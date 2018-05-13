Monday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

(1) Perrysburg vs. (9) Bowling Green, Monday, 5

(5) Toledo Whitmer vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(2) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (4) Anthony Wayne, Tuesday, 5

(3) Springfield vs. (8) Findlay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division II

AT EDISON

(1) Mansfield Madison vs. (4) Tiffin Columbian, Wednesday, 4

(2) Bellevue vs. (3) Ontario, Wednesday, 6

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT UNIVERSITY OF NW OHIO

(1) Napoleon vs. (4) Bryan, Thursday, 5

(2) Defiance vs. (3) Wapakoneta, Thursday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT OAK HARBOR

(1) Oak Harbor vs. (6) Port Clinton, Wednesday, 4:30

(2) Clyde vs. (3) Wauseon, Wednesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(1) Eastwood vs. (4) Evergreen, Monday, 5

(2) Elmwood vs. (3) Otsego, Monday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT LIMA BATH

(1) Fairview vs. (4) Paulding, Tuesday, 5

(2) Patrick Henry vs. (3) Liberty-Benton, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT LEXINGTON

(1) Clear Fork vs. (4) Galion, Tuesday, 4:30

(2) Ashland Crestview vs. (3) Colonel Crawford, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

(1) Carey vs. (4) New Riegel, Tuesday, 4:30

(6) McComb vs. (3) North Baltimore, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT ELIDA

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (4) Lincolnview, Tuesday, 4:30

(2) Ada vs. (3) Wayne Trace, Tuesday 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

(1) Monroeville vs. (4) Mohawk, Tuesday, 4:30

(2) Lucas vs. (3) Seneca East, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

(1) Old Fort vs. (2) Sandusky St. Mary’s, Tuesday, 4:30

(3) Gibsonburg vs. (4) Northwood, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

(1) Minster vs. (3) New Bremen, Tuesday, 5

(2) Parkway vs. (5) Fort Recovery, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BRYAN

(1) Tinora vs. (4) Antwerp, Wednesday, 5

(3) Ayersville vs. (2) Hilltop, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP BASEBALL

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Springfield, 4:30

(2) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (3) Perrysburg, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT TOLEDO MERCY FIELD

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (5) Oregon Clay, 4:15

(2) Toledo St. John’s vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

(1) Carey vs. (3) Riverdale, 2

(4) McComb vs. (2) North Baltimore, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) Lima Central Catholic vs. (4) Ottoville, 4:30

(2) Kalida vs. (8) Patrick Henry, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BRYAN

(1) Hicksville vs. (4) Hilltop, 5

(2) Wayne Trace vs. (3) Antwerp, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT GALION

(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Plymouth, 2

(2) South Central vs. (3) Mohawk, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

(1) St. Henry vs. (4) Minster, 5

(2) Lincolnview vs. (5) Convoy Crestview, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

(2) Ottawa Hills (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 2

(1) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (4) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(9) Tiffin Columbian vs. (4) Ontario, 2

(2) Bellevue vs. (7) Clear Fork, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT PATRICK HENRY

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (3) Bryan, 2

(9) Maumee vs. (4) Bowling Green, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division III

AT ELIDA

(1) Coldwater vs. (4) Van Buren, 2

(2) Fort Recovery vs. (3) Ottawa-Glandorf, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT SHELBY

(1 Galion vs. (10) Wynford, 2

(2) Edison vs. (3) Oak Harbor, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT DEFIANCE

(2) Eastwood vs. (6) Swanton, 2

(1) Archbold vs. (3) Genoa, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 28 12 .700 —

New York 28 12 .700 —

Toronto 21 20 .512 7½

Tampa Bay 16 22 .421 11

Baltimore 13 28 .317 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 20 19 .513 —

Minnesota 17 19 .472 1½

Detroit 17 22 .436 3

Kansas City 13 27 .325 7½

Chicago 10 27 .270 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 16 .619 —

Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1

Seattle 22 17 .564 2½

Oakland 19 21 .475 6

Texas 16 26 .381 10

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3, 1st game

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2

Detroit 4, Seattle 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Houston 6, Texas 1

Seattle 9, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3, 12 innings

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 17, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Oakland 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 11, Kansas City 2

Houston 6, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 7:05

Cleveland (Carrasco 5-1) at Detroit (Fiers 3-2), 7:10

Oakland (Manaea 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 5-0), 7:10

Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10

Houston (McCullers 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 10:07

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10

Oakland at Boston, 7:10

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Texas at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 24 15 .615 —

Philadelphia 23 16 .590 1

Washington 23 18 .561 2

New York 19 18 .514 4

Miami 14 26 .350 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 17 .585 —

St. Louis 22 16 .579 ½

Pittsburgh 23 17 .575 ½

Chicago 21 16 .568 1

Cincinnati 14 27 .341 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 24 15 .615 —

Colorado 22 19 .537 3

San Francisco 20 21 .488 5

Los Angeles 16 24 .400 8½

San Diego 16 26 .381 9½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Washington 2, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 5

Atlanta 10, Miami 5

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 2, St. Louis 1, 13 innings

Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Washington at Arizona, late

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-2), 2:20

Milwaukee (Guerra 2-3) at Arizona (Corbin 4-0), 9:40

Colorado (Anderson 2-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 10:10

Cincinnati (Romano 2-3) at San Francisco (Stratton 3-3), 10:15

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Diego, 3:40

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:35

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 11, Royals 2

Kansas City Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay lf 5 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 1 3 1

Soler rf 4 1 0 0 Brntley dh 5 2 1 3

Mstakas 3b 2 0 1 0 Jose.Rm 3b 3 2 2 3

Cthbert ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 3 0 1 0

S.Perez dh 4 1 2 1 Guyer rf 5 1 1 0

Duda 1b 4 0 1 0 Gomes c 5 3 4 3

Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 1 E.Gnzal 2b 4 0 1 0

A.Grdon cf 4 0 2 0 G.Allen cf 5 1 2 1

A.Escbr ss 2 0 0 0 R.Davis lf 4 1 0 0

Goins ph-ss 2 0 0 0

Butera c 3 0 1 0

Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 38 11 15 11

Kansas City 000″002″000 — “2

Cleveland 051″300″20x — 11

E–Jose.Ramirez (1), Gomes (4). DP–Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–Kansas City 8, Cleveland 10. 2B–S.Perez (4), Lindor (14), Jose.Ramirez (11), Gomes (5). HR–Brantley (5), Jose.Ramirez (12), Gomes (5). SB–Jose.Ramirez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Duffy (L,1-5) 3 1/3 8 9 9 5 2

Flynn 3 7 2 2 1 2

Smith 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Cleveland

Kluber (W,6-2) 7 8 2 0 0 4

Drake 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Miller 2/3 0 0 0 1 2

HBP–by Duffy (Lindor). WP–Duffy, Kluber. Umpires–Home, Cory Blaser. First, Stu Scheuwater. Second, Eric Cooper. Third, Gary Cederstrom. T–2:54. A–22,105 (35,225).

Tigers 5, Mariners 4

Seattle Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Grdon cf 4 0 2 1 Mahtook lf 4 0 2 2

Segura ss 5 0 2 2 Kozma 3b 4 0 0 1

Cano 2b 1 0 0 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 0 0

An.Rmne pr-2b 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0

N.Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 0 1 0

Seager 3b 5 1 1 1 J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0

Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 Goodrum rf 4 2 3 1

Healy 1b 4 2 2 0 J.Iglss ss 3 1 1 1

Zunino c 4 0 2 0 D.Mchdo 2b 3 1 2 0

Heredia lf 3 0 0 0

Gamel ph-lf 0 1 0 0

Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 34 5 10 5

Seattle 010″100″020 — 4

Detroit 002″010″101 — 5

E–J.Jimenez (1). DP–Detroit 1. LOB–Seattle 11, Detroit 6. 2B–Mahtook (2). HR–Seager (7), Goodrum (2). SB–Segura 2 (7), D.Machado (1). S–D.Gordon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Paxton 6 6 3 3 0 4

Bradford 1 1 1 1 0 0

Vincent 1 0 0 0 0 0

Nicasio (L,1-2) 0 3 1 1 0 0

Detroit

Hardy 4 1/3 8 2 2 1 3

Saupold 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 0

Farmer H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0

Jimenez BS,2 1 2 2 0 0 1

Greene (W,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP–by Hardy (Cano), by Bradford (Iglesias), by Jimenez (Gamel). Umpires–Home, Paul Nauert. First, Kerwin Danley. Second, Scott Barry. Third, Carlos Torres. T–2:57. A–24,718 (41,297).

Reds 5, Dodgers 3

Cincinnati Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Peraza ss 5 0 1 0 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0

Blndino 2b 4 2 2 1 K.Frmer ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Votto 1b 3 1 1 2 Pderson cf 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 1 2 2 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0

Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 1 2 1

Schbler rf 5 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 4 1 1 0

T.Cruz c 5 0 1 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0

L.Cstll p 4 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 3 0 0 1

Brice p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 2 0 0 0

Garrett p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan ph-3b-cf 1 0 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 1 1 1

Hmilton cf 3 1 2 0 R.Hill p 1 0 0 0

Vnditte p 0 0 0 0

Lcastro ph 1 0 0 0

Hudson p 0 0 0 0

A.Brnes ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 32 3 5 3

Cincinnati 002″102″000 — 5

Los Angeles 001″000″200 — 3

E–Bellinger (1), C.Taylor (3), Peraza (4), Suarez (3). DP–Cincinnati 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Cincinnati 11, Los Angeles 2. 2B–T.Cruz (1). HR–Votto (6), Suarez (6), Grandal (6), Puig (1). SB–Votto (1), Hamilton 3 (8). S–Blandino (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo (W,3-4) 6 4 3 2 0 8

Brice H,3 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Garrett H,5 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 4

Iglesias (S,7-8) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles

Hill (L,1-2) 5 2/3 6 3 2 4 4

Venditte 1/3 2 2 2 0 1

Hudson 2 1 0 0 2 1

Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1

L.Castillo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Chris Conroy. Second, Alan Porter. Third, Jeremie Rehak. T–2:55. A–44,787 (56,000).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Tigers 4, Mariners 3

First Game

Seattle Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Grdon cf 4 0 0 1 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0

Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0

Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 2 0

N.Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn dh 3 0 1 0

Haniger rf 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Seager 3b 2 1 0 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 1 2 0

Healy 1b 3 2 1 0 J.Jones cf 4 1 2 0

Zunino c 4 0 1 1 Greiner c 4 1 2 2

An.Rmne pr 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 1 2 2

Heredia lf 1 0 1 0 D.Mchdo 2b 3 0 1 0

Gamel ph-lf 1 0 0 1

Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 32 4 12 4

Seattle 000″010″200 — 3

Detroit 000″103″00x — 4

DP–Seattle 3. LOB–Seattle 7, Detroit 6. 2B–Cano (10), Healy (4), Joh.Hicks (5), J.Jones (8). HR–J.Iglesias (2). CS–J.Jones (1). SF–D.Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Gonzales (L,3-3) 6 10 4 4 2 3

Goeddel 2 2 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Boyd (W,2-3) 6 3 3 3 3 6

Farmer H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0

Jimenez H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1

Greene (S,8-10) 1 1 0 0 2 0

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 7th HBP–by Boyd (Seager). Umpires–Home, Scott Barry. First, Roberto Ortiz. Second, Paul Nauert. Third, Kerwin Danley. T–2:35.

Mariners 9, Tigers 5

Second Game

Seattle Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

D.Grdon cf 3 1 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 1 0

Haniger rf 5 1 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0

Cano 2b 5 2 2 3 Cstllns rf 0 0 0 0

N.Cruz dh 5 1 3 1 V.Reyes ph-rf 4 0 0 0

Seager 3b 5 2 3 2 V.Mrtin dh 5 0 0 0

Healy 1b 5 1 2 3 J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0

Gamel lf 5 0 0 0 Joh.Hck 1b 4 1 3 2

Freitas c 2 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 2 1 0

An.Rmne ss 1 1 0 0 Kozma ss 4 1 2 2

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 1 1

Totals 36 9 12 9 Totals 36 5 9 5

Seattle 100″230″300 — 9

Detroit 020″030″000 — 5

E–D.Machado (4), Gamel (1). DP–Detroit 4. LOB–Seattle 7, Detroit 8. 2B–Seager 2 (11), Healy (5), J.McCann (6), Kozma (1). HR–Cano (4), Healy (7), Joh.Hicks (4). SB–N.Cruz (1), Mahtook (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle

Hernandez (W,5-3) 5 8 5 5 2 7

Pazos H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0

Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 2

Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 1

Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 1

Detroit

Fulmer (L,1-3) 4 1/3 5 6 6 3 5

Saupold 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Carpenter 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Farmer 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Stumpf 1/3 4 3 3 0 1

Coleman 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 1

Reininger 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Hernandez (Castellanos), by Hernandez (Jones), by Carpenter (Gordon), by Coleman (Romine). WP–Hernandez, Stumpf. Umpires–Home, Carlos Torres. First, Paul Nauert. Second, Kerwin Danley. Third, Roberto Ortiz. T–3:35. A–25,506 (41,297).

Indians 6, Royals 2

Kansas City Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay rf 4 2 3 0 Lindor ss 4 4 4 2

Soler dh 4 0 3 1 Brntley lf 4 2 3 2

Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0

S.Perez c 4 0 0 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1

Duda 1b 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1

Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0

A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0

A.Escbr ss 3 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0

A.Almnt cf 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 4 0 0 0

Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 33 6 9 6

Kansas City 101″000″000 — 2

Cleveland 101″002″20x — 6

E–K.McCarthy (1). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Kansas City 4, Cleveland 6. 2B–Jay (4), Soler 2 (12), Lindor 2 (13), Brantley (10). HR–Lindor 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Junis (L,4-3) 5 2/3 6 4 4 2 7

McCarthy 1 3 2 1 1 0

Boyer 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Cleveland

Clevinger (W,3-0) 7 2/3 8 2 2 0 5

Olson 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Allen 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP–Junis 2, Clevinger. Umpires–Home, Gary Cederstrom. First, Cory Blaser. Second, Stu Scheuwater. Third, Eric Cooper. T–2:31. A–24,587 (35,225).

Reds 5, Dodgers 3

Cincinnati Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 4 0 1 1 Utley 2b 4 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph-3b 1 0 1 0

Peraza ss 5 0 1 0 Pderson lf 4 0 2 1

Votto 1b 5 0 2 0 Puig ph 1 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 5 1 3 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 5 1 1 0 M.Kemp rf 5 0 1 0

Schbler cf-rf 4 1 1 3 Bllnger 1b 5 1 1 1

Brnhart c 4 1 1 0 C.Tylor ss 4 1 2 0

Duvall lf 4 1 2 0 Muncy 3b-lf 4 0 2 1

Bailey p 1 0 0 0 K.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0

Blndino ph 1 0 1 1 A.Brnes c-2b 3 1 2 0

D.Hrnnd p 1 0 0 0 Strplng p 2 0 0 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0

J.Hghes p 0 0 0 0 Vnditte p 0 0 0 0

Fields p 0 0 0 0

Grandal ph-c 0 0 0 0

Totals 40 5 13 5 Totals 37 3 12 3

Cincinnati 000″014″000 — 5

Los Angeles 001″110″000 — 3

E–Muncy (1). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 9, Los Angeles 11. 2B–Barnhart (9), Blandino (1), C.Taylor (10), Muncy (3). HR–Schebler (4), Bellinger (5). S–Bailey (3), Stripling (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bailey (W,1-5) 5 10 3 3 2 4

Hernandez H,3 2 1/3 1 0 0 0 3

Peralta 0 1 0 0 1 0

Hughes (S,1-2) 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles

Stripling 5 1/3 6 2 2 0 7

Chargois L,1-1 BS,3 1/3 4 3 3 0 1

Venditte 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1

Fields 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baez 1 2 0 0 0 1

W.Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 8th WP–Bailey. Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak. First, Angel Hernandez. Second, Chris Conroy. Third, Alan Porter. T–3:17. A–49,911 (56,000).

Friday’s Late Boxscore

Reds 6, Dodgers 2

Cincinnati Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker lf 3 1 1 0 Utley 2b 3 0 1 0

Garrett p 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph-3b 1 0 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Pderson cf-lf-cf 4 0 0 0

Peraza ss-rf 5 1 1 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0

Votto 1b 3 2 1 1 M.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 5 2 4 3 Stewart p 0 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 1 Lcastro ph 1 0 0 0

Schbler rf 3 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 3 0 1 0

Blndino rf-ss 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 4 1 1 0

Brnhart c 4 0 2 1 Muncy 3b-lf 4 1 2 2

M.Hrvey p 2 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0

R.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 Maeda p 1 0 0 0

Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Lbrtore p 0 0 0 0

Brice p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes ph 1 0 0 0

Duvall lf 1 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 K.Hrnan lf-cf-2b 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 32 2 5 2

Cincinnati 102″020″001 — 6

Los Angeles 000″010″100 — 2

LOB–Cincinnati 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B–Winker (8), Peraza (9), Barnhart (8), Muncy (2). 3B–Bellinger (3), C.Taylor (3). HR–Gennett (6), Muncy (3). SB–Peraza (6). SF–Suarez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Harvey 4 1 0 0 0 2

Stephens 1 3 1 1 0 2

Brice (W,1-2) 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 4

Garrett H,4 1 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Iglesias (S,6-7) 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles

Maeda (L,2-3) 4 2/3 9 5 5 2 5

Liberatore 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Alexander 1 0 0 0 1 0

Stewart 3 1 1 1 2 2

Stephens pitched to 1 batter in the 6th HBP–by Stewart (Blandino), by Garrett (Bellinger). WP–Maeda. Umpires–Home, Alan Porter. First, Jeremie Rehak. Second, Angel Hernandez. Third, Chris Conroy. T–3:28. A–46,979 (56,000).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .360; Machado, Baltimore, .350; Martinez, Boston, .342; Lowrie, Oakland, .340; Simmons, Los Angeles, .338; Brantley, Cleveland, .336; Gordon, Seattle, .329; Castellanos, Detroit, .326; Soler, Kansas City, .323; Lindor, Cleveland, .321.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 42; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Springer, Houston, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Gardner, New York, 32; Gregorius, New York, 29; Semien, Oakland, 29; Stanton, New York, 28; Upton, Los Angeles, 27.

RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Davis, Oakland, 35; Judge, New York, 35; Martinez, Boston, 33; Gregorius, New York, 31; Upton, Los Angeles, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; 2 tied at 29.

HITS–Machado, Baltimore, 55; Lowrie, Oakland, 54; Lindor, Cleveland, 53; Altuve, Houston, 52; Gordon, Seattle, 51; Martinez, Boston, 51; Betts, Boston, 49; Segura, Seattle, 49; 3 tied at 48.

DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 17; Escobar, Minnesota, 16; Betts, Boston, 15; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; Bregman, Houston, 13; 6 tied at 12.

TRIPLES–YSanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; Smith, Tampa Bay, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Machado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Davidson, Chicago, 11; Davis, Oakland, 11; Judge, New York, 11; 8 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 9; Pillar, Toronto, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Severino, New York, 6-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; 10 tied at 4.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.21; Cole, Houston, 1.43; Morton, Houston, 2.03; Manaea, Oakland, 2.11; Severino, New York, 2.14; Sale, Boston, 2.17; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.34; Lopez, Chicago, 2.44; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.70; Porcello, Boston, 2.79.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 86; Sale, Boston, 78; Verlander, Houston, 77; Paxton, Seattle, 71; Severino, New York, 70; Morton, Houston, 62; Kluber, Cleveland, 61; Bauer, Cleveland, 57; Hamels, Texas, 57; Happ, Toronto, 56.

National League

BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .360; Markakis, Atlanta, .344; Freeman, Atlanta, .331; Gennett, Cincinnati, .329; Cabrera, New York, .329; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .319; Pham, St. Louis, .319; Kemp, Los Angeles, .317; Arenado, Colorado, .313; Posey, San Francisco, .306.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 37; Blackmon, Colorado, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 29; Harper, Washington, 29; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 29; Markakis, Atlanta, 28; Pham, St. Louis, 28; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 28; Baez, Chicago, 27; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 27.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Cespedes, New York, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 54; Herrera, Philadelphia, 50; Freeman, Atlanta, 49; Gennett, Cincinnati, 48; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 48; Cabrera, New York, 47; Albies, Atlanta, 46; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 45; Pirela, San Diego, 45; 3 tied at 44.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Kendrick, Washington, 13; Cabrera, New York, 12; Contreras, Chicago, 12; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Hosmer, San Diego, 12; Longoria, San Francisco, 12; 3 tied at 11.

TRIPLES–Baez, Chicago, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; Contreras, Chicago, 3; KMarte, Arizona, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; Story, Colorado, 3; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; Shaw, Milwaukee, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 17; Turner, Washington, 12; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 10; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 7; Pham, St. Louis, 7; Story, Colorado, 7.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; 12 tied at 4.

ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.69; deGrom, New York, 1.83; Nola, Philadelphia, 1.99; Corbin, Arizona, 2.12; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.22; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.51; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.51; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.59; Lester, Chicago, 2.66.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 91; Strasburg, Washington, 68; Corbin, Arizona, 67; Gray, Colorado, 59; deGrom, New York, 56; Newcomb, Atlanta, 54; Syndergaard, New York, 54; Greinke, Arizona, 53; Ross, San Diego, 53; Smith, Miami, 53.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Sunday’s Result

Boston 108, Cleveland 83, Boston leads series, 1-0

Monday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 21

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, MaY 22

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 25

x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 28

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s result

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, Washington leads series 1-0

Saturday’s RESULT

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 2, Winnipeg leads series 1-0

Sunday’s RESULT

Washington at Tampa Bay, late

Monday’s Game

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Vegas at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 21

x-Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22

x-Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 7 2 1 22 23 12

Columbus 6 3 3 21 17 10

New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14

Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14

New York 6 3 0 18 23 11

New England 5 3 2 17 18 14

Chicago 3 5 2 11 13 17

Philadelphia 3 5 2 11 8 14

Montreal 3 8 0 9 14 26

Toronto FC 2 6 1 7 12 18

D.C. United 1 5 2 5 10 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12

Los Angeles FC 6 2 1 19 20 14

FC Dallas 4 1 4 16 14 9

Vancouver 4 5 2 14 12 20

Real Salt Lake 4 5 1 13 13 21

Minnesota United 4 7 0 12 13 21

Houston 3 3 3 12 20 15

Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14

LA Galaxy 3 6 1 10 14 19

San Jose 2 5 2 8 15 17

Colorado 2 5 2 8 11 13

Seattle 2 4 2 8 7 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Chicago 1, Montreal 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota United 0

Friday’s RESULTS

Houston 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Saturday’s RESULTS

San Jose 3, Minnesota United 1

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2

Columbus 3, Chicago 0

New England 3, Toronto FC 2

New York 2, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 3, D.C. United 2

Sunday, May 13

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

Wednesday’s GAME

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30

Friday’s GAMES

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday’s GAMES

Colorado at New York City FC, 1

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 4

Columbus at New England, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30

D.C. United at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday, May 20

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 2

Houston at Chicago, 4

New York at Atlanta United FC, 7

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

KC Masterpiece 400

Final Results

1. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267 laps, 58 points.

2. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 36.

3. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 47.

4. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 267, 49.

5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 36.

6. (11) Paul Menard, Ford, 267, 31.

7. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 32.

8. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267, 35.

9. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 38.

10. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 37.

11. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 267, 26.

12. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 267, 25.

13. (20) David Ragan, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 31.

15. (33) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 26.

16. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 266, 21.

17. (25) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 266, 20.

18. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 266, 19.

19. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 265, 18.

20. (36) Michael McDowell, Ford, 265, 17.

21. (34) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 264, 16.

22. (37) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 263, 15.

23. (21) Darrell Wallace Jr, Chevy, 262, 14.

24. (27) Corey Lajoie, Chevy, 262, 13.

25. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 260, 12.

26. (28) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 259, 0.

27. (30) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 259, 10.

28. (14) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 258, 9.

29. (29) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 257, 8.

30. (15) Ryan Newman, Chevy, accident, 253, 7.

31. (24) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, accident, 253, 6.

32. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 253, 0.

33. (13) William Byron, Chevy, accident, 252, 4.

34. (10) Chris Buescher, Chevy, accident, 252, 3.

35. (32) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 251, 0.

36. (35) Matt Kenseth, Ford, accident, 250, 1.

37. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 247, 19.

38. (26) Ty Dillon, Chevy, accident, 247, 1.

IndyCar Series

Indianapolis Grand Prix

Final Results

1. (1) Will Power, Chevy, 85, Running

2. (18) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

3. (2) Robert Wickens, Honda, 85, Running

4. (3) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running

5. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running

6. (10) Helio Castroneves, Chevy, 85, Running

7. (4) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running

8. (7) Simon Pagenaud, Chevy, 85, Running

9. (17) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

10. (11) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85, Running

11. (6) Josef Newgarden, Chevy, 85, Running

12. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 85, Running

13. (14) Marco Andretti, Honda, 85, Running

14. (12) Tony Kanaan, Chevy, 85, Running

15. (9) Spencer Pigot, Chevy, 85, Running

16. (16) Max Chilton, Chevy, 85, Running

17. (22) Gabby Chaves, Chevy, 85, Running

18. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running

19. (24) Kyle Kaiser, Chevy, 85, Running

20. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevy, 85, Running

21. (21) Matheus Leist, Chevy, 85, Running

22. (15) Ed Jones, Honda, 84, Running

23. (20) Zach Veach, Honda, 84, Running

24. (5) Jordan King, Chevy, 83, Running

Formula One

Spanish Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 66 laps, 1:35:29.972, 25 points.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 66, +20.593 behind, 18.

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 66, +26.873, 15.

4. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 66, +27.584, 12.

5. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 66, +50.058, 10.

6. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 65, +1 lap, 8.

7. Carlos Sainz, Renault, 65, +1 lap, 6.

8. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 65, +1 lap, 4.

9. Sergio Perez, Force India, 64, +2 laps, 2.

10. Charles Leclerc, Sauber, 64, +2 laps, 1.

11. Lance Stroll, Williams, 64, +2 laps.

12. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 64, +2 laps.

13. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 64, +2 laps.

14. Sergey Sirotkin, Williams, 63, +3 laps.

Not classified

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 45 laps

Esteban Ocon, Force India, 38

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 25

Romain Grosjean, Haas, 0

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 0

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 0

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

The Players Championship

Final Results

Webb Simpson (600), $1,980,000 66-63-68-73–270 -18

Charl Schwartzel (230), $821,333 68-66-73-67–274 -14

Xander Schauffele (230), $821,333 68-68-71-67–274 -14

Jimmy Walker (230), $821,333 69-68-70-67–274 -14

Jason Day (115), $418,000 69-67-71-68–275 -13

Jason Dufner (115), $418,000 72-69-66-68–275 -13

Keegan Bradley (91), $331,375 69-69-72-66–276 -12

Tommy Fleetwood (91), $331,375 69-71-68-68–276 -12

Danny Lee (91), $331,375 68-66-70-72–276 -12

Harold Varner III (91), $331,375 71-67-70-68–276 -12

Chesson Hadley (67), $225,500 66-69-75-67–277 -11

Brooks Koepka (67), $225,500 70-70-74-63–277 -11

Ian Poulter (67), $225,500 70-69-69-69–277 -11

Adam Scott (67), $225,500 69-68-72-68–277 -11

Justin Thomas (67), $225,500 73-70-68-66–277 -11

Tiger Woods (67), $225,500 72-71-65-69–277 -11

Rafa Cabrera Bello (52), $148,867 71-71-67-69–278 -10

Charles Howell III (52), $148,867 68-67-74-69–278 -10

Jamie Lovemark (52), $148,867 76-67-68-67–278 -10

Alex Noren (52), $148,867 66-69-77-66–278 -10

Dustin Johnson (52), $148,867 66-71-69-72–278 -10

Matt Kuchar (52), $148,867 66-71-71-70–278 -10

Scott Brown (39), $92,714 70-71-69-69–279 -9

Ryan Palmer (39), $92,714 74-67-69-69–279 -9

Justin Rose (39), $92,714 68-72-73-66–279 -9

Steve Stricker (39), $92,714 67-69-73-70–279 -9

Patrick Cantlay (39), $92,714 66-68-74-71–279 -9

Henrik Stenson (39), $92,714 68-70-71-70–279 -9

Richy Werenski (39), $92,714 70-71-68-70–279 -9

Byeong Hun An (27), $65,371 71-70-69-70–280 -8

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, $65,371 71-71-71-67–280 -8

Cody Gribble (27), $65,371 68-71-72-69–280 -8

Ryan Moore (27), $65,371 71-70-73-66–280 -8

Chez Reavie (27), $65,371 71-71-69-69–280 -8

Rory Sabbatini (27), $65,371 67-71-71-71–280 -8

Grayson Murray (27), $65,371 72-68-69-71–280 -8

Bryson DeChambeau (20), $50,600 70-67-73-71–281 -7

Emiliano Grillo (20), $50,600 69-71-72-69–281 -7

Billy Horschel (20), $50,600 68-70-73-70–281 -7

Nick Watney (20), $50,600 70-72-72-67–281 -7

Brice Garnett (15), $40,700 69-69-73-71–282 -6

Ted Potter, Jr. (15), $40,700 70-70-72-70–282 -6

Patrick Reed (15), $40,700 72-68-70-72–282 -6

Jordan Spieth (15), $40,700 75-68-65-74–282 -6

Jhonattan Vegas (15), $40,700 67-72-70-73–282 -6

Austin Cook (9), $27,980 72-70-71-70–283 -5

Matthew Fitzpatrick, $27,980 72-70-70-71–283 -5

Branden Grace (9), $27,980 69-71-73-70–283 -5

Beau Hossler (9), $27,980 70-69-73-71–283 -5

Chris Kirk (9), $27,980 70-71-70-72–283 -5

Jason Kokrak (9), $27,980 72-69-71-71–283 -5

Shane Lowry (9), $27,980 75-68-69-71–283 -5

Kevin Na (9), $27,980 69-71-72-71–283 -5

C.T. Pan (9), $27,980 68-70-76-69–283 -5

Chris Stroud (9), $27,980 70-70-72-71–283 -5

Kevin Tway (9), $27,980 70-72-72-69–283 -5

Daniel Berger (6), $24,310 74-68-72-70–284 -4

Tony Finau (6), $24,310 70-72-71-71–284 -4

Adam Hadwin (6), $24,310 72-68-71-73–284 -4

Mackenzie Hughes (6), $24,310 76-67-68-73–284 -4

Martin Laird (6), $24,310 72-71-70-71–284 -4

Bubba Watson (6), $24,310 68-71-73-72–284 -4

Si Woo Kim (5), $23,320 67-72-74-72–285 -3

Marc Leishman (5), $23,320 71-71-67-76–285 -3

Jon Rahm (5), $23,320 68-70-77-70–285 -3

Tyrone Van Aswegen (4), $22,880 74-68-70-74–286 -2

Brandon Harkins (4), $22,440 75-68-73-71–287 -1

J.J. Henry (4), $22,440 72-71-69-75–287 -1

Andrew Landry (4), $22,440 67-75-71-74–287 -1

Sergio Garcia (3), $22,000 68-69-75-76–288 E

Ross Fisher (3), $21,780 70-73-73-73–289 +1

Made Cut; did not finish

Brian Gay (3), $21,340 72-71-74–217 +1

Lucas Glover (3), $21,340 68-71-78–217 +1

Tom Hoge (3), $21,340 70-69-78–217 +1

Zach Johnson (3), $20,790 71-69-78–218 +2

Ollie Schniederjans (3), $20,790 68-71-79–218 +2

Ryan Blaum (3), $20,350 71-72-77–220 +4

Keith Mitchell (3), $20,350 67-75-78–220 +4

Brendan Steele (2), $19,910 72-69-81–222 +6

Nick Taylor (2), $19,910 69-74-79–222 +6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Anthony Santander to Bowie (EL) and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL). Recalled LHP Donnie Hart and OF Joey Rickard from Norfolk. Claimed INF Renato Nunez off waivers from Texas. Transferred INF Tim Beckham to the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned INF Jose Rondon to Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Trevor May to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Ryne Stanek and Andrew Kittredge and LHP Anthony Banda to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Yohander Mendez to Round Rock (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Mann from Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Carlos Ramirez for assignment. Optioned 2B Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Deck McGuire from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHPs Troy Scribner and Jimmie Shergy from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Troy Scribner to Reno. Sent 3B Jake Lamb on a rehab assignment to Visalia (Cal).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed a two-year player development contract extension with Asheville (SAL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of SP Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City. Transferred SS Corey Seager to the 60-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Alec Asher to Colorado Springs (PCL). Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHPs Jorge Lopez and Freddy Peralta from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Buddy Baumann to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jacob deGrom from the 10-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Phil Maton on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Kazuhisa Makita from El Paso (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP John Brebbia to Memphis (PCL). Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 10-day DL.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released OF Nick Sinay and RHP Josh LaRossa. Signed RHP Nick Kennedy and OF Robert DeAngelis.

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Elmwood at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel (SBC), 5

Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at McComb (BVC), 5

North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 5

Prep Softball

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel (SBC), 5

Arlington at Arcadia (BVC), 5

North Baltimore at Van Buren (BVC), 5

LOCAL & AREA

Roethlisberger Softball Game

FINDLAY — Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game are on sale at Findlay High School. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for a junior varsity boys basketball coach, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach

CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach, preferably with experience, for the 2018-19 season. The candidate must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.

Comments

comments