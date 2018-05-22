Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI

Cincinnati Elder vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2

Mason vs. Centerville, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Anthony Wayne vs. Toledo St. John’s, 5

AT CUYAHOGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Strongsville vs. Amherst Steele, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m. at Bowling Green State University

AT DUBLIN COFFMAN

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Lancaster, 2

New Albany vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CANTON MUNSON STADIUM

Solon vs. Massillon Jackson, 2

Medina Highland vs. Mentor, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division II

AT MASON

Hamilton Ross vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 2

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne vs. Columbus Hartley, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT HUDSON

Chardon vs. Canfield, 2

Tallmadge vs. Richfield Revere, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Circleville vs. Chillicothe Unioto, 2

Steubenville vs. New Concord John Glenn, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

Oberlin Firelands vs. Wapakoneta, 2

Ontario vs. Hebron Lakewood, 6

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division III

AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON

Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Canfield South Range, 2

Orwell Grand Valley vs. Kirtland, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT XENIA AIA PARK

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Middletown Madison, 2

Bethel-Tate vs. Blanchester, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT MOUNT VERNON

West Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Fredericktown, 5

AT CHILLICOTHE PAINTS STADIUM

Minford vs. Lucasville Valley, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5 at Ohio State Davis Stadium

AT ELIDA

Edison vs. Coldwater, 2

Gahanna Columbus Academy vs. Archbold, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT LANCASTER BEAVERS FIELD

Centerburg vs. Reedsville Eastern, 2

Toronto vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT PATRICK HENRY

North Baltimore vs. Plymouth, 2

Hicksville vs. Lima Central Catholic, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SPRINGFIELD DAVIDSON STADIUM

Cincinnati Christian vs. Russia, 2

Minster vs. Fort Loramie, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT LORAIN PIPE YARD STADIUM

Ottawa Hills vs. Cuyahoga Heights, 3

Garfield Heights Trinity vs. Bergholz Springfield, 5:30

FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

Weekly State Coaches Poll

Division I

1, Lebanon (10) 118

2, Perrysburg (1) 95

3, Mason 86

4, Elyria 62

5, Gahanna Lincoln 62

6, West Chester Lakota West 39

7, Anthony Wayne 35

8, Massillon Perry 33

9, Liberty Township Lakota East 31

10, Ashville Teays Valley 28

Division II

1, Lagrange Keystone (8) 88

2, Springfield Kenton Ridge (1) 67

3, Oak Harbor 53

3, Greenville 53

5, Mansfield Madison 41

6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder 31

8, Granville 27

9, Warsaw River View 16

10, Jackson 15

Division III

1, Warren Champion (8) 98

2, Wheelersburg (1) 84

3, Richwood North Union (1) 7

4, Cardington Lincoln 59

5, Eastwood 50

6, West Liberty Salem 47

7, Fairview 31

8, Williamsburg 17

9, Wellington 11

10, Otsego 9

10, Independence 9

Division IV

1, Jeromesville Hillsdale (6) 83

2, Parkway (1) 72

3, Strasburg Franklin (1) 63

4, Mechanicsburg 58

5, Danville 52

6, Gibsonburg (2) 45

7, East Canton 34

8, Portsmouth Clay 32

9, Bradford 28

10, Vienna Mathews 21

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Canfield vs. Willoughby South, 2

Massillon Perry vs. Brunswick, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Westerville Central vs. Ashville Teays Valley, 2

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT CENTERVILLE

Lebanon vs. Lakota East, 2

Mason vs. West Chester Lakota West, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT CLYDE

Perrysburg vs. Elyria, 2

Brecksville vs. Anthony Wayne, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division II

AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Warsaw River View vs. Granville, 2

Waverly vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT TIFFIN UNIVERSITY

Oak Harbor vs. Lagrange Keystone, 2

Defiance vs. Mansfield Madison, 5, ppd, Thursday

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT MASON

Greenville vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 2

Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM

Perry vs. Beloit West Branch, 2

Peninsula Woodridge vs. Canal Fulton Northwest, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

AT LANCASTER

Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Fairfield, 3

Wheelersburg vs. Buckeye Trail, 6

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT FINDLAY HIGH

Eastwood vs. Fairview, 2

Cardington Lincoln vs. Galion, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON

Atwater Waterloo vs. Independence, 2

Warren Champion vs. Akron Manchester, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY

Williamsburg vs. Indian Lake, 2

West Liberty Salem vs. Richwood North Union, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division IV

AT FINDLAy MARATHON DIAMONDS

Gibsonburg vs. North Baltimore, 2

Ada vs. Tinora, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Lucasville Valley vs. Danville, 2

Strasburg Franklin vs. Lynchburg Clay, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT GREENVILLE

Pleasant Hill Newton Local vs. Parkway, 2

Mechanicsburg vs. Bradford, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division IV

AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM

Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Bristolville Bristol, 2

East Canton vs. Mohawk, 5

FINAL: Saturday, 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 31 13 .705 —

Boston 33 15 .688 —

Toronto 23 25 .479 10

Tampa Bay 22 24 .478 10

Baltimore 15 32 .319 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 23 23 .500 —

Minnesota 21 23 .477 1

Detroit 20 28 .417 4

Kansas City 15 33 .313 9

Chicago 13 31 .295 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 30 18 .625 —

Seattle 27 19 .587 2

Los Angeles 26 22 .542 4

Oakland 25 22 .532 4½

Texas 18 31 .367 12½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 5

Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 0

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, late

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, late

San Francisco at Houston, late

Seattle at Oakland, late

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-2), 1:10

Kansas City (Junis 5-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 5-1), 1:15

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-2), 2:10

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Texas (Fister 1-4), 7:05

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-4), 7:07

Boston (Price 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3), 7:10

Cleveland (Plutko 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-1), 8:05

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 8:10

Seattle (Gonzales 3-3) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:37

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Seattle at Oakland, 3:35

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 29 18 .617 —

Philadelphia 27 19 .587 1½

Washington 26 21 .553 3

New York 24 20 .545 3½

Miami 18 30 .375 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 30 19 .612 —

St. Louis 26 19 .578 2

Chicago 25 20 .556 3

Pittsburgh 26 21 .553 3

Cincinnati 17 32 .347 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 26 22 .542 —

Arizona 25 23 .521 1

San Francisco 24 24 .500 2

Los Angeles 20 27 .426 5½

San Diego 20 30 .400 7

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0

Washington 10, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 0

Milwaukee 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday’s Results

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 1, Arizona 0

San Francisco at Houston, late

Kansas City at St. Louis, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Godley 4-3) at Milwaukee (Suter 3-3), 1:10

Kansas City (Junis 5-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 5-1), 1:15

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-2), 2:10

San Diego (Ross 3-3) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 4:05

Atlanta (Gohara 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-2), 7:05

Miami (Straily 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-0), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 4-2) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-6), 7:10

Cleveland (Plutko 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-1), 8:05

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-3), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Indians 10, Cubs 1

Cleveland Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 2 2 0 Zobrist rf 4 0 1 0

Brntley lf 6 2 2 0 Almora cf 5 0 2 0

R.Davis lf 0 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 1 0

Jose.Rm 3b 2 2 1 3 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0

Drake p 0 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 0 1 0

Otero p 0 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 1 0

A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 4 0 2 0

Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 0 0 0

Alonso 1b 4 2 3 3 Chtwood p 1 0 0 0

Me.Cbrr rf 4 1 1 1 M.Mntgm p 0 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 2 Cratini ph 1 0 0 0

R.Perez c 4 0 0 1 Hancock p 1 0 0 0

G.Allen cf 3 0 1 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0

Bauer p 3 1 0 0 I.Happ ph 1 1 1 1

E.Gnzal ph-3b 2 0 0 0

Totals 36 10 11 10 Totals 36 1 10 1

Cleveland 004″330″000 — 10

Chicago 000″000″001 — “1

DP–Chicago 1. LOB–Cleveland 10, Chicago 11. 2B–Lindor 2 (16), Alonso (5), Me.Cabrera (1), Bryant (15). 3B–J.Baez (5). HR–Jose.Ramirez (14), I.Happ (8). SB–J.Baez (6). SF–R.Perez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bauer (W,4-3) 6 7 0 0 2 6

Drake 1 1 0 0 1 1

Otero 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Miller 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Tomlin 1 1 1 1 0 1

Chicago

Chatwood (L,3-4) 2 2/3 4 4 4 6 1

Montgomery 2 1/3 6 6 6 2 2

Hancock 3 1 0 0 1 2

Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP–Bauer 3. Umpires–Home, Will Little. First, Ted Barrett. Second, Lance Barksdale. Third, Tom Woodring. T–3:20. A–37,168 (41,649).

Reds 7, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hrrison 2b 5 0 1 0 Peraza ss 3 2 1 0

Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 Brnhart c 4 2 3 0

Crvelli c 3 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0

J.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 3 2 2 6

Dckrson lf 3 0 0 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Moran 3b 4 1 1 1 Hughes p 0 0 0 0

Meadows cf 4 1 1 1 Suarez 3b 4 0 2 1

Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 Schbler rf 4 0 0 0

Taillon p 2 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0

S.Rdrig ph 0 0 0 0 M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0

Kontos p 0 0 0 0 Dixon ph 1 0 0 0

Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Blndino 2b 1 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 7 9 7

Pittsburgh 000″100″100 — 2

Cincinnati 200″040″10x — 7

DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Barnhart (10), Gennett (12), Suarez 2 (10). HR–Moran (4), Meadows (2), Gennett (8). SB–Peraza (8). SF–Gennett (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Taillon (L,2-4) 6 8 6 6 1 8

Kontos 1 1 1 1 0 2

Glasnow 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Harvey (W,1-2) 6 3 1 1 2 5

Garrett 1/3 1 1 1 2 0

Hernandez H,4 1 1 0 0 1 1

Peralta 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0

W.Peralta pitched to 1 batter in the 9th HBP–by Kontos (Peraza). Umpires–Home, Laz Diaz. First, Manny Gonzalez. Second, Andy Fletcher. Third, Jeff Nelson. T–2:49. A–16,144 (42,319).

Twins 6, Tigers 0

Detroit Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 2 3

Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0 Grssman dh 3 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0

Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0

Goodrum 3b 4 0 0 0 Garver c 3 1 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 2 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 1 0

J.Jones lf 3 0 2 0 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Kepler ph-rf 2 1 1 0

D.Mchdo 2b 2 0 0 0 Adranza ss 2 2 2 2

Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 2 2 1 1

Kozma 2b 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 28 6 7 6

Detroit 000″000″000 — 0

Minnesota 000″030″30x — 6

E–Lynn (1). DP–Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB–Detroit 8, Minnesota 3. 2B–J.Jones (10), B.Dozier 2 (9), Kepler (14), Adrianza 2 (7). S–Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Boyd (L,2-4) 4 1 2 2 4 0

Saupold 1 2 1 1 0 0

Farmer 2 4 3 3 0 4

Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota

Lynn (W,2-4) 6 2/3 5 0 0 1 4

Pressly H,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Duke 1 1 0 0 0 1

Magill 1 1 0 0 0 2

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 5th HBP–by Lynn (Jones). Umpires–Home, Marvin Hudson. First, Chad Whitson. Second, Quinn Wolcott. Third, Jeff Kellogg. T–3:01. A–25,559 (38,649).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .368; Martinez, Boston, .343; Machado, Baltimore, .343; Brantley, Cleveland, .331; Simmons, Los Angeles, .325; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .321; Lowrie, Oakland, .320; Segura, Seattle, .318; Altuve, Houston, .316; Castellanos, Detroit, .316.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 38; Judge, New York, 35; Springer, Houston, 34; Gardner, New York, 33; Semien, Oakland, 33; Segura, Seattle, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; 4 tied at 31.

RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 43; Martinez, Boston, 41; Davis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Ramirez, Cleveland, 34; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; 2 tied at 33.

HITS–Betts, Boston, 63; Machado, Baltimore, 62; Altuve, Houston, 61; Martinez, Boston, 61; Segura, Seattle, 61; Lindor, Cleveland, 58; Lowrie, Oakland, 58; Gordon, Seattle, 56; Semien, Oakland, 56; 2 tied at 55.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 19; Pillar, Toronto, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 17; Lindor, Cleveland, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 14; Bregman, Houston, 14; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Segura, Seattle, 14; 7 tied at 13.

TRIPLES–YSanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 16; Machado, Baltimore, 15; Martinez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Ramirez, Cleveland, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Davis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Anderson, Chicago, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; Segura, Seattle, 11; Smith, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 4 tied at 8.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Severino, New York, 7-1; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; 10 tied at 5.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.05; Cole, Houston, 1.75; Morton, Houston, 1.94; Sale, Boston, 2.17; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.35; Severino, New York, 2.35; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.36; Manaea, Oakland, 2.71; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.87; Skaggs, Los Angeles, 2.88.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 96; Cole, Houston, 93; Verlander, Houston, 84; Paxton, Seattle, 79; Severino, New York, 76; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; Happ, Toronto, 71; Kluber, Cleveland, 71; Morton, Houston, 70; McCullers, Houston, 66.

National League

BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .345; Markakis, Atlanta, .340; Kemp, Los Angeles, .326; Freeman, Atlanta, .326; Arenado, Colorado, .325; Gennett, Cincinnati, .324; Cabrera, New York, .317; Almora, Chicago, .315; Belt, San Francisco, .313; Martinez, St. Louis, .311.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 45; Blackmon, Colorado, 36; Pham, St. Louis, 35; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 34; Harper, Washington, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 32; Markakis, Atlanta, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31; Marte, Pittsburgh, 30; 3 tied at 29.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Story, Colorado, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Harper, Washington, 34; Gennett, Cincinnati, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Suarez, Cincinnati, 33; Markakis, Atlanta, 32; 3 tied at 30.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 64; Albies, Atlanta, 58; Freeman, Atlanta, 58; Herrera, Philadelphia, 58; Gennett, Cincinnati, 57; Castro, Miami, 54; Cabrera, New York, 53; Arenado, Colorado, 52; Martinez, St. Louis, 52; 2 tied at 51.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Bryant, Chicago, 15; Cabrera, New York, 14; Contreras, Chicago, 14; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; 4 tied at 13.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 5; Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 4; 9 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Villanueva, San Diego, 12; Belt, San Francisco, 11; Baez, Chicago, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Shaw, Milwaukee, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; MTaylor, Washington, 11; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; Marte, Pittsburgh, 10; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 9; Pollock, Arizona, 9; 5 tied at 8.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-2; 8 tied at 5.

ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; deGrom, New York, 1.75; Scherzer, Washington, 1.78; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.24; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.37; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.38; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.39; Lester, Chicago, 2.52; Corbin, Arizona, 2.60; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.72.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 104; Corbin, Arizona, 81; Strasburg, Washington, 75; deGrom, New York, 69; Syndergaard, New York, 68; Greinke, Arizona, 67; Smith, Miami, 65; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 64; Gray, Colorado, 63; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 62.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s result

Houston 127, Golden State 105

Saturday’s Result

Cleveland 116, Boston 86

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 126, Houston 85, Golden State leads series 2-1

Monday’s RESULT

Cleveland 111, Boston 102, series tied 2-2

Tuesday’s RESULT

Houston 95, Golden State 92, series tied 2-2

Wednesday’s GAMe

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m

Sunday’s GAME

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Chicago 2 0 1.000 —

Washington 2 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1½

New York 0 1 .000 1½

Indiana 0 3 .000 2½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 2 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 —

Dallas 1 1 .500 1

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1½

Seattle 0 1 .000 1½

Las Vegas 0 2 .000 2

Late games not included

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 75, Las Vegas 70

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 70

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 12

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Seattle at Phoenix, 10

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s RESULT

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2

Thursday’s RESULT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Friday’s RESULT

Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday’s Result

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2

Sunday’s Result

Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4-1

Monday’S RESULT

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0, series tied 3-3

Wednesday’s GAME

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16

New York City FC 7 2 3 24 25 16

Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10

New York 7 3 0 21 26 12

Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18

New England 5 4 2 17 18 15

Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15

Chicago 3 6 2 11 15 20

Toronto FC 3 6 1 10 14 19

Montreal 3 9 0 9 14 27

D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13

Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18

Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15

FC Dallas 4 1 5 17 16 11

Vancouver 4 5 4 16 16 24

Houston 4 3 3 15 23 17

LA Galaxy 4 6 1 13 15 19

Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22

Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 14 25

San Jose 2 6 3 9 18 22

Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11

Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s RESULT

San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Friday’s RESULT

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

SaturdaY’S RESULTS

New York City FC 4, Colorado 0

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Columbus 1, New England 0

Philadelphia 4, Real Salt Lake 1

D.C. United 3, San Jose 1

Sunday’s RESULTS

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Houston 3, Chicago 2

New York 3, Atlanta United FC 1

MondaY’S RESULTS

LA Galaxy 1, Montreal 0

Friday’s GAMES

FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Houston, 8:55

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11

Saturday’s GAMES

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

New England at Vancouver, 5:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8

Portland at Colorado, 9

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Sunday’s GAME

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Collegiate Baseball Poll

Top 30 Rankings

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford 43-8 495 3

2. Florida 41-15 493 1

3. Oregon State 42-9-1 491 2

4. Clemson 43-13 489 4

5. North Carolina 37-17 486 6

6. Georgia 37-17 483 8

7. Mississippi 42-14 481 10

8. N.C. State 40-14 477 7

9. Arkansas 37-17 475 5

10. Duke 39-14 474 9

11. Southern Miss. 39-15 472 13

12. Texas 37-18 469 16

13. Texas Tech 38-15 467 19

14. South Carolina 32-22 465 11

15. Minnesota 37-13 464 15

16. Florida State 39-17 462 22

17. Stetson 41-11 460 23

18. St. John’s 36-14 458 12

19. Tennessee Tech 46-7 455 18

20. Oklahoma State 29-22-1 452 14

21. UCLA 35-17 450 —

22. Houston 33-21 448 20

23. South Florida 32-18-1 446 —

24. Coastal Carolina 38-17 445 24

25. Louisville 40-16 444 25

26. UConn 32-18-1 442 —

27. Purdue 34-18 439 —

28. East Carolina 39-15 437 21

29. Vanderbilt 31-24 434 —

30. Missouri State 35-15 430 29

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed OF Michael Saunders to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Lonnie Chisenhall to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed LHP Kevin Chapman to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Released 1B Jon Singleton.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Designated RHP Phil Hughes for release or assignment. Recalled OF Ryan LaMarre from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Tommy Kahnle to Charleston (SAL) and OF Billy McKinney and 1B Greg Bird to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) for rehab assignments.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed INF Dee Gordon on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled INF Daniel Vogelbach from Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Drew Robinson to Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned SS Richard Urena to Buffalo (IL). Recalled 2B Devon Travis from Buffalo. Sent OF Randal Grichuk to Dunedin (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed OF Steven Souza Jr. on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Socrates Brito from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Anibal Sanchez to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Rosell Herrera to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of INF Brandon Dixon from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP/LHP Pat Venditte to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Released RHP Junichi Tazawa. Optioned LHP Dillon Peters to New Orleans (PCL). Reinstated RHP Odrisamer Despaigne from the 7-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned C Jose Lobaton outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Phillip Evans to Las Vegas (PCL). Signed OF Jose Bautista to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned 2B Carlos Asuaje to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Tyler Webb from El Paso. Sent C Austin Hedges to El Paso for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Jose Valdez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled LHP Josh Osich from Sacramento (PCL). Sent RHP Mark Melancon to Sacramento for a rehab assignment.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Pete Perez.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF John Price.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of OF Adam Brett Walker to the Washington Nationals. Signed RHP Barrett Astin.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Cal Drummond.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Mattingly Romanin.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Christian Correa.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Beardsley.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released UT Luis Diaz.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF London Lindley. Released LHP Michael Evans and UT Alex Krupa.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Neil Kozikowski RHP Dylan Stutsman.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released LHP Ross Atcher and catcher Conor Sullivan.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHP Ryan Castellanos.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Kansas City TE Demetrius Harris one game for violating the substance abuse policy.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB DeMarquis Gates, DL Chad Thomas and WR Antonio Callaway.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE Matthew Godin from the PUP list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Russell Shepard. Waived CB Tim Scott.

NEW YORK JETS — Traded QB Christian Hackenberg to Oakland for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released LB Mychal Kendricks.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived G Arie Kouandjio. Signed G Isaiah Williams.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Kenbrell Thompkins and Rueben Randle and DB Robert Priester. Agreed to terms with DT Jake Thomas.

Hockey

National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms with G Antti Niemi on a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Promoted Scott Nichol to general manager of Milwaukee (AHL) and director of player development, Jeff Kealty to assisant general manager and director of scouting and Brian Poile to assistant general manager and director of hockey operations.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Lou Lamoriello president of hockey operations.

College

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Announced Chowan University has accepted an invitation to join, effective summer 2019.

MID-ATLANTIC ROWING CONFERENCE — Announced Adrian College accepted an invitation to join.

LOYOLA (MD.) — Named Ivo Simovi assistant men’s basketball coach.

N.C. STATE — Promoted assistant women’s basketball coach Lindsay Edmonds to recruiting coordinator. Named Emily Holsopple rifle coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the resignation of assistant women’s soccer coach Lindsay Vera, to become head coach at UNC Asheville.

TULANE — Extended the contract of football coach Willie Fritz through the 2023 season.

VIRGINIA TECH — Fired softball coach Scot Thomas. Named Angela Tincher O’Brien interim softball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Area Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE

THROW OUT 4 HOLES — (1st flight) Pat Eyestone 58; Tami Sink 63. (2nd flight) Martha Bellman 68; Joyce Fruth 72. (3rd flight) Brenda Bader 71; Mary Gunka 77. LOW GROSS: Eyestone 81 LOW NET: Bellman 65.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Track

Division I regional at Amherst

Division III regional at Troy

Division III regional at Tiffin

Division III regional at Lancaster Fairfield Union

Thursday’s Events

Prep Track

Division II regional at Lexington

Division II regional at Piqua

LOCAL & AREA

Disc Golf Clinic

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department will host a free disc golf clinic on May 30 and June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.

L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach

FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com if you are interested.

Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach

CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach for the 2018-19 season. The candidate, preferably with experience, must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.

Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing

OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.

Comments

comments