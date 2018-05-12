Track and field honor roll
Boys Track
Shot Put
“1. Stover, Tiffin Calvert 48-5
“2. Hill, Arcadia 48-1 1/2
“3. Schlaeppi, Van Buren 45-8
“4. Frohnen, Tiffin Calvert 45-4
Discus
“1. Hill, Arcadia 144-3
“2. Arbaugh, Van Buren 141-4
“3. Volpe, Tiffin Calvert 130-10
“4. Stover, Tiffin Calvert 129-3
High Jump
“1. Salas, Old Fort 6-0
“2. Conn, Tiffin Calvert 5-10
Long Jump
“1. Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert 20-4 1/4
“3. Betts-Baldwin, Van Buren 19-3 3/4
Pole Vault
“1. Reinhard, Elmwood 14-6
“2. Clark, Old Fort 12-6
“3. Sachs, Elmwood 12-0
“3. Clark, Lakota 12-0
100 Meters
“1. Bickelhaupt, Hopewell-Loudon 11.10
“2. Diaz, Fostoria Senior 11.43
“3. Conn, Tiffin Calvert 11.54
“4. Koehler, Van Buren 11.57
“5. Garner, Elmwood 11.68
200 Meters
“1. Bickelhaupt, Hopewell-Loudon 22.90
“2. Conn, Tiffin Calvert 23.77
“3. Koehler, Van Buren 23.82
“4. Jones, Tiffin Calvert 23.85
400 Meters
“1. Childress, Elmwood 52.41
“2. Bair, Van Buren 54.21
800 Meters
“1. Murphy, Elmwood 2:06.00
“2. Schaser, Lakota 2:09.02
“3. Moes, Lakota 2:09.11
“4. D. Smith, Old Fort 2:09.13
1,600 Meters
“1. Halliday, Findlay 4:39.77
“2. Schaser, Lakota 4:46.21
“3. D. Smith, Old Fort 4:49.66
3,200 Meters
“1. Schaser, Lakota 10:25.96
“2. Hohman, New Riegel 10:39.10
110 Meter High Hurdles
“1. Stearns, Elmwood 15.82
“2. Holman, Van Buren 15.88
“3. St. Clair, Hopewell-Loudon 16.58
“4. Hatter, New Riegel 16.61
“5. Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert 17.34
“6. Wasserman, Old Fort 17.40
300 Meter Inter. Hurdles
“1. Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert 43.35
“2. Tienarend, Elmwood 44.01
“3. St. Clair, Hopewell-Loudon 44.25
400 Meter Relay
“1. Van Buren 45.35
“2. Elmwood 45.46
“3. Hopewell-Loudon 46.50
“4. Tiffin Calvert 46.59
800 Meter Relay
“1. Hopewell-Loudon 1:35.23
“2. Elmwood 1:35.24
“3. Van Buren 1:35.93
“4. Tiffin Calvert 1:38.76
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Elmwood 3:33.10
“2. Van Buren 3:38.44
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Lakota 8:57.36
“2. Old Fort 8:58.01
“3. Hopewell-Loudon 9:02.41
Girls Track
Shot Put
“1. Peters, Arcadia 35-10 1/2
“2. Watkins, Arcadia 34-5 3/4
Discus
“1. Watkins, Arcadia 129-10
“2. Peters, Arcadia 116-6
“3. Miller, Old Fort 113-10
“4. Yaple, Arcadia 113-4
High Jump
“1. Miller, Lakota 4-10
Long Jump
“1. Taylor, Fostoria Senior 15-6
“2. Hohman, New Riegel 15-4
“3. Meyer, Tiffin Calvert 15-4
Pole Vault
“1. C. Hoover, Hopewell-Loudon 9-0
“2. Greene, Hopewell-Loudon 8-6
“3. Leiter, Hopewell-Loudon 8-0
“3. Keck, Van Buren 8-0
100 Meters
“1. Smith, Vanlue 13.05
“2. Golden, Arcadia 13.11
“3. Palos, Lakota 13.12
“4. Taylor, Fostoria Senior 13.21
“5. O’Neal, Fostoria Senior 13.22
“6. Mathna, Old Fort 13.22
200 Meters
“1. Smith, Vanlue 26.33
“2. Golden, Arcadia 26.80
“3. Mathna, Old Fort 27.38
“4. Palos, Lakota 27.48
“5. O’Neal, Fostoria Senior 27.59
400 Meters
“1. Smith, Vanlue 1:00.65
“2. Mathna, Old Fort 1:01.32
“3. Clouse, New Riegel 1:04.23
“4. Roerdink, Hopewell-Loudon 1:04.37
800 Meters
“1. Pace, Hopewell-Loudon 2:33.68
1,600 Meters
“1. Harris, Tiffin Calvert 5:40.90
“2. Conine, Arcadia 5:44.95
3,200 Meters
“1. Hunt, Van Buren 12:46.06
“2. Harris, Tiffin Calvert 12:50.65
“3. Pisarsky, Van Buren 13:02.72
“4. Cozette, Lakota 13:12.04
100 Meter Interm. Hurdles
“1. Watson, Lakota 15.52
“2. Clouse, Old Fort 16.04
“3. Mowrey, Van Buren 17.27
“4. Shank, Lakota 17.50
300 Meter Low Hurdles
“1. C. Hoover, Hopewell-Loudon 47.74
“2. Clouse, Old Fort 47.87
“3. Watson, Lakota 48.35
“4. Shank, Lakota 50.78
“5. Burtis, Tiffin Calvert 51.92
400 Meter Relay
“1. Van Buren 52.48
“2. Fostoria Senior 54.54
800 Meter Relay
“1. Fostoria Senior 1:52.22
“2. Van Buren 1:54.33
“3. Hopewell-Loudon 1:55.24
1,600 Meter Relay
“1. Hopewell-Loudon 4:24.14
“2. Van Buren 4:24.81
3,200 Meter Relay
“1. Hopewell-Loudon 10:26.99
“2. Van Buren 10:44.10
“3. Lakota 10:48.30
“4. Tiffin Calvert 10:53.36