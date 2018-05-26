Prep regional track: Smith finds redemption

By SCOTT COTTOS

Staff Writer

TIFFIN — Bethany Smith recalled her disappointment in not making the finals of the 400-meter dash in last year’s Division III state track and field championships.

“I just went home and cried,” she said.

The Vanlue junior found some redemption and felt much differently after completing her work in Friday night’s Division III regional meet at Frost-Kalnow Stadium. She’ll have plenty of opportunities to shine at this year’s state meet, as she qualified in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.

Smith finished second in all of her races, clocking in with times of 12.59, 26.11 and 57.72, respectively.

Smith led a healthy representation for the area heading to next weekend’s state championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium. The top four finishers in each event earned state bids.

Elmwood senior Jonah Childress placed third in the 400 (50.70) and teamed with juniors Garrett Wright, Austin Murphy and Marshall Tienarend to place fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:28.07). The Royals also advanced in the 400 relay, as seniors Levi Garner, Jacob Wilhelm, Matthew Cline and Tawann Gudger took second place in 44.12.

Hopewell-Loudon junior Donovan Bickelhaupt is on his way to state in two events after placing fourth in the 100 (11.15) and combining with seniors Dominic Hedrick and Brendan Herbert and sophomore Carter Ritchey to finish third in the 800 relay (1:31.22).

Arcadia will be doubly represented in the girls discus after junior Samantha Watkins finished second (124-4) and senior Maddie Yaple took fourth (1:22.4).

Lakota senior Hope Watson claimed second in the 100 hurdles (15.33).

Bickelhaupt advanced in two of his three events. He also finished sixth in the 200 (22.57).

“It’s exciting,” Bickelhaupt said. “It’s good to see all the hard work pay off from the offseason.

“I can’t wait to get down there. Take it one race at a time and make it to finals.”

Though she ran on the state’s biggest stage last season, Smith said she still felt tense about this year’s regional.

“I don’t really consider the experience from last year as helping me, because I still freak out over these races,” she said. “Hopefully, though, I’ll have all that out of my system. I mean, it’s state. Of course I will be nervous, but you have to be proud no matter what you do.”

She said she was most confident about running the 400 at the regional after having finished second in that race in the regional last season. She ended up trailing only Fremont St. Joseph’s Jessica Drown, whose winning time was 25.47.

“My start wasn’t bad,” she said. “At the end, pushing, I just didn’t have anything left to pass her. I was really proud of getting second again. That is pretty amazing to me.”

Arcadia’s discus duo give the school its first girls state qualifiers since Molly Glick, Miranda Palmer, Rebecca Kirian and Simone Santa Cruz advanced in the 1,600 relay in 2014.

“It’s been a while since an Arcadia female has been there,” Watkins said. “It’s very exciting.”

Watkins said she’ll be aiming to qualify for the finals in her event, while teammate Yaple is looking to lengthen her toss to 130 feet.

Yaple hopes throwing in the state meet will work to her advantage.

“I think it will push me a little more,” she said. “I feel I do a little better under stress. Districts and regionals were easier meets for me because I was under more stress. It pushed me to throw better.”

After falling short of qualifying for the finals in the 300 hurdles on Wednesday and fouling on all three of her long jump tries on Friday, Watson cashed in with a strong effort in the 100 hurdles.

Her feeling upon qualifying for state for the first time as a senior could likely be shared by all of the athletes who punched state tickets on Friday.

“It feels amazing,” she said.

Boys Team Standings

1, Liberty-Benton 58. 2, Ashland Crestview 57. 3, Colonel Crawford 44. 4, Kalida 38. 5, Liberty Center 37. 6, Elmwood 34. 7, Edon 31. 8, Ottawa Hills 30. 9, Margaretta 28. 10, St. Paul 20. 11, McComb 16. 12, Hopewell-Loudon, Woodmore & Van Buren 14. 15, Tiffin Calvert & Wynford 12. 17, Fairview & Bluffton 11. 19, Mansfield Christian, North Baltimore, Tinora, New London & Wayne Trace 10. 24, Lucas & Mansfield St. Peter’s 9. 26, Delta, Ayersville & Patrick Henry 8. 29, Evergreen, Hicksville, Ada & Sandusky St. Mary’s 6. 33, Continental, Fremont St. Joseph, Seneca East & Toledo Christian 5. 37, Allen East, Montpelier, Arcadia & Monroeville 4. 41, Gibsonburg, Crestline, Hilltop, Riverdale, Lakota, Upper Scioto Valley & Northwood 3. 48, Cory-Rawson 2. 49, Fayette & Pettisville 1.

STATE QUALIFIERS & AREA BOYS PLACERS

SHOT — 1, Crawford (NB) 56-7¼. 2, Stover (TC) 50-7¾. 3, Na. Mattson (Ada) 50-5. 4, Currie (McC) 48-4½. 5, Schlaeppi (VB) 48-¾. 7, Frohnen (TC) 47-3.

HJ — 1, Stoner (MC) 6-5. 2, Poling (L-B) 6-4. 3, Cobb (MSP) 6-3. 4, Troyer (Cont) 6-3. 6, Montague (McC) 6-2.

110 HH — 1, Shifflet (AC) 14.97. 2, Frias (Mar) 14.99. 3, Risner (L-B) 15.08. 4, Kuhn (WT) 15.20.

100 — 1, Bloir (Edon) 11.03. 2, Nichols (OH) 10.87. 3, Verhoff (Kal) 11.31. 3, Bickelhaupt (H-L) 11.30. 7, May (L-B) 11.34. 8, McCoy (Riv) 11.64.

800 relay — 1, Kalida (Vorst, Laudick, Moore, Verhoff) 1:30.29. 2, Liberty-Benton (Poling, Heaster, Risner, May) 1:30.35. 3, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Ritchey, Herbert, Bickelhaupt) 1:31.22. 4, Ashland Crestview (Dudley, Shifflet, Balcarel, Durbin) 1:31.29. 7, Cory-Rawson (Dearwester, Stiles, Davis, Bixler) 1:33.32.

1,600 — 1, Johnson (CC) 4:25.10. 2, Bostelman (PH) 4;30.16. 3, Ehlers (Tin) 4:30.37. 4, Shindeldecker (Luc) 4:30.77. 5, Rider (McC) 4:34.06. 7, Antrim (Blu) 4:37.34.

400 relay –1, Liberty-Benton (Poling, Heaster, Rose, May) 43.67. 2, Elmwood (Garner, Wilhelm, Cline, Gudger) 44.12. 3, Evergreen (Donnald, G. Donnald, Serna, Van Wert) 44.22. 4, Norwalk St. Paul (Caizzo, Pearce, Smith, Catalano) 44.28. 5, McComb (Loe, O’Dell, LaRue, Rey) 44.51.

400 — 1, Watson (Wyn) 49.80. 2, Laudick (Kal) 50.30. 3, Childress (Elm) 50.70. 4, Kadlubowski (FSJ) 50.70.

300 ih — 1, Frias (Mar) 39.35. 2, Shifflet (AC) 39.36. 3, Risner (L-B) 39.89. 4, Kuhn (WT) 40.49.

800 — 1, Kundo (LC) 1:57.87. 2, Robinson (OH) 1:58.89. 3, James (CC) 1:59.22. 4, Barber (AC) 1:59.38. 5, Murphy (Elm) 1:59.87. 6, Garmatter (Blu) 2:00.17.

200 — 1, Verhoff (Kal) 21.71 (meet record). 2, Bloir (Edon) 21.81. 3, Nichols (OH) 21.86. 3, Schiavone (Wood) 22.28. 5, May (L-B) 22.42. 6, Bickelhaupt (H-L) 22.57. 8, Wilhelm (Elm) 23.29.

3,200 — 1, Johnson (CC) 9:29.10. 2, Fisher (Ayers) 9:35.57. 3, Myers (Hicks) 9:54.52. 4, Stark (LC) 9:54.80. 6, Schaser (Lak) 10:16.20

1,600 relay — 1, Ashland Crestview (Shifflet, Durbin, Dudley, Barber) 3:23.62. 2, Liberty Center (Strauss, Keller, Bowers, Kundo) 3:26.04. 3, Fairview (Kolb, Hart, Vance, Hastings) 3:27.54. 4, Elmwood (Wright, Murphy, Tienarend, Childress) 3:28.07. 5, Kalida (Doepker, Laudick, Siefker, Verhoff) 3:28.12. 7, Liberty-Benton (Risner, Abbott, Kintner, Gaerke) 3:34.73.

GIRLs Team Standings

1, Liberty-Benton 62. 2, Swanton 46. 3, Fremont St. Joseph 451/2. 4, Pettisville 44. 5, Norwalk St. Paul 43. 6, Kalida 36. 7, Archbold 34½. 8, Woodmore 28½. 9, Margaretta 25. 10, Ayersville & Vanlue 24. 12, Upper Scioto Valley 21. 13, Arcadia 20. 14, Liberty Center 18. 15, Hicksville & Genoa 17. 17, New London & Pandora-Gilboa 15. 19, Leipsic 14. 20, Maumee Valley Country Day 11. 21, Northwood & North Baltimore 10. 23, Tinora 9. 24, Continental, North Central, Lakota, Paulding & Arlington 8. 29, Sandusky St. Mary’s 6. 30, Holgate 5½. 31, Western Reserve 4. 32, Bluffton, Delta & Old Fort 3. 35, Patrick Henry & Edon 2. 37, Montpelier & Fairview 1.

STATE QUALIFIERS & GIRLS PLACERS

DISCUS — 1, Taylor (Swan) 124-6. 2, Watkins (Arc) 124-4. 3, Miller (L-B) 124-3. 4, Yaple (Arc) 122-4.

LJ — 1, Engel (Ayers) 17-0. 2, Wachtman (Tin) 16-11. 3, Shuman (Hicks) 16-10½. 4, Inbody (Arl) 16-2½. 5, Bishop (L-B) 16-1¼. 6, Willow (Arl) 16-1. 8, Basinger (P-G) 15-9.

PV — 1, Stimmel (Mar) 12-3. 2, Rickenbacher (L-B) 11-6. 3, Hanneman (Gen) 10-6. 4, Bucher (NB) 10-6.

100 IH — 1, Carey (USV) 15.25. 2, Watson (Lak) 16.52. 3, Stimmel (Mar) 16.28. 4, Rothert (Wood) 16.39.

100 — 1, Basinger (P-G) 12.42. 2, Smith (Van) 12.59. 3, O. Powers (NSP) 12.72. 3, Huntley (SSM) 13.05. 5, Warner (L-B) 13.17.

800 relay — 1, Fremont St. Joseph (Wammes, Cook, Reineck, Drown) 1:45.12. 2, Norwalk St. Paul (Scavuzzo, Hedrick, Olcott, O. Powers) 1;45.47. 3, Swanton (Bo. Oberle, Nelson, Br. Oberle, Harlett) 1:45.47. 4, Liberty-Benton (Warner, Lenhart, Kintner, Rickenbacher) 1:47.09. 6, Kalida (Maag, Siebeneck, Smith,. Berheide) 1:48.10.

1,600 — 1, Sauder (Pett) 5:11.21. 2, Lucke (Kal) 5:20.91. 3, Dowdell (NSP) 5:25.54. 4, Foor (Pett) 5:26.41. 6, Fortman (Kal) 5:38.35.

400 relay — 1, Fremont St. Joseph (Cook, Pasch, Reineck, Drown) 49.93. 2, Norwalk St. Paul (Scavuzzo, Olcott, Hedrick, O. Powers) 50.19. 3, Swanton (Bo. Oberle, Nelson, Br. Oberle, Harlett) 50.60. 4, Margaretta (Cheek, Malson, Parkhurst, Stimmel) 51.00. 6, Kalida (A. Maag, M. Maag. Berheide, Smith) 51.15. 7, Pandora-Gilboa (Diller, Ferguson, Schulte, Basinger) 51.18.

400 — 1, Stamm (Arch) 57.02. 2, Smith (Van) 57.72. 3, Wammes (FSJ) 58.45. 4, Bour (Ayers) 59.88. 5, Kintner (L-B) 1:01.52. 6, Mathna (OF) 1:01.61. 7, Ferguson (P-G) 1:02.82.

300 Lh — 1, Cathey (NL) 46.10. 2, Keller (Cont) 47.20. 3, Rothert (Wood) 47.50. 4, Carey (USV) 47.60. 7, Gambrell (Blu) 50.40.

800 — 1, Fowler (North) 2:17.43. 2, Ward (L-B) 2:19.69. 3, Sauder (Pett) 2:19.69. 4, Willett (Hol) 2:21.29. 7, Sugg (PH) 2:23.82.

200 — 1, Drown (FSJ) 25.47. 2, Smith (Van) 26.11. 3, Berheide (Kal) 26.51. 4, Roell (LC) 26.20. 6, Golden (Arc) 27.24.

3,200 — 1, Foor (Pett) 12:33.51. 2, Sullivan (Hicks) 12:37.28. 3, Thatcher (Wood) 12:45.06. 4, Lucke (Kal) 12:48.04. 6, Rickle (L-B) 13:05.41. 8, Hoff (Blu) 13:10.42.

1,600 relay — 1, Norwalk St. Paul (Dowdell, Scavuzzo, Hedrick, O. Powers) 4:01.32. 2, Archbold (Sauder, ramirez, Riley, Stamm) 4;02.81. 3, Liberty-Benton (Kintner, Bishop, Lenhart, Rickenbacher) 4:04.36. 4, Fremont St. Joseph (Drown, Reineck, Cook, Wammes) 4:05.23. 7, Kalida (Siebeneck, Smith, Maag, Berheide) 4:19.81.

Comments

comments