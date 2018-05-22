Tuesday’s scoreboard
PREP BASEBALL
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI
Cincinnati Elder vs. Cincinnati Moeller, 2
Mason vs. Centerville, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Anthony Wayne vs. Toledo St. John’s, 5
AT CUYAHOGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Strongsville vs. Amherst Steele, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5 p.m. at Bowling Green State University
AT DUBLIN COFFMAN
Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Lancaster, 2
New Albany vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT CANTON MUNSON STADIUM
Solon vs. Massillon Jackson, 2
Medina Highland vs. Mentor, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
Division II
AT MASON
Hamilton Ross vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 2
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne vs. Columbus Hartley, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT HUDSON
Chardon vs. Canfield, 2
Tallmadge vs. Richfield Revere, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT OHIO UNIVERSITY
Circleville vs. Chillicothe Unioto, 2
Steubenville vs. New Concord John Glenn, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK
Oberlin Firelands vs. Wapakoneta, 2
Ontario vs. Hebron Lakewood, 6
FINAL: Friday, 5
Division III
AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON
Apple Creek Waynedale vs. Canfield South Range, 2
Orwell Grand Valley vs. Kirtland, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT XENIA AIA PARK
Cincinnati Madeira vs. Middletown Madison, 2
Bethel-Tate vs. Blanchester, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT MOUNT VERNON
West Lafayette Ridgewood vs. Fredericktown, 5
AT CHILLICOTHE PAINTS STADIUM
Minford vs. Lucasville Valley, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5 at Ohio State Davis Stadium
AT ELIDA
Edison vs. Coldwater, 2
Gahanna Columbus Academy vs. Archbold, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
Division IV
AT LANCASTER BEAVERS FIELD
Centerburg vs. Reedsville Eastern, 2
Toronto vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT PATRICK HENRY
North Baltimore vs. Plymouth, 2
Hicksville vs. Lima Central Catholic, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT SPRINGFIELD DAVIDSON STADIUM
Cincinnati Christian vs. Russia, 2
Minster vs. Fort Loramie, 5
FINAL: Friday, 5
AT LORAIN PIPE YARD STADIUM
Ottawa Hills vs. Cuyahoga Heights, 3
Garfield Heights Trinity vs. Bergholz Springfield, 5:30
FINAL: Friday, 5
PREP SOFTBALL
Wednesday’s Regional Semifinals
Division I
AT UNIVERSITY OF AKRON
Canfield vs. Willoughby South, 2
Massillon Perry vs. Brunswick, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Westerville Central vs. Ashville Teays Valley, 2
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Lewis Center Olentangy, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT CENTERVILLE
Lebanon vs. Lakota East, 2
Mason vs. West Chester Lakota West, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT CLYDE
Perrysburg vs. Elyria, 2
Brecksville vs. Anthony Wayne, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
Division II
AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Warsaw River View vs. Granville, 2
Waverly vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT TIFFIN UNIVERSITY
Oak Harbor vs. Lagrange Keystone, 2
Defiance vs. Mansfield Madison, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT MASON
Greenville vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 2
Springfield Kenton Ridge vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM
Perry vs. Beloit West Branch, 2
Peninsula Woodridge vs. Canal Fulton Northwest, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
Division III
AT LANCASTER
Byesville Meadowbrook vs. Fairfield, 3
Wheelersburg vs. Buckeye Trail, 6
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT FINDLAY
Eastwood vs. Fairview, 2
Cardington Lincoln vs. Galion, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT MASSILLON WASHINGTON
Atwater Waterloo vs. Independence, 2
Warren Champion vs. Akron Manchester, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY
Williamsburg vs. Indian Lake, 2
West Liberty Salem vs. Richwood North Union, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
Division IV
AT MARATHON DIAMONDS
Gibsonburg vs. North Baltimore, 2
Ada vs. Tinora, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT PICKERINGTON CENTRAL
Lucasville Valley vs. Danville, 2
Strasburg Franklin vs. Lynchburg Clay, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT GREENVILLE
Pleasant Hill Newton Local vs. Parkway, 2
Mechanicsburg vs. Bradford, 5
FINAL: Saturday, noon
Thursday’s Regional Semifinals
Division IV
AT AKRON FIRESTONE STADIUM
Jeromesville Hillsdale vs. Bristolville Bristol, 2
East Canton vs. Mohawk, 5
FINAL: Saturday, 3
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 13 .705 —
Boston 32 15 .681 ½
Tampa Bay 22 23 .489 9½
Toronto 22 25 .468 10½
Baltimore 15 32 .319 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 22 23 .489 —
Minnesota 20 23 .465 1
Detroit 20 27 .426 3
Kansas City 14 33 .298 9
Chicago 13 31 .295 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 18 .625 —
Seattle 27 19 .587 2
Los Angeles 26 21 .553 3½
Oakland 25 22 .532 4½
Texas 18 31 .367 12½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Boston 5, Baltimore 0
Oakland 9, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 0
Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 2
Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 11 innings
Houston 3, Cleveland 1
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 5
Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-2) at Toronto (Happ 5-3), 7:07
Boston (Sale 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2), 7:10
N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1) at Texas (Hamels 2-4), 8:05
Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10
Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-4), 8:10
San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10
Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15
Seattle (Leake 4-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 10:05
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 28 18 .609 —
Philadelphia 27 18 .600 ½
New York 24 19 .558 2½
Washington 25 21 .543 3
Miami 17 30 .362 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 19 .604 —
St. Louis 26 19 .578 1½
Chicago 25 19 .568 2
Pittsburgh 26 20 .565 2
Cincinnati 16 32 .333 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 25 22 .532 —
Colorado 25 22 .532 —
San Francisco 24 24 .500 1½
Los Angeles 20 26 .435 4½
San Diego 20 29 .408 6
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 2
Atlanta 10, Miami 9
San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 5
Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 9, Colorado 5
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
Washington 10, San Diego 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 0
Milwaukee 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (McCarthy 4-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-4), 7:05
Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05
San Diego (Lauer 1-2) at Washington (Hellickson 1-0), 7:05
Miami (Smith 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-3), 7:10
Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3) at Cincinnati (Harvey 0-2), 7:10
Arizona (Koch 2-2) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-1), 7:40
San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10
Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15
Colorado (Bettis 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-3), 10:10
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 1:10
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10
San Diego at Washington, 4:05
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10
Baseball Boxscores
Twins 4, Tigers 2
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martin cf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 0
Cstllns rf 4 1 2 2 Kepler rf 4 0 1 2
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 1 2 0
Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 1 1 0
Goodrum 3b 3 0 0 0 Garver c 3 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 1
J.Jones lf 3 0 0 0 Grssman dh 2 1 1 1
J.Iglss ss 3 1 1 0 Adranza ss 3 0 1 0
D.Mchdo 2b 1 0 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 29 4 8 4
Detroit 101″000″000 — 2
Minnesota 000″020″02x — 4
DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Detroit 2, Minnesota 7. 2B–J.Iglesias (11), B.Dozier (7), Kepler (13), E.Rosario (13), Adrianza (5). HR–Castellanos (5). SF–Grossman (3). S–Adrianza (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Hardy 5 7 2 2 0 4
Coleman 2 0 0 0 1 1
Stumpf (L,1-3) 1/3 1 2 2 3 1
Saupold 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Berrios (W,5-4) 8 3 2 2 2 9
Rodney (S,10-13) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Umpires–Home, Jeff Kellogg. First, Marvin Hudson. Second, Quinn Wolcott. Third, Chad Whitson. T–2:35. A–17,161 (38,649).
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .371; Machado, Baltimore, .347; Martinez, Boston, .345; Simmons, Los Angeles, .342; Brantley, Cleveland, .338; Lowrie, Oakland, .328; Castellanos, Detroit, .318; Lindor, Cleveland, .314; Gordon, Seattle, .314; Soler, Kansas City, .314.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 47; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Springer, Houston, 33; Gardner, New York, 32; Semien, Oakland, 32; Gregorius, New York, 30; Segura, Seattle, 30; 3 tied at 29.
RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Martinez, Boston, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 33; Gregorius, New York, 31; 4 tied at 30.
HITS–Betts, Boston, 59; Machado, Baltimore, 59; Lowrie, Oakland, 58; Martinez, Boston, 58; Altuve, Houston, 56; Lindor, Cleveland, 55; Segura, Seattle, 55; Gordon, Seattle, 54; Simmons, Los Angeles, 53; 2 tied at 52.
DOUBLES–Betts, Boston, 18; Pillar, Toronto, 18; Escobar, Minnesota, 16; Bregman, Houston, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Segura, Seattle, 14; 5 tied at 13.
TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 14 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 14; Machado, Baltimore, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Ramirez, Cleveland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; 4 tied at 11.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Betts, Boston, 11; Segura, Seattle, 11; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; RDavis, Cleveland, 8; Pillar, Toronto, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; 3 tied at 7.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Severino, New York, 6-1; 9 tied at 5.
ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.05; Cole, Houston, 1.75; Morton, Houston, 2.03; Severino, New York, 2.14; Sale, Boston, 2.29; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.34; Manaea, Oakland, 2.35; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.59; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.70; Colon, Texas, 2.82.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 93; Sale, Boston, 87; Verlander, Houston, 84; Paxton, Seattle, 71; Severino, New York, 70; Bauer, Cleveland, 67; Happ, Toronto, 66; Morton, Houston, 62; Kluber, Cleveland, 61; McCullers, Houston, 58.
National League
BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .361; Markakis, Atlanta, .343; Gennett, Cincinnati, .327; Arenado, Colorado, .319; Freeman, Atlanta, .319; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .318; Kemp, Los Angeles, .318; Cabrera, New York, .312; SMarte, Pittsburgh, .308; Belt, San Francisco, .305.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 40; Blackmon, Colorado, 32; Pham, St. Louis, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; 2 tied at 28.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 29; Franco, Philadelphia, 29.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 59; Herrera, Philadelphia, 53; Albies, Atlanta, 52; Gennett, Cincinnati, 52; Freeman, Atlanta, 51; Castro, Miami, 50; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 50; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 49; Cabrera, New York, 48; Peraza, Cincinnati, 47.
DOUBLES–Hosmer, San Diego, 16; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; Cabrera, New York, 13; Contreras, Chicago, 13; Longoria, San Francisco, 13; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; 4 tied at 12.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; Contreras, Chicago, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; Story, Colorado, 3; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Harper, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Belt, San Francisco, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Shaw, Milwaukee, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10.
STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 8; 3 tied at 7.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Williams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; 15 tied at 4.
ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.69; deGrom, New York, 1.75; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.99; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.36; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.51; Corbin, Arizona, 2.53; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.59; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.63; Lester, Chicago, 2.66.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 91; Corbin, Arizona, 75; deGrom, New York, 69; Strasburg, Washington, 68; Syndergaard, New York, 61; Gray, Colorado, 59; Greinke, Arizona, 58; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 57; Smith, Miami, 57; 3 tied at 55.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Sunday’s Result
Boston 108, Cleveland 83
Monday’s RESULT
Golden State 119, Houston 106
Tuesday’s Result
Boston 107, Cleveland 94
Wednesday’s result
Houston 127, Golden State 105
Saturday’s Result
Cleveland 116, Boston 86
Sunday’s RESULT
Golden State 126, Houston 85, Golden State leads series 2-1
Monday’s RESULT
Cleveland 111, Boston 102, series tied 2-2
Tuesday’s GAME
Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAMe
x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s GAME
Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m
Sunday’s GAME
x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 28
x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
x-if necessary
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000 —
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½
Washington 1 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1½
New York 0 1 .000 1½
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 2 0 1.000 —
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 ½
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1½
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1½
Seattle 0 1 .000 1½
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Washington 82, Indiana 75
Connecticut 101, Las Vegas 65
Dallas 101, Atlanta 78
Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76
Chicago 80, New York 76
Phoenix 87, Seattle 82
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago, 12
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
Seattle at Phoenix, 10
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Tuesday’s RESULT
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2
Wednesday’s RESULT
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2
Thursday’s RESULT
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2
Friday’s RESULT
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2
Saturday’s Result
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2
Sunday’s Result
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4-1
Monday’S RESULT
Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0, series tied 3-3
Wednesday’s GAME
Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 8 3 1 25 26 16
New York City FC 7 2 3 24 25 16
Columbus 7 3 3 24 18 10
New York 7 3 0 21 26 12
Orlando City 6 4 1 19 21 18
New England 5 4 2 17 18 15
Philadelphia 4 5 2 14 12 15
Chicago 3 6 2 11 15 20
Toronto FC 3 6 1 10 14 19
Montreal 3 9 0 9 14 27
D.C. United 2 5 2 8 13 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 2 3 24 24 13
Los Angeles FC 6 3 2 20 23 18
Portland 5 3 2 17 16 15
FC Dallas 4 1 5 17 16 11
Vancouver 4 5 4 16 16 24
Houston 4 3 3 15 23 17
LA Galaxy 4 6 1 13 15 19
Minnesota United 4 7 1 13 14 22
Real Salt Lake 4 6 1 13 14 25
San Jose 2 6 3 9 18 22
Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11
Colorado 2 6 2 8 11 17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s RESULT
San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Friday’s RESULT
Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
New York City FC 4, Colorado 0
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
Columbus 1, New England 0
Philadelphia 4, Real Salt Lake 1
D.C. United 3, San Jose 1
Sunday’s RESULTS
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Houston 3, Chicago 2
New York 3, Atlanta United FC 1
Monday’s RESULT
LA Galaxy 1, Montreal 0
Friday’s GAME
FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8
New York City FC at Houston, 8:55
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11
Saturday’s GAME
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5
New England at Vancouver, 5:30
Philadelphia at New York, 7
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30
Montreal at Minnesota United, 8
Portland at Colorado, 9
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10
Sunday’S GAME
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Extended the administrative leave of Toronto RHP Roberto Osuna through May 28.
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned C Josh Phegley to Nashville (PCL). Designated C Dustin Garneau for assignment. Reinstated C Bruce Maxwell from the restricted list.
TEXAS RANGERS — Designated RHP Kevin Jepsen for assignment. Recalled RHP Matt Bush from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Freddy Peralta to Colorado Springs (PCL). Reinstated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Ryan Madsen on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of LHP Tim Collins from Syracuse (IL). Transferred 2B Howie Kendrick to the 60-day DL.
American Association
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Holden Helmink.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Marcus Williams.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Richie Incognito from the reserve/retired list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Billy Price to a four-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Josh Okonye. Claimed WR Chris Lacy off waivers from New England.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DT Filipo Mokofisi on the reserve/retired list.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Nick Nelson and OT Brandon Parker.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Andy Weidl director of player personnel, Alan Wolking assistant director of college scouting, Shawn Heinlen Southwest area scout, Patrick Stewart national scout, Ryan Myers West Coast area scout, Jim Ward Northeast area scout, Casey Weidl player personnel coordinator and Lee DiValerio scouting assistant.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Jordan Robinson.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed DB Zavian Bingham on the retired list. HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed coach Dallas Eakins to a multiyear contract extension. Named Marty Wilford assistant coach.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Dominik Kahun, D Darren Raddysh and G Kevin Lankinen on two-year contracts and D Lucas Carlsson on a three-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Patrik Rybar to a one-year, entry-level contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Named Paul Fenton general manager.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Egor Yakovlev to a one-year, entry-level contract.
Olympic Sports
USOC — Named Wendy Guthrie senior director of athlete safety.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE — Named Ian Ayre chief executive officer.
College
BELMONT — Named Christine Clark assistant women’s basketball coach.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jeff Barber athletic director.
CLEMSON — Announced sophomore QB Hunter Johnson will transfer.
EARLHAM — Named Julie Kline senior director of athletics.
EMORY — Named Sammi Goldsmith associate women’s head basketball coach.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Donnie Marsh associate men’s head basketball coach.
KANSAS — Fired athletic director Sheahon Zenger. Promoted deputy athletic director Sean Lester to interim athletic director.
LSU — Announced graduate QB Joe Burrow is transferring from Ohio State.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Announced it will not renew the contract of baseball coach Jim McGuire.
MINNESOTA STATE MANKATO — Named Melissa Mashburn women’s tennis coach.
NJIT — Named Mike Lane women’s basketball coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced senior women’s basketball G Madinah Muhammad is transferring from Mississippi.
NORTHWESTERN — Named Emanuel Dildy assistant men’s basketball coach.
PRESBYTERIAN — Named G.J. Hudgens men’s and women’s cross country coach.
S.C. UPSTATE–Named Ron Bradley, Stacey Palmore and Andrew Garcia assistant men’s basketball coaches.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced junior F Chris Silva is withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to school for his senior year.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Lane Lord women’s basketball coach.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Holgate vs. Kalida at Toledo Fifth-Third Field, 4
Prep Track
Division I regional at Amherst
Division III regional at Troy
Division III regional at Tiffin
Division III regional at Lancaster Fairfield Union
Thursday’s Events
College Athletics
TRACK & FIELD
Findlay at NCAA Division II championships, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Ohio Northern at NCAA Division III championships, Wisconsin-Lacrosse
Prep Track
Division II regional at Lexington
Division II regional at Piqua
LOCAL & AREA
Disc Golf Clinic
The City of Findlay recreation department will host a free disc golf clinic on May 30 and June 21 at Firestine Park from 6-7 p.m. Equipment will be provided. For more information call 419-424-7176.
L-B Seeks Junior High Volleyball Coach
Liberty-Benton is seeking an assistant junior high volleyball coach to assist with practices and coach both seventh and eighth grade “B” team games. Interested persons should contact Julie Todd at jtodd@liberty-benton.com if you are interested.
Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach
CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach, preferably with experience, for the 2018-19 season. The candidate must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.
Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming 2018 season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Golf Outing
OTTAWA — Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County will hold its 7th annual Golf for Kids’ Sake-4 person scramble on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, two carts, range balls, goody bag, two drink tickets and two meals. To obtain more information, contact Todd Pester at 419-306-2616 or visit the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County web site.