUM

Minford 4, West Lafayette Ridgewood 1

AT ELIDA

Coldwater 7, Gahanna Columbus Academy 2

Division IV

AT LANCASTER BEAVERS FIELD

Mowrystown Whiteoak 5, Reedsville Eastern 4

AT PATRICK HENRY

Hicksville 11, Plymouth 1, 5 innings

AT SPRINGFIELD DAVIDSON STADIUM

Fort Loramie 8, Cincinnati Christian 7

AT LORAIN PIPE YARD STADIUM

Garfield Heights Trinity 15, Ottawa Hills 7

Sunday’s Regional Final

Division II

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

Wapakoneta vs. Ontario, 1

OHSAA State Tournament

At Columbus Huntington Park

THURSDAY’S STaTE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. Fort Loramie (25-6), 10 a.m.

Hicksville (20-5) vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), 1

FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.

DIVISION III

Coldwater (25-6) vs. Minford (24-2), 4

Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), 7

FINAL: Saturday, 1

FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION I

Medina Highland (19-9) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (28-4), 10 a.m.

Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs Mason (26-5), 1

FINAL: Saturday, 4

DIVISION II

Ontario (26-3)-Wapakoneta (23-1) winner vs. Circleville (19-5), 4

Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade, 7

FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP SOFTBALL

Friday’s Regional Final

Division I

AT CLYDE

Perrysburg 6, Anthony Wayne 5

Saturday’s Regional Finals

Division I

AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Willoughby South vs. Massillon Perry, 10 a.m.

AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Ashville Teays Valley vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, noon

AT CENTERVILLE

Lebanon vs. West Chester Lakota West, noon

Division II

AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Granville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, noon

AT MASON

Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, noon

AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM

Beloit West Branch vs. Peninsula Woodridge, noon

AT TIFFIN UNIVERSITY

Lagrange Keystone vs. Defiance, noon

Division III

AT LANCASTER

Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Buckeye Trail, noon

AT FINDLAY HIGH SCHOOL

Eastwood vs. Cardington Lincoln, noon

AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON

Independence vs. Warren Champion, 10 a.m.

AT WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY

Williamsburg vs. Richwood North Union, noon

Division IV

AT FINDLAy MARATHON DIAMONDS

Gibsonburg vs. Tinora, noon

AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Danville vs. Strasburg Franklin, noon

AT GREENVILLE

Parkway vs. Bradford, noon

AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM

Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Mohawk, 3

OHSAA State Tournament

At Akron Firestone Stadium

THURSDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVSION II

Beloit West Branch (25-3)-Peninsula Woodridge (16-10) winner vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie-Plain City Jonathan Alder winner, 10 a.m.

Lagrange Keystone (32-0)-Defiance (24-3) winner vs. Granville-Lancaster Fairfield Union winner, 12:30

FINAL: Saturday, 10 a.m.

DIVISION I

Perrysburg (29-2) vs. Lebanon-West Chester Lakota West winner, 3

Ashville Teays Valley (24-3)-Lewis Center Olentangy (20-11) winner vs. Willoughby South (24-6)-Massillon Perry (23-4) winner, 5:30

FINAL: Saturday, 1

FRIDAY’S STATE SEMIFINALS

DIVISION IV

Jeromesville Hillsdale (25-2)-Mohawk (20-7) winner vs. Parkway (22-4)-Bradford (23-3) winner, 10 a.m.

Gibsonburg (19-5)-Tinora winner vs. Danville-Strasburg Franklin (22-5) winner, 12:30

FINAL: Saturday, 4

DIVISION III

RIchwood North Union (25-3)-Williamsburg winner vs. Independence-Warren Champion (28-0) winner, 3

Eastwood-Cardington Lincoln winner vs. Byesville Meadowbrook-Lore City Buckeye Trail winner (24-3), 5:30

FINAL: Saturday, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 35 16 .686 —

New York 32 15 .681 1

Toronto 24 27 .471 11

Tampa Bay 23 26 .469 11

Baltimore 17 34 .333 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 24 25 .490 —

Minnesota 21 24 .467 1

Detroit 22 28 .440 2½

Kansas City 17 34 .333 8

Chicago 15 33 .313 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 34 18 .654 —

Seattle 29 20 .592 3½

Los Angeles 28 23 .549 5½

Oakland 26 24 .520 7

Texas 21 32 .396 13½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 4, Seattle 3

Houston 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Friday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 6, Atlanta 2

Houston 11, Cleveland 2

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 8, Kansas City 4

Arizona at Oakland, late

Minnesota at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-2), 1:05

Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 4:05

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5) at Texas (Colon 2-2), 4:05

Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 4:05

Baltimore (Cashner 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 4:10

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 3-1), 4:10

Houston (McCullers 6-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 7:15

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-3), 7:15

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1:05

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05

Arizona at Oakland, 4:05

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 29 20 .592 —

Philadelphia 28 20 .583 ½

Washington 27 22 .551 2

New York 25 22 .532 3

Miami 19 31 .380 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 20 .615 —

Pittsburgh 28 22 .560 3

Chicago 26 21 .553 3½

St. Louis 26 22 .542 4

Cincinnati 18 34 .346 14

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 27 24 .529 —

Arizona 25 24 .510 1

San Francisco 24 27 .471 3

Los Angeles 22 27 .449 4

San Diego 21 30 .412 6

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 6, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 1

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5

Boston 6, Atlanta 2

Washington 9, Miami 5

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Cincinnati 4

Arizona at Oakland, late

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, late

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-2), 1:05

Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 4:05

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-2), 4:05

Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 4:05

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-3) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3), 4:10

Washington (Roark 2-4) at Miami (Chen 1-2), 4:10

San Francisco (Stratton 5-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 5-3), 7:15

Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6) at Colorado (Anderson 3-1), 9:10

San Diego (Lyles 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-4), 10:10

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1:05

Washington at Miami, 1:10

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10

Arizona at Oakland, 4:05

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08

Friday’s Boxscores

Tigers 5, White Sox 4

Chicago Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 Martin cf 3 2 2 1

Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 2 3 1

J.Abreu 1b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 1

Palka dh 5 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 1

Ti.Andr ss 4 1 3 2 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0

Narvaez c 2 0 0 0 Kozma 2b 0 0 0 0

Engel cf 4 1 1 0 Joh.Hck 1b 2 0 1 0

Tilson lf 4 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0

T.Thmps rf 4 0 1 1 J.Iglss ss 2 1 2 0

J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0

Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 29 5 9 4

Chicago 200″110″000 — 4

Detroit 000″200″03x — 5

E–Saupold (1), J.Iglesias (3). DP–Chicago 3, Detroit 1. LOB–Chicago 9, Detroit 3. 2B–Moncada (11), J.Abreu (17), Castellanos 2 (14), J.Iglesias (12). HR–Ti.Anderson (8). SB–Engel (8), Tilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Lopez 7 5 2 2 3 3

Rondon L,2-3 BS,1 1/3 3 3 3 0 1

Fry 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit

Fiers 5 2/3 9 4 4 3 4

Saupold 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Stumpf 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Farmer (W,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Greene (S,12-15) 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Lopez. Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, Chris Guccione. Second, Pat Hoberg. Third, Nic Lentz. T–2:51. A–24,648 (41,297).

Astros 11, Indians 2

Houston Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Sprnger rf 6 2 3 3 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0

Bregman 3b 5 1 1 0 Brntley lf 5 1 2 0

Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 Jose.Rm 3b 5 0 1 1

Correa ss 5 1 1 1 Encrnco 1b 4 1 2 0

M.Gnzal lf-cf-lf 3 2 1 1 Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0

Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 Me.Cbrr dh 4 0 2 0

Gattis dh 4 1 3 2 Gomes c 4 0 1 0

Stassi c 4 1 1 1 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1

T.Kemp cf 2 0 1 0 R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0

J.Davis ph-lf 2 0 0 0 G.Allen rf 3 0 0 0

Mrsnick cf 1 1 1 1 E.Gnzal ph 1 0 1 0

Totals 42 11 16 11 Totals 37 2 10 2

Houston 000″000″047 — 11

Cleveland 001″001″000 — “2

E–Jose.Ramirez (2). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Houston 9, Cleveland 10. 2B–Springer (12), Altuve 2 (14), Correa (13), Gattis (8), Brantley (12), Jose.Ramirez (15), Me.Cabrera (2), E.Gonzalez (4). HR–Springer (11). SB–Brantley (2). CS–Springer (3). S–M.Gonzalez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston

Keuchel 6 8 2 2 1 5

Harris 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Smith (W,2-1) 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Devenski H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2

Sipp 1 1 0 0 1 0

Cleveland

Kluber 6 1/3 7 0 0 0 7

Miller L,1-3 BS,3 2/3 2 3 3 1 0

Allen 1/3 1 1 1 1 0

Otero 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Drake 2/3 5 6 6 0 0

Tomlin 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

A.Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 8th HBP–by Allen (Gattis), by Drake (Gonzalez). Umpires–Home, James Hoye. First, Lance Barrett. Second, Tony Randazzo. Third, Bill Welke. T–3:41. A–29,431 (35,225).

Rockies 5, Reds 4

Cincinnati Colorado

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Blckmon cf 4 1 2 0

Brnhart c 5 1 2 0 Dahl rf 4 1 2 0

Votto 1b 4 2 2 0 Arenado 3b 2 1 1 1

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 1 Parra lf 4 1 1 2

Suarez 3b 3 1 2 2 Story ss 3 0 0 0

Schbler rf 3 0 0 1 Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 1 1 1

Peraza ss 4 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0

Romano p 3 0 0 0 C.Gnzal ph 1 0 0 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0

Rainey p 0 0 0 0 J.Gray p 2 0 0 0

Duvall ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Cuevas ph 1 0 1 1

Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Dunn p 0 0 0 0

Ottvino p 0 0 0 0

D.Cstro 2b 0 0 0 0

Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 30 5 8 5

Cincinnati 202″000″000 — 4

Colorado 103″001″00x — 5

DP–Cincinnati 2, Colorado 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6. 2B–Votto (8), Blackmon (5). 3B–Cuevas (1). HR–Suarez (9), Arenado (9). SB–Hamilton (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Romano (L,2-6) 5 1/3 8 5 5 4 5

Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 0

Rainey 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Colorado

Gray (W,5-6) 6 6 4 4 3 8

Dunn H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Ottavino H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0

Davis (S,18-20) 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Gray (Suarez). Umpires–Home, Adam Hamari. First, Bruce Dreckman. Second, Dan Bellino. Third, Tom Hallion. T–2:43. A–33,193 (50,398).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .361; Brantley, Cleveland, .338; Castellanos, Detroit, .333; Simmons, Los Angeles, .331; Machado, Baltimore, .328; Martinez, Boston, .326; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .322; Segura, Seattle, .317; Lowrie, Oakland, .314; Altuve, Houston, .308.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 50; Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Springer, Houston, 40; Lindor, Cleveland, 39; Judge, New York, 37; Semien, Oakland, 35; Gardner, New York, 34; Segura, Seattle, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Martinez, Boston, 33.

RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 44; Martinez, Boston, 42; Davis, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Ramirez, Cleveland, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; 3 tied at 34.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 65; Betts, Boston, 65; Machado, Baltimore, 65; Segura, Seattle, 65; Castellanos, Detroit, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Springer, Houston, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 61; Lowrie, Oakland, 60; 2 tied at 59.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 19; Pillar, Toronto, 19; Abreu, Chicago, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Escobar, Minnesota, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; Profar, Texas, 15; Ramirez, Cleveland, 15; 7 tied at 14.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Palka, Chicago, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 17; Martinez, Boston, 16; Machado, Baltimore, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; 3 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Betts, Boston, 13; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 11; Segura, Seattle, 11; Smith, Tampa Bay, 11; DeShields, Texas, 9; Garcia, Chicago, 9; 4 tied at 8.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; 10 tied at 5.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.09; Cole, Houston, 1.86; Morton, Houston, 2.04; Sale, Boston, 2.17; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.17; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.35; Severino, New York, 2.35; Manaea, Oakland, 2.71; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.78; Lopez, Chicago, 2.94.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 101; Sale, Boston, 96; Verlander, Houston, 93; Paxton, Seattle, 79; Kluber, Cleveland, 78; Bundy, Baltimore, 77; Severino, New York, 76; Morton, Houston, 75; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Happ, Toronto, 71.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .344; Herrera, Philadelphia, .339; Kemp, Los Angeles, .327; Freeman, Atlanta, .324; Gennett, Cincinnati, .321; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .319; Arenado, Colorado, .317; Belt, San Francisco, .316; Almora, Chicago, .311; Marte, Pittsburgh, .308.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 45; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Pham, St. Louis, 36; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 35; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Harper, Washington, 33; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 32; Markakis, Atlanta, 31; 3 tied at 30.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 38; Suarez, Cincinnati, 38; Harper, Washington, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Gennett, Cincinnati, 34; Markakis, Atlanta, 34; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Santana, Philadelphia, 32.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 67; Freeman, Atlanta, 60; Herrera, Philadelphia, 60; Albies, Atlanta, 59; Gennett, Cincinnati, 59; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 58; Castro, Miami, 57; Belt, San Francisco, 54; Cabrera, New York, 54; 2 tied at 53.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Cabrera, New York, 15; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 15; Contreras, Chicago, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; 5 tied at 13.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; Nimmo, New York, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Adams, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Shaw, Milwaukee, 12; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Baez, Chicago, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Story, Colorado, 10.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; MTaylor, Washington, 11; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; Marte, Pittsburgh, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; 6 tied at 8.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 8-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; 8 tied at 5.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.54; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 2.13; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.24; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Lester, Chicago, 2.37; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.38; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.39; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.46; Corbin, Arizona, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 108; Corbin, Arizona, 81; deGrom, New York, 77; Strasburg, Washington, 75; Syndergaard, New York, 68; Greinke, Arizona, 67; Maeda, Los Angeles, 66; Smith, Miami, 65; Ross, San Diego, 64; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 64.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s result

Houston 127, Golden State 105

Saturday’s Result

Cleveland 116, Boston 86

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 126, Houston 85

Monday’s RESULT

Cleveland 111, Boston 102

Tuesday’s RESULT

Houston 95, Golden State 92

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 96, Cleveland 83

Thursday’s RESULT

Houston 98, Golden State 94, Houston leads series 3-2

Friday’s Result

Cleveland 109, Boston 99, series tied 3-3

Saturday’s GAME

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m

Sunday’s GAME

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Washington 3 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 2 0 1.000 ½

Chicago 2 1 .667 1

Atlanta 1 1 .500 1½

New York 0 2 .000 2½

Indiana 0 4 .000 3½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 2 1 .667 —

Phoenix 2 1 .667 —

Minnesota 2 1 .667 —

Seattle 1 1 .500 ½

Dallas 1 2 .333 1

Las Vegas 0 2 .000 1½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Atlanta 81, Chicago 63

Minnesota 76, Dallas 68

Seattle 87, Phoenix 71

Thursday’s Results

Washington 93, Indiana 84

Connecticut 102, Los Angeles 94

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 78, New York 72

Chicago at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 6

Indiana at Connecticut, 7

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Sunday’s Result

Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4-1

Monday’S RESULT

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 0, Washington wins series 4-3

Stanley Cup Finals

Best-of-7

Monday’s Game

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 7

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

x-Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13

x-Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16

Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10

New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19

New York 7 3 0 21 26 12

Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18

New England 5 4 2 17 18 15

Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15

Chicago 3 6 2 11 15 20

Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20

Montreal 3 9 0 9 14 27

D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13

Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18

FC Dallas 5 1 5 20 17 11

Houston 5 3 3 18 26 18

Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15

Vancouver 4 5 4 16 16 24

LA Galaxy 4 6 1 13 15 19

Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22

Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 14 25

San Jose 2 6 3 9 18 22

Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11

Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Friday’s Results

FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0

Houston 3, New York City FC 1

San Jose at LA Galaxy, late

Saturday, May 26

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

New England at Vancouver, 5:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8

Portland at Colorado, 9

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Sunday, May 27

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6

Wednesday, May 30

Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30

Friday, June 1

Vancouver at Colorado, 9

Saturday, June 2

LA Galaxy at Portland, 5

Houston at Montreal, 7:30

New York at New England, 7:30

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Sunday, June 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500

SUNDAY’S Lineup

1. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 2:36.7818 (229.618 mph).

2. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 2:37.3696 (228.761).

3. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 2:37.4757 (228.607).

4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 2:37.6151 (228.405).

5. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 2:37.7965 (228.142).

6. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 2:37.8208 (228.107).

7. (13) Danica Patrick, Chevy, 2:37.8326 (228.090).

8. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevy, 2:37.9924 (227.859).

9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:38.4076 (227.262).

10. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 2:38.1278 (227.664).

11. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 2:38.1922 (227.571).

12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:38.3894 (227.288).

13. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 2:38.5908 (226.999).

14. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 2:38.7389 (226.788).

15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 2:38.8304 (226.657).

16. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:38.9003 (226.557).

17. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevy, 2:39.0119 (226.398).

18. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 2:39.0835 (226.296).

19. (33) James Davison, Chevy, 2:39.1128 (226.255).

20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevy, 2:39.1430 (226.212).

21. (29) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 2:39.2585 (226.048).

22. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevy, 2:39.2874 (226.007).

23. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda, 2:39.3889 (225.863).

24. (24) Sage Karam, Chevy, 2:39.4171 (225.823).

25. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 2:39.4696 (225.748).

26. (64) Oriol Servia, Honda, 2:39.5044 (225.699).

27. (66) JR Hildebrand, Chevy, 2:39.7032 (225.418).

28. (7) Jay Howard, Honda, 2:39.7245 (225.388).

29. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 2:39.7433 (225.362).

30. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:39.7679 (225.327).

31. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 2:39.8193 (225.254).

32. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 2:40.0462 (224.935).

33. (17) Conor Daly, Honda, 2:40.4073 (224.429).

NASCAR Monster Cup

Coca-Cola 600

SUNDAY’S Lineup

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.836 mph.

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.218.

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 191.049.

4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 190.894.

5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 190.557.

6. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 190.201.

7. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 189.940.

8. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 189.893.

9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 189.707.

10. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 189.707.

11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 188.943.

12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 188.075.

13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 188.844.

14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 188.805.

15. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 188.679.

16. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 188.363.

17. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 187.983.

18. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 187.905.

19. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 187.526.

20. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 187.402.

21. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 187.272.

22. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 187.110.

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 186.625.

24. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 185.816.

25. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 187.624.

26. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 187.585.

27. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 187.493.

28. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 187.279.

29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 186.890.

30. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 186.716.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 186.047.

32. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 185.103.

33. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 183.150.

34. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 183.138.

35. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 182.970.

36. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 180.222.

37. (55) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 178.974.

38. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 177.731.

39. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000.

40. (7) JJ Yeley, Chevy, 0.000.

PRO GOLF

PGA Colonial

Second Round

Justin Rose 66-64 — 130 -10

Emiliano Grillo 64-67 — 131 -9

Satoshi Kodaira 66-67 — 133 -7

Brooks Koepka 70-63 — 133 -7

Tyrone Van Aswegen 67-67 — 134 -6

Tom Hoge 69-66 — 135 -5

Alex Cejka 66-69 — 135 -5

Kevin Na 62-73 — 135 -5

Ben Crane 66-69 — 135 -5

Beau Hossler 64-71 — 135 -5

Ben Silverman 66-69 — 135 -5

Harris English 68-67 — 135 -5

Kevin Tway 66-69 — 135 -5

Bryson DeChambeau 68-67 — 135 -5

Tim Herron 66-70 — 136 -4

Kevin Streelman 69-67 — 136 -4

Jason Kokrak 69-67 — 136 -4

Ryan Armour 68-68 — 136 -4

Tom Lovelady 67-69 — 136 -4

Rickie Fowler 67-69 — 136 -4

Charley Hoffman 63-73 — 136 -4

Andrew Putnam 64-72 — 136 -4

Rory Sabbatini 66-71 — 137 -3

Stewart Cink 67-70 — 137 -3

William McGirt 70-67 — 137 -3

Chris Kirk 66-71 — 137 -3

J.T. Poston 69-68 — 137 -3

Derek Fathauer 67-70 — 137 -3

Ben Martin 66-71 — 137 -3

Vaughn Taylor 67-70 — 137 -3

Jordan Spieth 69-68 — 137 -3

Steve Stricker 65-72 — 137 -3

Joel Dahmen 68-69 — 137 -3

Abraham Ancer 70-68 — 138 -2

Whee Kim 71-67 — 138 -2

Brandon Harkins 69-69 — 138 -2

Martin Piller 67-71 — 138 -2

Louis Oosthuizen 67-71 — 138 -2

Russell Knox 69-69 — 138 -2

Jimmy Walker 68-70 — 138 -2

Jon Rahm 68-70 — 138 -2

C.T. Pan 68-71 — 139 -1

Russell Henley 72-67 — 139 -1

Robert Streb 72-67 — 139 -1

Chad Campbell 69-70 — 139 -1

Trey Mullinax 69-70 — 139 -1

Corey Conners 71-68 — 139 -1

Brian Harman 72-67 — 139 -1

Danny Lee 70-69 — 139 -1

Shawn Stefani 66-73 — 139 -1

Ted Potter, Jr. 68-72 — 140 E

Matt Kuchar 67-73 — 140 E

Pat Perez 70-70 — 140 E

Joaquin Niemann 68-72 — 140 E

John Huh 69-71 — 140 E

Jim Furyk 70-70 — 140 E

Adam Hadwin 68-72 — 140 E

Bill Haas 67-73 — 140 E

Kevin Kisner 72-68 — 140 E

Richy Werenski 68-73 — 141 +1

Mackenzie Hughes 73-68 — 141 +1

Shubhankar Sharma 73-68 — 141 +1

Maverick McNealy 69-72 — 141 +1

Conrad Shindler 73-68 — 141 +1

Brandt Snedeker 70-71 — 141 +1

Patton Kizzire 71-70 — 141 +1

Jhonattan Vegas 64-77 — 141 +1

Anirban Lahiri 67-74 — 141 +1

Tyler Duncan 72-69 — 141 +1

John Senden 72-70 — 142 +2

Wesley Bryan 69-73 — 142 +2

Adam Scott 69-73 — 142 +2

Chesson Hadley 71-71 — 142 +2

Si Woo Kim 69-73 — 142 +2

Brian Stuard 70-72 — 142 +2

Michael Thompson 70-72 — 142 +2

Nicholas Lindheim 70-72 — 142 +2

Ollie Schniederjans 69-73 — 142 +2

Failed to make the cut

Martin Laird 70-73 — 143 +3

Austin Cook 71-72 — 143 +3

Aaron Wise 70-73 — 143 +3

Webb Simpson 70-73 — 143 +3

Scott Stallings 69-74 — 143 +3

J.J. Henry 71-72 — 143 +3

Jonathan Byrd 73-71 — 144 +4

Patrick Rodgers 71-73 — 144 +4

Chez Reavie 70-74 — 144 +4

Xander Schauffele 72-72 — 144 +4

Martin Flores 71-74 — 145 +5

Aaron Baddeley 75-70 — 145 +5

Cody Gribble 71-74 — 145 +5

Brice Garnett 71-74 — 145 +5

Xinjun Zhang 71-74 — 145 +5

David Hearn 72-73 — 145 +5

Jason Dufner 68-77 — 145 +5

Scott Piercy 73-72 — 145 +5

Adam Schenk 68-77 — 145 +5

J.J. Spaun 75-71 — 146 +6

Grayson Murray 70-76 — 146 +6

Zach Johnson 72-74 — 146 +6

Kelly Kraft 68-78 — 146 +6

Sean O’Hair 72-74 — 146 +6

Patrick Cantlay 73-73 — 146 +6

David Lingmerth 72-75 — 147 +7

Talor Gooch 73-74 — 147 +7

Andrew Landry 70-77 — 147 +7

Sam Saunders 72-75 — 147 +7

Scott Brown 78-71 — 149 +9

Nick Taylor 76-74 — 150 +10

Ryan Palmer 73-77 — 150 +10

Rod Pampling 72-78 — 150 +10

Sung Kang 73-78 — 151 +11

Cameron Smith 79-74 — 153 +13

Smylie Kaufman 75-78 — 153 +13

Ryan Blaum 72-81 — 153 +13

Sam Burns 74-79 — 153 +13

Nick Watney 79-76 — 155 +15

Keith Clearwater 83-82 — 165 +25

LPGA Volvik Championship

Second Round

(a-amateur)

Nasa Hataoka 67-68 — 135 -9

Minjee Lee 67-69 — 136 -8

Gaby Lopez 69-68 — 137 -7

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 67-70 — 137 -7

Lindy Duncan 67-70 — 137 -7

Bronte Law 70-68 — 138 -6

Julieta Granada 69-69 — 138 -6

Ariya Jutanugarn 69-69 — 138 -6

Georgia Hall 68-70 — 138 -6

Moriya Jutanugarn 66-72 — 138 -6

Danielle Kang 66-72 — 138 -6

Stacy Lewis 71-68 — 139 -5

Brittany Marchand 70-69 — 139 -5

In-Kyung Kim 70-69 — 139 -5

Su Oh 69-70 — 139 -5

Ayako Uehara 68-71 — 139 -5

Jessica Korda 67-72 — 139 -5

Sei Young Kim 72-68 — 140 -4

Nicole Broch Larsen 71-69 — 140 -4

Megan Khang 67-73 — 140 -4

Perrine Delacour 71-70 — 141 -3

Robynn Ree 70-71 — 141 -3

Thidapa Suwannapura 70-71 — 141 -3

Dori Carter 69-72 — 141 -3

Emma Talley 69-72 — 141 -3

Sun Young Yoo 68-73 — 141 -3

Morgan Pressel 67-74 — 141 -3

Caroline Masson 66-75 — 141 -3

