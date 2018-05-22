Tuesday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI

Cincinnati Elder vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2

Mason vs. Centerville, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Anthony Wayne vs. Toledo St. John’s, 5

AT CUYAHOGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Strongsville vs. Amherst Steele, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m. at Bowling Green State University

AT DUBLIN COFFMAN

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Lancaster, 2

New Albany vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CANTON MUNSON STADIUM

Solon vs. Massillon Jackson, 2

Medina Highland vs. Mentor, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division II

AT MASON

Hamilton Ross vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 2

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne vs. Columbus Hartley, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT HUDSON

Chardon vs. Canfield, 2

Tallmadge vs. Richfield Revere, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OHIO UNIVERSITY

Circleville vs. Chillicothe Unioto, 2

Steubenville vs. New Concord John Glenn, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

Oberlin Firelands vs. Wapakoneta, 2

Ontario vs. Hebron Lakewood, 6

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division III

AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON

Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Canfield South Range, 2

Orwell Grand Valley vs. Kirtland, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT XENIA AIA PARK

Cincinnati Madeira vs. Middletown Madison, 2

Bethel-Tate vs. Blanchester, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT MOUNT VERNON

West Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Fredericktown, 5

AT CHILLICOTHE PAINTS STADIUM

Minford vs. Lucasville Valley, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5 at Ohio State Davis Stadium

AT ELIDA

Edison vs. Coldwater, 2

Gahanna Columbus Academy vs. Archbold, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT LANCASTER BEAVERS FIELD

Centerburg vs. Reedsville Eastern, 2

Toronto vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT PATRICK HENRY

North Baltimore vs. Plymouth, 2

Hicksville vs. Lima Central Catholic, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SPRINGFIELD DAVIDSON STADIUM

Cincinnati Christian vs. Russia, 2

Minster vs. Fort Loramie, 5

FINAL: Friday, 5

AT LORAIN PIPE YARD STADIUM

Ottawa Hills vs. Cuyahoga Heights, 3

Garfield Heights Trinity vs. Bergholz Springfield, 5:30

FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals

Division I

AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Canfield vs. Willoughby South, 2

Massillon Perry vs. Brunswick, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Westerville Central vs. Ashville Teays Valley, 2

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT CENTERVILLE

Lebanon vs. Lakota East, 2

Mason vs. West Chester Lakota West, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT CLYDE

Perrysburg vs. Elyria, 2

Brecksville vs. Anthony Wayne, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division II

AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Warsaw River View vs. Granville, 2

Waverly vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT TIFFIN UNIVERSITY

Oak Harbor vs. Lagrange Keystone, 2

Defiance vs. Mansfield Madison, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT MASON

Greenville vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 2

Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM

Perry vs. Beloit West Branch, 2

Peninsula Woodridge vs. Canal Fulton Northwest, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

AT LANCASTER

Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Fairfield, 3

Wheelersburg vs. Buckeye Trail, 6

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT FINDLAY

Eastwood vs. Fairview, 2

Cardington Lincoln vs. Galion, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON

Atwater Waterloo vs. Independence, 2

Warren Champion vs. Akron Manchester, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY

Williamsburg vs. Indian Lake, 2

West Liberty Salem vs. Richwood North Union, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

Gibsonburg vs. North Baltimore, 2

Ada vs. Tinora, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

Lucasville Valley vs. Danville, 2

Strasburg Franklin vs. Lynchburg Clay, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT GREENVILLE

Pleasant Hill Newton Local vs. Parkway, 2

Mechanicsburg vs. Bradford, 5

FINAL: Saturday, noon

Thursday’s Regional Semifinals

Division IV

AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM

Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Bristolville Bristol, 2

East Canton vs. Mohawk, 5

FINAL: Saturday, 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 31 13 .705 —

Boston 32 15 .681 ½

Tampa Bay 22 23 .489 9½

Toronto 22 25 .468 10½

Baltimore 15 32 .319 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 22 23 .489 —

Minnesota 20 23 .465 1

Detroit 20 27 .426 3

Kansas City 14 33 .298 9

Chicago 13 31 .295 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 30 18 .625 —

Seattle 27 19 .587 2

Los Angeles 26 21 .553 3½

Oakland 25 22 .532 4½

Texas 18 31 .367 12½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Boston 5, Baltimore 0

Oakland 9, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 2

Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 11 innings

Houston 3, Cleveland 1

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 5

Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05

L.A. Angels (Richards 4-2) at Toronto (Happ 5-3), 7:07

Boston (Sale 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1) at Texas (Hamels 2-4), 8:05

Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-4), 8:10

San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10

Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15

Seattle (Leake 4-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 10:05

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 28 18 .609 —

Philadelphia 27 18 .600 ½

New York 24 19 .558 2½

Washington 25 21 .543 3

Miami 17 30 .362 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 29 19 .604 —

St. Louis 26 19 .578 1½

Chicago 25 19 .568 2

Pittsburgh 26 20 .565 2

Cincinnati 16 32 .333 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 25 22 .532 —

Colorado 25 22 .532 —

San Francisco 24 24 .500 1½

Los Angeles 20 26 .435 4½

San Diego 20 29 .408 6

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 10, Miami 9

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 5

Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 9, Colorado 5

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0

Washington 10, San Diego 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 0

Milwaukee 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (McCarthy 4-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-4), 7:05

Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05

San Diego (Lauer 1-2) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 7:05

Miami (Smith 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-3), 7:10

Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3) at Cincinnati (Harvey 0-2), 7:10

Arizona (Koch 2-2) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1), 7:40

San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10

Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15

Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-3), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 1:10

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10

San Diego at Washington, 4:05

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Baseball Boxscores

Twins 4, Tigers 2

Detroit Minnesota

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Martin cf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 0

Cstllns rf 4 1 2 2 Kepler rf 4 0 1 2

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 1 2 0

Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 0

Goodrum 3b 3 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 1 0

J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 1

J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 Grssman dh 2 1 1 1

J.Iglss ss 3 1 1 0 Adranza ss 3 0 1 0

D.Mchdo 2b 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 29 4 8 4

Detroit 101″000″000 — 2

Minnesota 000″020″02x — 4

DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Detroit 2, Minnesota 7. 2B–J.Iglesias (11), B.Dozier (7), Kepler (13), E.Rosario (13), Adrianza (5). HR–Castellanos (5). SF–Grossman (3). S–Adrianza (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Hardy 5 7 2 2 0 4

Coleman 2 0 0 0 1 1

Stumpf (L,1-3) 1/3 1 2 2 3 1

Saupold 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota

Berrios (W,5-4) 8 3 2 2 2 9

Rodney (S,10-13) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Jeff Kellogg. First, Marvin Hudson. Second, Quinn Wolcott. Third, Chad Whitson. T–2:35. A–17,161 (38,649).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .371; Machado, Baltimore, .347; Martinez, Boston, .345; Simmons, Los Angeles, .342; Brantley, Cleveland, .338; Lowrie, Oakland, .328; Castellanos, Detroit, .318; Lindor, Cleveland, .314; Gordon, Seattle, .314; Soler, Kansas City, .314.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 47; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Springer, Houston, 33; Gardner, New York, 32; Semien, Oakland, 32; Gregorius, New York, 30; Segura, Seattle, 30; 3 tied at 29.

RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Martinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 33; Gregorius, New York, 31; 4 tied at 30.

HITS–Betts, Boston, 59; Machado, Baltimore, 59; Lowrie, Oakland, 58; Martinez, Boston, 58; Altuve, Houston, 56; Lindor, Cleveland, 55; Segura, Seattle, 55; Gordon, Seattle, 54; Simmons, Los Angeles, 53; 2 tied at 52.

DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 18; Pillar, Toronto, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 16; Bregman, Houston, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Segura, Seattle, 14; 5 tied at 13.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 14; Machado, Baltimore, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Ramirez, Cleveland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; 4 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Betts, Boston, 11; Segura, Seattle, 11; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; RDavis, Cleveland, 8; Pillar, Toronto, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; 3 tied at 7.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Severino, New York, 6-1; 9 tied at 5.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.05; Cole, Houston, 1.75; Morton, Houston, 2.03; Severino, New York, 2.14; Sale, Boston, 2.29; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.34; Manaea, Oakland, 2.35; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.59; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.70; Colon, Texas, 2.82.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 93; Sale, Boston, 87; Verlander, Houston, 84; Paxton, Seattle, 71; Severino, New York, 70; Bauer, Cleveland, 67; Happ, Toronto, 66; Morton, Houston, 62; Kluber, Cleveland, 61; McCullers, Houston, 58.

National League

BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .361; Markakis, Atlanta, .343; Gennett, Cincinnati, .327; Arenado, Colorado, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .319; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .318; Kemp, Los Angeles, .318; Cabrera, New York, .312; SMarte, Pittsburgh, .308; Belt, San Francisco, .305.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 40; Blackmon, Colorado, 32; Pham, St. Louis, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; 2 tied at 28.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 29; Franco, Philadelphia, 29.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 59; Herrera, Philadelphia, 53; Albies, Atlanta, 52; Gennett, Cincinnati, 52; Freeman, Atlanta, 51; Castro, Miami, 50; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 50; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 49; Cabrera, New York, 48; Peraza, Cincinnati, 47.

DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; Cabrera, New York, 13; Contreras, Chicago, 13; Longoria, San Francisco, 13; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; 4 tied at 12.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; Contreras, Chicago, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; Story, Colorado, 3; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Harper, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Shaw, Milwaukee, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 8; 3 tied at 7.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Williams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; 15 tied at 4.

ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.69; deGrom, New York, 1.75; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.99; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.36; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.51; Corbin, Arizona, 2.53; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.59; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.63; Lester, Chicago, 2.66.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 91; Corbin, Arizona, 75; deGrom, New York, 69; Strasburg, Washington, 68; Syndergaard, New York, 61; Gray, Colorado, 59; Greinke, Arizona, 58; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 57; Smith, Miami, 57; 3 tied at 55.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Sunday’s Result

Boston 108, Cleveland 83

Monday’s RESULT

Golden State 119, Houston 106

Tuesday’s Result

Boston 107, Cleveland 94

Wednesday’s result

Houston 127, Golden State 105

Saturday’s Result

Cleveland 116, Boston 86

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 126, Houston 85, Golden State leads series 2-1

Monday’s RESULT

Cleveland 111, Boston 102, series tied 2-2

Tuesday’s GAME

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMe

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m

Sunday’s GAME

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 28

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Chicago 2 0 1.000 —

Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½

Washington 1 0 1.000 ½

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1½

New York 0 1 .000 1½

Indiana 0 2 .000 2

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 2 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 ½

Dallas 1 1 .500 1

Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1½

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1½

Seattle 0 1 .000 1½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Washington 82, Indiana 75

Connecticut 101, Las Vegas 65

Dallas 101, Atlanta 78

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76

Chicago 80, New York 76

Phoenix 87, Seattle 82

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 12

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

Seattle at Phoenix, 10

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s RESULT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Wednesday’s RESULT

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2

Thursday’s RESULT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Friday’s RESULT

Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2

Saturday’s Result

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2

Sunday’s Result

Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4-1

Monday’S RESULT

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0, series tied 3-3

Wednesday’s GAME

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16

New York City FC 7 2 3 24 25 16

Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10

New York 7 3 0 21 26 12

Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18

New England 5 4 2 17 18 15

Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15

Chicago 3 6 2 11 15 20

Toronto FC 3 6 1 10 14 19

Montreal 3 9 0 9 14 27

D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13

Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18

Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15

FC Dallas 4 1 5 17 16 11

Vancouver 4 5 4 16 16 24

Houston 4 3 3 15 23 17

LA Galaxy 4 6 1 13 15 19

Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22

Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 14 25

San Jose 2 6 3 9 18 22

Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11

Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s RESULT

San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Friday’s RESULT

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

New York City FC 4, Colorado 0

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Columbus 1, New England 0

Philadelphia 4, Real Salt Lake 1

D.C. United 3, San Jose 1

Sunday’s RESULTS

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Houston 3, Chicago 2

New York 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Monday’s RESULT

LA Galaxy 1, Montreal 0

Friday’s GAME

FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Houston, 8:55

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11

Saturday’s GAME

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

New England at Vancouver, 5:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8

Portland at Colorado, 9

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Sunday’S GAME

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Extended the administrative leave of Toronto RHP Roberto Osuna through May 28.

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Josh Phegley to Nashville (PCL). Designated C Dustin Garneau for assignment. Reinstated C Bruce Maxwell from the restricted list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Designated RHP Kevin Jepsen for assignment. Recalled RHP Matt Bush from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Freddy Peralta to Colorado Springs (PCL). Reinstated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Ryan Madsen on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of LHP Tim Collins from Syracuse (IL). Transferred 2B Howie Kendrick to the 60-day DL.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Holden Helmink.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Marcus Williams.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Richie Incognito from the reserve/retired list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Billy Price to a four-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Josh Okonye. Claimed WR Chris Lacy off waivers from New England.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DT Filipo Mokofisi on the reserve/retired list.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Nick Nelson and OT Brandon Parker.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Andy Weidl director of player personnel, Alan Wolking assistant director of college scouting, Shawn Heinlen Southwest area scout, Patrick Stewart national scout, Ryan Myers West Coast area scout, Jim Ward Northeast area scout, Casey Weidl player personnel coordinator and Lee DiValerio scouting assistant.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Jordan Robinson.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed DB Zavian Bingham on the retired list. HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed coach Dallas Eakins to a multiyear contract extension. Named Marty Wilford assistant coach.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Dominik Kahun, D Darren Raddysh and G Kevin Lankinen on two-year contracts and D Lucas Carlsson on a three-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Patrik Rybar to a one-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Paul Fenton general manager.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Egor Yakovlev to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Olympic Sports

USOC — Named Wendy Guthrie senior director of athlete safety.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Named Ian Ayre chief executive officer.

College

BELMONT — Named Christine Clark assistant women’s basketball coach.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jeff Barber athletic director.

CLEMSON — Announced sophomore QB Hunter Johnson will transfer.

EARLHAM — Named Julie Kline senior director of athletics.

EMORY — Named Sammi Goldsmith associate women’s head basketball coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Donnie Marsh associate men’s head basketball coach.

KANSAS — Fired athletic director Sheahon Zenger. Promoted deputy athletic director Sean Lester to interim athletic director.

LSU — Announced graduate QB Joe Burrow is transferring from Ohio State.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Announced it will not renew the contract of baseball coach Jim McGuire.

MINNESOTA STATE MANKATO — Named Melissa Mashburn women’s tennis coach.

NJIT — Named Mike Lane women’s basketball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced senior women’s basketball G Madinah Muhammad is transferring from Mississippi.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Emanuel Dildy assistant men’s basketball coach.

PRESBYTERIAN — Named G.J. Hudgens men’s and women’s cross country coach.

S.C. UPSTATE–Named Ron Bradley, Stacey Palmore and Andrew Garcia assistant men’s basketball coaches.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced junior F Chris Silva is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to school for his senior year.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Lane Lord women’s basketball coach.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Holgate vs. Kalida at Toledo Fifth-Third Field, 4

Prep Track

Division I regional at Amherst

Division III regional at Troy

Division III regional at Tiffin

Division III regional at Lancaster Fairfield Union

Thursday’s Events

College Athletics

TRACK & FIELD

Findlay at NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Ohio Northern at NCAA Division III championships, Wisconsin-Lacrosse

Prep Track

Division II regional at Lexington

Division II regional at Piqua

LOCAL & AREA

Disc Golf Clinic

The City of Findlay recreation department will host a free disc golf clinic on May 30 and June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.

L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach

Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com if you are interested.

Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach

CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach, preferably with experience, for the 2018-19 season. The candidate must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.

Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming 2018 season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing

OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.

