Prep baseball: Elmwood falls in finale

Posted On Tue. May 22nd, 2018
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood answered Genoa’s first run with a run of its own an inning later. The Royals had no answer for the Comets’ fourth inning outburst in falling 7-2 in their regular season finale on Tuesday.

Genoa piled on six runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-1 lead, as Sam Witt led with two singles and two RBIs. Jacob Stewart (1B, 2B) had the only extra-base hit of the game and drove in a run. Starter Allen Laytart allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out 12.

Dylan Gerkens roped an RBI single to pace Elmwood. Carter Taft, Ricky Buckingham and Cole Barton each singled.

Genoa 010 600 0 — 7 8 1

Elmwood 001 000 1 — 2 4 1

WP — Laytart. LP — Minich. top hitters: (Gen) Witt 2-1B, 2 RBI; Stewart 1B, 2B, RBI. (Elm) Taft, Buckingham & Barton 1B.

