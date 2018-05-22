Prep track: Regional capsules

Regional Track Capsules

Division III

WHERE: Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium

SCHEDULE: Today, 4 p.m. field events (boys PV, LJ, discus, girls HJ, shot put); 5 p.m. running events (3,200-meter relay followed by running event semifinals). Friday 5 p.m. (remainder of field events); 6 p.m. (running event finals).

ADVANCEMENT: Top four finishers in each event plus two at-large times from across the state qualify for next week’s OHSAA state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium.

AREA GIRLS QUALIFIERS: 15 individuals, four relays.

AREA BOYS QUALIFIERS: 17 individuals, five relays.

WHAT TO WATCH: The area has just two returning athletes with state meet experience in Vanlue’s Bethany Smith (400) and Old Fort’s Jenna Clouse (300 low hurdles). Smith will also compete in the 100 and 200 today.

Everyone else is vying for their first state qualifications.

Two area top seeds will be in action when the meet begins today.

Elmwood’s Brock Reinhard (boys pole vault, 14-3) and Lakota’s Hope Watson (girls 110 intermediate hurdles, 15.45 seconds) hold the top marks in their respective events.

Arcadia’s Samantha Watkins qualified in both throwing events on the girls side.

For the boys field events, Van Buren’s Tyler Arbaugh (discus) ranks second at 151-10.

Elmwood’s 1,600 relay team of Garrett Wright, Austin Murphy, Marshal Tienarend and Jonah Childress also have the second-fastest time of 3:29.89.

WHERE: Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

SCHEDULE: Today, 5 p.m. field events (boys PV, LJ, discus, girls HJ, shot put); 6 p.m. running events (3,200-meter relay followed by running event semifinals). Friday 5 p.m. (remainder of field events); 6 p.m. (running event finals).

ADVANCEMENT: Top four finishers in each event plus two at-large times from across the state qualify for next week’s OHSAA state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium.

AREA GIRLS QUALIFIERS: 11 individuals, two relays.

WHAT TO WATCH: The area will send girls only to Fairfield Union this week. Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert will head to the regional approximately 90 miles to the south while their boys teams compete just a handful of miles away at Tiffin.

Hopewell-Loudon’s Corrin Hoover will have a busy regional meet with four events.

She helped the 1,600 and 3,200 relays qualify and has a pair of individual events with the 300 low hurdles today and the pole vault on Friday.

Emily Pace will also run on both relays plus the 800 on Friday.

