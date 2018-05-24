Regional Baseball: NB bounced from tourney

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Staff Writer

HAMLER — There was a time during this season that North Baltimore’s baseball team had just nine healthy players.

Twenty-five games later, the Tigers’ season ended with their first trip to the regional tournament in 22 years.

A pitch in the dirt brought two Big Red runs across in the fifth inning and North Baltimore did not capitalize on a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity in the bottom of the inning in falling 2-1 to Plymouth in a Division IV regional semifinal at Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field.

“It was a great ride. With the way the season was going, a lot of obstacles, fighting through injuries,” Tigers coach Marty Gazarek said. “It’s hard to end this way. You could tell a lot of the fans were just really loving watching us play, you could sense that. Feels like we’re just starting to come together as a team and then, boom, the season’s over.”

North Baltimore, which was in regionals for the fifth time in program history and the first since 1996, ended its season at 15-10. Plymouth, which will play Hicksville for a regional title at 6 p.m. today at Patrick Henry, is making its first appearance in a regional final as it improved to 19-10.

The Tigers’ best chance to score came in response to Plymouth’s two-run fifth inning. In the bottom of the frame, Alex Snyder and Tyler Durfey led off with back-to-back singles. Kole Wymer followed with a ball to Treven Lane on the mound.

Lane, though, opted to try to get the lead runner at third, but his throw was late as North Baltimore loaded the bases with no outs.

Zach Weinandy then dropped a perfectly-executed sacrifice bunt attempt along the first base line. Snyder, who had two singles but was also thrown out attempting to go from first to third in the second inning, did not quite beat the toss home as his slide at the plate was a second too late.

“Weinandy executed a perfect bunt, our guy just didn’t make it home in time. Just have get a good secondary (lead); he just missed getting it. That was the huge play to me,” Gazarek said.

The Big Red earned their second out relying on practice reps from earlier in the week.

Nine-hole hitter Julian Hagemyer, up next with bases still loaded and one out, squared to bunt but pulled the bat back as the pitch was into the left-handed batter’s box. It was a pitchout, looking to catch Durfey, who singled twice, off the bag at third.

“That pitchout on the squeeze is something we worked on the last three days in practice,” Plymouth coach Jake Strayer said. “Glad to see something we do in practice actually becomes useful in a game.”

After a few throws back and forth along the base line, Durfey was tagged out near home plate for the second out of the inning.

Hagemyer regrouped and ripped a ball, two pitches later, into left field to score Wymer.

“Really, just bad baseball there I guess,” Gazarek said. “It’s a bad break that Snyder didn’t make it home on a bases-loaded bunt. There (on the pitch out), we have to be more careful and make sure we see the bunt down. That killed us.”

“I felt like we were really having good at-bats, putting the ball in play. When we did get picked off trying that bunt, if we don’t get picked off there, hindsight’s 20-20, Hagemyer smokes that ball, we would’ve had two runs, at least, score there.”

North Baltimore didn’t fold, as freshman leadoff batter Logan Meronk took the third pitch of his at-bat to the side to re-load the bases with two outs.

The Tigers were mere inches — and an all-Ohio caliber play — away from tying the game.

But as Jaden Bucher teed off on a 1-1 pitch, Lane’s glove tipped the ball up the middle and shortstop Seth Bailey, an all-Ohio selection as a junior last season, slid to the gap, bare-handed the ball and side-armed a rocket from his knees to Draven Kelley at first base to narrowly get Bucher to end the inning.

“The play of the game is when Seth Bailey falls on a ball at shortstop and then Draven Kelley at first base does the splits. “¦ And hopefully, he doesn’t have to go to the hospital to get checked out tonight,” Strayer said.

Wymer reaching second in the third inning after a leadoff walk was the only other time the Tigers had a baserunner past first base.

North Baltimore ace Levi Gazarek walked five batters and hit another, but allowed just two hits and allowed the first batter of an inning to reach just once. Durfey relieved him for the final out of the top half of the seventh inning.

A mistake between Gazarek and catcher Adam Flores, though, brought in both of Plymouth’s runs.

Gazarek hit a batter and walked two others in the fifth inning, sandwiched between a pair of strikeouts. But with two outs, on the first pitch of the sixth batter of the inning, a curveball dropped into the dirt on the outside corner of the plate and skipped away from Flores.

Flores, after turning to scamper after the pitch, bobbled the ball to allow the first run to score. An errant toss back to Gazarek covering home plate brought in the second run.

“We had two outs, we tried the slider/curveball in the dirt and it bounced away,” Marty Gazarek said. “So now you’re second-guessing yourself thinking, man maybe we should’ve went fastball there. That’s a hard thing to live with.

“Hard to beat yourself up now, thinking ‘what-if.'”

Plymouth 000 020 0 — 2 2 0

North Baltimore 000 010 0 — 1 7 2

WP — Lane. LP — Gazarek. TOP HITTERS: (Ply) Lane & Elliott 1B. (NB) Snyder & Durfey 2-1B; Hagemyer 1B, RBI; Weinandy & Flores 1B.

RECORDS: Plymouth 19-10; North Baltimore 15-10.

Comments

comments