Locally: Elmwood defeats Fostoria in NBC baseball play

FOSTORIA — Elmwood scored single tallies in each of the first four innings to knock off Fostoria 4-2 Thursday in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.

Austin Minich and Zach Endicott combined on a one-hitter for the Royals. Minich went 32/3 innings allowing a hit with a run three walks and five strikeouts. Endicott went 31/3 allowing an unearned run with a walk and two strikeouts to get the win.

Alex Sierra took the loss for Fostoria. He went all seven innings allowing four runs, three earned, on 11 hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Carter Taft, Ricky Buckingham (RBI), Cole Barton and Konnor Logston (RBI) each singled twice for the Royals.

Jace Boff singled and Dylan Sheets added an RBI to lead the Redmen at the plate.

Elmwood 111 100 0 — 4 11 3

Fostoria 000 110 0 — 2 1 5

WP — Endicott. LP — Sierra. top hitters: (Fos) Boff 1B; Sheets RBI. (Elm) Buckingham 2-1B, RBI; Logston 2-1B, RBI; Barton 2-1B; Taft 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 4-22 overall, 1-11 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 9-12, 6-6.

Lasley fires ace

FOSTORIA — Brian Lasley shot a hole-in-one with a pitching wedge on the 127-yard No. 9 hole at the Fostoria Country Club.

Josh Lasley and Todd Groves witnessed the shot.

Comments

comments