Prep softball: Prep Softball Capsules

Division IV Regional Softball

WHEN: Wednesday, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds

MATCHUP: North Baltimore (16-5) vs. Gibsonburg (15-5)

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

LEADING OFF: North Baltimore is back in the regional tournament for the first time since the 2011 season. That year, the Tigers dropped a 14-13 slugfest to eventual state runner up Convoy Crestview in the regional semifinal. Gibsonburg, meanwhile, is making its fourth straight regional tournament appearance under fifth-year coach Marty Brown after winning its eighth straight Toledo Area Athletic Conference championship. The Golden Bears have a long and rich softball tradition that includes four regional championships and three straight state titles from 2001-03.

Gibsonburg reached the regional by pounding Old Fort 19-4 in the district semifinal, In that game, the Golden Bears batted around twice and scored 15 runs in the fifth inning. A familiar face to NB fans, Jasmine McNett, an all-Blanchard Valley Conference selection for the Tigers last season, tripled and homered in the inning for Gibsonburg. She has played a key role in the Golden Bears’ success since transferring from North Baltimore to Gibsonburg, which enters the contest with a seven-game winning streak.

The Golden Bears also feature returning first team all-Ohio pitcher Aubrey Fleming and another all-Ohioan in the field in second baseman Libby Henderson.

North Baltimore has shown plenty of offensive punch as well with four players hitting .500 or better and seven over .400. Senior Katelyn Werinandy leads the team in batting average (44-for-73, .603), doubles (11) and stolen bases (18). She has smacked five home runs and driven in 33 runs. Weinandy is also the ace of the pitching staff with a 15-4 record, a 2.22 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 120 innings.

Sophomore infielder Simone Thompson is hitting .500 and leads the Tigers in home runs (7) and RBI (36). Senior outfielders Paige Hyatt (.556, 2 HR, 20 RBI) and Makenna Ray (.525, 1 HR, 13 RBI) are both hitting over .500, while junior infielders Chloe Hopple (.482, 11 RBI) and Hannah Lord (.442, 14 RBI) aren’t far behind. Freshman catcher Mia McCartney is hitting .434 with three homers and 16 RBI. Sophomore utility player Jordan Baker has a .377 average and has driven is 13 runs.

In addition to Weinandy, McCartney (13 stolen bases), Ray (12), Baker (8) and Hopple (8) give the Tigers good speed on the base paths.

FLIP SIDE: In the other semifinal of the Findlay Regional, Ada will make its first regional tournament appearance and will take on Tinora in a 5 p.m. game.

Comments

comments