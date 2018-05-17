Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Perrysburg 5, Bowling Green 0

Toledo Whitmer 3, Oregon Clay 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Perrysburg 9, Toledo Whitmer 0

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

Anthony Wayne 2, Toledo Notre Dame 1

Springfield 11, Findlay 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Springfield vs. (4) Anthony Wayne, Friday, 5

Division II

AT EDISON

Mansfield Madison 5, Tiffin Columbian 2

Bellevue 5, Ontario 1

DISTRICT FINAL: Mansfield Madison 8, Bellevue 4

AT UNIVERSITY OF NW OHIO

Napoleon 7, Bryan 1

Defiance 10, Wapakoneta 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Napoleon vs. (2) Defiance, Saturday, 1

AT GENOA

Oak Harbor 10, Port Clinton 0

Clyde 1, Wauseon 0, 8 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Oak Harbor vs. (2) Clyde, Saturday, noon

Division III

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

Eastwood 7, Evergreen 0

Otsego 9, Elmwood 6

DISTRICT FINAL: Eastwood 2, Otsego 0

AT LIMA BATH

Fairview 11, Paulding 5

Patrick Henry 3, Liberty-Benton 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Fairview vs. (2) Patrick Henry, Friday, 5

AT LEXINGTON

Galion 6, Clear Fork 5

Ashland Crestview 4, Colonel Crawford 0

DISTRICT FINAL: Galion 4, Ashland Crestview 1

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

Carey 7, New Riegel 0

North Baltimore 2, McComb 1

DISTRICT FINAL: North Baltimore 9, Carey 2

AT ELIDA

Columbus Grove 8, Lincolnview 1

Ada 4, Wayne Trace 2

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Columbus Grove vs. (2) Ada, Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

Mohawk 10, Monroeville 3

Lucas 4, Seneca East 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Mohawk vs. (2) Lucas, Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

Old Fort 13, Sandusky St. Mary’s 3

Gibsonburg 14, Northwood 2

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Old Fort vs. (3) Gibsonburg, Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

Minster 4, New Bremen 3, 8 innings

Parkway 13, Fort Recovery 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Minster vs. (2) Parkway, Friday, 5

AT BRYAN

Tinora 4, Antwerp 2

Ayersville 7, Hilltop 3

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Tinora vs. (3) Ayersville, Friday, 5

PREP BASEBALL

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

Anthony Wayne 4, Springfield 3

Perrysburg 6, Toledo Central Catholic 2

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Anthony Wayne vs. (3) Perrysburg, Friday, 5

AT TOLEDO MERCY FIELD

Toledo St. Francis 7, Oregon Clay 0

Toledo St. John’s 3, Sylvania Southview 2

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (2) Toledo St. John’s, Friday, 5

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

Carey 3, Riverdale 2

North Baltimore 2, McComb 0, 8 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Carey vs. (2) North Baltimore, Friday, 5

AT DEFIANCE

Lima Central Catholic 4, Ottoville 0

Kalida 1, Patrick Henry 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Lima Central Catholic vs. (2) Kalida, Friday, 5

AT BRYAN

Hicksville 10, Hilltop 0

Wayne Trace 8, Antwerp 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Hicksville vs. (2) Wayne Trace, Friday, 5

AT GALION

Plymouth 5, Seneca East 0

South Central 6, Mohawk 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Plymouth vs. (2) South Central, Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

Minster 5, St. Henry 1

Convoy Crestview 3, Lincolnview 2

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Minster vs. (5) Convoy Crestview, Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

Ottawa Hills 4, Hopewell-Loudon 0

Norwalk St. Paul 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (2) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Norwalk St. Paul, Friday, 5

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

Ontario 7, Tiffin Columbian 0

Clear Fork 4, Bellevue 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Ontario vs. (7) Clear Fork, Saturday, 1

AT PATRICK HENRY

Wapakoneta 12, Bryan 5

Maumee 8, Bowling Green 5

DISTRICT FINAL: (9) Maumee vs. (1) Wapakoneta, Saturday, 1

Division III

AT ELIDA

Coldwater 10, Van Buren 2

Fort Recovery 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Coldwater vs. (2) Fort Recovery, Saturday, 1

AT SHELBY

Wynford 6, Galion 5

Edison 5, Oak Harbor 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (10) Wynford vs. (2) Edison, Saturday, 1

AT DEFIANCE

Eastwood 1, Swanton 0

Archbold 3, Genoa 2

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Archbold vs. (2) Eastwood, Saturday, 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 28 12 .700 —

Boston 30 14 .682 —

Toronto 22 22 .500 8

Tampa Bay 19 22 .463 9½

Baltimore 13 30 .302 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 21 21 .500 —

Minnesota 18 21 .462 1½

Detroit 19 23 .452 2

Kansas City 13 30 .302 8½

Chicago 11 29 .275 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 28 17 .622 —

Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2

Seattle 24 18 .571 2½

Oakland 22 22 .500 5½

Texas 17 28 .378 11

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 3, 5½ innings, susp.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, ppd.

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 6, Detroit 0

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 5

Toronto 12, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3

Texas 5, Seattle 1

Boston 6, Oakland 4

Houston 2, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Results

Oakland 10, Toronto 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 2

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-3), 7:07

Baltimore (Cobb 0-5) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-1), 7:10

Cleveland (Clevinger 3-0) at Houston (Morton 5-0), 8:10

Milwaukee (Suter 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10

Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-3), 8:10

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Kansas City (Junis 4-3), 8:15

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 10:07

Detroit (Fulmer 1-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-3), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07

Cleveland at Houston, 4:10

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:15

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07

Detroit at Seattle, 9:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 26 16 .619 —

Philadelphia 25 16 .610 ½

Washington 24 18 .571 2

New York 20 19 .513 4½

Miami 16 27 .372 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Pittsburgh 26 17 .605 —

Milwaukee 26 18 .591 ½

St. Louis 23 18 .561 2

Chicago 22 18 .550 2½

Cincinnati 15 29 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 25 18 .581 —

Colorado 23 20 .535 2

San Francisco 22 22 .500 3½

Los Angeles 17 26 .395 8

San Diego 17 28 .378 9

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 3, 5½ innings, susp.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, ppd.

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago White Sox 2

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 5

Toronto 12, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 8, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 6, San Francisco 3

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado at San Francisco, late

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 7:05

San Diego (Ross 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-3), 7:05

Arizona (Godley 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-0), 7:10

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-5), 7:10

Miami (Straily 1-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 4-1), 7:35

Milwaukee (Suter 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10

Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:15

Colorado (Freeland 3-4) at San Francisco (Holland 2-4), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10, 1st game

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10, 2nd game

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .353; Martinez, Boston, .344; Simmons, Los Angeles, .342; Machado, Baltimore, .342; Brantley, Cleveland, .338; Lowrie, Oakland, .325; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .322; Castellanos, Detroit, .316; Gordon, Seattle, .315; Lindor, Cleveland, .314.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 44; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Springer, Houston, 33; Gardner, New York, 32; Semien, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 56; Lindor, Cleveland, 55; Lowrie, Oakland, 55; Machado, Baltimore, 55; Martinez, Boston, 55; Segura, Seattle, 54; Betts, Boston, 53; Gordon, Seattle, 53; Simmons, Los Angeles, 52; Semien, Oakland, 51.

DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Escobar, Minnesota, 16; Bregman, Houston, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Andujar, New York, 13; Ramirez, Cleveland, 13; Segura, Seattle, 13; Soler, Kansas City, 13; 5 tied at 12.

TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Machado, Baltimore, 13; Ramirez, Cleveland, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; 3 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Segura, Seattle, 11; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; RDavis, Cleveland, 8; Pillar, Toronto, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; 2 tied at 7.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Severino, New York, 6-1; 9 tied at 5.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.05; Cole, Houston, 1.75; Morton, Houston, 2.03; Severino, New York, 2.14; Sale, Boston, 2.29; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.34; Manaea, Oakland, 2.35; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.59; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.70; Colon, Texas, 2.82.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 93; Sale, Boston, 87; Verlander, Houston, 84; Paxton, Seattle, 71; Severino, New York, 70; Bauer, Cleveland, 67; Happ, Toronto, 66; Morton, Houston, 62; Kluber, Cleveland, 61; McCullers, Houston, 58.

National League

BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .357; Markakis, Atlanta, .333; Gennett, Cincinnati, .327; Freeman, Atlanta, .325; Cabrera, New York, .320; Kemp, Los Angeles, .318; Arenado, Colorado, .317; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .316; Pham, St. Louis, .312; Posey, San Francisco, .310.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 40; Blackmon, Colorado, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Pham, St. Louis, 30; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 29; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 28.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Franco, Philadelphia, 29; 2 tied at 28.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 56; Albies, Atlanta, 52; Gennett, Cincinnati, 52; Freeman, Atlanta, 51; Herrera, Philadelphia, 51; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 49; Cabrera, New York, 48; Castro, Miami, 48; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 48; Peraza, Cincinnati, 47.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 15; Hosmer, San Diego, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; Cabrera, New York, 13; Contreras, Chicago, 13; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 13; Longoria, San Francisco, 13; 5 tied at 12.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; Contreras, Chicago, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; Story, Colorado, 3; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Harper, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Shaw, Milwaukee, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; 2 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; 4 tied at 7.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Williams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.69; deGrom, New York, 1.83; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.99; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.36; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.51; Corbin, Arizona, 2.53; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.59; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.63; Lester, Chicago, 2.66.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 91; Corbin, Arizona, 75; Strasburg, Washington, 68; Syndergaard, New York, 61; Gray, Colorado, 59; Greinke, Arizona, 58; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 57; Smith, Miami, 57; deGrom, New York, 56; Gonzalez, Washington, 55.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Sunday’s Result

Boston 108, Cleveland 83

Monday’s RESULT

Golden State 119, Houston 106

Tuesday’s Result

Boston 107, Cleveland 94, Boston leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s result

Houston 127, Golden State 105, series tied 1-1

Saturday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMe

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 25

x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 28

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

WNBA

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 1

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s result

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

Saturday’s RESULT

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 2

Sunday’s RESULT

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 2

Monday’s RESULT

Vegas 3, Winnipeg 1

Tuesday’s RESULT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2

Wednesday’s RESULT

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2, Vegas leads series 2-1

Thursday’s RESULT

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2, series tied 2-2

Friday’s GAME

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

Vegas at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Monday’S GAME

x-Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

x-Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 8 2 1 25 25 13

Columbus 6 3 3 21 17 10

New York City FC 6 2 3 21 21 16

Orlando City 6 3 1 19 20 16

New York 6 3 0 18 23 11

New England 5 3 2 17 18 14

Chicago 3 5 2 11 13 17

Philadelphia 3 5 2 11 8 14

Montreal 3 8 0 9 14 26

Toronto FC 2 6 1 7 12 18

D.C. United 1 5 2 5 10 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12

Los Angeles FC 6 2 2 20 22 16

FC Dallas 4 1 4 16 14 9

Vancouver 4 5 3 15 14 22

Portland 4 3 2 14 14 14

Real Salt Lake 4 5 1 13 13 21

Minnesota United 4 7 0 12 13 21

Houston 3 3 3 12 20 15

LA Galaxy 3 6 1 10 14 19

San Jose 2 5 3 9 17 19

Colorado 2 5 2 8 11 13

Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULT

San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Friday’s GAME

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s GAMES

Colorado at New York City FC, 1

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 4

Columbus at New England, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30

D.C. United at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 2

Houston at Chicago, 4

New York at Atlanta United FC, 7

Monday’s GAMES

LA Galaxy at Montreal, 3

Friday, May 25

FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8

New York City FC at Houston, 8:55

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11

Saturday, May 26

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

New England at Vancouver, 5:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30

Montreal at Minnesota United, 8

Portland at Colorado, 9

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Sunday, May 27

Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson

First Round

Marc Leishman 32-29 — 61 -10

J.J. Spaun 30-34 — 64 -7

Jimmy Walker 31-33 — 64 -7

Sam Saunders 32-33 — 65 -6

Aaron Wise 33-32 — 65 -6

Keith Mitchell 32-33 — 65 -6

Abraham Ancer 34-31 — 65 -6

Jonathan Byrd 32-33 — 65 -6

Ethan Tracy 31-34 — 65 -6

Peter Uihlein 31-34 — 65 -6

Tyler Duncan 31-34 — 65 -6

Rory Sabbatini 34-32 — 66 -5

Ryan Armour 33-33 — 66 -5

Branden Grace 32-34 — 66 -5

Kevin Na 31-35 — 66 -5

Seamus Power 35-31 — 66 -5

Ryan Blaum 33-33 — 66 -5

Eric Axley 32-34 — 66 -5

Robert Garrigus 33-33 — 66 -5

Tom Lovelady 33-33 — 66 -5

T.J. Vogel 33-33 — 66 -5

Nicholas Lindheim 33-33 — 66 -5

Brandt Snedeker 32-35 — 67 -4

Sangmoon Bae 34-33 — 67 -4

Billy Hurley III 31-36 — 67 -4

Talor Gooch 32-35 — 67 -4

Tim Herron 33-34 — 67 -4

Kelly Kraft 33-34 — 67 -4

Zac Blair 35-32 — 67 -4

Johnson Wagner 31-36 — 67 -4

Dominic Bozzelli 32-35 — 67 -4

C.T. Pan 33-34 — 67 -4

Adam Scott 32-35 — 67 -4

Brian Gay 34-33 — 67 -4

Graeme McDowell 33-34 — 67 -4

Bill Haas 32-35 — 67 -4

Troy Merritt 33-34 — 67 -4

Matt Jones 34-33 — 67 -4

Patrick Rodgers 34-33 — 67 -4

Cameron Percy 33-34 — 67 -4

Kevin Tway 32-35 — 67 -4

Nate Lashley 32-35 — 67 -4

Joel Dahmen 34-33 — 67 -4

Vaughn Taylor 35-33 — 68 -3

James Hahn 35-33 — 68 -3

Billy Horschel 34-34 — 68 -3

Ryan Palmer 34-34 — 68 -3

Ben Crane 35-33 — 68 -3

Andrew Putnam 34-34 — 68 -3

Maverick McNealy 32-36 — 68 -3

Sung Kang 33-35 — 68 -3

Anirban Lahiri 35-33 — 68 -3

Mark Wilson 32-36 — 68 -3

Carl Pettersson 34-34 — 68 -3

Shawn Stefani 33-35 — 68 -3

J.T. Poston 34-34 — 68 -3

J.B. Holmes 35-34 — 69 -2

Cameron Beckman 35-34 — 69 -2

Charles Howell III 34-35 — 69 -2

Robert Streb 34-35 — 69 -2

Geoff Ogilvy 33-36 — 69 -2

Joaquin Niemann 35-34 — 69 -2

Corey Conners 33-36 — 69 -2

Zecheng Dou 36-33 — 69 -2

Harris English 34-35 — 69 -2

Brendon de Jonge 32-37 — 69 -2

Nick Taylor 33-36 — 69 -2

Martin Piller 34-35 — 69 -2

Padraig Harrington 33-36 — 69 -2

Fabian Gomez 35-34 — 69 -2

Jordan Spieth 35-34 — 69 -2

Russell Knox 35-34 — 69 -2

Peter Malnati 34-35 — 69 -2

Brian Davis 35-34 — 69 -2

J.J. Henry 34-35 — 69 -2

Matt Atkins 31-38 — 69 -2

Bronson Burgoon 36-33 — 69 -2

Xinjun Zhang 34-35 — 69 -2

Alex Cejka 35-35 — 70 -1

Steve Marino 34-36 — 70 -1

Steve Wheatcroft 33-37 — 70 -1

Ken Duke 34-36 — 70 -1

Beau Hossler 36-34 — 70 -1

Hudson Swafford 34-36 — 70 -1

Grayson Murray 34-36 — 70 -1

George McNeill 36-34 — 70 -1

Martin Flores 34-36 — 70 -1

Richy Werenski 35-35 — 70 -1

Tommy Gainey 35-35 — 70 -1

Derek Fathauer 34-36 — 70 -1

Adam Schenk 34-36 — 70 -1

Sam Ryder 34-36 — 70 -1

Ben Silverman 33-37 — 70 -1

Rick Lamb 34-36 — 70 -1

Robert Allenby 34-36 — 70 -1

Hunter Mahan 36-34 — 70 -1

Rod Pampling 35-35 — 70 -1

Scott Piercy 34-36 — 70 -1

Charlie Beljan 35-35 — 70 -1

John Huh 36-34 — 70 -1

John Rollins 36-34 — 70 -1

Conrad Shindler 33-37 — 70 -1

Roberto Diaz 32-38 — 70 -1

Martin Laird 36-35 — 71 E

David Hearn 35-36 — 71 E

David Lingmerth 35-36 — 71 E

Satoshi Kodaira 35-36 — 71 E

Cody Gribble 36-35 — 71 E

Stuart Appleby 33-38 — 71 E

Kris Blanks 35-36 — 71 E

Andrew Yun 35-36 — 71 E

Noah Goodwin 35-36 — 71 E

Michael Thompson 34-37 — 71 E

Parker McLachlin 34-37 — 71 E

Ernie Els 35-36 — 71 E

Aaron Baddeley 35-36 — 71 E

Brian Stuard 36-35 — 71 E

Brett Stegmaier 36-35 — 71 E

Denny McCarthy 38-33 — 71 E

Hideki Matsuyama 37-35 — 72 +1

Matt Kuchar 35-37 — 72 +1

Sergio Garcia 37-35 — 72 +1

Chad Campbell 33-39 — 72 +1

Angel Cabrera 36-36 — 72 +1

John Senden 34-38 — 72 +1

Will Zalatoris 37-35 — 72 +1

Tom Whitney 33-39 — 72 +1

David Berganio, Jr. 35-37 — 72 +1

Michael Kim 35-37 — 72 +1

Matt Every 37-35 — 72 +1

John Merrick 36-36 — 72 +1

Blayne Barber 35-37 — 72 +1

Omar Uresti 35-37 — 72 +1

Lanto Griffin 41-31 — 72 +1

Stephan Jaeger 38-34 — 72 +1

Jonathan Randolph 36-36 — 72 +1

Oliver Goss 37-35 — 72 +1

Cameron Tringale 37-36 — 73 +2

Dicky Pride 32-41 — 73 +2

Troy Matteson 38-35 — 73 +2

Steven Ihm 36-37 — 73 +2

Rob Oppenheim 37-36 — 73 +2

Ricky Barnes 40-33 — 73 +2

Ben Martin 36-37 — 73 +2

Daniel Chopra 35-39 — 74 +3

Kyle Thompson 37-37 — 74 +3

Steven Bowditch 35-40 — 75 +4

Brendon Todd 36-39 — 75 +4

Tyrone Van Aswegen 39-37 — 76 +5

Daniel Summerhays 41-35 — 76 +5

Ryan Baca 35-41 — 76 +5

Brian Norman 39-37 — 76 +5

Smylie Kaufman 39-38 — 77 +6

D.J. Trahan 41-37 — 78 +7

Greg Chalmers 42-36 — 78 +7

David Duval 38-42 — 80 +9

LPGA Tour

Kingsmill Championship

First Round

Jaye Marie Green 34-31 — 65 -6

In Gee Chun 31-34 — 65 -6

Jessica Korda 33-32 — 65 -6

Azahara Munoz 32-33 — 65 -6

Annie Park 34-31 — 65 -6

Nasa Hataoka 33-33 — 66 -5

Ariya Jutanugarn 31-35 — 66 -5

Cydney Clanton 33-34 — 67 -4

Sandra Gal 35-32 — 67 -4

Megan Khang 34-33 — 67 -4

Angel Yin 35-32 — 67 -4

Austin Ernst 34-33 — 67 -4

Mina Harigae 33-34 — 67 -4

Minjee Lee 33-34 — 67 -4

Yu Liu 34-33 — 67 -4

Catriona Matthew 32-35 — 67 -4

Katelyn Dambaugh 34-34 — 68 -3

Jackie Stoelting 34-34 — 68 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 33-35 — 68 -3

Stacy Lewis 34-34 — 68 -3

Ryann O’Toole 34-34 — 68 -3

Karrie Webb 34-34 — 68 -3

Maria Hernandez 35-33 — 68 -3

Caroline Inglis 34-34 — 68 -3

Pernilla Lindberg 35-33 — 68 -3

Emma Talley 33-35 — 68 -3

Caroline Masson 35-33 — 68 -3

Eun-Hee Ji 34-34 — 68 -3

Leticia Ras-Anderica 35-34 — 69 -2

Mariajo Uribe 34-35 — 69 -2

Dani Holmqvist 33-36 — 69 -2

Lindy Duncan 35-34 — 69 -2

Danielle Kang 35-34 — 69 -2

Nelly Korda 37-32 — 69 -2

Yani Tseng 33-36 — 69 -2

Brittany Lang 36-33 — 69 -2

Brittany Marchand 36-33 — 69 -2

Robynn Ree 35-34 — 69 -2

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 33-36 — 69 -2

Hyo Joo Kim 35-34 — 69 -2

Morgan Pressel 34-35 — 69 -2

Su Oh 34-35 — 69 -2

Beatriz Recari 35-34 — 69 -2

Anne-Catherine Tanguay 38-31 — 69 -2

So Yeon Ryu 35-34 — 69 -2

Ayako Uehara 35-34 — 69 -2

Mel Reid 35-34 — 69 -2

Cindy LaCrosse 35-35 — 70 -1

Amelia Lewis 36-34 — 70 -1

Mariah Stackhouse 34-36 — 70 -1

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 37-33 — 70 -1

Marina Alex 37-33 — 70 -1

Brooke M. Henderson 36-34 — 70 -1

Anna Nordqvist 36-34 — 70 -1

Lexi Thompson 36-34 — 70 -1

Giulia Molinaro 35-35 — 70 -1

Haeji Kang 37-33 — 70 -1

Daniela Darquea 33-37 — 70 -1

Gaby Lopez 36-34 — 70 -1

Kris Tamulis 36-34 — 70 -1

Amy Olson 34-36 — 70 -1

Michelle Wie 35-35 — 70 -1

Brittany Altomare 35-35 — 70 -1

In-Kyung Kim 36-34 — 70 -1

Laetitia Beck 37-33 — 70 -1

Candie Kung 35-35 — 70 -1

Madelene Sagstrom 35-35 — 70 -1

Sandra Changkija 36-34 — 70 -1

Christina Kim 35-35 — 70 -1

Katie Burnett 38-32 — 70 -1

Lauren Coughlin 37-34 — 71 E

Brittany Lincicome 33-38 — 71 E

Cristie Kerr 35-36 — 71 E

Laura Davies 38-33 — 71 E

Jane Park 35-36 — 71 E

Joanna Klatten 35-36 — 71 E

Olafia Kristinsdottir 34-37 — 71 E

Lee Lopez 37-34 — 71 E

Thidapa Suwannapura 34-37 — 71 E

Peiyun Chien 37-34 — 71 E

Allison Emrey 36-35 — 71 E

Julieta Granada 37-34 — 71 E

Cheyenne Woods 36-35 — 71 E

Georgia Hall 35-36 — 71 E

Chella Choi 36-35 — 71 E

Wei-Ling Hsu 35-36 — 71 E

Luna Sobron 35-36 — 71 E

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 35-36 — 71 E

Klara Spilkova 36-35 — 71 E

P.K. Kongkraphan 37-34 — 71 E

AJ Newell 36-36 — 72 +1

Emily Pedersen 36-36 — 72 +1

Mo Martin 36-36 — 72 +1

Dori Carter 36-36 — 72 +1

Paula Reto 37-35 — 72 +1

Gemma Dryburgh 35-37 — 72 +1

Lizette Salas 37-35 — 72 +1

Jacqui Concolino 37-35 — 72 +1

Brianna Do 34-38 — 72 +1

Perrine Delacour 36-36 — 72 +1

Lee-Anne Pace 36-36 — 72 +1

Nicole Broch Larsen 37-36 — 73 +2

Erynne Lee 34-39 — 73 +2

Ally McDonald 38-35 — 73 +2

Celine Herbin 36-37 — 73 +2

Celine Boutier 39-34 — 73 +2

Lauren Kim 35-38 — 73 +2

Sarah Jane Smith 37-36 — 73 +2

Xiyu Lin 36-37 — 73 +2

Sydnee Michaels 34-39 — 73 +2

Hannah Green 33-40 — 73 +2

Mi Hyang Lee 38-35 — 73 +2

Angela Stanford 37-36 — 73 +2

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 38-35 — 73 +2

Alena Sharp 36-37 — 73 +2

Karine Icher 37-36 — 73 +2

Katelyn Sepmoree 37-37 — 74 +3

Rebecca Artis 34-40 — 74 +3

Bronte Law 38-36 — 74 +3

Samantha Troyanovich 37-37 — 74 +3

Camilla Lennarth 36-38 — 74 +3

Maria Torres 38-36 — 74 +3

Tiffany Chan 35-39 — 74 +3

Tiffany Joh 39-35 — 74 +3

Emily Tubert 36-38 — 74 +3

Katherine Kirk 37-37 — 74 +3

Jessy Tang 36-38 — 74 +3

Ashleigh Buhai 37-38 — 75 +4

Mi Jung Hur 38-37 — 75 +4

Benyapa Niphatsophon 38-37 — 75 +4

Jing Yan 38-37 — 75 +4

Natalie Gulbis 38-37 — 75 +4

Juli Inkster 36-39 — 75 +4

Martina Edberg 38-37 — 75 +4

Kelly Shon 38-37 — 75 +4

Sun Young Yoo 38-37 — 75 +4

Daniela Iacobelli 37-39 — 76 +5

Wichanee Meechai 39-37 — 76 +5

Kassidy Teare 38-38 — 76 +5

Maddie McCrary 39-37 — 76 +5

Kim Kaufman 37-40 — 77 +6

Dorsey Addicks 38-39 — 77 +6

Vicky Hurst 40-37 — 77 +6

Elsa Diaz 42-38 — 80 +9

Champions Tour

Regions Tradition

First Round

Miguel Angel Jimenez 30-34 — 64 -8

Gene Sauers 32-34 — 66 -6

Wes Short, Jr. 34-32 — 66 -6

Jerry Kelly 32-34 — 66 -6

Joe Durant 35-31 — 66 -6

Scott Parel 31-36 — 67 -5

Jerry Pate 34-33 — 67 -5

Steve Stricker 34-33 — 67 -5

Scott McCarron 34-33 — 67 -5

Rocco Mediate 34-34 — 68 -4

Tom Byrum 34-34 — 68 -4

Jeff Maggert 31-37 — 68 -4

Stephen Ames 34-34 — 68 -4

Tom Lehman 35-33 — 68 -4

Kenny Perry 34-34 — 68 -4

Fran Quinn 33-35 — 68 -4

Tommy Tolles 35-33 — 68 -4

Esteban Toledo 35-34 — 69 -3

Tim Petrovic 36-33 — 69 -3

Todd Hamilton 37-32 — 69 -3

Brian Henninger 35-34 — 69 -3

Bart Bryant 35-34 — 69 -3

Bob Gilder 33-36 — 69 -3

Billy Andrade 35-34 — 69 -3

Doug Garwood 35-34 — 69 -3

Kevin Sutherland 34-35 — 69 -3

Lee Janzen 34-36 — 70 -2

Scott Dunlap 36-34 — 70 -2

Joey Sindelar 34-36 — 70 -2

Bob Estes 35-35 — 70 -2

Duffy Waldorf 34-36 — 70 -2

Vijay Singh 36-34 — 70 -2

Bernhard Langer 35-35 — 70 -2

Glen Day 37-34 — 71 -1

Olin Browne 36-35 — 71 -1

Larry Mize 35-36 — 71 -1

Carlos Franco 35-36 — 71 -1

Scott Hoch 36-35 — 71 -1

Tom Pernice Jr. 35-36 — 71 -1

Jerry Smith 34-37 — 71 -1

Colin Montgomerie 34-37 — 71 -1

Paul Goydos 35-36 — 71 -1

John Daly 35-36 — 71 -1

Brandt Jobe 37-34 — 71 -1

Larry Nelson 36-35 — 71 -1

Jay Don Blake 34-38 — 72 E

John Huston 38-34 — 72 E

Scott Verplank 35-37 — 72 E

Jeff Sluman 35-37 — 72 E

Paul Broadhurst 38-34 — 72 E

Fred Funk 37-35 — 72 E

Mark O’Meara 36-36 — 72 E

Loren Roberts 38-35 — 73 +1

Corey Pavin 36-37 — 73 +1

Dan Forsman 37-36 — 73 +1

Tommy Armour III 37-36 — 73 +1

Mark Brooks 37-36 — 73 +1

Mike Goodes 36-37 — 73 +1

Marco Dawson 38-35 — 73 +1

David Toms 35-38 — 73 +1

David McKenzie 36-37 — 73 +1

Ian Woosnam 37-37 — 74 +2

Jesper Parnevik 36-38 — 74 +2

Jay Haas 38-36 — 74 +2

Steve Flesch 37-38 — 75 +3

Steve Lowery 38-37 — 75 +3

Steve Pate 36-39 — 75 +3

Willie Wood 39-36 — 75 +3

Russ Cochran 36-39 — 75 +3

David Frost 41-35 — 76 +4

Rod Spittle 40-36 — 76 +4

Len Mattiace 39-37 — 76 +4

Sandy Lyle 39-37 — 76 +4

Scott Simpson 38-39 — 77 +5

Jose Maria Olazabal 42-35 — 77 +5

Gary Hallberg 38-40 — 78 +6

Tom Kite 41-38 — 79 +7

Mark Calcavecchia WD

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Caleb Joseph to Norfolk (IL). Recalled C Andrew Susac from Norfolk.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Jake Marisnick to Fresno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C Bruce Maxwell on the restricted list. Recalled C Josh Phegley from Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Christian Bergman to Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Cook from Tacoma.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled LHP Max Fried from Gwinnett (IL). Sent SS Dansby Swanson to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF David Bote to Iowa (PCL). Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Brett Graves to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent RHP Victor Arano to Lehigh Valley for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Carson Kelly on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Selected the contract of C Steven Baron from Memphis (PCL). Transferred RHP Adam Wainwright to the 60-day DL.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released C Adam Martin.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF Isaac Ballou.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed INF JC Rodriguez.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Mark McCoy.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of RHP Dalton Geekie to the Chicago Cubs.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released RHP Lucas Williams.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Darrell Thompson.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Named Mike Budenholzer coach.

Football

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Nick Stevens.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Josh Jackson and LB Oren Burks.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived C Alex Officer. Signed G Cameron Hunt.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Shaquem Griffin, CB Tre Flowers, LB Dadi Nicolas and WR Keenan Reynolds. Waived DE Marcell Frazier and DE Noble Nwachukwu.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Calimed OL John Theus off waivers from the New Orleans Saints. Waived DL Antwaun Woods.

Hockey

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Oscar Fantenberg to a one-year contract extension.

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Placed F Cali Farquharson on the 45-day DL. Signed F Mallory Eubanks.

College

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE — Added Liberty to the conference beginning with the 2018-19 academic year.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jeff Barber athletic director.

DAVIS & ELKINS — Named J.D. Lamm director of golf and men’s and women’s golf coach, effective Aug. 1.

POST (CONN.) — Named Stephanie Demake women’s soccer coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Announced graduate QB Gardner Minshew is transferring from East Carolina.

WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH — Promoted assistant men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis to interim head coach.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Track

Ottawa-Glandorf & Fostoria in Division II district at Defiance

Prep Baseball

Elmwood at Lake (NBC), 4:45

Prep Softball

Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

Fostoria at Otsego (NBC), 4:45

Saturday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Elmwood at Otsego (NBC), 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Elmwood at Otsego (NBC), 2

Prep Track

Tiffin Calvert, Carey, Hopewell-Loudon, New Riegel & Mohawk in Division III district at Bucyrus

Lakota & Old Fort in Division III district at Sandusky Perkins

Ada, Arcadia, Arlington, Bluffton, Cory-Rawson, Elmwood, Hardin Northern, Kalida, Leipsic (boys), Liberty-Benton, McComb, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Riverdale, Van Buren & Vanlue at Division III district at Findlay

LOCAL & AREA

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for a junior varsity boys basketball coach, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming 2018 season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.

Comments

comments