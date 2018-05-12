Saturday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

Oak Harbor 26, Toledo Woodward 0

Port Clinton 9, Toledo Central Catholic 8

Clyde 10, Maumee 0

Wauseon 9, Sandusky 7

EDISON DISTRICT

Mansfield Madison 10, Shelby 0

Tiffin Columbian 6, Willard 4

Bellevue 5, Vermilion 4

Ontario 11, Upper Sandusky 1

UNOH DISTRICT

Napoleon 3, Lima Bath 2

Bryan 8, Van Wert 5

Defiance 6, Celina 5

Wapakoneta 9, Lima Shawnee 4

Division III

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

Fairview 19, Allen East 6

Paulding 5, Bluffton 4

Patrick Henry 6, Van Buren 3

Liberty-Benton 9, Convoy Crestview 7

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

Clear Fork 11, Edison 10

Galion 2, New London 0

Ashland Crestview 4, Bucyrus 0

Colonel Crawford 5, Margaretta 0

MAUMEE DISTRICT

Eastwood 12, Rossford 0

Evergreen 3, Liberty Center 0

Elmwood 15, Archbold 14

Otsego 13, Swanton 0

District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

(1) Perrysburg vs. (9) Bowling Green, Monday, 5

(5) Toledo Whitmer vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(2) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (4) Anthony Wayne, Tuesday, 5

(3) Springfield vs. (8) Findlay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division II

AT EDISON

(1) Mansfield Madison vs. (4) Tiffin Columbian, Wednesday, 4

(2) Bellevue vs. (3) Ontario, Wednesday, 6

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT UNIVERSITY OF NW OHIO

(1) Napoleon vs. (4) Bryanr, Thursday, 5

(2) Defiance vs. (3) Wapakoneta, Thursday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT OAK HARBOR

(1) Oak Harbor vs. (6) Port Clinton, Wednesday, 4:30

(2) Clyde vs. (3) Wauseon, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(1) Eastwood vs. (4) Evergreen, Monday, 5

(2) Elmwood vs. (3) Otsego, Monday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT LIMA BATH

(1) Fairview vs. (4) Paulding, Tuesday, 5

(2) Patrick Henry vs. (3) Liberty-Benton, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT LEXINGTON

(1) Clear Fork vs. (4) Galion, Tuesday, 4:30

(2) Ashland Crestview vs. (3) Colonel Crawford, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

(1) Carey vs. (4) New Riegel, Tuesday, 4:30

(6) McComb vs. (3) North Baltimore, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT ELIDA

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (4) Lincolnview, Tuesday, 4:30

(2) Ada vs. (3) Wayne Trace, Tuesday 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

(1) Monroeville vs. (4) Mohawk, Tuesday, 4:30

(2) Lucas vs. (3) Seneca East, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

(1) Old Fort vs. (2) Sandusky St. Mary’s, Tuesday, 4:30

(3) Gibsonburg vs. (4) Northwood, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

(1) Minster vs. (3) New Bremen, Tuesday, 5

(2) Parkway vs. (5) Fort Recovery winner, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BRYAN

(1) Tinora vs. (4) Antwerp, Wednesday, 5

(3) Ayersville vs. (2) Hilltop, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP BASEBALL

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

HEIDELBERG DISTRICT

Tiffin Columbian 3, Lexington 2

Ontario 5, Norwalk 4

Bellevue 2, Shelby 1

Clear Fork 5, Clyde 1

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

Wapakoneta 3, St. Marys Memorial 0

Bryan 4, Lima Shawnee 1

Maumee 8, Defiance 2

Bowling Green 2, Van Wert 1

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Eastwood 7, Delta 0

Swanton 4, Tinora 3

Archbold 3, Lake 0

Genoa 3, Otsego 2

ELIDA DISTRICT

Coldwater 5, Paulding 1

Van Buren 10, Upper Sandusky 0

Fort Recovery 10, Fostoria 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Lakota 0

SHELBY DISTRICT

Galion 5, Margaretta 0

Wynford 8, Gibsonburg 0

Edison 11, Huron 3

Oak Harbor 8, Ashland Crestview 6

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Springfield, 4:30

(2) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (3) Perrysburg, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT TOLEDO MERCY FIELD

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (5) Oregon Clay, 4:15

(2) Toledo St. John’s vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

(1) Carey vs. (3) Riverdale, 2

(4) McCombr vs. (2) North Baltimore, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) Lima Central Catholic vs. (4) Ottoville, 2

(2) Kalida vs. (8) Patrick Henry, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BRYAN

(1) Hicksville vs. (4) Hilltop, 5

(2) Wayne Trace vs. (3) Antwerp, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT GALION

(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Plymouth, 2

(2) South Central vs. (3) Mohawk, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

(1) St. Henry vs. (4) Minster, 5

(2) Lincolnview vs. (5) Convoy Crestview, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

(2) Ottawa Hills (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 2

(1) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (4) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division II

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(9) Tiffin Columbian vs. (4) Ontario, 2

(2) Bellevue vs. (7) Clear Fork, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT PATRICK HENRY

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (3) Bryan, 2

(9) Maumee vs. (4) Bowling Green, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division III

AT ELIDA

(1) Coldwater vs. (4) Van Buren, 2

(2) Fort Recovery vs. (3) Ottawa-Glandorf, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT SHELBY

(1 Galion vs. (10) Wynford, 2

(2) Edison vs. (3) Oak Harbor, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT DEFIANCE

(2) Eastwood vs. (6) Swanton, 2

(1) Archbold vs. (3) Genoa, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 26 11 .703 —

New York 26 12 .684 ½

Toronto 20 18 .526 6½

Tampa Bay 15 20 .429 10

Baltimore 11 27 .289 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 18 19 .486 —

Minnesota 15 18 .455 1

Detroit 15 21 .417 2½

Kansas City 13 25 .342 5½

Chicago 9 26 .257 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 23 14 .622 —

Houston 24 15 .615 —

Seattle 21 15 .583 1½

Oakland 19 19 .500 4½

Texas 15 24 .385 9

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 6

Seattle 9, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 4

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 9

Boston at Toronto, late

Texas at Houston, late

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, late

Saturday’s Games

Oakland (Triggs 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1), 1:05

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 2:20

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-4), 3:05, 1st game

Boston (Price 2-4) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07

Kansas City (Junis 4-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10

Seattle (Hernandez 4-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-3), 4:10, 1st game

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05, 2nd game

Texas (Fister 1-3) at Houston (Morton 4-0), 7:10

Seattle (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 7:40, 2nd game

Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 9:07

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05

Boston at Toronto, 1:07

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10

Texas at Houston, 2:10

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 22 15 .595 —

Philadelphia 22 16 .579 ½

Washington 21 18 .538 2

New York 19 17 .528 2½

Miami 14 24 .368 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 21 14 .600 —

Milwaukee 22 16 .579 ½

Pittsburgh 22 16 .579 ½

Chicago 20 15 .571 1

Cincinnati 11 27 .289 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 24 13 .649 —

Colorado 21 17 .553 3½

San Francisco 19 20 .487 6

Los Angeles 16 21 .432 8

San Diego 14 25 .359 11

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 2

Washington 2, Arizona 1, 11 innings

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 2, San Diego 1

Friday’s Results

Chicago Cubs 11, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 11, San Francisco 2

Miami 6, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee at Colorado, late

Washington at Arizona, late

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, late

St. Louis at San Diego, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 2:20

Washington (Strasburg 4-3) at Arizona (Scribner 0-0), 4:05

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 7:05

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 4-2), 7:05

Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Miami (Garcia 1-1), 7:10

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-4), 8:10

St. Louis (Wacha 4-1) at San Diego (Ross 2-3), 8:40

Cincinnati (Bailey 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1), 9:10

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1:35

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10

Washington at Arizona, 8:08

Thursday’s Late Boxscore

Reds 4, Dodgers 1

Cincinnati Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Winker rf 5 1 1 0 C.Tylor ss 4 0 0 0

Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Pderson cf 2 1 0 0

Votto 1b 4 1 2 0 K.Hrnan ph-cf-2b 1 0 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 1 3 3 Grandal c 3 0 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Bllnger 1b 4 0 0 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 1 1 0 Utley 2b 3 0 2 1

Blndino ss-2b 3 0 0 0 Lcastro ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Mahle p 2 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0

Floro p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 0 1 0

Schbler ph 1 0 0 0 Buehler p 1 0 0 0

W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 0 0

Peraza ss 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0

Hmilton cf 4 0 2 1 Hudson p 0 0 0 0

Fields p 0 0 0 0

A.Brnes ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 31 1 4 1

Cincinnati 000″002″110 — 4

Los Angeles 100″000″000 — 1

E–K.Hernandez (3), Votto (1). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B–Gennett (10), Barnhart (7). 3B–Hamilton (2). HR–Gennett (5). S–Blandino (1), Buehler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Mahle (W,3-4) 5 3 1 0 4 2

Floro H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Peralta H,4 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Iglesias (S,5-6) 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3

Los Angeles

Buehler (L,2-1) 6 5 2 2 0 8

Baez 1 2 1 1 0 1

Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 0

Fields 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Alan Porter. Second, Jeremie Rehak. Third, Angel Hernandez. T–2:59. A–47,383 (56,000).

Friday’s Boxscore

Royals 10, Indians 9

Kansas City Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Jay lf 5 1 1 2 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0

Soler rf 6 1 1 0 Brntley lf 5 2 2 4

Mstakas 3b 5 1 3 1 Jose.Rm 3b 5 1 2 2

S.Perez c 5 2 1 2 Encrnco dh 5 0 1 0

Duda 1b 5 2 3 1 Alonso 1b 3 2 1 1

Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 1 0 0

A.Grdon dh 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 2 1 1 2

A.Escbr ss 4 1 2 4 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0

A.Almnt cf 5 1 2 0 R.Perez c 2 1 0 0

G.Allen cf 4 0 0 0

Totals 43 10 15 10 Totals 34 9 8 9

Kansas City 031″013″200 — 10

Cleveland 300″600″000 — “9

E–Lindor (8), G.Allen (1). DP–Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB–Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5. 2B–Jay (3), Moustakas (9), Duda 3 (7), Merrifield (10), Naquin (3). HR–S.Perez (5), Brantley (4), Jose.Ramirez (11), Alonso (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City

Hammel 3 2/3 6 9 9 3 1

Hill 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Smith 1 0 0 0 3 2

Keller (W,1-1) 3 2 0 0 1 2

Herrera (S,8-9) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Bauer 4 2/3 11 5 4 2 3

Otero 2/3 2 3 1 0 0

Marshall H,1 2/3 1 0 0 1 1

Miller L,1-1 BS,1 2/3 1 2 2 1 2

McAllister 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

WP–Bauer. Umpires–Home, Eric Cooper. First, Gary Cederstrom. Second, Cory Blaser. Third, Stu Scheuwater. T–3:34. A–24,408 (35,225).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .361; Machado, Baltimore, .354; Simmons, Los Angeles, .351; Martinez, Boston, .348; Lowrie, Oakland, .344; Gordon, Seattle, .340; Altuve, Houston, .331; Brantley, Cleveland, .327; Trout, Los Angeles, .326; Castellanos, Detroit, .321.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 38; Springer, Houston, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Gardner, New York, 30; Judge, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Semien, Oakland, 28; Gregorius, New York, 27; Stanton, New York, 27; 2 tied at 26.

RBI–Machado, Baltimore, 35; Lowrie, Oakland, 34; KDavis, Oakland, 32; Judge, New York, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Martinez, Boston, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 29; GSanchez, New York, 29; Betts, Boston, 27.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 52; Lowrie, Oakland, 52; Machado, Baltimore, 51; Gordon, Seattle, 49; Martinez, Boston, 48; Springer, Houston, 48; Segura, Seattle, 47; Lindor, Cleveland, 46; Moustakas, Kansas City, 46; Simmons, Los Angeles, 46.

DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 16; Escobar, Minnesota, 15; Betts, Boston, 13; Andujar, New York, 12; Candelario, Detroit, 12; Correa, Houston, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; 4 tied at 11.

TRIPLES–YSanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Machado, Baltimore, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ramirez, Cleveland, 11; 7 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; RDavis, Cleveland, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Garcia, Chicago, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.17; Cole, Houston, 1.43; Sale, Boston, 2.02; Manaea, Oakland, 2.11; Morton, Houston, 2.16; Severino, New York, 2.21; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.40; Lopez, Chicago, 2.44; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.62; Clevinger, Cleveland, 2.76.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 86; Verlander, Houston, 70; Paxton, Seattle, 67; Sale, Boston, 63; Severino, New York, 63; Bauer, Cleveland, 57; Kluber, Cleveland, 57; Happ, Toronto, 56; Carrasco, Cleveland, 53; 2 tied at 52.

National League

BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .360; Markakis, Atlanta, .345; Kemp, Los Angeles, .333; Pham, St. Louis, .330; Cabrera, New York, .326; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .323; Freeman, Atlanta, .319; Arenado, Colorado, .316; Posey, San Francisco, .308; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, .303.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 37; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 29; Marte, Pittsburgh, 28; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 27; Markakis, Atlanta, 26; Pham, St. Louis, 26; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 34; Pollock, Arizona, 32; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 29; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 28; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26; Santana, Philadelphia, 26.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 51; Herrera, Philadelphia, 49; Albies, Atlanta, 46; Cabrera, New York, 45; Freeman, Atlanta, 45; Marte, Pittsburgh, 45; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 43; 5 tied at 41.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Kendrick, Washington, 13; Contreras, Chicago, 12; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Longoria, San Francisco, 12; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Cabrera, New York, 11; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 11; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; 7 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; Baez, Chicago, 3; Contreras, Chicago, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; Story, Colorado, 8; 11 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 16; Turner, Washington, 12; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Marte, Pittsburgh, 9; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 7; Pham, St. Louis, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Villar, Milwaukee, 6.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; 12 tied at 4.

ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.74; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Bettis, Colorado, 2.05; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.05; Corbin, Arizona, 2.12; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.22; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.51; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 2.59; Garcia, Miami, 2.68.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 80; Corbin, Arizona, 67; Strasburg, Washington, 59; Syndergaard, New York, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Greinke, Arizona, 53; Smith, Miami, 53; Gonzalez, Washington, 50; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 50; Gray, Colorado, 49.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 101, Philadelphia 98, OT

Cleveland 105, Toronto 103

Sunday’s RESULTS

Golden State 118, New Orleans 92

Houston 100, Utah 87

Monday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 103, Boston 92

Cleveland 128, Toronto 93, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Tuesday’s Results

Houston 112, Utah 102, Houston wins series 4-1

Golden State 113, New Orleans 104, Golden State wins series 4-1

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 114, Philadelphia 112, Boston wins series 4-1

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Sunday’s GAME

Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 21

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, MaY 22

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 25

x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 28

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

SaturdaY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 2

SundaY’S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Vegas 3, San Jose 0, Vegas wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT, Washington wins series 4-2

Nashville 4, Winnipeg 0

Thursday’s RESULT

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 1, Winnipeg wins series 4-3

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s result

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, Washington leads series 1-0

Saturday’s Game

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

x-Vegas at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 21

x-Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22

x-Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 7 2 1 22 23 12

New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14

Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14

Columbus 5 3 3 18 14 10

New York 5 3 0 15 21 10

New England 4 3 2 14 15 12

Chicago 3 4 2 11 13 14

Montreal 3 7 0 9 14 24

Philadelphia 2 5 2 8 6 14

Toronto FC 2 5 1 7 10 15

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12

Los Angeles FC 6 2 1 19 20 14

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 10 18

FC Dallas 3 1 4 13 11 7

Minnesota United 4 6 0 12 12 18

Houston 3 3 2 11 18 13

Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14

LA Galaxy 3 5 1 10 12 16

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 19

Colorado 2 4 2 8 10 11

Seattle 2 4 2 8 7 10

San Jose 1 5 2 5 12 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Chicago 1, Montreal 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota United 0

Friday’s GAME

Houston at Vancouver, late

Saturday’s GAMES

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9

New York at Colorado, 9

Sunday’s GAMES

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

Wednesday’s GAME

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30

Friday, May 18

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday, May 19

Colorado at New York City FC, 1

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 4

Columbus at New England, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30

D.C. United at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday, May 20

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 2

Houston at Chicago, 4

New York at Atlanta United FC, 7

PRO GOLF

The Players Championship

Second Round

Webb Simpson 66-63 — 129 -15

Charl Schwartzel 68-66 — 134 -10

Patrick Cantlay 66-68 — 134 -10

Danny Lee 68-66 — 134 -10

Chesson Hadley 66-69 — 135 -9

Charles Howell III 68-67 — 135 -9

Alex Noren 66-69 — 135 -9

Jason Day 69-67 — 136 -8

Steve Stricker 67-69 — 136 -8

Xander Schauffele 68-68 — 136 -8

Jimmy Walker 69-68 — 137 -7

Matt Kuchar 66-71 — 137 -7

Sergio Garcia 68-69 — 137 -7

Bryson DeChambeau 70-67 — 137 -7

Dustin Johnson 66-71 — 137 -7

Adam Scott 69-68 — 137 -7

Billy Horschel 68-70 — 138 -6

Jon Rahm 68-70 — 138 -6

Henrik Stenson 68-70 — 138 -6

Harold Varner III 71-67 — 138 -6

Brice Garnett 69-69 — 138 -6

C.T. Pan 68-70 — 138 -6

Rory Sabbatini 67-71 — 138 -6

Keegan Bradley 69-69 — 138 -6

Ollie Schniederjans 68-71 — 139 -5

Tom Hoge 70-69 — 139 -5

Lucas Glover 68-71 — 139 -5

Jhonattan Vegas 67-72 — 139 -5

Ian Poulter 70-69 — 139 -5

Bubba Watson 68-71 — 139 -5

Si Woo Kim 67-72 — 139 -5

Cody Gribble 68-71 — 139 -5

Beau Hossler 70-69 — 139 -5

Grayson Murray 72-68 — 140 -4

Patrick Reed 72-68 — 140 -4

Adam Hadwin 72-68 — 140 -4

Kevin Na 69-71 — 140 -4

Branden Grace 69-71 — 140 -4

Justin Rose 68-72 — 140 -4

Tommy Fleetwood 69-71 — 140 -4

Zach Johnson 71-69 — 140 -4

Brooks Koepka 70-70 — 140 -4

Chris Stroud 70-70 — 140 -4

Emiliano Grillo 69-71 — 140 -4

Ted Potter, Jr. 70-70 — 140 -4

Byeong Hun An 71-70 — 141 -3

Brendan Steele 72-69 — 141 -3

Jason Dufner 72-69 — 141 -3

Richy Werenski 70-71 — 141 -3

Ryan Palmer 74-67 — 141 -3

Jason Kokrak 72-69 — 141 -3

Scott Brown 70-71 — 141 -3

Ryan Moore 71-70 — 141 -3

Chris Kirk 70-71 — 141 -3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 71-71 — 142 -2

Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-70 — 142 -2

Kevin Tway 70-72 — 142 -2

Marc Leishman 71-71 — 142 -2

Daniel Berger 74-68 — 142 -2

Tony Finau 70-72 — 142 -2

Andrew Landry 67-75 — 142 -2

Austin Cook 72-70 — 142 -2

Nick Watney 70-72 — 142 -2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 74-68 — 142 -2

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 71-71 — 142 -2

Keith Mitchell 67-75 — 142 -2

Chez Reavie 71-71 — 142 -2

Jamie Lovemark 76-67 — 143 -1

Mackenzie Hughes 76-67 — 143 -1

Tiger Woods 72-71 — 143 -1

Shane Lowry 75-68 — 143 -1

Brandon Harkins 75-68 — 143 -1

Martin Laird 72-71 — 143 -1

Ross Fisher 70-73 — 143 -1

Ryan Blaum 71-72 — 143 -1

Brian Gay 72-71 — 143 -1

Justin Thomas 73-70 — 143 -1

Jordan Spieth 75-68 — 143 -1

J.J. Henry 72-71 — 143 -1

Nick Taylor 69-74 — 143 -1

Failed to Qualify

Anirban Lahiri 69-75 — 144 E

Alexander Levy 73-71 — 144 E

Kevin Chappell 72-72 — 144 E

Luke List 70-74 — 144 E

John Huh 69-75 — 144 E

J.J. Spaun 71-73 — 144 E

Jonas Blixt 75-69 — 144 E

Wesley Bryan 71-73 — 144 E

Robert Streb 73-72 — 145 +1

Robert Garrigus 75-70 — 145 +1

Kyle Stanley 75-70 — 145 +1

James Hahn 73-72 — 145 +1

Rickie Fowler 74-71 — 145 +1

Russell Henley 72-73 — 145 +1

Kevin Streelman 70-75 — 145 +1

Martin Kaymer 71-74 — 145 +1

Rory McIlroy 71-74 — 145 +1

Gary Woodland 74-72 — 146 +2

Hudson Swafford 75-71 — 146 +2

Pat Perez 76-70 — 146 +2

Scott Piercy 77-69 — 146 +2

Kelly Kraft 74-72 — 146 +2

Francesco Molinari 73-73 — 146 +2

Bud Cauley 73-73 — 146 +2

Tyrrell Hatton 75-71 — 146 +2

Charley Hoffman 71-75 — 146 +2

Russell Knox 74-72 — 146 +2

Ryan Armour 73-73 — 146 +2

J.B. Holmes 75-72 — 147 +3

Whee Kim 75-72 — 147 +3

Satoshi Kodaira 74-73 — 147 +3

Vaughn Taylor 72-75 — 147 +3

William McGirt 73-74 — 147 +3

Stewart Cink 75-72 — 147 +3

Kevin Kisner 77-70 — 147 +3

Patton Kizzire 72-75 — 147 +3

David Lingmerth 75-72 — 147 +3

Trey Mullinax 72-75 — 147 +3

Martin Flores 80-68 — 148 +4

Bill Haas 74-74 — 148 +4

Hideki Matsuyama 79-69 — 148 +4

Blayne Barber 76-72 — 148 +4

Chad Campbell 74-74 — 148 +4

Harris English 77-71 — 148 +4

D.A. Points 75-74 — 149 +5

Louis Oosthuizen 78-71 — 149 +5

Patrick Rodgers 73-76 — 149 +5

Michael Thompson 76-74 — 150 +6

Scott Stallings 75-75 — 150 +6

Ben Martin 78-73 — 151 +7

Dominic Bozzelli 77-74 — 151 +7

Danny Willett 74-77 — 151 +7

Cameron Smith 76-75 — 151 +7

Geoff Ogilvy 78-74 — 152 +8

Phil Mickelson 79-73 — 152 +8

Scott McCarron 79-73 — 152 +8

Derek Fathauer 77-76 — 153 +9

Brandt Snedeker 82-72 — 154 +10

Brian Harman 74-80 — 154 +10

Rod Pampling 74-80 — 154 +10

Michael Kim 78-76 — 154 +10

Sung Kang 78-77 — 155 +11

HaoTong Li 76-80 — 156 +12

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Monster Energy Cup-KC Masterpiece 400

Lineup

1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 188.811 mph.

2. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.826 mph.

3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.552 mph.

4. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 187.428 mph.

5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 186.748 mph.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 186.445 mph.

7. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 186.200 mph.

8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 186.194 mph.

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 185.899 mph.

10. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 185.695 mph.

11. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 185.471 mph.

12. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 185.128 mph.

13. (24) William Byron, Chevy, 185.880 mph.

14. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 185.631 mph.

15. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 185.605 mph.

16. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 185.561 mph.

17. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 185.103 mph.

18. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 184.420 mph.

19. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevy, 184.231 mph.

20. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 184.168 mph.

21. (43) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevy, 183.880 mph.

22. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 188.692 mph.

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 185.650 mph.

24. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 185.370 mph.

25. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 184.843 mph.

26. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 182.692 mph.

27. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevy, 180.343 mph.

28. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevy, 179.814 mph.

29. (23) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 179.790 mph.

30. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 178.921 mph.

31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevy, 178.713 mph.

32. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevy, 176.338 mph.

33. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 0.000 mph.

34. (95) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 0.000 mph.

35. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 0.000 mph.

36. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 0.000 mph.

37. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 0.000 mph.

38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 0.000 mph.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Grand Prix

Lineup

1. (12) Will Power, D-C, 125.761.

2. (6) Robert Wickens, D-H, 125.604.

3. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, D-H, 125.533.

4. (5) James Hinchcliffe, D-H, 125.281.

5. (20) Jordan King, D-C, 125.197.

6. (1) Josef Newgarden, D-C, 124.144.

7. (22) Simon Pagenaud, D-C, 125.366.

8. (27) Alexander Rossi, D-H, 125.244.

9. (21) Spencer Pigot, D-C, 125.148.

10. (3) Helio Castroneves, D-C, 125.104.

11. (30) Takuma Sato, D-H, 125.081.

12. (14) Tony Kanaan, D-C, 124.794.

13. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, D-H, 125.258.

14. (98) Marco Andretti, D-H, 125.247.

15. (10) Ed Jones, D-H, 124.924.

16. (59) Max Chilton, D-C, 125.057.

17. (15) Graham Rahal, D-H, 124.792.

18. (9) Scott Dixon, D-H, 124.860.

19. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, D-H, 124.533.

20. (26) Zach Veach, D-H, 124.833.

21. (4) Matheus Leist, D-C, 124.293.

22. (88) Gabby Chaves, D-C, 124.533.

23. (23) Charlie Kimball, D-C, 124.055.

24. (32) Kyle Kaiser, D-C, 124.123.

NOTE: D-C (Dallara-Chevrolet), D-H (Dallara-Honda).

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Chris Tillman on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated LHP Andrew Miller from the 10-day DL. Placed LHP Tyler Orlon on the paternity list.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Kendall Graveman from Nashville (PCL). Placed OF Stephen Piscotty on the bereavement list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated 2B Rougned Odor from the 10-day DL. Designated INF-OF Renato Nunez for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 9. Optioned LHP Tim Mayza to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHPs Joe Biagini and Sam Gaviglio from Buffalo.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Brett Phillips to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Brandon Woodruff from Colorado springs.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Jay Bruce on the paternity leave list. Recalled INF Dominic Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled LHP Buddy Baumann from Las Vegas. Placed RHP Hansel Robles on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 9.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Tyler Lyons on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 9. Activated LHP Brett Cecil from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of C Spencer Kieboom from Syracuse (IL). Placed C Matt Wieters on the 10-day disabled list. Transferred OF Adam Eaton to the 60-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE — Released RHPs Connor Camacho and Scott Plaza.

GARY SOUTHSHORE — Released RHP Yasumoto Kubo.

KANSAS CITY — Traded INF J.C. Rodriguez to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

LINCOLN — Released OF John Schultz.

WICHITA — Signed LHP Brady Bowen.

WINNIPEG — Released RHP Marshall Pautsch.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived F Tyler Cavanaugh.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Fired coach Dwane Casey.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Terrell McClain.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Taron Johnson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner to a one-year contract. Signed S Rashaan Gaulden and LB Andre Smith.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Quenton Nelson and DEs Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis; RBs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins WRs Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain, and LBs Matthew Adams and Zaire Franklin.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Uchenna Nwosu, S Kyzir White, C Scott Quessenberry, WR Dylan Cantrell and RB Justin Jackson to four-year contracts.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LBs Ja’Whaun Bentley and Christian Sam; WRs Braxton Berrios, Darren Andrews and Chris Lacy QB Danny Etling, DB Keion Crossen, TE Ryan Izzo, DL John Atkins, Trent Harris and DL Frank Herron; DBs J.C. Jackson and A.J. Moore, RB Ralph Webb and TE Shane Wimann. Released OL Tony Garcia.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed G Will Hernandez, LB Lorenzo Carter and QB Kyle Lauletta.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived P Colby Wadman.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB D.J. Reed Jr. to a four-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed P-K Austin Barnard; WRs Cameron Batson, Deontay Burnett, Devin Ross and Jordan Veasy; RBs Dalyn Dawkins, Larry Rose and Akrum Wadley; OTs Matthew Diaz and Elijah Nkansah; LBs Nick DeLuca and Sharif Finch; CBs Rico Gafford, Elijaah Goins and Ryan McKinley; Ss Joshua Kalu and Damon Webb; DE Matt Dickerson, DT Mike Ramsey, C Nico Falah G Aaron Stinnie and TE Ethan Wolf.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Zack Mahoney and WR Rashaun Simonise.

Hockey

National Hockey League

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Kyle Dubas general manager.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Los Angeles FC F Diego Rossi an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a May 9 match against Minnesota.

College

FLORIDA — Named Al Pinkins men’s associate basketball coach.

GEORGIA TECH — Announced sophomore transfer OL Jack DeFoor was granted a waiver from the NCAA making him eligible to play in 2018.

LA SALLE — Named Kenny Johnson men’s assistant basketball coach.

MINNESOTA — Named Kyle Lindsted men’s assistant basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Umme Salim-Beasley gymnastics coach.

TENESSEE TECH — Named Ben Walker men’s assistant basketball coach.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Tiffin Calvert at Patrick Henry, noon

Liberty-Benton vs. Patrick Henry, 4 p.m. at Fifth-Third Field, Toledo, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Wynford at Tiffin Calvert, DH, 11 a.m.

Prep Track

Fostoria & Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Lake, 10 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Lake Seeks Girls Basketball Coaches

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a junior varsity girls basketball coach and junior high girls basketball coach. Applicants can download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline is May 11.

Roethlisberger Softball Game

FINDLAY — Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game are on sale at Findlay High School. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf League Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for a junior varsity boys basketball coach, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer; $240 per team. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

Bluffton U. Seeks Soccer Coach

BLUFFTON–Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its men’s soccer program. Further inquiries can be directed to Bill Hanefeld at hanefeldb@bluffton.edu.

Hopewell-Loudon Basketball Camp

BASCOM — The 2018 Hopewell-Loudon basketball camp will be June 5-7. Final registration deadline is Monday. Forms are available at school, on the schoolwebsite, facebook or twitter.

Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach

CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach, preferably with experience, for the 2018-19 season. The candidate must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.

