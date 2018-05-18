District Softball: Gibsonburg pounds out 19-4 district win over Old Fort

By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

OAK HARBOR — Gibsonburg removed all doubt in a hurry.

A 15-run inning tends to do that.

The Golden Bears batted around twice in the fifth inning with 13 hits, including three home runs, to stun Old Fort 19-4 in five innings in Friday’s Division IV district softball championship game at Oak Harbor.

“Any team that hits the ball, you always have to be prepared for it,” Old Fort coach Jason Ward said. “When you hit the ball, things happen.

“That’s what happens. There’s nothing to blame on anybody. … They hit the snot out of the ball.”

The teams also met in last year’s district final with Gibsonburg winning that one 10-3.

The Golden Bears (16-5) will meet North Baltimore in the regional semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds.

Gibsonburg never trailed Friday, getting off to a 4-0 lead through three innings before Old Fort (19-6) gradually crept within 4-3.

Then the flood gates opened.

The Golden Bears made two outs the first time through the order with their other seven hitters all scoring on six hits and one fielding error by Old Fort.

The next time through was all gravy.

Jasmine McNett and Coral Kocsis each hit two-run home runs in a span of four batters before Emily Roberts drilled a solo shot to dead center one pitch after Kocsis hit hers.

By the time Old Fort starter Sarah Hossler got No. 9 hitter Jessica Davies to fly out to end the inning, 10 straight Gibsonburg batters had scored.

Libby Henderson tallied game-high five RBIs to front Gibsonburg, hitting a two-run home run, a two-run double and an RBI double in her final three at-bats.

McNett finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a double shy of the cycle.

“They’ve been a good hitting team all year long,” Ward said. “They played early on in the season, some stiff competition and had a couple losses. That doesn’t mean nothing.

“Tournament time is tournament time. The team that plays well makes well. I’m not saying that (our) girls didn’t play well. It’s just Gibsonburg hit the ball well and that’s the way it is.”

The spurt without a doubt flipped the game on its head.

Old Fort clawed within one run in the bottom of the fourth as Hossler, after striking out the side in the top half, doubled to start and came around to score on Mariana Alexandro’s dropped fly ball in right field.

Her counterpart and Gibsonburg starter Audrey Fleming allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks.

Hossler and Fleming also squared off in the circle in last year’s district final.

“It’s not just her, it’s her teammates,” Ward said of Fleming’s effictiveness. “You got your team standing behind you. That gives you all the confidence as a pitcher.”

Old Fort got its first two runs on a two-run single from Ashlyn Magers in the third inning to cut the score to 4-2.

Hossler added an RBI single in the fifth but the Stockaders needed six more runs to extend the game with run-rule in effect.

“We had a wonderful season,” Ward said. “We won the (Sandusky Bay Conference) River Division, 9-1 on the season.

“… The girls played well tonight. Like I said, the team that hits the ball, makes things happen.”

Gibsonburg 022 0(15) — 19 19 2

Old Fort 002 11 — 4 4 2

WP — Fleming. LP — Hossler. top hitters: (Gib) Henderson HR, 2-2B, 5 RBI; McNett 3B, 1B, HR, 3 RBI; Younker 3-1B, RBI; Kocsis 2-1B, HR, 3 RBI; Roberts 1B, HR, RBI. (OF) Magers 1B, 2 RBI; Hossler, 2B, 1B, RBI; Gillet 1B.

records: Gibsonburg 16-5; Old Fort 19-6.

Wolf: 419-427-8496,

Send an E-mail to andywolf

Comments

comments