Prep track: Elmwood duo win twice

Posted On Sun. May 20th, 2018
Arcadia’s Samantha Watkins placed second in the discus at Saturday’s Division III district meet at Findlay with a personal record toss of 131-6. Watkins will compete at this week’s Tiffin regional in both the discus and shot put. (Photo by Matthias Leguire.)

FINDLAY — Elmwood’s Jonah Childress and Austin Murphy and Vanlue’s Bethany Smith were two-time winners in Saturday’s Division III district track and field meet at Findlay High School.

The top four finishes in each event gained spots in Wednesday’s regional at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

In the boys meet, Childress won the 400 (50.94) and Murphy claimed the 800 (1:59.74). Both teamed with Garrett Wright and Marshall Tienrarend to win the 1,600 relay in 3:29.89.

Liberty-Benton took the boys championship with 125 points to 74 for Elmwood.

Smith starred in the girls meet with wins in the 200 (26.48) and the 400 (58.92).

Liberty-Benton topped Kalida 133-101 for the girls crown. Arcadia was third with 61 points.

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton 125. 2, Elmwood 74. 3, McComb 66. 4, Kalida 61½. 5, Bluffton 60. 6, Van Buren 35. 7, Cory-Rawson 33. 8, Ada 30. 9, Pandora-Gilboa 26. 10, Evergreen 23. 11, Hardin Northern 21½. 12, North Baltimore 20. 13, (tie) Riverdale & Arcadia 18. 15, Upper Scioto Valley 14. 16, (tie) Arlington & Allen East 13. 18, Leipsic 5.

winners and AREA Boys FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Crawford (NB) 55-7¾. 4, Schlaeppi (VB) 46-4½. 5, Hill (Arc) 46-0. 6, Greer (L-B) 45-8. 7, Mathias (Arc) 43-½. HJ — 1, Poling (L-B) 6-0. 110 HH — 1, Risner (L-B) 15.48. 3, Holman (VB) 16.49. 4, Stearns (Elm) 17.20. 5, Hoyng (VB) 17.76. 100 — 1, Verhoff (Kal) 11.20. 7, Garner (Elm) 11.97. 800 relay — 1, Kalida (Vorst, Laudick, Moore, Verhoff) 1:30.29. 1,600 — 1, Antrim (Blu) 4:34.71. 6, Armbruster (Elm) 4:54.91. 400 relay — 1, Liberty-Benton (Poling, Heaster, Rose. May) 44.31. 2, Elmwood (Cline, Gudger, Garner, Wilhelm) 44.53. 5, Van Buren (Franks, Koehler, Forsyth, Atchison) 45.40. 400 — 1, Jon. Childress (Elm) 50.94. 7, Wright (Elm) 54.47. 300 ih — 1, Risner (L-B) 40.50. 5, Tienarend (Elm) 42.26. 800 — 1, Murphy (Elm) 1:59.74. 200 — 1, Verhoff (Kal) 22.69. 2, May (L-B) 23.04. 4, Wilhelm (Elm) 23.48. 3,200 — 1, Steinmetz (Blu) 10:38.45. 1,600 relay — 1, Elmwood (Jon. Childress, Wright, Murphy, Tienarend) 3:29.89. 6, Van Buren (Ingwersen, Betts-Baldwin, Hoyng, Forsyth) 3:38.56.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton 133. 2, Kalida 101. 3, Arcadia 61. 4, Arlington 54. 5, Van Buren 42. 6, Pandora-Gilboa 41. 7, Bluffton 40. 8, Vanlue 36. 9, Riverdale 35. 10, North Baltimore 29. 11, Upper Scioto Valley 28. 12, McComb 20. 13, Cory-Rawson 15. 14, Elmwood 9. 15, (tie) Ada & Allen East 7. 17, Hardin Northern 2.

Winner & AREA girls FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Miller (L-B) 139-2. 2, Watkins (Arc) 131-6. 3, Yaple (Arc) 126-5. 7, Mercer (Elm) 105-11. LJ — 1, Bishop (L-B) 16-06¼. 6, Mowrey (VB) 14-10¾. PV — 1, Rickenbacher (L-B) 11-7. 5, Murray (Elm) & Reinhard (Elm) 7-6. 100 IH — 1, Carey (USV) 15.58. 4, Mowrey (VB) 17.08. 100 — 1, Basinger (P-G) 12.83. 2, Smith (Van) 12.84. 3, Golden (Arc) 13.13. 8, Franks (Van) 13.77. 800 RELAY — 1, Kalida (A. Maag, Smith, Siebeneck, Berheide) 1:47.14. 3, Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, Nessler) 1:50.19. 5, Arcadia (Golden, Conine, Mock, Watkins) 1:51.55. 1,600 — 1, Lucke (Kal) 5:18.80. 6, Conine (Arc) 5:44.57. 400 RELAY — 1, Kalida (A. Maag, Berheide, M. Maag, Smith) 51.88. 2, Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, Nessler) 51.94. 400 — 1, Smith (Van) 58.92. 5, Franks (Van) 1:01.55. 300 LH — 1, Carey (USV) 47.98. 7, Mowrey (VB) 52.52. 800 — 1, Ward (L-B) 2:26.72. 2, Conine (Arc) 2:29.48. 8, Pisarsky (VB) 2:33.77. 200 — 1, Smith (Van) 26.48. 3, Golden (Arc) 26.86. 7, Franks (Van) 29.35. 3,200 — 1, Lucke (Kal) 11:58.92. 3, Hunt (VB) 12:30.21. 1,600 RELAY — 1, Liberty-Benton (Kintner, Bishop, Lenhart, Rickenbacher) 4:04.85. 3, Arcadia (Mock, Conine, Pessell, Golden) 4:21.86. 8, Vanlue (Franks, Czarnecki, Phillips, Smith) 4:35.37.

