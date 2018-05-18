Prep Roundup: H-L holds off McComb in BVC tilt

MCCOMB — Hopewell-Loudon scored five runs in the third inning Friday and held on for an 8-6 victory over McComb in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball game.

Gage Burns hit a home run and drove in three runs for Hopewell-Loudon (13-9, 6-4 BVC). Bailey Breidenbach singled with two RBIs, and Noah Miller picked up the win with five innings of relief.

Kyle Wasson had two singles and three RBIs for McComb (12-9, 9-2 BVC). Justin Wasson drove in two runs and Graham LaRue had three singles.

Hopewell-Loudon 005 020 1 — 8 7 1

McComb 200 202 x — 6 9 4

WP — Miller. LP — J. Wasson. TOP HITTERS: (H-L) Burns HR, 3-RBI; Breidenbach 1B, 2-RBI; Kreais 1B, RBI; Foos 1B, RBI. (McC) LaRue 3-1B; J. Wasson 1B, 2-RBI; K. Wasson 2-1B, 3-RBI; Sherick 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Hopewell-Loudon 13-9, 6-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; McComb 12-9, 9-2 BVC.

LAKE 7

ELMWOOD 0

MILBURY — Lake hurler Austin Fouty handcuffed Elmwood on Friday, allowing three hits with six strikeouts in a complete-game shutout, as the Flyers defeated the Royal 7-0 in a Northern Buckeye League baseball game.

Jonathan Duvall, Ryan Cox and Ricky Buckingham had singles for Elmwood (9-13, 6-7 NBC).

Luke Walsh doubled, homered and drove in three runs for Lake (15-9, 8-4 NBC). Harry Jackson also hit a home run.

Elmwood 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Lake 210 103 x — 7 11 1

WP — Fouty. LP — Veryser. TOP HITTERS: (Lak) Jackson Hr, RBI; Walsh 2B, HR, 3-RBI; Delventhal 2-1B, HR.

RECORDS: Elmwood 9-13, 6-7 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 15-9, 8-4 NBC.

Prep softball

OTSEGO 9

FOSTORIA 6

TONTOGANY — Otsego jumped out to a 7-0 lead through three innings as the Knights topped Fostoria 9-6 in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.

Brynne Limes picked up the win for Otsego (21-5 overall, 10-2 NBC) while Elisia Ledesma took the loss for Fostoria, which wrapped up the season at 8-17 overall and 4-10 in the NBC.

Tyriana Settles tripled and drove in a pair of runs while Kyhra Baeder added a single to lead Fostoria at the plate.

Makenzie Wilson had a pair of triples and a single and Eve Serrato added three singles for the Knights.

Fostoria 000 040 2 — 6 2 3

Otsego 205 101 x — 9 12 2

WP — Limes. LP — Ledesma. top hitters: (Fos) Settles 3B, 2 RBI; Baeder 1B. (Ots) Wilson 2-3B; 1B; Serrato 3-1B; Roe 2B, 1B; Riegel 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 8-17 overall, 4-10 Northern Buckeye Conference; Otsego 21-5, 10-2.

Comments

comments