Prep track: Royals’ Reinhard wins pole vault at D-III district meet

FINDLAY — Elmwood pole vaulter Brock Reinhard and Van Buren thrower Tyler Arbaugh led area Division III regional track and field qualifiers by winning their events on Thursday in district competition at Findlay High’s Cooper Tire Track and Field Complex.

Finals were contested in six events on Thursday, along with preliminaries in other events. The meet will be completed on Saturday.

The top four in each event advance to next week’s regional meet at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Reinhard cleared 14-3 to win his event, while Arbaugh recorded a distance of 151-10 to claim the discus.

Arcadia’s John Hill finished second in the discus at 147-0.

On the girls side, Arcadia teammates Samantha Watkins and Emily Peters advanced in the shot put with finishes of second (35-8¼) and third (35-6¾), respectively.

Van Buren’s girls 3,200 relay team of Morgan Jackson, Alyssa Potteiger, Autumn Pisarsky and Justine Hunt gained regional spots by finishing third in 10:29.79.

Liberty-Benton leads the boys team standings with 33 points. Elmwood is tied with McComb for third with 15.

L-B leads the girls standings with 20 points. Arcadia is third with 14.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton 33. 2, Bluffton 16. 3, McComb & Elmwood 15. 5, Van Buren 13. 6, Arcadia 12. 7, Ada 10. 8, Pandora-Gilboa 9. 9, Riverdale 8. 10, Hardin Northern 6½. 11, Arlington 5. 12, Cory-Rawson, North Baltimore & Evergreen 4. 15, Kalida 1½.

WINNERS & AREA FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Arbaugh (VB) 151-10. 2, Hill (Arc) 147-0. 6, Klausing (VB) 124-10.

LJ — 1, Poling (L-B) 22-9¾. 5, Ware (Arc) 20-¾.

PV — 1, Reinhard (Elm) 14-3. 6, Sachs (Elm) 11-6.

3,200 RELAY — 1, Bluffton (Antrim, Harnish, Young, Garmatter) 8:34.08. 7, Elmwood (Barnhisel, Jenkins, Rook, Reynolds) 9:07.01.

AREA FINALISTS

110 HH — 4, Holman (VB) 16.15. 5, Stearns (Elm) 17.20. 8, Hoyng (VB) 17.62.

100 — 8, Garner (Elm) 11.65.

800 relay — 4, Elmwood (Joey Childress, Jonah Childress, Cline, Wilhelm) 1:34.43. 7, Van Buren (Franks, Koehler, Ingwersen, Bair) 1:36.74.

400 relay — 2, Elmwood (Cline, Gudger, Garner, Wilhelm) 45.11. 4, Van Buren (Franks, Koehler, Forsyth, Ingwersen) 45.98.

400 — 1, Jonah Childress (Elm) 52.44. 7, Wright (Elm) 54.65. 8, Rader (NB) 55.56.

300 ih — 7, Tienarend (Elm) 43.49.

800 — 1, Murphy (Elm) 2:05.01.

200 — 1, Verhoff (Kal) 22.49. 2, May (L-B) 22.71. 4, Vorst (Kal) 23.18. 5, Dearwester (C-R) 23.22. 6, Wilhelm (Elm) 23.23. 7, Wetherill (HN) 23.49. 8, Davis (C-R) 23.59.

1,600 relay — 1, Elmwood (Jonah Childress, Wright, Tienarend, Murphy) 3:34.50. 4, Van Buren (Ingwersen, Betts-Baldwin, Hoyng, Forsyth) 3:40.29.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton 20. 2, Kalida 16. 3, Arcadia 14. 4, North Baltimore 12. 5, Riverdale 11. 6, Van Buren 9. 7, Upper Scioto Valley 8. 8, McComb, Arlington & Bluffton 7. 11, Allen East 4. 12, Ada 2.

WINNERS & AREA FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Brooker (NB) 37-6. 2, Watkins (Arc) 35-8¼. 3, Peters (Arc) 35-6¾.

HJ — 1, L. Bishop (L-B) 5-4. 6, Masters (VB) 4-10.

3,200 RELAY — 1, Liberty-Benton (Rickle, Stump, Ward, Bishop) 10:04.43. 3, Van Buren (Jackson, Potteiger, Pisarsky, Hunt) 10:29.79. 4, Bluffton (Kindle, Hoff, Mathewsm, Burner) 10:30.42.

AREA FINALISTS

100 IH — 2, Mowrey (VB) 16.44.

100 — 1, Smith (Van) 12.46. 5, Golden (Arc) 13.06. 8, Franks (Van) 13.50.

800 relay — 4, Van Buren (Conner, Hoerig, Missler, Nessler) 1:52.16. 5, Arcadia (Golden, Mock, Conine, Watkins) 1:55.12.

400 relay — 2, Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, Nessler) 52.97.

400 — 1, Smith (Van) 59.88. 5, Franks (Van) 1:03.58.

300 Lh — 4, Smith (Kal) & Mowrey (VB) 51.77.

800 — 4, Conine (Arc) 2:37.61. 5, Pisarsky (VB) 2:38.40. 13, Pessell (Arc) 2:48.58.

200 — 1, Smith (Van) 25.88. 2, Golden (Arc) 26.29,. 5, Franks (Van) & Beach (Arl) 27.45.

1,600 relay — 5, Arcadia (Mock, Conine, Pessell, Golden) 4:29.30. 6, Vanlue (Franks, Czarnecki, Phillips, Smith) 4:32.98.

H-L girls relay advances

BUCYRUS — Hopewell-Loudon’s Emily Pace, Renae Kapelka, Taylor Leiter and Corrin Hoover were second in the 3,200-meter relay Thursday to advance to next week’s Division III regional at Lancaster Fairfield Union during the first day of competition at the district meet at Bucyrus.

Ashland Crestview leads Colonel Crawford 20-16 atop the girls standings. Mohawk (13) is third and Carey is tied for fourth with 11 points.

The top four finishers in each event in the girls meet qualify for next week’s regional at Lancaster Fairfield Union. The top four finishers in the boys meet will compete in the Tiffin Regional.

Colonel Crawford has a 38-29 edge over Tiffin Calvert in the boys meet. Hopewell-Loudon is in sixth with 10 points.

The Senecas had three athletes qualify for regionals. Park Hemminger won the long jump (19-6) and Joe Stover (47-10¾) and Auggie Froehnen (45-11¾) were second and fourth respectively in the long jump.

The meet will wrap up on Saturday.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Colonel Crawford 38. 2, Tiffin Calvert 29. 3, Ashland Crestview 28. 4, Seneca East 16. 4, Monroeville 16. 6, Hopewell-Loudon 10. 7, Crestline 9. 8, Mohawk 6. 9, Wynford 2. 10, South Central & New Riegel 1.

WINNERS & AREA FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Walls (Mon) 48-5½. 2, Stover (TC) 47-10¾. 4, Frohnen (TC) 45-11¾. LJ — 1, Hemminger (TC) 19-6. 6, Rombach (TC) 18-3. 7, Ritchey (H-L) 17-9. 8, Nye (NR) 17-7. PV — 1, Wynn (AC) 12-6. 6, Alvarado (H-L) 10-6. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Colonel Crawford (Reed, James, Martin, Johnson) 8:19.21. 4, Hopewell-Loudon (Herbert, Masterson, Ritchey, Crawford) 8:49.71. 6, Tiffin Calvert (Haren, Smith, Daugherty, Laney) 9:14.47.

AREA FINALISTS

110 HH — 5, Hatter (NR) 16.64. 6, Hemminger (TC) 16.64. 100 — 2, Bickelhaupt (H-L) 10.89. 7, Conn (TC) 11.16. 800 relay — 1, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Ritchey, Herbert, Bickelhaupt) 1:33.31. 1,600 — 6, Foster (H-L) 5:09.85. 12, Arbogast (H-L) 5:24.47. 400 relay — 6, Tiffin Calvert (Rombach, Conn, Hemminger, Schultz) 46.63. 400 — 4, Herbert (H-L) 53.48. 300 ih — 8, Hemminger (TC) 44.57. 800 — 13, Haren (TC) 2:15.39. 4, Masterson (H-L) 2:15.75. 200 — 3, Bickelhaupt (H-L) 23.18. 8, Conn (TC) 23.65. 1,600 relay — 7, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Turco, Durbin, Herbert) 3:49.41.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Ashland Crestview 20. 2, Colonel Crawford 16. 3, Mohawk 13. 4, Wynford, Carey & Buckeye Central 11. 7, Monroeville 10. 8, Seneca East & Hopewell-Loudon 8. 10, Tiffin Calvert 4. 11, Ridgemont 3. 12, Lucas 2.

WINNERS & AREA FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Garrett (AC) 119-10. HJ — 1, Krassow (CC) 5-2. 3,200 RELAY — 2, Hopewell-Loudon (Pace, Leiter, Kapelka, C. Hoover) 10:20.33. 5, Tiffin Calvert (Ardner, McCarty, Gonzales, Harris) 11:03.26.

AREA FINALISTS

100 IH — 6, Lyons (H-L) 17.68. 100 — 8, Roerdink (H-L) 13.63. 400 relay — 7, Tiffin Calvert (Smith, Ardner, Bremyer, Burtis) 55.17. 8, Hopewell-Loudon (Lyons, Nutter, Sours, Wells) 55.56. 400 — 4, Roerdink (H-L) 1:04.40. 7, Clouse (NR) 1:05.59. 300 Lh — 1, C. Hoover (H-L) 49.52. 5, Lyons (H-L) 51.43. 6, Burtis (TC) 53.01. 800 — 2, Pace (H-L) 2:35.25. 3, Harris (TC) 2:35.94. 5, Leiter (H-L) 2:37.99. 16, McCarty (TC) 2:53.86. 1,600 relay — 3, Hopewell-Loudon (Pace, P. Hoover, C. Hoover, Roerdink) 4:22.31. 7, Tiffin Calvert (Smith, Harris, Myers, Burtis) 4:34.56.

