Local sports: Old Fort finishes season with a win

OLD FORT — Old Fort scored three in the fifth and added two more runs in the sixth inning to knock off Sandusky St. Mary’s 7-3 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division baseball game on Monday.

Kaleb Wilkinson had three singles and drove in three runs, Eddie Webb added a pair of singles and Jarett Woodall doubled to lead the Stockaders (9-12 overall, 4-6 SBC River) at the plate.

Everett Samstag tripled for the Panthers (10-13, 4-6).

Wilkinson got the win as he allowed three runs, one earned, on three hits with 16 strikeouts.

Bryan Roth took the loss for the Panthers in four innings of work.

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 101 1 — 3 3 4

Old Fort 001 132 x — 7 10 1

WP — Wilkinson. LP — Roth. top hitters: (OF) Wilkinson 3-1B, 3 RBI; Webb 2-1B; Woodall 2B. (SSM) Samstag 3B.

records: Sandusky St. Mary’s 10-13 overall, 4-6 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Old Fort 9-12, 4-6.

Trent stars

Boston Trent hit a grand slam for Fostoria Hancock-Wood Electric in its 12-2 victory over Bascom 1 on Friday in a Seneca County C League youth baseball game.

Amarius Velazquez added two triples for Hancock-Wood Electric as it evened its record at 1-1.

Comments

comments