Prep softball: Calvert splits a pair with Wynford

Posted On Sun. May 13th, 2018
TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert had a pair of big innings in Game 1, but was outlasted in Saturday’s nightcap as the Senecas split with Wynford in a 7-6 win and 12-9 loss in nonleague softball action.

Shelby Hemminger carried Calvert (6-11) with six hits on the day including a four-hit, three RBI effort in the second game. Sydney Johnson (2-1B) also drove in three runs in the second game, while Maria Goshe singled with three RBIs in the opener. Bria Coleman had three combined hits including a pair of triples.

Jenna Coffman led the Royals (9-12) with six hits and four RBIs, including two singles, doubles and triples. Morgan Beaschler had four singles.

First Game

Wynford 100 320 0 — 6 6 1

Tiffin Calvert 000 403 x — 7 6 3

WP — Park. LP — Messmer. top hitters: (Wyn) Coffman 2-2B, 3B, RBI; Beaschler 2-1B; Rex 2 RBI. (TC) Hemminger 2-1B; Goshe 1B, 3 RBI; Schumacher 3B, 2 RBI; Coleman 3B, RBI.

Second Game

Wynford 014 150 1 — 12 16 1

Tiffin Calvert 203 200 2 — 9 15 1

WP — Messmer. LP — Park. top hitters: (Wyn) Coffman 2-1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Wagner 3-1B, 2 RBI; Alspach 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Hoeng 2-1B, 2 RBI; Beaschler 2-1B. (TC) Hemminger 3-1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Johnson 2-1B, 3 RBI; Coleman 1B, 3B, RBI; Schumacher 1B, 2B.

records: Wynford 9-12; Tiffin Calvert 6-11.

