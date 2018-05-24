Prep baseball; Regional Capsules

Division IV Regional Baseball

WHEN: Thursday, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Patrick Henry’s Garrold Parratt Field

MATCHUP: North Baltimore (15-9) vs. Plymouth (17-10)

REGIONAL FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m.

LEADING OFF: After making its first district championship appearance since 2011, North Baltimore is headed to regionals for the fifth time in program history and the first time since 1996. The Tigers, who are coached by NBHS grad and Tigers baseball alum Marty Gazarek, played even with state-ranked Carey before erupting for seven seventh-inning runs in handing the Blue Devils their second loss of the season with a 10-3 win.

Marty’s son, Levi Gazarek, is the ace of North Baltimore’s pitching staff sporting a 1.65 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 462/3 innings of work. The sophomore is also a threat at the plate with a .381 average, a team-high eight doubles and 16 RBIs.

Senior catcher and clean-up hitter Adam Flores leads the Tigers with a .463 average and has matched Gazarek’s 16 RBIs. Jaden Bucher leads the team with 17 RBIs and Logan Meronk is second on the team with a .403 average.

Plymouth’s regional drought was longer than the Tigers’ having missed out every year since 1984. The Vikings’ district title appearance was their first in 10 years, getting over the hill this season with a 6-2 win over South Central on Friday.

Treven Lane and Jarrett Miller combine for a strong 1-2 punch on the mound for Plymouth as the former leads the team with a 1.45 ERA, while Miller has a 2.61 ERA with a team-best 70 strikeouts. Lane adds a .382 average with a team-high 30 RBIs at the plate and Seth Bailey (29 RBIs) leads with a .444 average and just two strikeouts for the year.

FLIP SIDE: A pair of No. 1 district seeds, Lima Central Catholic and Hicksville will play in the other regional semifinal at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

