Track and field honor roll

Boys Track

Shot Put

“1. Stover, Tiffin Calvert 48-5

“2. Hill, Arcadia 48-1 1/2

“3. Schlaeppi, Van Buren 45-8

“4. Frohnen, Tiffin Calvert 45-4

Discus

“1. Hill, Arcadia 144-3

“2. Arbaugh, Van Buren 141-4

“3. Volpe, Tiffin Calvert 130-10

“4. Stover, Tiffin Calvert 129-3

High Jump

“1. Salas, Old Fort 6-0

“2. Conn, Tiffin Calvert 5-10

Long Jump

“1. Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert 20-4 1/4

“3. Betts-Baldwin, Van Buren 19-3 3/4

Pole Vault

“1. Reinhard, Elmwood 14-6

“2. Clark, Old Fort 12-6

“3. Sachs, Elmwood 12-0

“3. Clark, Lakota 12-0

100 Meters

“1. Bickelhaupt, Hopewell-Loudon 11.10

“2. Diaz, Fostoria Senior 11.43

“3. Conn, Tiffin Calvert 11.54

“4. Koehler, Van Buren 11.57

“5. Garner, Elmwood 11.68

200 Meters

“1. Bickelhaupt, Hopewell-Loudon 22.90

“2. Conn, Tiffin Calvert 23.77

“3. Koehler, Van Buren 23.82

“4. Jones, Tiffin Calvert 23.85

400 Meters

“1. Childress, Elmwood 52.41

“2. Bair, Van Buren 54.21

800 Meters

“1. Murphy, Elmwood 2:06.00

“2. Schaser, Lakota 2:09.02

“3. Moes, Lakota 2:09.11

“4. D. Smith, Old Fort 2:09.13

1,600 Meters

“1. Halliday, Findlay 4:39.77

“2. Schaser, Lakota 4:46.21

“3. D. Smith, Old Fort 4:49.66

3,200 Meters

“1. Schaser, Lakota 10:25.96

“2. Hohman, New Riegel 10:39.10

110 Meter High Hurdles

“1. Stearns, Elmwood 15.82

“2. Holman, Van Buren 15.88

“3. St. Clair, Hopewell-Loudon 16.58

“4. Hatter, New Riegel 16.61

“5. Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert 17.34

“6. Wasserman, Old Fort 17.40

300 Meter Inter. Hurdles

“1. Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert 43.35

“2. Tienarend, Elmwood 44.01

“3. St. Clair, Hopewell-Loudon 44.25

400 Meter Relay

“1. Van Buren 45.35

“2. Elmwood 45.46

“3. Hopewell-Loudon 46.50

“4. Tiffin Calvert 46.59

800 Meter Relay

“1. Hopewell-Loudon 1:35.23

“2. Elmwood 1:35.24

“3. Van Buren 1:35.93

“4. Tiffin Calvert 1:38.76

1,600 Meter Relay

“1. Elmwood 3:33.10

“2. Van Buren 3:38.44

3,200 Meter Relay

“1. Lakota 8:57.36

“2. Old Fort 8:58.01

“3. Hopewell-Loudon 9:02.41

Girls Track

Shot Put

“1. Peters, Arcadia 35-10 1/2

“2. Watkins, Arcadia 34-5 3/4

Discus

“1. Watkins, Arcadia 129-10

“2. Peters, Arcadia 116-6

“3. Miller, Old Fort 113-10

“4. Yaple, Arcadia 113-4

High Jump

“1. Miller, Lakota 4-10

Long Jump

“1. Taylor, Fostoria Senior 15-6

“2. Hohman, New Riegel 15-4

“3. Meyer, Tiffin Calvert 15-4

Pole Vault

“1. C. Hoover, Hopewell-Loudon 9-0

“2. Greene, Hopewell-Loudon 8-6

“3. Leiter, Hopewell-Loudon 8-0

“3. Keck, Van Buren 8-0

100 Meters

“1. Smith, Vanlue 13.05

“2. Golden, Arcadia 13.11

“3. Palos, Lakota 13.12

“4. Taylor, Fostoria Senior 13.21

“5. O’Neal, Fostoria Senior 13.22

“6. Mathna, Old Fort 13.22

200 Meters

“1. Smith, Vanlue 26.33

“2. Golden, Arcadia 26.80

“3. Mathna, Old Fort 27.38

“4. Palos, Lakota 27.48

“5. O’Neal, Fostoria Senior 27.59

400 Meters

“1. Smith, Vanlue 1:00.65

“2. Mathna, Old Fort 1:01.32

“3. Clouse, New Riegel 1:04.23

“4. Roerdink, Hopewell-Loudon 1:04.37

800 Meters

“1. Pace, Hopewell-Loudon 2:33.68

1,600 Meters

“1. Harris, Tiffin Calvert 5:40.90

“2. Conine, Arcadia 5:44.95

3,200 Meters

“1. Hunt, Van Buren 12:46.06

“2. Harris, Tiffin Calvert 12:50.65

“3. Pisarsky, Van Buren 13:02.72

“4. Cozette, Lakota 13:12.04

100 Meter Interm. Hurdles

“1. Watson, Lakota 15.52

“2. Clouse, Old Fort 16.04

“3. Mowrey, Van Buren 17.27

“4. Shank, Lakota 17.50

300 Meter Low Hurdles

“1. C. Hoover, Hopewell-Loudon 47.74

“2. Clouse, Old Fort 47.87

“3. Watson, Lakota 48.35

“4. Shank, Lakota 50.78

“5. Burtis, Tiffin Calvert 51.92

400 Meter Relay

“1. Van Buren 52.48

“2. Fostoria Senior 54.54

800 Meter Relay

“1. Fostoria Senior 1:52.22

“2. Van Buren 1:54.33

“3. Hopewell-Loudon 1:55.24

1,600 Meter Relay

“1. Hopewell-Loudon 4:24.14

“2. Van Buren 4:24.81

3,200 Meter Relay

“1. Hopewell-Loudon 10:26.99

“2. Van Buren 10:44.10

“3. Lakota 10:48.30

“4. Tiffin Calvert 10:53.36

