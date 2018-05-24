Regional Track: Lakota has Hope in the hurdles

By ANDY WOLF

Hope Watson is a four-time regional finalist.

She doesn’t want to be a zero-time state qualifier.

The Lakota senior has one last chance to achieve her ultimate goal when she competes today in the 100-meter high hurdles at Division III regional finals in Tiffin. She also will compete in the long jump at the regional meet, where field events begin at 5 p.m. and the running events start at 6 p.m.

The top four in each event automatically qualify for next week’s state meet in Columbus. Two at-large spots in each running event also are available. Watson is seeded seventh in the hurdles and will run out of lane eight.

She has been thinking about state for a long time.

“Huge focus. I’ve been focusing on it since seventh grade,” she said. “Hopefully this year it’s the nail.”

Watson is a four-time regional qualifier in the 100 hurdles and three-time regional finalist. Each time, she’s inched a little closer.

“Every chance I get, the stronger I get mentally,” Watson said.

As a freshman, she finished 13th (17.42) at regionals. The following year, she made the finals, only to false start.

Watson doubled her chances as a junior and made the finals in both 100 and 300 hurdles.

She entered the 100 hurdle finals with the fifth-fastest preliminary time (16.07), but finished sixth in the finals (16.57). Watson dropped another spot in the 300 hurdles, from seventh (49.45) to eighth (50.77).

She didn’t take the results too hard.

“I felt accomplished,” Watson said. “I’m back here again and have hope here of winning.”

There’s a bit of a motivation factor, though.

“I do use it as a push,” she said. “There’s a lot of learning steps I took from it. That’s mainly how fast and great I am in the 100s.”

Like most athletes, Watson has only gotten stronger as the season wore on.

She eclipsed the 16-second barrier for the first time at 15.52 at Elmwood’s John Ramsey Invitational on May 4.

“Big accomplishment,” she said. “One of the best feelings ever.”

Watson then captured titles at the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division meet (15.72) and the district meet at Sandusky Perkins.

Her district-winning time of 15.45 set a new PR in a crowded field as six girls cracked 17 seconds in the prelims — the most in any of the four districts. It also gave her the top-seeded time heading into Wednesday’s prelims.

However, she didn’t run her best race, but still got through.

“I had a misstep starting, so (in the) finals, I definitely will be ready for it,” Watson said.

Before she even hits the track, Watson will compete in the long jump as the fifth seed.

She surprised herself by notching a district title after jumping 16-21/2.

“I wasn’t jumping a little bit too good in the beginning of the season.” Watson said. “All of the sudden I just got that number.”

It was only her second recorded 16-foot jump and first since going 16-5 at a tri-meet early in her junior season.

“Confidence boost; Hurdles really got my confidence up,” she said.

With the 100 hurdle finals scheduled as the first running event today, Watson will have to make the quick transition as the last jumper in the first flight.

“It shouldn’t be that much of a challenge,” she said.

