Prep Roundup: Fostoria’s young sprinters can’t escape Defiance District

DEFIANCE — Fostoria’s young sprinters were just a few steps away from advancing Friday at the Division II district track meet at Defiance.

No Fostoria boys or girls were able to advance during Friday’s finals. The top four finishers in each event qualify for next week’s Division II regional meet at Piqua.

Toledo Central Catholic topped Van Wert 84-77½ to take the girls championship. Fostoria (7) was 17th.

Fostoria’s freshman trio of Haili O’Neal, Bathsheba Smith and Taylor Sauber teamed with sophomore Macey Sheets for the team’s best finish of the day when they crossed the finish line sixth in the 800 relay (1:53.29).

Freshman Dashani Taylor was seventh in the long jump (15-5¼) and teamed with O’Neal, Sauber and Sheets for eighth in the 400 relay (54.88). O’Neal added an eighth-place finish in the 200 (28.00).

Elida edged Wauseon 88-87 in the boys team standings as Fostoria’s boys team didn’t place in any of the 17 events.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Elida 88. 2, Wauseon 87. 3, Bryan 85. 4, Archbold 67. 5, Toledo Central Catholic 63. 6, Van Wert 54. 7, Rossford 45½. 8, Swanton & Otsego 31. 10, Coldwater 28½. 11, Ottawa-Glandorf 25. 12, Napoleon 18. 13, Lima Bath 17. 14, Kenton 13. 15, Paulding 5. 16, St. Marys Memorial 3. 17, Fostoria 0.

WINNERS & AREA FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Zirkle (Wau) 150-6. HJ — 1, Henry (VW) 6-0. 110 HH — 1, Gilkey (Eli) 14.91. 100 — 1, Williams (TCC) 11.38. 800 relay — 1, Toledo Central Catholic (Griffin, Morris, Griffin, Williams) 1:31.27. 1,600 — 1, Vernot (Wau) 4:34.02. 400 relay — 1, Elida ()Jones, Harmon, Wright, Paris) 44.49. 400 — 1, Garza (Bry) 51.24. 300 ih — 1, Gilkey (O-G) 39.87. 800 — 1, Howard (Swan) 1:59.35. 200 — 1, Smith (Ross) 22.59. 3,200 — 1, Vernot (Wau) 9:57.30. 1,600 relay — 1, Bryan (Manon, Smith, Johnson, Garza) 3:28.33.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Toledo Central Catholic 84. 2, Van Wert 77½. 3, Defiance 50. 4, Lima Bath 47. 5, Rossford 46. 6, Coldwater 45½. 7, Napoleon 41. 8, Celina 35. 9, Toledo Rogers & Wauseon 30. 11, Ottawa-Glandorf 29. 12, Maumee 26. 13, Elida 25. 14, Kenton 21. 15, Bryan 17. 16, St. Marys Memorial 9. 17, Fostoria 7. 18, Evergreen 2. 19, Otsego 1.

WINNERS & AREA FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Johnson (TR) 37-1½. LJ — 1, Braun (VW) 17-7½. 7, Taylor (Fos) 15-5¼. 100 IH — 1, Cherko (Ross) 15.97. 100 — 1, Brown (TR) 12.74. 800 relay — 1, Van Wert (Phillips, Braun, Clay, Meyers) 1:48.38. 6, Fostoria (Sheets, O’Neal, Smith, Sauber) 1:53.29. 1,600 — 1, Kovacs (TCC) 5:14.41. 400 relay — 1, Toledo Central Catholic (Cross, Horn, Murrey-Purifie, Hire) 51.93. 8, Fostoria (Taylor, Sheets, O’Neal, Sauber) 54.88. 400 — 1, Braun (VW) 58.94 (meet record). 300 Lh — 1, Peckinpaugh (Nap) 46.73. 800 — 1, Jackson (Cel) 2:17.11 (meet record). 200 — 1, Wallace (LB) 25.91. 8, O’Neal (Fos) 28.00. 3,200 — 1, Soukup (Def) 11:42.29. 1,600 relay — 1, Toledo Central Catholic (Kovacs, Ellis, Green, Hire) 4:06.18. .

Division III at Perkins

SANDUSKY — One area pole vaulter advanced to highlight the way for area teams at the Division III district track meet at Sandusky Perkins.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for next week’s Division III regional at Tiffin.

New London leads Norwalk St. Paul 29-18 in the boys meet. Lakota (12) is fifth and Old Fort (8) is in 10th place.

Old Fort’s Gregory Steyer was the only area athlete to advance on Thursday’s first day as he finished fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 11-6.

Lakota’s Braden Schaser, Connor Hill, Mark Statham and Dylan Moes were fifth for Lakota in the 3,200 relay (8:50.56) and Devin Clark added a fifth for the Raiders in the pole vault (11-6).

In the girls meet, Norwalk St. Paul has a 19-16 lead over Woodmore through three events. Old Fort (7) is seventh and Lakota (5) is 10th.

Lakota’s Alysha Enright, Reilly Cozette, Julia Baker and Samantha Wallace were fifth in the 3,200 relay (10:58.52) and Old Fort’s Samantha Miller was fifth in the discus (105-4).

The meet will wrap up today. Field event finals are set for 10:30 a.m. with the running event finals at noon.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Norwalk St. Paul 19. 2, Woodmore 16. 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 15. 4, Fremont St. Joseph & Western Reserve 12. 6, Maumee Valley Country Day 10. 7, Old Fort 7. 8, Margaretta 6¾. 9, New London 6. 10, Lakota 5. 11, Danbury 3¾. 12, Gibsonburg 3. 13, Toledo Christian & Toledo Emmanuel Christian ¾.

WINNERS & AREA GIRLS FINISHES

3,200 RELAY — 1, Norwalk St. Paul (Ceccoli, Powers, Hedrick, Dowdell) 9:48.69. 5, Lakota (Enright, Cozette, Baker, Wallace) 10:58.52. DISCUS — 1, Rohrbacher (SSM) 117-8. 5, Miller (OF) 105-4. 8, Woodruff (Lak) 97-8. HJ — 1, Daugherty (MVCD) 5-6. 6, Wilkinson (OF) 4-8.

AREA GIRLS FINALISTS

100 IH — 1, Clouse (OF) 16.56. 5, Watson (Lak) 16.90. 100 — 4, Palos (Lak) 13.42. 800 RELAY — 7, Lakota (Hageman, Shank, Watson, Palos) 1:53.71. 400 RELAY — 6, Old Fort (Wilkinson, Mathna, Lehner, Clouse) 55.66. 400 — 4, Mathna (OF) 1:02.21. 300 LH — 2, Watson (Lak) & Clouse (OF) 49.40. 7, Shank (Lak) 50.58. 800 — 14, Wilkinson (OF) 2:48.30. 15, Wallace (Lak) 2:50.73. 200 — 5, Mathna (OF) 27.74. 8, Palos (Lak) 27.95.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, New London 29. 2, Norwalk St. Paul 18. 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 16. 4, Margaretta 14. 5, Lakota, Ottawa Hills & Toledo Christian 12. 8, Western Reserve 10. 9, Woodmore 9. 10, Old Fort, Fremont St. Joseph & Gibsonburg 8.

WINNERS & AREA BOYS FINISHES

3,200 RELAY — 1, New London (Coey, Britt, Reed, Joppeck) 8:26.59. 5, Lakota (Schaser, Hill, Statham, Moes) 8:50.56. 6, Old Fort (Smith, R. Anstead, Heilman, J. Anstead) 8:55.08. LJ — 1, Frias (Mar) 22-3. SHOT — 1, Hedrick (NSP) 47-8. 8, Mason (Lak) 43-2. PV — Allen (NL) 13-6. 4, Steyer (OF) 11-6. 5, Clark (Lak) 11-6. 6, Hildebrand (Lak) 11-0.

AREA BOYS FINALISTS

110 HH — 3, Wasserman (OF) 18.07. 8, Miller (Lak) 19.12. 800 RELAY — 5, Lakota (Clark, Goodman, Grine, Frye) 1:40.30. 1,600 — D. Smith (OF) 5:01.45. 7, Schaser (Lak) 5:01.91. 400 RELAY — 6, Lakota (Frye, Grine, Carr, Clark) 47.76. 800 — 9, Moes (Lak) 2:10.66. 14, D. Smith (OF) 2:17.62. 1,600 RELAY — 7, Old Fort (Steyer, Salas, J. Anstead, D. Smith) 3:51.86.

