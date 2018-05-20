Prep track: H-L’s Bickelhaupt advances in two events

BUCYRUS — Hopewell-Loudon’s Donovan Bickelhaupt finished second in two races at Saturday’s Division III district track and field meet at Bucyrus.

The top four finishers in the boys meet move on to Wednesday’s regional at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium. The top four in the girls meet advance to Wednesday’s regional meet at Lancaster Fairfield Union.

Colonel Crawford scored 153 points to win the boys team championship. Ashland Crestview was next with 121½. Tiffin Calvert was the top area team, finishing fifth with 51.

Colonel Crawford edged Hopewell-Loudon 66-63 for the girls team title.

Bickelhaupt placed second in the 100 (11.47) and the 200 (23.71) to lead the Chieftains. New Riegel’s Gabriel Hatter was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles in 16.57.

Emily Pace’s second in the 800 (2:30.38) was the top showing for Hopewell-Loudon’s girls.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Colonel Crawford 153. 2, Ashland Crestview 121½. 3, Seneca East 60. 4, Monroeville 56. 5, Tiffin Calvert 51. 6, Hopewell-Loudon 48. 7, Wynford 33. 8, Carey 25. 9, Lucas 22. 10, Mohawk 20. 11, Crestline 18. 12, Mansfield St. Peter’s 15. 13, Mansfield Christian 13. 14, (tie) Plymouth & New Riegel 9. 16, South Central 6. 17, Ridgemont 3½.

WINNERS & AREA boys FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, DeLong (CC) 136-0. 8, Bolte (H-L) 116-10. HJ — 1, Stoner (MC) 6-2. 110 HH — 1, Shifflet (AC) 15.90. 2, Hatter (NR) 16.57. 6, Hemminger (TC) 17.49. 100 — 1, Martin (SE) 11.33. 2, Bickelhaupt (H-L) 11.47. 8, Conn (TC) 12.23. 800 relay — 1, Ashland Crestview (Dudley, Shifflet, Balcarcel, Durbin) 1:32.43. 3, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Ritchey, Herbert, Bickelhaupt) 1:33.57. 1,600 — 1, Johnson (CC) 4:37.10. 4, Foster (H-L) 4:55.68. 400 relay — 1, Colonel Crawford (Rowland, Shawber, Landin, Seevers) 44.42. 5, Tiffin Calvert (Rombach, Conn, Hemminger, Schultz) 45.96. 400 — 1, Watson (Wyn) 50.92. 4, Herbert (H-L) 51.67. 300 ih — 1, Shifflet (AC) 39.99. 3, Hemminger (TC) 42.47. 800 — 1, Johnson (CC) 1:57.62. 5, Haren (TC) 2:04.96. 200 — 1, Martin (SE) 23.25. 2, Bickelhaupt (H-L) 23.71. 5, Conn (TC) 24.29. 3,200 — 1, Johnson (CC) 10:16.55. 7, Crawford (H-L) 11:13.51. 1,600 relay — 1, Ashland Crestview (Dudley, Durbin, Shifflet, Barber) 3:28.36 (meet record). 6, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Turco, Durbin, Herbert) 3:43.10.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Colonel Crawford 66. 2, Hopewell-Loudon 63. 3, Carey 62. 4, Mohawk 58. 5, Seneca East 47. 6, Buckeye Central 45. 7, Mansfield St. Peter’s & Monroeville 43. 9, Tiffin Calvert 40. 10, Ashland Crestview 38. 11, Lucas 31. 12, (tie) Ridgemont & South Central 25. 14, Bucyrus 21. 15, (tie) Mansfield Christian & Wynford 20. 17, New Riegel 10. 18, Plymouth 5.

WINNERS & AREA girls FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Orewiler (Buc) 35-2¾. LJ — 1, Niswander (Luc) 16-8½. 3, Hohman (NR) 15-5¾. 4, Meyer (TC) 15-5½. 5, Smith (TC) 15-4¼. 7, Kapelka (H-L) 14-8¾. PV — 1, England (SE) 11-0. 3, Leiter (H-L) 8-6. 4, C. Hoover (H-L) 8-0. 100 IH — 1, Wade (MSP) 16.31. 5, Mullholand (Moh) 18.02. 7, Lyons (H-L) 18.55. 100 — 1, Wade (MSP) 12.94. 7, Roerdink (H-L) 14.01. 800 relay — 1, Buckeye Central (Frechner, Evank, Lewis, Brown) 1:49.59. 1,600 — 1, Trumpower (MC) 5:24.80. 2, Harris (TC) 5:37.90. 8, Gonzales (TC) 6:01.31. 400 relay — 1, Mansfield St. Peter’s (Rice, Wasylenski, Edgeworth, Wade) 51.60. 7, Tiffin Calvert (Smith, Ardner, Bremyer, Burtis) 55.01. 8, Hopewell-Loudon (Lyons, Nutter, Sours, Wells) 55.36. 400 — 1, Lykins (Car) 59.40. 4, Roerdink (H-L) 1:01.80. 5, Clouse (NR) 1:04.75. 300 Lh — 1, Vogt (CC) 48.71. 3, C. Hoover (H-L) 49.49. 4, Burtis (TC) 50.74. 5, Lyons (H-L) 51.94. 800 — 1, Oler (Moh) 2:24.40. 2, Pace (H-L) 2:30.38. 4, Harris (TC) 2:33.73. 5, Leiter (H-L) 2:34.89. 200 — 1, Wade (MSP) 26.78. 3,200 — 1, Trumpower (MC) 12:28.42. 4, Gonzales (TC) 13:19.06. 5, Kapelka (H-L) 13:37.50. 8, Welly (H-L) 13:57.67. 1,600 relay — 1, Mohawk (Klopp, Stillberger, Konkle, Oler) 4:12.66. 4, Hopewell-Loudon (Pace, P. Hoover, C. Hoover, Roerdink) 4:18.65. 8, Tiffin Calvert (Smith, Harris, Myers, Burtis) 4:35.07.

Comments

comments