Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI

Cincinnati Elder vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2

Mason vs. Centerville, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Anthony Wayne vs. Toledo St. John’s, 5

AT CUYAHOGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Strongsville vs. Amherst Steele, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m. at Bowling Green State University

AT DUBLIN COFFMAN

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Lancaster, 2

New Albany vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CANTON MUNSON STADIUM

Solon vs. Massillon Jackson, 2

Medina Highland vs. Mentor, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division II

AT MASON

Hamilton Ross vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 2

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne vs. Columbus Hartley, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT HUDSON

Chardon vs. Canfield, 2

Tallmadge vs. Richfield Revere, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Circleville vs. Chillicothe Unioto, 2

Steubenville vs. New Concord John Glenn, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

Oberlin Firelands vs. Wapakoneta, 2

Ontario vs. Hebron Lakewood, 6

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division III

AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON

Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Canfield South Range, 2

Orwell Grand Valley vs. Kirtland, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT XENIA AIA PARK

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Middletown Madison, 2

Bethel-Tate vs. Blanchester, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT MOUNT VERNON

West Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Fredericktown, 5

AT CHILLICOTHE PAINTS STADIUM

Minford vs. Lucasville Valley, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5 at Ohio State Davis Stadium

AT ELIDA

Edison vs. Coldwater, 2

Gahanna Columbus Academy vs. Archbold, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT LANCASTER BEAVERS FIELD

Centerburg vs. Reedsville Eastern, 2

Toronto vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT PATRICK HENRY

North Baltimore vs. Plymouth, 2

Hicksville vs. Lima Central Catholic, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SPRINGFIELD DAVIDSON STADIUM

Cincinnati Christian vs. Russia, 2

Minster vs. Fort Loramie, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT LORAIN PIPE YARD STADIUM

Ottawa Hills vs. Cuyahoga Heights, 3

Garfield Heights Trinity vs. Bergholz Springfield, 5:30

FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Willoughby South 4, Canfield 2

Massillon Perry 11, Brunswick 0

FINAL: Willoughby South vs. Massillon Perry, Saturday, noon

AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Ashville Teays Valley 8, Westerville Central 4

Lewis Center Olentangy 5, Gahanna Lincoln 4

FINAL: Ashville Teays Valley vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, Saturday, noon

AT CENTERVILLE

Lebanon 6, Lakota East 2

West Chester Lakota West 9, Mason 3

FINAL: Lebanon vs. West Chester Lakota West, Saturday, noon

AT CLYDE

Perrysburg 1, Elyria 0, 10 innings

Anthony Wayne 5, Brecksville 0

FINAL: Perrysburg vs. Anthony Wayne, Saturday, noon

Division II

AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Granville 7, River View 3

Lancaster Fairfield Union 6, Waverly 1

FINAL: Granville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, Saturday, noon

AT MASON

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 11, Greenville 4

Plain City Jonathan Alder 14, Springfield Kenton Ridge 5

FINAL: Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, Saturday, noon

AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM

Beloit West Branch 3, Perry 1

Peninsula Woodridge 8, Canal Fulton Northwest 3

FINAL: Beloit West Branch vs. Peninsula Woodridge, Saturday, noon

Division III

AT LANCASTER

Byesville Meadowbrook 3, Fairfield 2

Buckeye Trail 4, Wheelersburg 3

FINAL: Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Buckeye Trail, Saturday, noon

AT FINDLAY HIGH

Eastwood 7, Fairview 0

Cardington Lincoln 9, Galion 2

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON

Independence 9, Atwater Waterloo 3

Warren Champion 5, Akron Manchester 1

FINAL: Independence vs. Warren Champion, Saturday, noon

AT WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY

Williamsburg 10, Indian Lake 2

Richwood North Union 5, West Liberty Salem 1

FINAL: Williamsburg vs. Richwood North Union, Saturday, noon

Division IV

AT FINDLAy MARATHON DIAMONDS

Gibsonburg 12, North Baltimore 9

Tinora 3, Ada 2, 8 innings

FINAL: Gibsonburg vs. Tinora, Saturday, noon

AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Danville 2, Lucasville Valley 1

Strasburg Franklin 5, Lynchburg Clay 4, 15 innings

FINAL: Danville vs. Strasburg Franklin, Saturday, noon

AT GREENVILLE

Parkway 12, Pleasant Hill Newton 2

Bradford 2, Mechanicsburg 0

FINAL: Parkway vs. Bradford, Saturday, noon

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division IV

AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM

Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Bristolville Bristol, 2

East Canton vs. Mohawk, 5

FINAL: Saturday, 3

Division II

AT TIFFIN UNIVERSITY

Oak Harbor vs. Lagrange Keystone, 2

Defiance vs. Mansfield Madison, 5, ppd, Thursday

FINAL: Saturday, noon

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 34 15 .694 —

New York 31 15 .674 1½

Toronto 23 25 .479 10½

Tampa Bay 22 25 .468 11

Baltimore 15 33 .313 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 24 23 .511 —

Minnesota 21 24 .467 2

Detroit 21 28 .429 4

Kansas City 16 33 .327 9

Chicago 14 31 .311 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 32 18 .640 —

Seattle 28 19 .596 2½

Los Angeles 26 22 .542 5

Oakland 25 23 .521 6

Texas 20 31 .392 12½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 0

Houston 11, San Francisco 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Houston 4, San Francisco 1

Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 10

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Angels at Toronto, late

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, late

Seattle at Oakland, late

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-3) at Toronto (Estrada 2-4), 12:37

Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 2:10

Seattle (Hernandez 5-3) at Oakland (Lucas 0-0), 3:35

Houston (Morton 6-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-1), 6:10

Boston (Porcello 6-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-3), 7:10

Kansas City (Duffy 1-6) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-0), 8:05

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:05

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05

Arizona at Oakland, 9:35

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 29 19 .604 —

Philadelphia 28 19 .596 ½

Washington 26 22 .542 3

New York 24 21 .533 3½

Miami 19 30 .388 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 31 19 .620 —

Pittsburgh 26 21 .553 3½

St. Louis 26 21 .553 3½

Chicago 25 21 .543 4

Cincinnati 17 32 .347 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 26 23 .531 —

Arizona 25 24 .510 1

San Francisco 24 26 .480 2½

Los Angeles 21 27 .438 4½

San Diego 21 30 .412 6

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 1, Arizona 0

Houston 11, San Francisco 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Wednesday’s Results

Milwaukee 9, Arizona 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Houston 4, San Francisco 1

San Diego 3, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 12:35

N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-3) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-3), 8:10

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:05

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10

Washington at Miami, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40

Arizona at Oakland, 9:35

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Baseball Boxscores

Tigers 4, Twins 1

Detroit Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 5 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 1 1 0

Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 3 1 2 1 E.Rsrio dh 4 0 3 1

Goodrum 3b 3 2 2 2 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0

Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0

J.Jones lf 4 0 1 1 Cave lf 4 0 0 0

Greiner c 3 0 1 0 Adranza ss 3 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Grssman ph 1 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 0 0 B.Wlson c 2 0 0 0

Buxton cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 30 1 5 1

Detroit 100″200″001 — 4

Minnesota 100″000″000 — 1

DP–Detroit 2, Minnesota 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Minnesota 6. 2B–Castellanos (12), Goodrum (8), B.Dozier (10), Buxton (4). HR–Goodrum (5). SF–V.Martinez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fulmer (W,2-3) 5 2/3 4 1 1 3 5

Coleman H,1 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Jimenez H,9 1 1 0 0 1 1

Greene (S,11-14) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota

Gibson (L,1-3) 6 6 3 3 1 3

Hildenberger 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

Rogers 2/3 1 1 1 0 0

Pressly 1 2 0 0 1 1

Rogers pitched to 1 batter in the 9th Umpires–Home, Chad Whitson. First, Quinn Wolcott. Second, Jeff Kellogg. Third, Marvin Hudson. T–2:59. A–23,891 (38,649).

Indians 1, Cubs 0

Cleveland Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 0 2 0 I.Happ cf-lf 3 0 0 0

Brntley lf 3 0 2 1 Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 0 Morrow p 0 0 0 0

Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0

C.Allen p 0 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0

Me.Cbrr rf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 1 0

G.Allen rf 1 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 4 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Russell ss 3 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0

R.Davis cf 4 1 2 0 Lester p 2 0 0 0

Plutko p 0 0 0 0 Edwards p 0 0 0 0

A.Mller p 1 0 0 0 Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 1 9 1 Totals 29 0 3 0

Cleveland 001″000″000 — 1

Chicago 000″000″000 — 0

DP–Cleveland 1, Chicago 1. LOB–Cleveland 7, Chicago 6. 2B–Rizzo (5). SB–Jose.Ramirez (7). CS–Brantley (2). S–Plutko 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Plutko (W,2-0) 6 2 0 0 4 4

Miller H,5 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Allen (S,7-8) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago

Lester (L,4-2) 7 6 1 1 1 4

Edwards 1 2 0 0 0 2

Morrow 1 1 0 0 0 2

Plutko pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Umpires–Home, Ted Barrett. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, Tom Woodring. Third, Will Little. T–2:39. A–39,004 (41,649).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .364; Brantley, Cleveland, .338; Martinez, Boston, .335; Machado, Baltimore, .335; Simmons, Los Angeles, .325; Castellanos, Detroit, .324; Segura, Seattle, .315; Lowrie, Oakland, .314; Altuve, Houston, .313; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .311.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Springer, Houston, 36; Gardner, New York, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Segura, Seattle, 33; Martinez, Boston, 32.

RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Davis, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Gregorius, New York, 34; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Upton, Los Angeles, 34.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 63; Betts, Boston, 63; Machado, Baltimore, 62; Segura, Seattle, 62; Martinez, Boston, 61; Lindor, Cleveland, 60; Castellanos, Detroit, 59; Lowrie, Oakland, 58; Semien, Oakland, 58; Springer, Houston, 57.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 19; Pillar, Toronto, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 17; Bregman, Houston, 16; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 15; 5 tied at 14.

TRIPLES–YSanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Palka, Chicago, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 16; Machado, Baltimore, 15; Martinez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; Segura, Seattle, 11; Smith, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; DeShields, Texas, 9; 3 tied at 8.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Severino, New York, 7-1; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; 10 tied at 5.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.09; Cole, Houston, 1.86; Morton, Houston, 1.94; Sale, Boston, 2.17; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.35; Severino, New York, 2.35; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.36; Manaea, Oakland, 2.71; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.87; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.88.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 101; Sale, Boston, 96; Verlander, Houston, 93; Paxton, Seattle, 79; Severino, New York, 76; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Happ, Toronto, 71; Kluber, Cleveland, 71; Morton, Houston, 70; McCullers, Houston, 66.

National League

BATTING–Markakis, Atlanta, .344; Herrera, Philadelphia, .343; Kemp, Los Angeles, .331; Freeman, Atlanta, .324; Gennett, Cincinnati, .324; Arenado, Colorado, .323; Belt, San Francisco, .317; Martinez, St. Louis, .312; Cabrera, New York, .310; Crawford, San Francisco, .310.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 45; Blackmon, Colorado, 37; Pham, St. Louis, 35; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 34; Harper, Washington, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 32; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 32; Markakis, Atlanta, 31; Marte, Pittsburgh, 30; 6 tied at 29.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Gennett, Cincinnati, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; Shaw, Milwaukee, 31.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 66; Freeman, Atlanta, 59; Herrera, Philadelphia, 59; Albies, Atlanta, 58; Gennett, Cincinnati, 57; Castro, Miami, 55; Arenado, Colorado, 53; Belt, San Francisco, 53; Cabrera, New York, 53; Martinez, St. Louis, 53.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Cabrera, New York, 14; Contreras, Chicago, 14; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; 4 tied at 13.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Shaw, Milwaukee, 12; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Adams, Washington, 11; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Baez, Chicago, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Story, Colorado, 10.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; MTaylor, Washington, 11; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; Marte, Pittsburgh, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; 6 tied at 8.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; 8 tied at 5.

ERA–deGrom, New York, 1.54; Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.78; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.24; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Lester, Chicago, 2.37; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.38; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.39; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.46; Corbin, Arizona, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 104; Corbin, Arizona, 81; deGrom, New York, 77; Strasburg, Washington, 75; Syndergaard, New York, 68; Greinke, Arizona, 67; Smith, Miami, 65; Ross, San Diego, 64; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 64; Gray, Colorado, 63.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s result

Houston 127, Golden State 105

Saturday’s Result

Cleveland 116, Boston 86

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 126, Houston 85

Monday’s RESULT

Cleveland 111, Boston 102

Tuesday’s RESULT

Houston 95, Golden State 92, series tied 2-2

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 96, Cleveland 83, Boston leads series 3-2

Thursday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m

Sunday’s GAME

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Washington 2 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½

Chicago 2 1 .667 ½

Atlanta 1 1 .500 1

New York 0 1 .000 1½

Indiana 0 3 .000 2½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 2 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 1 .500 1

Dallas 1 2 .333 1½

Seattle 0 1 .000 1½

Las Vegas 0 2 .000 2

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 75, Las Vegas 70

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 70

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 81, Chicago, 63

Minnesota 76, Dallas 68

Seattle at Phoenix, late

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7:30

Chicago at Seattle, 10

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s RESULT

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2

Thursday’s RESULT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Friday’s RESULT

Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday’s Result

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2

Sunday’s Result

Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4-1

Monday’S RESULT

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 0, Washington wins series 4-3

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16

New York City FC 7 2 3 24 25 16

Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10

New York 7 3 0 21 26 12

Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18

New England 5 4 2 17 18 15

Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15

Chicago 3 6 2 11 15 20

Toronto FC 3 6 1 10 14 19

Montreal 3 9 0 9 14 27

D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13

Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18

Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15

FC Dallas 4 1 5 17 16 11

Vancouver 4 5 4 16 16 24

Houston 4 3 3 15 23 17

LA Galaxy 4 6 1 13 15 19

Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22

Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 14 25

San Jose 2 6 3 9 18 22

Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11

Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s RESULT

San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Friday’s RESULT

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

SaturdaY’S RESULTS

New York City FC 4, Colorado 0

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Columbus 1, New England 0

Philadelphia 4, Real Salt Lake 1

D.C. United 3, San Jose 1

Sunday’s RESULTS

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Houston 3, Chicago 2

New York 3, Atlanta United FC 1

MondaY’S RESULTS

LA Galaxy 1, Montreal 0

Friday’s GAMES

FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Houston, 8:55

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11

Saturday’s GAMES

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

New England at Vancouver, 5:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8

Portland at Colorado, 9

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Sunday’s GAME

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Series

Indianapolis 500

SUNDAY’S Lineup

1. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevy, 2:36.7818 (229.618 mph).

2. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 2:37.3696 (228.761).

3. (12) Will Power, Chevy, 2:37.4757 (228.607).

4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 2:37.6151 (228.405).

5. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 2:37.7965 (228.142).

6. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 2:37.8208 (228.107).

7. (13) Danica Patrick, Chevy, 2:37.8326 (228.090).

8. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevy, 2:37.9924 (227.859).

9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 2:38.4076 (227.262).

10. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 2:38.1278 (227.664).

11. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 2:38.1922 (227.571).

12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 2:38.3894 (227.288).

13. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 2:38.5908 (226.999).

14. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 2:38.7389 (226.788).

15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 2:38.8304 (226.657).

16. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 2:38.9003 (226.557).

17. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevy, 2:39.0119 (226.398).

18. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda, 2:39.0835 (226.296).

19. (33) James Davison, Chevy, 2:39.1128 (226.255).

20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevy, 2:39.1430 (226.212).

21. (29) Carlos Munoz, Honda, 2:39.2585 (226.048).

22. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevy, 2:39.2874 (226.007).

23. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda, 2:39.3889 (225.863).

24. (24) Sage Karam, Chevy, 2:39.4171 (225.823).

25. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 2:39.4696 (225.748).

26. (64) Oriol Servia, Honda, 2:39.5044 (225.699).

27. (66) JR Hildebrand, Chevy, 2:39.7032 (225.418).

28. (7) Jay Howard, Honda, 2:39.7245 (225.388).

29. (10) Ed Jones, Honda, 2:39.7433 (225.362).

30. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2:39.7679 (225.327).

31. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 2:39.8193 (225.254).

32. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 2:40.0462 (224.935).

33. (17) Conor Daly, Honda, 2:40.4073 (224.429).

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed OF Alex Presley to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Brandon Guyer on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Josh Reddick on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Jake Marisnick from Fresno (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Ervin Santana to Chattanooga (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Signed LHP Ryan Bollinger to a one-year contract and selected him from Trenton (EL). Sent RHP Tommy Kahnle to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Khris Davis on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Designated RHP Wilmer Font for assignment. Recalled RHP Daniel Gossett and INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of OF John Andreoli from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on paternity leave. Recalled SS Willy Adames from Durham (IL). Sent RHP Nathan Eovaldi to Durham for a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Austin Brice and RHP Raisel Iglesias on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Reinstated RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Tanner Rainey from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Rayan Gonzalez to Hartford (EL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Edward Paredes from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP J.T. Chargois to Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Sent C Kevin Plawecki and RHP Hansel Robles to Las Vegas (PCL) for rehab assignments.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Colin Rea to San Antonio (TL) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned OF Moises Sierra outright to Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Carlos Torres for assignment. Recalled RHP Erick Fedde from Syracuse. Signed LHP Josh Edgin to a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Adam Quintana.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Brian Loconsole.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Andrew Cooper.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Stephen Gaylor.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed INFs Conrad Gregor and Rylan Sandoval.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Artemis Kadkhodaian.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Trevor Simms.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jamal Wilson.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES RIVERS — Agreed to terms with coach Doc Rivers on a contract extension.

Football

National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE DeAndre Goolsby. Signed LB Trevor Bates.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Jason Carr.

Hockey

USA HOCKEY — Named John Vanbiesbrouck assistant executive director of hockey operations.

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year, two-way contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Rasmus Asplund to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named David Quinn coach.

College

EDINBORO — Named Callie Wheeler women’s basketball coach.

TEXAS — Announced the resignation of softball coach Connie Clark.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

RENEGADES LEAGUE

LOW PUTTS — (1st flight) Sharon Hartman 13; (2ndflight) Joleen Braibley & Fran Schafer 17; (3rd flight) Judy Caryea 18.

18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE

REALLY HATE ‘EM GOLF — (1st flight) Pat Eyestone 58; (2nd flight) Martha Bellman 68; (3rd flight) Branda Bader 71. LOW GROSS — Eyestone 81. LOW NET — Joyce Fruth 67.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

TRACK & FIELD

Findlay at NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Ohio Northern at NCAA Division III championships, Wisconsin-Lacrosse

Prep Track

Upper Sandusky in Division II regional at Lexington

Ottawa-Glandorf in Division II regional at Piqua

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

TRACK & FIELD

Findlay at NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Ohio Northern at NCAA Division III championships, Wisconsin-Lacrosse

Prep Track

Findlay in Division I regional at Amherst

Columbus Grove, Ottoville & Fort Jennings in Division III regional at Troy

Riverdale, Hopewell-Loudon, Leipsic, Elmwood, Bluffton, Ada, Kalida, Patrick Henry, Continental, McComb, Liberty-Benton, North Baltimore, Arcadia, Arlington, Lakota, Cory-Rawson, Vanlue, Van Buren, Pandora-Gilboa, Tiffin Calvert, Carey, Mohawk & New Riegel in Division III regional at Tiffin

Mohawk, Tiffin Calvert, Carey, Hopewell-Loudon & New Riegel girls at Division III regional at Lancaster Fairfield Union

LOCAL & AREA

Disc Golf Clinic

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free disc golf clinic on May 30 and June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.

L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com if you are interested.

Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach

CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 season. The candidate, preferably with experience, must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.

Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing

OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.

