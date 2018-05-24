Prep softball: Elmwood trio is first team all-NBC

A trio of Elmwood players netted first-team honors as the Northern Buckeye Conference released its all-conference softball selections for the 2018 season.

Elmwood senior Allison Drees was a first teamer as an outfielder while freshman Madison Hoiles and sophomore Kayla Minich netted first-team honors as a utility player and designated hitter respectively.

Fostoria juniors Kyhra Baeder and Tyriana Settles were second-team picks at second base and outfield. Elmwood junior Makenna Benschoter (pitcher), senior Mattison Hillard (shortstop), junior Chy Cluck (catcher) and junior Jill Hannah (outfield) also landed spots on the all-NBC second team.

Elmwood junior Liz Hall (outfield) and Fostoria senior Alex Talley and freshman Angeline Puente made the honorable mention list as a utility player and designated hitter respectively.

League champ Eastwood swept the top honors as Maddy Dyer was named the NBC Offensive Player of the Year and Ashley Hitchcock was the pitcher of the year.

All-NBC Softball

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER — Ashley Hitchcock, jr., Eastwood; Shelbey Spurlock, jr., Otsego. FIRST BASE — Alissa Ray, jr., Eastwood. SECOND BASE — Hannah Owens, jr., Eastwood; Eve Serrato, fr., Otsego. THIRD BASE — Carleigh Coffield, jr., Eastwood. SHORTSTOP — Maddy Dyer, sr., Eastwood. CATCHER — Meghan Melcher, jr., Eastwood. OUTFIELD — Makenzie Wilson, sr., Otsego; Carmen Bejarano, jr., Eastwood; Allison Drees, sr., Elmwood. UTILITY — Madison Hoiles, fr., Elmwood. DESIGNATED HITTER — Kayla Minich, soph., Elmwood.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Maddy Dyer, Eastwood.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR — Ashley Hitchcock, Eastwood.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER — Makenna Benschoter, jr., Elmwood; Tatum Miller, soph., Lake. FIRST BASE — Kyhra Baeder, jr., Fostoria. THIRD BASE — Leah Rieger, jr., Otsego. SHORTSTOP — Mattison Hillard, sr., Elmwood. CATCHER — Chy Cluck, jr., Elmwood. OUTFIELD — Jill Hannah, jr., Elmwood; Caitlin Cruickshank, fr., Genoa; Tyriana Settles, jr., Fostoria. UTILITY — Sydni Buhrow, soph., Woodmore. DESIGNATED HITTER — Hailey Asmus, sr., Otsego.

HONORABLE MENTION

PITCHER — Sara Blausey, jr., Genoa; Amanda Tucholski, jr., Genoa. FIRST BASE — Hannah Smoyer, soph., Otsego; Brooke Allen, fr., Woodmore. SECOND BASE — Kenzie Jackson, fr., Lake; Val Swope, jr., Rossford. THIRD BASE — Katelynn Marshall, jr., Woodmore. SHORTSTOP — Kendall Gerke, soph., Genoa; Holly Roe, sr., Otsego. CATCHER — Brooke Bryant, sr., Genoa. OUTFIELD — Liz Hall, jr., Elmwood; Hannah Pierce, soph., Rossford; Cassidy Gladieaux, jr., Lake. UTILITY — Alex Talley, sr., Fostoria. DESIGNATED HITTER — Angeline Puente, fr., Fostoria.

Black heads all-SBC picks

Old Fort’s Makinsey Black was named player of the year and headed a six-girl Stockaders’ group of first-teamers in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division all-league softball selections.

Black, a senior infielder, was joined on the all-SBC River first team by senior pitcher Sarah Hossler, senior catcher Whitney Bilger, sophomore infielder Savannah McCoy and sophomore outfielders Ashlyn Magers and MarcQue Harris. Old Fort was 9-1 in league play and 17-6 overall.

Four New Riegel players were first-team all-league picks: senior pitcher Jacquelyn Lininger, senior infielders Brianna Gillig and Lindsay Bouillon and junior outfielder Kristin Coleman.

Junior infielder Bria Coleman of Tiffin Calvert also earned first-team honors.

Landing spots on the all-SBC-RD second team were Lakota’s Olivia Harden and Jenna Ranzenberger, New Riegel’s Kaitlyn Kirian, Emily Peters and Kayleigh Lininger, Old Fort’s Hanna Bilger, and Tiffin Calvert’s Shelby Hemminger.

All-SBC River Division Softball

FIRST TEAM

PITCHERS — Sarah Hossler, Old Fort, sr.; Jachquelyn Lininger, New Riegel, sr. CATCHERS — Sara Bias, Sandusky St. Mary’s, soph.; Whitney Bilger, Old Fort, sr.; Callie Kelbley, Fremont St. Joseph, sr. INFIELDERS — Makinsey Black, Old Fort, sr.; Brianna Gillig, New Riegel, sr.; Bria Coleman, Tiffin Calvert, jr.; Lindsay Bouillon, New Riegel, sr.; Savannah McCoy, Old Fort, soph. OUTFIELDERS — Ashlyn Magers, Old Fort, soph.; MarcQue Harris, Old Fort, soph.; Caylee Fetter, Sandusky St. Mary’s, sr.; Kristin Coleman, New Riegel, jr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Makinsey Black, Old Fort.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHERS — Allison Weilnau, Sandusky St. Mary’s, fr.; Olivia Harden, Lakota, sr. INFIELDERS — Kaitlyn Kirian, New Riegel, soph.; Jenna Ranzenberger, Lakota, jr.; Karen Landino, Sandusky St. Mary’s, sr.; Brooke Casperson, Fremont St. Joseph, sr.; Shelby Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert, jr. OUTFIELDERS — Emily Peters, New Riegel, sr.; Hanna Bilger, Old Fort, sr.; Kayleigh Lininger, New Riegel, fr.; Kimmie Burns, Fremont St. Joseph, jr.

HONORBALE MENTION

TIFFIN CALVERT — Christina Park, Maddy Ball, Maddie Schumacher. LAKOTA –Emilee Roper. NEW RIEGEL — Julia Reinhart. OLD FORT — Laini Gillett. FREMONT ST. JOE — Adrienne Wehring. SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S — Ireland McGuire, Kiersten Near.

