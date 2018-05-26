Prep regional track: Carey’s Lykins qualifies in 2 events

LANCASTER — Carey’s Addistyn Lykins qualified for state in a pair of events on Friday night as the Blue Devils and Northern 10 rival Mohawk has a solid day at the Division III regional track and field championships at Fairfield Union High School.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for next week’s OHSAA state track and field championships at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Stadium. In addition, the two next-fastest non-qualifying teams in each running event throughout the state also advance.

Lykins and her teammates made the long trip to Lancaster worthwhile.

She teamed with Amber Nash, Emily Norden and Tara Gibson to earn the fourth and final spot at state in the 800 relay (1:47.67). Lykins also qualified in the 400 as she finished second in a season-best time of 58.41 seconds.

She finished her day with a sixth-place effort in the 200 (26.74).

Nash, Gibson, Norden and Ellison Roark were seventh in the 400 relay (52.79) to round out the scoring for the Blue Devils.

Mohawk senior Destini Oler is state bound in three events.

A returning state placer in the 800, Oler won her specialty with a time of 2:15.61. She also teamed with Alexa Konkle, Catherine Klopp and Anna Stillberger to advance in the 1,600 relay by placing second in 4:07.84. Oler led the Warriors’ 3,200 relay team to a spot at state on Wednesday night. Taeylor Mullholand also qualified for state for Mohawk in the high jump on Wednesday.

Hopewell-Loudon, which also qualified its 3,200 relay team on Wednesday has a pair of regional medalists Friday but no state qualifiers.

Abby Roerdink crossed the finish line fifth in the 400 (1:01.46). Emily Pace was eighth for the Chieftains in the 800 (2:28.33).

Mount Gilead outscored Wheelersburg 62-54 for first place in the girls meet. Mohawk (31) finished sixth, Carey (18) was 11th and Hopewell-Loudon (10) placed 21st in the 50-team field.

GIRLs Team Standings

1, Mount Gilead 62. 2, Wheelersburg 54. 2, Gahanna Columbus Academy 42. 4, Mansfield St. Peter’s & Portsmouth 34. 6, Mohawk & Johnstown Northridge 31. 8, Worthington Christian 27. 9, Columbus Grandview Heights 23. 10, Grove City Christian 20. 11, Carey & Leesburg Fairfield 18. 13, Seneca East 17. 14, Columbus Ready 16. 15, Peebles 15. 16, Crooksville & Ridgemont 14. 18, Glouster Trimble 13. 19, Delaware Christian 12. 20, Lucas 11. 21, Colonel Crawford, Ashland Crestview & Hopewell-Loudon 10. 24, Galion Northmor, Milford Center Fairbanks, Centerburg & Buckeye Central 8. 28, Newark Catholic, Reedsville Eastern, Nelsonville York, Mowrystown Whiteoak & Belpre 7. 33, Monroeville & Cardington Lincoln 6. 35, Chesapeake, South Central & Sugar Grove Berne Union 5. 38, Marion Pleasant 4½. 49, Stewart Federal Hocking & Lancaster Fisher Catholic 4. 41, Chillicothe Southeastern, Piketon, Danville & Millersport 3. 45, Powell Village Academy 2. 46, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 1½. 47, Bucyrus, Wynford, Ironton & Tiffin Calvert 1.

STATE QUALIFIERS & GIRLS PLACERS

DISCUS — 1, Dubenion (GCA) 120-10. 2, Adams (LF) 115-4. 3, Garrett (AC) 115-4. 3, Emnett (Wheel) 113-7.

LJ — 1, Ruby (Wheel) 18-4¼. 2, Shipley (Ports) 17-3. 3, Niswander (Luc) 17-0. 4, Hauley (SC) 16-6½. 8, Meyer (TC) 15-10¼.

PV — 1, England (SE) 11-10 (meet record). 2, Cromer (Ridge) 11-0. 3, Miracle (GN) 10-6. 4, Iverson (GCC) 10-3.

100 IH — 1, Wade (MSP) 14.17 (Division III state record). 2, Ruby (Wheel) 14.35. 3, Manns (GCC) 14.49. 4, Carpenter (JN) 14.76.

100 — 1, Wade (MSP) 12.25. 2, Shipley (Ports) 12.44. 3, Manns (GCC) 12.56. 4, Hall (WC) 12.60.

800 relay — 1, Worthington Christian (E. Hall, A. Hall, Kasich, Hartings) 1:47.16. 2, Gahanna Columbus Academy (Dragin, Clazy, Kass, Goldfarb) 1:47.36. 3, Columbus Grandview Heights (Schaefer, Murphy, Yochem, Morosky) 1:47.47. 4, Carey (Nash, Norden, Gibson, Lykins) 1:47.67.

1,600 — 1, Hack (MG) 5:18.69. 2, Ashbrook (JN) 5:20.25. 3, Campbell (NC) 5:26.15. 4, Hegemeyer (Ches) 5:27.27.

400 relay — 1, Wheelersburg (Deacon, Jolly, Irwin, Miller) 50.96. 2, Crooksville (Willison, Printz, Marolt, Barker) 51.24. 3, Worthington Christian (E. Hall, A. Hall, Kasich, Hartings) 51.45. 4, Seneca East (Saylors, Adachi, England, Cook) 51.70. 7, Carey (Nash, Gibson, Roark, Norden) 52.79.

400 — 1, Shipley (Ports) 57.18. 2, Lykins (Car) 58.41. 3, Smith (Mon) 58.67. 4, Whitt (CR) 59.44. 5, Roerdink (H-L) 1:01.46.

300 Lh — 1, Carpenter (JN) 44.55. 2, Ruby (Wheel) 45.49. 3, Johnson (MG) 45.46. 4, Schaefer (CGH) 45.80.

800 — 1, Oler (Moh) 2:15.61. 2, Grammel (GCH) 2:20.72. 3, Cook (RE) 2:24.02. 4, Spencer (Bel) 2:25.07. 8, Pace (H-L) 2:28.33.

200 — 1, Wade (MSP) 25.24. 2, Shipley (Ports) 25.62. 3, Hall (WC) 25.92. 4, Brewer (MG) 26.32. 6, Lykins (Car) 26.74.

3,200 — 1, Seas (Peeb) 11:02.71. 2, King (JN) 11:53.23. 3, Hack (MG) 12:05.77. 4, Thatcher (Center) 12:17.38.

1,600 relay –1, Gahanna Columbus Academy (Clay, Grammel, Kass, Cornelius) 4:03.90. 2, Mohawk (Oler, Stillberger, Klopp, Konkle) 4:07.84. 3, Columbus Grandview Heights (Schaefer, Murphy, Yochem, Morosky) 4:08.95. 4, Wheelersburg (Dingus, Irwin, Deacon, Ruby) 4;09.05 .

