Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP SOFTBALL
District Semifinals
Division I
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
Perrysburg 5, Bowling Green 0
Toledo Whitmer 3, Oregon Clay 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Perrysburg 9, Toledo Whitmer 0
AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK
Anthony Wayne 2, Toledo Notre Dame 1
Springfield 11, Findlay 1
DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Springfield vs. (4) Anthony Wayne, Friday, 5
Division II
AT EDISON
Mansfield Madison 5, Tiffin Columbian 2
Bellevue 5, Ontario 1
DISTRICT FINAL: Mansfield Madison 8, Bellevue 4
AT UNIVERSITY OF NW OHIO
Napoleon 7, Bryan 1
Defiance 10, Wapakoneta 0
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Napoleon vs. (2) Defiance, Saturday, 1
AT GENOA
Oak Harbor 10, Port Clinton 0
Clyde 1, Wauseon 0, 8 innings
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Oak Harbor vs. (2) Clyde, Saturday, noon
Division III
AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK
Eastwood 7, Evergreen 0
Otsego 9, Elmwood 6
DISTRICT FINAL: Eastwood 2, Otsego 0
AT LIMA BATH
Fairview 11, Paulding 5
Patrick Henry 3, Liberty-Benton 0
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Fairview vs. (2) Patrick Henry, Friday, 5
AT LEXINGTON
Galion 6, Clear Fork 5
Ashland Crestview 4, Colonel Crawford 0
DISTRICT FINAL: Galion 4, Ashland Crestview 1
Division IV
AT MARATHON DIAMONDS
Carey 7, New Riegel 0
North Baltimore 2, McComb 1
DISTRICT FINAL: North Baltimore 9, Carey 2
AT ELIDA
Columbus Grove 8, Lincolnview 1
Ada 4, Wayne Trace 2
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Columbus Grove vs. (2) Ada, Friday, 5
AT SHELBY
Mohawk 10, Monroeville 3
Lucas 4, Seneca East 1
DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Mohawk vs. (2) Lucas, Friday, 5
AT OAK HARBOR
Old Fort 13, Sandusky St. Mary’s 3
Gibsonburg 14, Northwood 2
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Old Fort vs. (3) Gibsonburg, Friday, 5
AT WAPAKONETA
Minster 4, New Bremen 3, 8 innings
Parkway 13, Fort Recovery 0
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Minster vs. (2) Parkway, Friday, 5
AT BRYAN
Tinora 4, Antwerp 2
Ayersville 7, Hilltop 3
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Tinora vs. (3) Ayersville, Friday, 5
PREP BASEBALL
Wednesday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK
Anthony Wayne 4, Springfield 3
Perrysburg 6, Toledo Central Catholic 2
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Anthony Wayne vs. (3) Perrysburg, Friday, 5
AT TOLEDO MERCY FIELD
Toledo St. Francis 7, Oregon Clay 0
Toledo St. John’s 3, Sylvania Southview 2
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (2) Toledo St. John’s, Friday, 5
Division IV
AT MARATHON DIAMONDS
Carey 3, Riverdale 2
North Baltimore 2, McComb 0, 8 innings
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Carey vs. (2) North Baltimore, Friday, 5
AT DEFIANCE
Lima Central Catholic 4, Ottoville 0
Kalida 1, Patrick Henry 0
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Lima Central Catholic vs. (2) Kalida, Friday, 5
AT BRYAN
Hicksville 10, Hilltop 0
Wayne Trace 8, Antwerp 0
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Hicksville vs. (2) Wayne Trace, Friday, 5
AT GALION
Plymouth 5, Seneca East 0
South Central 6, Mohawk 1
DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Plymouth vs. (2) South Central, Friday, 5
AT COLDWATER
Minster 5, St. Henry 1
Convoy Crestview 3, Lincolnview 2
DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Minster vs. (5) Convoy Crestview, Friday, 5
AT CLYDE
Ottawa Hills 4, Hopewell-Loudon 0
Norwalk St. Paul 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 1
DISTRICT FINAL: (2) Ottawa Hills vs. (1) Norwalk St. Paul, Friday, 5
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division II
AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
Ontario 7, Tiffin Columbian 0
Clear Fork 4, Bellevue 1
DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Ontario vs. (7) Clear Fork, Saturday, 1
AT PATRICK HENRY
Wapakoneta 12, Bryan 5
Maumee 8, Bowling Green 5
DISTRICT FINAL: (9) Maumee vs. (1) Wapakoneta, Saturday, 1
Division III
AT ELIDA
Coldwater 10, Van Buren 2
Fort Recovery 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Coldwater vs. (2) Fort Recovery, Saturday, 1
AT SHELBY
Wynford 6, Galion 5
Edison 5, Oak Harbor 0
DISTRICT FINAL: (10) Wynford vs. (2) Edison, Saturday, 1
AT DEFIANCE
Eastwood 1, Swanton 0
Archbold 3, Genoa 2
DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Archbold vs. (2) Eastwood, Saturday, 1
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 12 .700 —
Boston 30 14 .682 —
Toronto 22 22 .500 8
Tampa Bay 19 22 .463 9½
Baltimore 13 30 .302 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 21 .500 —
Minnesota 18 21 .462 1½
Detroit 19 23 .452 2
Kansas City 13 30 .302 8½
Chicago 11 29 .275 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 17 .622 —
Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2
Seattle 24 18 .571 2½
Oakland 22 22 .500 5½
Texas 17 28 .378 11
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 3, 5½ innings, susp.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, ppd.
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 6, Detroit 0
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 5
Toronto 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3
Texas 5, Seattle 1
Boston 6, Oakland 4
Houston 2, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Results
Oakland 10, Toronto 5
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Texas 2
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Anderson 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-3), 7:07
Baltimore (Cobb 0-5) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-1), 7:10
Cleveland (Clevinger 3-0) at Houston (Morton 5-0), 8:10
Milwaukee (Suter 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10
Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-3), 8:10
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Kansas City (Junis 4-3), 8:15
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 10:07
Detroit (Fulmer 1-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-3), 10:10
Saturday’s Games
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07
Cleveland at Houston, 4:10
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:15
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07
Detroit at Seattle, 9:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 26 16 .619 —
Philadelphia 25 16 .610 ½
Washington 24 18 .571 2
New York 20 19 .513 4½
Miami 16 27 .372 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 26 17 .605 —
Milwaukee 26 18 .591 ½
St. Louis 23 18 .561 2
Chicago 22 18 .550 2½
Cincinnati 15 29 .341 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 25 18 .581 —
Colorado 23 20 .535 2
San Francisco 22 22 .500 3½
Los Angeles 17 26 .395 8
San Diego 17 28 .378 9
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 3, 5½ innings, susp.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, ppd.
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago White Sox 2
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 5
Toronto 12, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 8, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 6, San Francisco 3
Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado at San Francisco, late
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 7:05
San Diego (Ross 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-3), 7:05
Arizona (Godley 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-0), 7:10
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-5), 7:10
Miami (Straily 1-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 4-1), 7:35
Milwaukee (Suter 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:15
Colorado (Freeland 3-4) at San Francisco (Holland 2-4), 10:15
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10, 1st game
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10, 2nd game
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10
Major League Leaders
American League
BATTING–Betts, Boston, .353; Martinez, Boston, .344; Simmons, Los Angeles, .342; Machado, Baltimore, .342; Brantley, Cleveland, .338; Lowrie, Oakland, .325; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .322; Castellanos, Detroit, .316; Gordon, Seattle, .315; Lindor, Cleveland, .314.
RUNS–Betts, Boston, 44; Lindor, Cleveland, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Springer, Houston, 33; Gardner, New York, 32; Semien, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.
RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Martinez, Boston, 36; Judge, New York, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; 3 tied at 30.
HITS–Altuve, Houston, 56; Lindor, Cleveland, 55; Lowrie, Oakland, 55; Machado, Baltimore, 55; Martinez, Boston, 55; Segura, Seattle, 54; Betts, Boston, 53; Gordon, Seattle, 53; Simmons, Los Angeles, 52; Semien, Oakland, 51.
DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Escobar, Minnesota, 16; Bregman, Houston, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Andujar, New York, 13; Ramirez, Cleveland, 13; Segura, Seattle, 13; Soler, Kansas City, 13; 5 tied at 12.
TRIPLES–Sanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 14 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 13; Machado, Baltimore, 13; Ramirez, Cleveland, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Martinez, Boston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; 3 tied at 11.
STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Segura, Seattle, 11; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Betts, Boston, 8; RDavis, Cleveland, 8; Pillar, Toronto, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; 2 tied at 7.
PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Severino, New York, 6-1; 9 tied at 5.
ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.05; Cole, Houston, 1.75; Morton, Houston, 2.03; Severino, New York, 2.14; Sale, Boston, 2.29; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.34; Manaea, Oakland, 2.35; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.59; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.70; Colon, Texas, 2.82.
STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 93; Sale, Boston, 87; Verlander, Houston, 84; Paxton, Seattle, 71; Severino, New York, 70; Bauer, Cleveland, 67; Happ, Toronto, 66; Morton, Houston, 62; Kluber, Cleveland, 61; McCullers, Houston, 58.
National League
BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .357; Markakis, Atlanta, .333; Gennett, Cincinnati, .327; Freeman, Atlanta, .325; Cabrera, New York, .320; Kemp, Los Angeles, .318; Arenado, Colorado, .317; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .316; Pham, St. Louis, .312; Posey, San Francisco, .310.
RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 40; Blackmon, Colorado, 31; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 30; Pham, St. Louis, 30; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 29; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 28.
RBI–Baez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Freeman, Atlanta, 32; Story, Colorado, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Suarez, Cincinnati, 30; Franco, Philadelphia, 29; 2 tied at 28.
HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 56; Albies, Atlanta, 52; Gennett, Cincinnati, 52; Freeman, Atlanta, 51; Herrera, Philadelphia, 51; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 49; Cabrera, New York, 48; Castro, Miami, 48; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 48; Peraza, Cincinnati, 47.
DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 15; Hosmer, San Diego, 14; Kendrick, Washington, 14; Cabrera, New York, 13; Contreras, Chicago, 13; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 13; Longoria, San Francisco, 13; 5 tied at 12.
TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; Contreras, Chicago, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; Story, Colorado, 3; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Harper, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Shaw, Milwaukee, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 10; 2 tied at 9.
STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 10; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 9; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; 4 tied at 7.
PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Williams, Pittsburgh, 5-2; 13 tied at 4.
ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.69; deGrom, New York, 1.83; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.99; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.36; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.51; Corbin, Arizona, 2.53; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.59; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.63; Lester, Chicago, 2.66.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 91; Corbin, Arizona, 75; Strasburg, Washington, 68; Syndergaard, New York, 61; Gray, Colorado, 59; Greinke, Arizona, 58; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 57; Smith, Miami, 57; deGrom, New York, 56; Gonzalez, Washington, 55.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Sunday’s Result
Boston 108, Cleveland 83
Monday’s RESULT
Golden State 119, Houston 106
Tuesday’s Result
Boston 107, Cleveland 94, Boston leads series 2-0
Wednesday’s result
Houston 127, Golden State 105, series tied 1-1
Saturday’s GAME
Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s GAME
Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Monday’s GAME
Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s GAME
Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAMe
x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday’s GAME
Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 25
x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 26
x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 27
x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 28
x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.
x-if necessary
WNBA
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 10
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 1
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Friday’s result
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2
Saturday’s RESULT
Winnipeg 4, Vegas 2
Sunday’s RESULT
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 2
Monday’s RESULT
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 1
Tuesday’s RESULT
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2
Wednesday’s RESULT
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2, Vegas leads series 2-1
Thursday’s RESULT
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 2, series tied 2-2
Friday’s GAME
Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s GAME
Vegas at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Monday’S GAME
x-Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
x-Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s GAME
x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 24
x-Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 8 2 1 25 25 13
Columbus 6 3 3 21 17 10
New York City FC 6 2 3 21 21 16
Orlando City 6 3 1 19 20 16
New York 6 3 0 18 23 11
New England 5 3 2 17 18 14
Chicago 3 5 2 11 13 17
Philadelphia 3 5 2 11 8 14
Montreal 3 8 0 9 14 26
Toronto FC 2 6 1 7 12 18
D.C. United 1 5 2 5 10 16
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12
Los Angeles FC 6 2 2 20 22 16
FC Dallas 4 1 4 16 14 9
Vancouver 4 5 3 15 14 22
Portland 4 3 2 14 14 14
Real Salt Lake 4 5 1 13 13 21
Minnesota United 4 7 0 12 13 21
Houston 3 3 3 12 20 15
LA Galaxy 3 6 1 10 14 19
San Jose 2 5 3 9 17 19
Colorado 2 5 2 8 11 13
Seattle 2 5 2 8 7 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s RESULT
San Jose 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Friday’s GAME
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 8
Saturday’s GAMES
Colorado at New York City FC, 1
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 4
Columbus at New England, 7:30
Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30
D.C. United at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’s GAMES
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 2
Houston at Chicago, 4
New York at Atlanta United FC, 7
Monday’s GAMES
LA Galaxy at Montreal, 3
Friday, May 25
FC Dallas at Toronto FC, 8
New York City FC at Houston, 8:55
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11
Saturday, May 26
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5
New England at Vancouver, 5:30
Philadelphia at New York, 7
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30
Montreal at Minnesota United, 8
Portland at Colorado, 9
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10
Sunday, May 27
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Byron Nelson
First Round
Marc Leishman 32-29 — 61 -10
J.J. Spaun 30-34 — 64 -7
Jimmy Walker 31-33 — 64 -7
Sam Saunders 32-33 — 65 -6
Aaron Wise 33-32 — 65 -6
Keith Mitchell 32-33 — 65 -6
Abraham Ancer 34-31 — 65 -6
Jonathan Byrd 32-33 — 65 -6
Ethan Tracy 31-34 — 65 -6
Peter Uihlein 31-34 — 65 -6
Tyler Duncan 31-34 — 65 -6
Rory Sabbatini 34-32 — 66 -5
Ryan Armour 33-33 — 66 -5
Branden Grace 32-34 — 66 -5
Kevin Na 31-35 — 66 -5
Seamus Power 35-31 — 66 -5
Ryan Blaum 33-33 — 66 -5
Eric Axley 32-34 — 66 -5
Robert Garrigus 33-33 — 66 -5
Tom Lovelady 33-33 — 66 -5
T.J. Vogel 33-33 — 66 -5
Nicholas Lindheim 33-33 — 66 -5
Brandt Snedeker 32-35 — 67 -4
Sangmoon Bae 34-33 — 67 -4
Billy Hurley III 31-36 — 67 -4
Talor Gooch 32-35 — 67 -4
Tim Herron 33-34 — 67 -4
Kelly Kraft 33-34 — 67 -4
Zac Blair 35-32 — 67 -4
Johnson Wagner 31-36 — 67 -4
Dominic Bozzelli 32-35 — 67 -4
C.T. Pan 33-34 — 67 -4
Adam Scott 32-35 — 67 -4
Brian Gay 34-33 — 67 -4
Graeme McDowell 33-34 — 67 -4
Bill Haas 32-35 — 67 -4
Troy Merritt 33-34 — 67 -4
Matt Jones 34-33 — 67 -4
Patrick Rodgers 34-33 — 67 -4
Cameron Percy 33-34 — 67 -4
Kevin Tway 32-35 — 67 -4
Nate Lashley 32-35 — 67 -4
Joel Dahmen 34-33 — 67 -4
Vaughn Taylor 35-33 — 68 -3
James Hahn 35-33 — 68 -3
Billy Horschel 34-34 — 68 -3
Ryan Palmer 34-34 — 68 -3
Ben Crane 35-33 — 68 -3
Andrew Putnam 34-34 — 68 -3
Maverick McNealy 32-36 — 68 -3
Sung Kang 33-35 — 68 -3
Anirban Lahiri 35-33 — 68 -3
Mark Wilson 32-36 — 68 -3
Carl Pettersson 34-34 — 68 -3
Shawn Stefani 33-35 — 68 -3
J.T. Poston 34-34 — 68 -3
J.B. Holmes 35-34 — 69 -2
Cameron Beckman 35-34 — 69 -2
Charles Howell III 34-35 — 69 -2
Robert Streb 34-35 — 69 -2
Geoff Ogilvy 33-36 — 69 -2
Joaquin Niemann 35-34 — 69 -2
Corey Conners 33-36 — 69 -2
Zecheng Dou 36-33 — 69 -2
Harris English 34-35 — 69 -2
Brendon de Jonge 32-37 — 69 -2
Nick Taylor 33-36 — 69 -2
Martin Piller 34-35 — 69 -2
Padraig Harrington 33-36 — 69 -2
Fabian Gomez 35-34 — 69 -2
Jordan Spieth 35-34 — 69 -2
Russell Knox 35-34 — 69 -2
Peter Malnati 34-35 — 69 -2
Brian Davis 35-34 — 69 -2
J.J. Henry 34-35 — 69 -2
Matt Atkins 31-38 — 69 -2
Bronson Burgoon 36-33 — 69 -2
Xinjun Zhang 34-35 — 69 -2
Alex Cejka 35-35 — 70 -1
Steve Marino 34-36 — 70 -1
Steve Wheatcroft 33-37 — 70 -1
Ken Duke 34-36 — 70 -1
Beau Hossler 36-34 — 70 -1
Hudson Swafford 34-36 — 70 -1
Grayson Murray 34-36 — 70 -1
George McNeill 36-34 — 70 -1
Martin Flores 34-36 — 70 -1
Richy Werenski 35-35 — 70 -1
Tommy Gainey 35-35 — 70 -1
Derek Fathauer 34-36 — 70 -1
Adam Schenk 34-36 — 70 -1
Sam Ryder 34-36 — 70 -1
Ben Silverman 33-37 — 70 -1
Rick Lamb 34-36 — 70 -1
Robert Allenby 34-36 — 70 -1
Hunter Mahan 36-34 — 70 -1
Rod Pampling 35-35 — 70 -1
Scott Piercy 34-36 — 70 -1
Charlie Beljan 35-35 — 70 -1
John Huh 36-34 — 70 -1
John Rollins 36-34 — 70 -1
Conrad Shindler 33-37 — 70 -1
Roberto Diaz 32-38 — 70 -1
Martin Laird 36-35 — 71 E
David Hearn 35-36 — 71 E
David Lingmerth 35-36 — 71 E
Satoshi Kodaira 35-36 — 71 E
Cody Gribble 36-35 — 71 E
Stuart Appleby 33-38 — 71 E
Kris Blanks 35-36 — 71 E
Andrew Yun 35-36 — 71 E
Noah Goodwin 35-36 — 71 E
Michael Thompson 34-37 — 71 E
Parker McLachlin 34-37 — 71 E
Ernie Els 35-36 — 71 E
Aaron Baddeley 35-36 — 71 E
Brian Stuard 36-35 — 71 E
Brett Stegmaier 36-35 — 71 E
Denny McCarthy 38-33 — 71 E
Hideki Matsuyama 37-35 — 72 +1
Matt Kuchar 35-37 — 72 +1
Sergio Garcia 37-35 — 72 +1
Chad Campbell 33-39 — 72 +1
Angel Cabrera 36-36 — 72 +1
John Senden 34-38 — 72 +1
Will Zalatoris 37-35 — 72 +1
Tom Whitney 33-39 — 72 +1
David Berganio, Jr. 35-37 — 72 +1
Michael Kim 35-37 — 72 +1
Matt Every 37-35 — 72 +1
John Merrick 36-36 — 72 +1
Blayne Barber 35-37 — 72 +1
Omar Uresti 35-37 — 72 +1
Lanto Griffin 41-31 — 72 +1
Stephan Jaeger 38-34 — 72 +1
Jonathan Randolph 36-36 — 72 +1
Oliver Goss 37-35 — 72 +1
Cameron Tringale 37-36 — 73 +2
Dicky Pride 32-41 — 73 +2
Troy Matteson 38-35 — 73 +2
Steven Ihm 36-37 — 73 +2
Rob Oppenheim 37-36 — 73 +2
Ricky Barnes 40-33 — 73 +2
Ben Martin 36-37 — 73 +2
Daniel Chopra 35-39 — 74 +3
Kyle Thompson 37-37 — 74 +3
Steven Bowditch 35-40 — 75 +4
Brendon Todd 36-39 — 75 +4
Tyrone Van Aswegen 39-37 — 76 +5
Daniel Summerhays 41-35 — 76 +5
Ryan Baca 35-41 — 76 +5
Brian Norman 39-37 — 76 +5
Smylie Kaufman 39-38 — 77 +6
D.J. Trahan 41-37 — 78 +7
Greg Chalmers 42-36 — 78 +7
David Duval 38-42 — 80 +9
LPGA Tour
Kingsmill Championship
First Round
Jaye Marie Green 34-31 — 65 -6
In Gee Chun 31-34 — 65 -6
Jessica Korda 33-32 — 65 -6
Azahara Munoz 32-33 — 65 -6
Annie Park 34-31 — 65 -6
Nasa Hataoka 33-33 — 66 -5
Ariya Jutanugarn 31-35 — 66 -5
Cydney Clanton 33-34 — 67 -4
Sandra Gal 35-32 — 67 -4
Megan Khang 34-33 — 67 -4
Angel Yin 35-32 — 67 -4
Austin Ernst 34-33 — 67 -4
Mina Harigae 33-34 — 67 -4
Minjee Lee 33-34 — 67 -4
Yu Liu 34-33 — 67 -4
Catriona Matthew 32-35 — 67 -4
Katelyn Dambaugh 34-34 — 68 -3
Jackie Stoelting 34-34 — 68 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn 33-35 — 68 -3
Stacy Lewis 34-34 — 68 -3
Ryann O’Toole 34-34 — 68 -3
Karrie Webb 34-34 — 68 -3
Maria Hernandez 35-33 — 68 -3
Caroline Inglis 34-34 — 68 -3
Pernilla Lindberg 35-33 — 68 -3
Emma Talley 33-35 — 68 -3
Caroline Masson 35-33 — 68 -3
Eun-Hee Ji 34-34 — 68 -3
Leticia Ras-Anderica 35-34 — 69 -2
Mariajo Uribe 34-35 — 69 -2
Dani Holmqvist 33-36 — 69 -2
Lindy Duncan 35-34 — 69 -2
Danielle Kang 35-34 — 69 -2
Nelly Korda 37-32 — 69 -2
Yani Tseng 33-36 — 69 -2
Brittany Lang 36-33 — 69 -2
Brittany Marchand 36-33 — 69 -2
Robynn Ree 35-34 — 69 -2
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 33-36 — 69 -2
Hyo Joo Kim 35-34 — 69 -2
Morgan Pressel 34-35 — 69 -2
Su Oh 34-35 — 69 -2
Beatriz Recari 35-34 — 69 -2
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 38-31 — 69 -2
So Yeon Ryu 35-34 — 69 -2
Ayako Uehara 35-34 — 69 -2
Mel Reid 35-34 — 69 -2
Cindy LaCrosse 35-35 — 70 -1
Amelia Lewis 36-34 — 70 -1
Mariah Stackhouse 34-36 — 70 -1
Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 37-33 — 70 -1
Marina Alex 37-33 — 70 -1
Brooke M. Henderson 36-34 — 70 -1
Anna Nordqvist 36-34 — 70 -1
Lexi Thompson 36-34 — 70 -1
Giulia Molinaro 35-35 — 70 -1
Haeji Kang 37-33 — 70 -1
Daniela Darquea 33-37 — 70 -1
Gaby Lopez 36-34 — 70 -1
Kris Tamulis 36-34 — 70 -1
Amy Olson 34-36 — 70 -1
Michelle Wie 35-35 — 70 -1
Brittany Altomare 35-35 — 70 -1
In-Kyung Kim 36-34 — 70 -1
Laetitia Beck 37-33 — 70 -1
Candie Kung 35-35 — 70 -1
Madelene Sagstrom 35-35 — 70 -1
Sandra Changkija 36-34 — 70 -1
Christina Kim 35-35 — 70 -1
Katie Burnett 38-32 — 70 -1
Lauren Coughlin 37-34 — 71 E
Brittany Lincicome 33-38 — 71 E
Cristie Kerr 35-36 — 71 E
Laura Davies 38-33 — 71 E
Jane Park 35-36 — 71 E
Joanna Klatten 35-36 — 71 E
Olafia Kristinsdottir 34-37 — 71 E
Lee Lopez 37-34 — 71 E
Thidapa Suwannapura 34-37 — 71 E
Peiyun Chien 37-34 — 71 E
Allison Emrey 36-35 — 71 E
Julieta Granada 37-34 — 71 E
Cheyenne Woods 36-35 — 71 E
Georgia Hall 35-36 — 71 E
Chella Choi 36-35 — 71 E
Wei-Ling Hsu 35-36 — 71 E
Luna Sobron 35-36 — 71 E
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 35-36 — 71 E
Klara Spilkova 36-35 — 71 E
P.K. Kongkraphan 37-34 — 71 E
AJ Newell 36-36 — 72 +1
Emily Pedersen 36-36 — 72 +1
Mo Martin 36-36 — 72 +1
Dori Carter 36-36 — 72 +1
Paula Reto 37-35 — 72 +1
Gemma Dryburgh 35-37 — 72 +1
Lizette Salas 37-35 — 72 +1
Jacqui Concolino 37-35 — 72 +1
Brianna Do 34-38 — 72 +1
Perrine Delacour 36-36 — 72 +1
Lee-Anne Pace 36-36 — 72 +1
Nicole Broch Larsen 37-36 — 73 +2
Erynne Lee 34-39 — 73 +2
Ally McDonald 38-35 — 73 +2
Celine Herbin 36-37 — 73 +2
Celine Boutier 39-34 — 73 +2
Lauren Kim 35-38 — 73 +2
Sarah Jane Smith 37-36 — 73 +2
Xiyu Lin 36-37 — 73 +2
Sydnee Michaels 34-39 — 73 +2
Hannah Green 33-40 — 73 +2
Mi Hyang Lee 38-35 — 73 +2
Angela Stanford 37-36 — 73 +2
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 38-35 — 73 +2
Alena Sharp 36-37 — 73 +2
Karine Icher 37-36 — 73 +2
Katelyn Sepmoree 37-37 — 74 +3
Rebecca Artis 34-40 — 74 +3
Bronte Law 38-36 — 74 +3
Samantha Troyanovich 37-37 — 74 +3
Camilla Lennarth 36-38 — 74 +3
Maria Torres 38-36 — 74 +3
Tiffany Chan 35-39 — 74 +3
Tiffany Joh 39-35 — 74 +3
Emily Tubert 36-38 — 74 +3
Katherine Kirk 37-37 — 74 +3
Jessy Tang 36-38 — 74 +3
Ashleigh Buhai 37-38 — 75 +4
Mi Jung Hur 38-37 — 75 +4
Benyapa Niphatsophon 38-37 — 75 +4
Jing Yan 38-37 — 75 +4
Natalie Gulbis 38-37 — 75 +4
Juli Inkster 36-39 — 75 +4
Martina Edberg 38-37 — 75 +4
Kelly Shon 38-37 — 75 +4
Sun Young Yoo 38-37 — 75 +4
Daniela Iacobelli 37-39 — 76 +5
Wichanee Meechai 39-37 — 76 +5
Kassidy Teare 38-38 — 76 +5
Maddie McCrary 39-37 — 76 +5
Kim Kaufman 37-40 — 77 +6
Dorsey Addicks 38-39 — 77 +6
Vicky Hurst 40-37 — 77 +6
Elsa Diaz 42-38 — 80 +9
Champions Tour
Regions Tradition
First Round
Miguel Angel Jimenez 30-34 — 64 -8
Gene Sauers 32-34 — 66 -6
Wes Short, Jr. 34-32 — 66 -6
Jerry Kelly 32-34 — 66 -6
Joe Durant 35-31 — 66 -6
Scott Parel 31-36 — 67 -5
Jerry Pate 34-33 — 67 -5
Steve Stricker 34-33 — 67 -5
Scott McCarron 34-33 — 67 -5
Rocco Mediate 34-34 — 68 -4
Tom Byrum 34-34 — 68 -4
Jeff Maggert 31-37 — 68 -4
Stephen Ames 34-34 — 68 -4
Tom Lehman 35-33 — 68 -4
Kenny Perry 34-34 — 68 -4
Fran Quinn 33-35 — 68 -4
Tommy Tolles 35-33 — 68 -4
Esteban Toledo 35-34 — 69 -3
Tim Petrovic 36-33 — 69 -3
Todd Hamilton 37-32 — 69 -3
Brian Henninger 35-34 — 69 -3
Bart Bryant 35-34 — 69 -3
Bob Gilder 33-36 — 69 -3
Billy Andrade 35-34 — 69 -3
Doug Garwood 35-34 — 69 -3
Kevin Sutherland 34-35 — 69 -3
Lee Janzen 34-36 — 70 -2
Scott Dunlap 36-34 — 70 -2
Joey Sindelar 34-36 — 70 -2
Bob Estes 35-35 — 70 -2
Duffy Waldorf 34-36 — 70 -2
Vijay Singh 36-34 — 70 -2
Bernhard Langer 35-35 — 70 -2
Glen Day 37-34 — 71 -1
Olin Browne 36-35 — 71 -1
Larry Mize 35-36 — 71 -1
Carlos Franco 35-36 — 71 -1
Scott Hoch 36-35 — 71 -1
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-36 — 71 -1
Jerry Smith 34-37 — 71 -1
Colin Montgomerie 34-37 — 71 -1
Paul Goydos 35-36 — 71 -1
John Daly 35-36 — 71 -1
Brandt Jobe 37-34 — 71 -1
Larry Nelson 36-35 — 71 -1
Jay Don Blake 34-38 — 72 E
John Huston 38-34 — 72 E
Scott Verplank 35-37 — 72 E
Jeff Sluman 35-37 — 72 E
Paul Broadhurst 38-34 — 72 E
Fred Funk 37-35 — 72 E
Mark O’Meara 36-36 — 72 E
Loren Roberts 38-35 — 73 +1
Corey Pavin 36-37 — 73 +1
Dan Forsman 37-36 — 73 +1
Tommy Armour III 37-36 — 73 +1
Mark Brooks 37-36 — 73 +1
Mike Goodes 36-37 — 73 +1
Marco Dawson 38-35 — 73 +1
David Toms 35-38 — 73 +1
David McKenzie 36-37 — 73 +1
Ian Woosnam 37-37 — 74 +2
Jesper Parnevik 36-38 — 74 +2
Jay Haas 38-36 — 74 +2
Steve Flesch 37-38 — 75 +3
Steve Lowery 38-37 — 75 +3
Steve Pate 36-39 — 75 +3
Willie Wood 39-36 — 75 +3
Russ Cochran 36-39 — 75 +3
David Frost 41-35 — 76 +4
Rod Spittle 40-36 — 76 +4
Len Mattiace 39-37 — 76 +4
Sandy Lyle 39-37 — 76 +4
Scott Simpson 38-39 — 77 +5
Jose Maria Olazabal 42-35 — 77 +5
Gary Hallberg 38-40 — 78 +6
Tom Kite 41-38 — 79 +7
Mark Calcavecchia WD
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned C Caleb Joseph to Norfolk (IL). Recalled C Andrew Susac from Norfolk.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Jake Marisnick to Fresno (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C Bruce Maxwell on the restricted list. Recalled C Josh Phegley from Nashville (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Christian Bergman to Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Cook from Tacoma.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled LHP Max Fried from Gwinnett (IL). Sent SS Dansby Swanson to Rome (SAL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF David Bote to Iowa (PCL). Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Brett Graves to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent RHP Victor Arano to Lehigh Valley for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Carson Kelly on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Selected the contract of C Steven Baron from Memphis (PCL). Transferred RHP Adam Wainwright to the 60-day DL.
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released C Adam Martin.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF Isaac Ballou.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed INF JC Rodriguez.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Mark McCoy.
Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Sold the contract of RHP Dalton Geekie to the Chicago Cubs.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released RHP Lucas Williams.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Darrell Thompson.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Named Mike Budenholzer coach.
Football
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Nick Stevens.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Josh Jackson and LB Oren Burks.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived C Alex Officer. Signed G Cameron Hunt.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Shaquem Griffin, CB Tre Flowers, LB Dadi Nicolas and WR Keenan Reynolds. Waived DE Marcell Frazier and DE Noble Nwachukwu.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Calimed OL John Theus off waivers from the New Orleans Saints. Waived DL Antwaun Woods.
Hockey
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Oscar Fantenberg to a one-year contract extension.
Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Placed F Cali Farquharson on the 45-day DL. Signed F Mallory Eubanks.
College
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE — Added Liberty to the conference beginning with the 2018-19 academic year.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jeff Barber athletic director.
DAVIS & ELKINS — Named J.D. Lamm director of golf and men’s and women’s golf coach, effective Aug. 1.
POST (CONN.) — Named Stephanie Demake women’s soccer coach.
WASHINGTON STATE — Announced graduate QB Gardner Minshew is transferring from East Carolina.
WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH — Promoted assistant men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis to interim head coach.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Track
Ottawa-Glandorf & Fostoria in Division II district at Defiance
Prep Baseball
Elmwood at Lake (NBC), 4:45
Prep Softball
Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45
Fostoria at Otsego (NBC), 4:45
Saturday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Elmwood at Otsego (NBC), 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Elmwood at Otsego (NBC), 2
Prep Track
Tiffin Calvert, Carey, Hopewell-Loudon, New Riegel & Mohawk in Division III district at Bucyrus
Lakota & Old Fort in Division III district at Sandusky Perkins
Ada, Arcadia, Arlington, Bluffton, Cory-Rawson, Elmwood, Hardin Northern, Kalida, Leipsic (boys), Liberty-Benton, McComb, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Riverdale, Van Buren & Vanlue at Division III district at Findlay
LOCAL & AREA
Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches
UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for a junior varsity boys basketball coach, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.
BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament
McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.
Cheerleader Advisors Opening
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.
Elmwood Seeks Middle School Coaches
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a volleyball coach and a cross country coach for the upcoming 2018 season. Interested parties should contact Ty Traxler, Athletic Director, at traxt@elmwoodschools.org.