Thursday’s scoreboard
PREP BASEBALL
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI
Cincinnati Elder vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2
Mason vs. Centerville, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Anthony Wayne vs. Toledo St. John’s, 5
AT CUYAHOGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Strongsville vs. Amherst Steele, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m. at Bowling Green State University
AT DUBLIN COFFMAN
Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Lancaster, 2
New Albany vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT CANTON MUNSON STADIUM
Solon vs. Massillon Jackson, 2
Medina Highland vs. Mentor, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
Division II
AT MASON
Hamilton Ross vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 2
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne vs. Columbus Hartley, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT HUDSON
Chardon vs. Canfield, 2
Tallmadge vs. Richfield Revere, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Circleville vs. Chillicothe Unioto, 2
Steubenville vs. New Concord John Glenn, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK
Oberlin Firelands vs. Wapakoneta, 2
Ontario vs. Hebron Lakewood, 6
FINAL: Friday, 5
Division III
AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON
Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Canfield South Range, 2
Orwell Grand Valley vs. Kirtland, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT XENIA AIA PARK
Cincinnati Madeira vs. Middletown Madison, 2
Bethel-Tate vs. Blanchester, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT MOUNT VERNON
West Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Fredericktown, 5
AT CHILLICOTHE PAINTS STADIUM
Minford vs. Lucasville Valley, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5 at Ohio State Davis Stadium
AT ELIDA
Edison vs. Coldwater, 2
Gahanna Columbus Academy vs. Archbold, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
Division IV
AT LANCASTER BEAVERS FIELD
Centerburg vs. Reedsville Eastern, 2
Toronto vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT PATRICK HENRY
North Baltimore vs. Plymouth, 2
Hicksville vs. Lima Central Catholic, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT SPRINGFIELD DAVIDSON STADIUM
Cincinnati Christian vs. Russia, 2
Minster vs. Fort Loramie, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT LORAIN PIPE YARD STADIUM
Ottawa Hills vs. Cuyahoga Heights, 3
Garfield Heights Trinity vs. Bergholz Springfield, 5:30
FINAL: Friday, 5
PREP SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON
Willoughby South 4, Canfield 2
Massillon Perry 11, Brunswick 0
FINAL: Willoughby South vs. Massillon Perry, Saturday, noon
AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Ashville Teays Valley 8, Westerville Central 4
Lewis Center Olentangy 5, Gahanna Lincoln 4
FINAL: Ashville Teays Valley vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, Saturday, noon
AT CENTERVILLE
Lebanon 6, Lakota East 2
West Chester Lakota West 9, Mason 3
FINAL: Lebanon vs. West Chester Lakota West, Saturday, noon
AT CLYDE
Perrysburg 1, Elyria 0, 10 innings
Anthony Wayne 5, Brecksville 0
FINAL: Perrysburg vs. Anthony Wayne, Saturday, noon
Division II
AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Granville 7, River View 3
Lancaster Fairfield Union 6, Waverly 1
FINAL: Granville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, Saturday, noon
AT MASON
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11, Greenville 4
Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, Springfield Kenton Ridge 5
FINAL: Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, Saturday, noon
AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM
Beloit West Branch 3, Perry 1
Peninsula Woodridge 8, Canal Fulton Northwest 3
FINAL: Beloit West Branch vs. Peninsula Woodridge, Saturday, noon
Division III
AT LANCASTER
Byesville Meadowbrook 3, Fairfield 2
Buckeye Trail 4, Wheelersburg 3
FINAL: Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Buckeye Trail, Saturday, noon
AT FINDLAY HIGH
Eastwood 7, Fairview 0
Cardington Lincoln 9, Galion 2
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON
Independence 9, Atwater Waterloo 3
Warren Champion 5, Akron Manchester 1
FINAL: Independence vs. Warren Champion, Saturday, noon
AT WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY
Williamsburg 10, Indian Lake 2
Richwood North Union 5, West Liberty Salem 1
FINAL: Williamsburg vs. Richwood North Union, Saturday, noon
Division IV
AT FINDLAy MARATHON DIAMONDS
Gibsonburg 12, North Baltimore 9
Tinora 3, Ada 2, 8 innings
FINAL: Gibsonburg vs. Tinora, Saturday, noon
AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Danville 2, Lucasville Valley 1
Strasburg Franklin 5, Lynchburg Clay 4, 15 innings
FINAL: Danville vs. Strasburg Franklin, Saturday, noon
AT GREENVILLE
Parkway 12, Pleasant Hill Newton 2
Bradford 2, Mechanicsburg 0
FINAL: Parkway vs. Bradford, Saturday, noon
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division IV
AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM
Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Bristolville Bristol, 2
East Canton vs. Mohawk, 5
FINAL: Saturday, 3
Division II
AT TIFFIN UNIVERSITY
Oak Harbor vs. Lagrange Keystone, 2
Defiance vs. Mansfield Madison, 5, ppd, Thursday
FINAL: Saturday, noon
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 15 .694 —
New York 31 15 .674 1½
Toronto 23 25 .479 10½
Tampa Bay 22 25 .468 11
Baltimore 15 33 .313 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 23 .511 —
Minnesota 21 24 .467 2
Detroit 21 28 .429 4
Kansas City 16 33 .327 9
Chicago 14 31 .311 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640 —
Seattle 28 19 .596 2½
Los Angeles 26 22 .542 5
Oakland 25 23 .521 6
Texas 20 31 .392 12½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 6, Detroit 0
Houston 11, San Francisco 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Houston 4, San Francisco 1
Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 10
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Angels at Toronto, late
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, late
Seattle at Oakland, late
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-3) at Toronto (Estrada 2-4), 12:37
Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 2:10
Seattle (Hernandez 5-3) at Oakland (Lucas 0-0), 3:35
Houston (Morton 6-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-1), 6:10
Boston (Porcello 6-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-3), 7:10
Kansas City (Duffy 1-6) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-0), 8:05
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:05
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05
Arizona at Oakland, 9:35
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 19 .604 —
Philadelphia 28 19 .596 ½
Washington 26 22 .542 3
New York 24 21 .533 3½
Miami 19 30 .388 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 31 19 .620 —
Pittsburgh 26 21 .553 3½
St. Louis 26 21 .553 3½
Chicago 25 21 .543 4
Cincinnati 17 32 .347 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 26 23 .531 —
Arizona 25 24 .510 1
San Francisco 24 26 .480 2½
Los Angeles 21 27 .438 4½
San Diego 21 30 .412 6
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 2, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 1, Arizona 0
Houston 11, San Francisco 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Wednesday’s Results
Milwaukee 9, Arizona 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Houston 4, San Francisco 1
San Diego 3, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 12:35
N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-3) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-3), 8:10
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:05
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10
Washington at Miami, 7:10
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40
Arizona at Oakland, 9:35
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Baseball Boxscores
Tigers 4, Twins 1
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 5 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 3 1 2 1 E.Rsrio dh 4 0 3 1
Goodrum 3b 3 2 2 2 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0
Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Jones lf 4 0 1 1 Cave lf 4 0 0 0
Greiner c 3 0 1 0 Adranza ss 3 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Grssman ph 1 0 0 0
D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 0 B.Wlson c 2 0 0 0
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 30 1 5 1
Detroit 100″200″001 — 4
Minnesota 100″000″000 — 1
DP–Detroit 2, Minnesota 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Minnesota 6. 2B–Castellanos (12), Goodrum (8), B.Dozier (10), Buxton (4). HR–Goodrum (5). SF–V.Martinez (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer (W,2-3) 5 2/3 4 1 1 3 5
Coleman H,1 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2
Jimenez H,9 1 1 0 0 1 1
Greene (S,11-14) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Gibson (L,1-3) 6 6 3 3 1 3
Hildenberger 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Rogers 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Pressly 1 2 0 0 1 1
Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 9th Umpires–Home, Chad Whitson. First, Quinn Wolcott. Second, Jeff Kellogg. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–2:59. A–23,891 (38,649).
Indians 1, Cubs 0
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 2 0 I.Happ cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 2 1 Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0
Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0
C.Allen p 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0
Me.Cbrr rf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0
G.Allen rf 1 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 4 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Russell ss 3 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0
R.Davis cf 4 1 2 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0
Plutko p 0 0 0 0 Edwards p 0 0 0 0
A.Mller p 1 0 0 0 Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 9 1 Totals 29 0 3 0
Cleveland 001″000″000 — 1
Chicago 000″000″000 — 0
DP–Cleveland 1, Chicago 1. LOB–Cleveland 7, Chicago 6. 2B–Rizzo (5). SB–Jose.Ramirez (7). CS–Brantley (2). S–Plutko 2 (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko (W,2-0) 6 2 0 0 4 4
Miller H,5 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Allen (S,7-8) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Lester (L,4-2) 7 6 1 1 1 4
Edwards 1 2 0 0 0 2
Morrow 1 1 0 0 0 2
Plutko pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Umpires–Home, Ted Barrett. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Tom Woodring. Third, Will Little. T–2:39. A–39,004 (41,649).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .364; Brantley, Cleveland, .338; Martinez, Boston, .335; Machado, Baltimore, .335; Simmons, Los Angeles, .325; Castellanos, Detroit, .324; Segura, Seattle, .315; Lowrie, Oakland, .314; Altuve, Houston, .313; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .311.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Springer, Houston, 36; Gardner, New York, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Segura, Seattle, 33; Martinez, Boston, 32.
RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Davis, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Gregorius, New York, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Upton, Los Angeles, 34.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 63; Betts, Boston, 63; Machado, Baltimore, 62; Segura, Seattle, 62; Martinez, Boston, 61; Lindor, Cleveland, 60; Castellanos, Detroit, 59; Lowrie, Oakland, 58; Semien, Oakland, 58; Springer, Houston, 57.
DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 19; Pillar, Toronto, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 17; Bregman, Houston, 16; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 15; 5 tied at 14.
TRIPLES–YSanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Palka, Chicago, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 16; Machado, Baltimore, 15; Martinez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; Segura, Seattle, 11; Smith, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; DeShields, Texas, 9; 3 tied at 8.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Severino, New York, 7-1; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; 10 tied at 5.
ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.09; Cole, Houston, 1.86; Morton, Houston, 1.94; Sale, Boston, 2.17; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.35; Severino, New York, 2.35; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.36; Manaea, Oakland, 2.71; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.87; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.88.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 101; Sale, Boston, 96; Verlander, Houston, 93; Paxton, Seattle, 79; Severino, New York, 76; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Happ, Toronto, 71; Kluber, Cleveland, 71; Morton, Houston, 70; McCullers, Houston, 66.
National League
BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .344; Herrera, Philadelphia, .343; Kemp, Los Angeles, .331; Freeman, Atlanta, .324; Gennett, Cincinnati, .324; Arenado, Colorado, .323; Belt, San Francisco, .317; Martinez, St. Louis, .312; Cabrera, New York, .310; Crawford, San Francisco, .310.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 45; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Pham, St. Louis, 35; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 34; Harper, Washington, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 32; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 32; Markakis, Atlanta, 31; Marte, Pittsburgh, 30; 6 tied at 29.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Gennett, Cincinnati, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Shaw, Milwaukee, 31.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 66; Freeman, Atlanta, 59; Herrera, Philadelphia, 59; Albies, Atlanta, 58; Gennett, Cincinnati, 57; Castro, Miami, 55; Arenado, Colorado, 53; Belt, San Francisco, 53; Cabrera, New York, 53; Martinez, St. Louis, 53.
DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Cabrera, New York, 14; Contreras, Chicago, 14; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; 4 tied at 13.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 9 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Shaw, Milwaukee, 12; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Adams, Washington, 11; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Baez, Chicago, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Story, Colorado, 10.
STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; MTaylor, Washington, 11; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; Marte, Pittsburgh, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; 6 tied at 8.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; 8 tied at 5.
ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.54; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.78; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.24; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Lester, Chicago, 2.37; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.38; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.39; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.46; Corbin, Arizona, 2.60.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 104; Corbin, Arizona, 81; deGrom, New York, 77; Strasburg, Washington, 75; Syndergaard, New York, 68; Greinke, Arizona, 67; Smith, Miami, 65; Ross, San Diego, 64; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 64; Gray, Colorado, 63.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Wednesday’s result
Houston 127, Golden State 105
Saturday’s Result
Cleveland 116, Boston 86
Sunday’s RESULT
Golden State 126, Houston 85
Monday’s RESULT
Cleveland 111, Boston 102
Tuesday’s RESULT
Houston 95, Golden State 92, series tied 2-2
Wednesday’s RESULT
Boston 96, Cleveland 83, Boston leads series 3-2
Thursday’s GAME
Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m
Sunday’s GAME
x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s GAME
x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
x-if necessary
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Atlanta 1 1 .500 1
New York 0 1 .000 1½
Indiana 0 3 .000 2½
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 2 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 2 .333 1½
Seattle 0 1 .000 1½
Las Vegas 0 2 .000 2
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 75, Las Vegas 70
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 70
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 81, Chicago, 63
Minnesota 76, Dallas 68
Seattle at Phoenix, late
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7:30
Chicago at Seattle, 10
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Wednesday’s RESULT
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2
Thursday’s RESULT
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2
Friday’s RESULT
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2
Saturday’s Result
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2
Sunday’s Result
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4-1
Monday’S RESULT
Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday’s RESULT
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 0, Washington wins series 4-3
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16
New York City FC 7 2 3 24 25 16
Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10
New York 7 3 0 21 26 12
Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18
New England 5 4 2 17 18 15
Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15
Chicago 3 6 2 11 15 20
Toronto FC 3 6 1 10 14 19
Montreal 3 9 0 9 14 27
D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13
Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18
Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15
FC Dallas 4 1 5 17 16 11
Vancouver 4 5 4 16 16 24
Houston 4 3 3 15 23 17
LA Galaxy 4 6 1 13 15 19
Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22
Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 14 25
San Jose 2 6 3 9 18 22
Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11
Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s RESULT
San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Friday’s RESULT
Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1
SaturdaY’S RESULTS
New York City FC 4, Colorado 0
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
Columbus 1, New England 0
Philadelphia 4, Real Salt Lake 1
D.C. United 3, San Jose 1
Sunday’s RESULTS
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Houston 3, Chicago 2
New York 3, Atlanta United FC 1
MondaY’S RESULTS
LA Galaxy 1, Montreal 0
Friday’s GAMES
FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8
New York City FC at Houston, 8:55
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11
Saturday’s GAMES
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5
New England at Vancouver, 5:30
Philadelphia at New York, 7
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30
Montreal at Minnesota United, 8
Portland at Colorado, 9
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10
Sunday’s GAME
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6
AUTO RACING
IndyCar Series
Indianapolis 500
SUNDAY’S Lineup
1. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 2:36.7818 (229.618 mph).
2. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 2:37.3696 (228.761).
3. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 2:37.4757 (228.607).
4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 2:37.6151 (228.405).
5. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 2:37.7965 (228.142).
6. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 2:37.8208 (228.107).
7. (13) Danica Patrick, Chevy, 2:37.8326 (228.090).
8. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevy, 2:37.9924 (227.859).
9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:38.4076 (227.262).
10. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 2:38.1278 (227.664).
11. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 2:38.1922 (227.571).
12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:38.3894 (227.288).
13. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 2:38.5908 (226.999).
14. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 2:38.7389 (226.788).
15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 2:38.8304 (226.657).
16. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:38.9003 (226.557).
17. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevy, 2:39.0119 (226.398).
18. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 2:39.0835 (226.296).
19. (33) James Davison, Chevy, 2:39.1128 (226.255).
20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevy, 2:39.1430 (226.212).
21. (29) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 2:39.2585 (226.048).
22. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevy, 2:39.2874 (226.007).
23. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda, 2:39.3889 (225.863).
24. (24) Sage Karam, Chevy, 2:39.4171 (225.823).
25. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 2:39.4696 (225.748).
26. (64) Oriol Servia, Honda, 2:39.5044 (225.699).
27. (66) JR Hildebrand, Chevy, 2:39.7032 (225.418).
28. (7) Jay Howard, Honda, 2:39.7245 (225.388).
29. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 2:39.7433 (225.362).
30. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:39.7679 (225.327).
31. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 2:39.8193 (225.254).
32. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 2:40.0462 (224.935).
33. (17) Conor Daly, Honda, 2:40.4073 (224.429).
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed OF Alex Presley to a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Brandon Guyer on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Josh Reddick on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Jake Marisnick from Fresno (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Ervin Santana to Chattanooga (SL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed LHP Ryan Bollinger to a one-year contract and selected him from Trenton (EL). Sent RHP Tommy Kahnle to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Khris Davis on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment. Recalled RHP Daniel Gossett and INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of OF John Andreoli from Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on paternity leave. Recalled SS Willy Adames from Durham (IL). Sent RHP Nathan Eovaldi to Durham for a rehab assignment.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Austin Brice and RHP Raisel Iglesias on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Reinstated RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Tanner Rainey from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Rayan Gonzalez to Hartford (EL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Edward Paredes from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP J.T. Chargois to Oklahoma City.
NEW YORK METS — Sent C Kevin Plawecki and RHP Hansel Robles to Las Vegas (PCL) for rehab assignments.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Colin Rea to San Antonio (TL) for a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned OF Moises Sierra outright to Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Carlos Torres for assignment. Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Syracuse. Signed LHP Josh Edgin to a minor league contract.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Adam Quintana.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Brian Loconsole.
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Andrew Cooper.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Stephen Gaylor.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed INFs Conrad Gregor and Rylan Sandoval.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Artemis Kadkhodaian.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Trevor Simms.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jamal Wilson.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES RIVERS — Agreed to terms with coach Doc Rivers on a contract extension.
Football
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE DeAndre Goolsby. Signed LB Trevor Bates.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Jason Carr.
Hockey
USA HOCKEY — Named John Vanbiesbrouck assistant executive director of hockey operations.
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year, two-way contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Rasmus Asplund to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named David Quinn coach.
College
EDINBORO — Named Callie Wheeler women’s basketball coach.
TEXAS — Announced the resignation of softball coach Connie Clark.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Area Golf
SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE
RENEGADES LEAGUE
LOW PUTTS — (1st flight) Sharon Hartman 13; (2ndflight) Joleen Braibley & Fran Schafer 17; (3rd flight) Judy Caryea 18.
18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE
REALLY HATE ‘EM GOLF — (1st flight) Pat Eyestone 58; (2nd flight) Martha Bellman 68; (3rd flight) Branda Bader 71. LOW GROSS — Eyestone 81. LOW NET — Joyce Fruth 67.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
TRACK & FIELD
Findlay at NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Ohio Northern at NCAA Division III championships, Wisconsin-Lacrosse
Prep Track
Upper Sandusky in Division II regional at Lexington
Ottawa-Glandorf in Division II regional at Piqua
Friday’s Events
College Athletics
TRACK & FIELD
Findlay at NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Ohio Northern at NCAA Division III championships, Wisconsin-Lacrosse
Prep Track
Findlay in Division I regional at Amherst
Columbus Grove, Ottoville & Fort Jennings in Division III regional at Troy
Riverdale, Hopewell-Loudon, Leipsic, Elmwood, Bluffton, Ada, Kalida, Patrick Henry, Continental, McComb, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Arcadia, Arlington, Lakota, Cory-Rawson, Vanlue, Van Buren, Pandora-Gilboa, Tiffin Calvert, Carey, Mohawk & New Riegel in Division III regional at Tiffin
Mohawk, Tiffin Calvert, Carey, Hopewell-Loudon & New Riegel girls at Division III regional at Lancaster Fairfield Union
LOCAL & AREA
Disc Golf Clinic
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free disc golf clinic on May 30 and June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.
L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com if you are interested.
Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach
CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 season. The candidate, preferably with experience, must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.
Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing
OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.