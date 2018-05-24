Prep Sports: Elmwood’s St. Clair is 2nd team all-NBC

Elmwood junior Tyler St. Clair was a second-team honoree as the Northern Buckeye Conference picked its all-league baseball teams for the 2018 season.

St. Clair earned his award as a utility player for the Royals.

The rest of the area’s all-NBC honorees made the honorable mention list.

Fostoria juniors Trey Groves and Dylan Sheets were honorable mention picks at third base and shortstop respectively. Elmwood junior second baseman Jonathan Duvall was also honorable mention.

Otsego’s David Silva and Eastwood’s Cade Boos were named the NBC Offensive Players of the Year. Eastwood’s Tyler Haas was the pitcher of the year.

All-NBC Baseball

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER — Tyler Haas, sr., Eastwood; A.J. Mancini, jr., Otsego. FIRST BASE — Sam Witt, soph., Genoa. SECOND BASE — Harry Jackson, jr., Lake. THIRD BASE — Jake Pickeral, sr., Eastwood. SHORTSTOP — Ryan Jagodzinski, sr., Rossford; David Silva, jr., Otsego. CATCHER — Donovan Reyes, sr., Woodmore. OUTFIELD — Cade Boos, sr., Eastwood; Noah Edwards, sr., Genoa; Will Varner, sr., Otsego. UTILITY — Justin Pickeral, soph., Eastwood. DESIGNATED HITTER — Gabe Scott, sr., Genoa.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — David Silva, Otsego & Cade Boos, Eastwood.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR — Tyler Haas, Eastwood.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER — A.J. Mancini, jr., Lake; Jacob Boelkens, jr., Woodmore. FIRST BASE — Corey Hollar, jr., Otsego. SECOND BASE — Lance Sniegowski, sr., Otsego. THIRD BASE — Austin Meier, jr., Otsego. SHORTSTOP — Mitchell Miller, sr., Woodmore. CATCHER — Rylen Stoner, soph., Genoa. OUTFIELD — Brendan Halko, sr., Eastwood; Luke Walsh, jr., Lake; Ben Gray, soph., Otsego. UTILITY — Tyler St. Clair, jr., Elmwood. DESIGNATED HITTER — Mike McManus, sr., Rossford.

HONORABLE MENTION

PITCHER — Allen Laytart, soph., Genoa; Cole Millhime, soph., Genoa; Gage Perry, sr., Rossford. FIRST BASE — Austin Fouty, jr., Lake. SECOND BASE — Gavin Slattman, jr., Eastwood; Jonathan Duvall, jr., Elmwood. THIRD BASE — Riley Ralph, sr., Rossford; Trey Groves, jr., Fostoria. SHORTSTOP — Dylan Sheets, jr., Fostoria; Grant Hirzel, Eastwood; Joel Vischer, jr., Genoa. CATCHER — Dawson Delventhal, jr., Lake; Zac Davies, Otsego. OUTFIELD — Jake LaPlante, sr., Rossford; Taityn Rollins, jr., Woodmore; Ranson Loftis, sr., Otsego. UTILITY — Shane Pitzen, jr., Rossford; Hunter Stevenson, sr., Woodmore. DESIGNATED HITTER — Ian Kress, jr., Otsego.

Vera is SBC POY

A total of nine area players earned first-team honors as the Sandusky Bay Conference released its all-SBC River Division baseball selections.

Tiffin Calvert senior infielder Grant Vera was named the conference’s player of the year but SBC River champion Lakota led the way with eight players named to the all-SBC RIver first team.

Lakota senior pitcher Tyler Wehrle and sophomore catcher Carter Reinhart both made the first team along with senior infielder Jordan White and senior outfielder Josh Kagy.

Other area first-team selections included New Riegel pitcher Alec Zoeller and infielder Cole Noftz, Old Fort infielder Jacob Webb and Tiffin Calvert outfielder Connor Kennedy. in addition to Vera.

Area second teamers included Old Fort pitcher Kaleb Wilkinson, New Riegel infielder Nick Reinhart and outfielder Darek Feindel, Tiffin Calvert infielder Nolan Wuescher and outfielder Trenton Cooper and Lakota infielder Nathan Walter.

All-SBC River Division

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS — Tyler Wehrle, sr., Lakota; Alec Zoeller, New Riegel. CATCHER — Carter Reinhart, soph., Lakota. INFIELDERS — Grant Vera, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Jacob Webb, sr., Old Fort; Cole Noftz, jr., New Riegel; Everett Samtag, soph., Sandusky St. Mary’s; Jordan White, sr., Lakota. OUTFIELDERS — J.J. Fischer, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s; Connor Kennedy, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Dylan Filliater, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Josh Kagy, sr., Lakota.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Grant Vera, Tiffin Calvert.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHERS — Kaleb Wilkinson, soph., Old Fort; Rickey Gever, soph., Fremont St. Joseph. CATCHERS — Tad Foster, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; James McClung, jr., Sandusky St. Mary’s. INFIELDERS — Garrett Michael, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Nick Reinhart, soph., New Riegel; Nolan Wuescher, soph., Tiffin Calvert; Nathan Walter, sr., Lakota; Brody Deck, fr., Fremont St. Joseph. OUTFIELDERS — Logan Black, sr., Fremont St. Joseph; Vinny Will, soph., Sandusky St. Mary’s; Trenton Cooper, sr., Tiffin Calvert; Darek Feindel, jr., New Riegel.

HONORABLE MENTION

TIFFIN CALVERT — Nick Miller, Devin Borer. LAKOTA — Collin Hipsher, Jake Huffman. NEW RIEGEL: — Ben Dryfuse, Jacob Theis. OLD FORT — Ryan Miller, Payn Young. FREMONT ST. JOSEPH — Zach Wonderlty. SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S — David Baird.

