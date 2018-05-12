Prep tennis: Fostoria, Calvert players can’t advance

Posted On Sat. May 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

PORT CLINTON — Tennis players from Fostoria High School and Tiffin Calvert were unable to advance at the Division II sectional boys tennis tournament at Port Clinton.

The top four singles players and doubles teams at each sectional site earn a spot in next week’s Division III district at Bowling Green State University’s Keefe Courts.

In singles play, Fostoria’s Isaac Morton fell to Fremont St. Joseph’s Jordan Smith 6-1, 6-1 in the first round while Justib Mayberry dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision to Vermillion’s Brandon Weitzel.

The Redmen’s Braden Finsel fell to Tiffin Calvert’s Connor Kwiat 6-0, 6-0 in his opener.

Kwiat, meanwhile, fell a match short of advancing for the Senecas as he beat Oak Harbor’s Matt Klima in his next match 6-1, 6-3 before losing to top-seeded James Hill of Edison 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Port Clinton’s Jack Kessler downed Calvert’s Will Klepper by injury default and the Senecas’ Josh Recker dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Port Clinton’s Andrew Fillmore in his opener.

In the doubles bracket, Fostoria’s Kasey Finsel and Weston Weimerskirch fell to Huron’s Oliver Claus and Jake Swope 6-2, 6-2 and Shane Souders and Matthew Crabtree lost to Vermillion’s Aaron Gross and Grayson Jones 6-1, 6-0.

For Tiffin Calvert, Hannah Kelbley and Hannah Barnes stopped Oak Harbor’s Delaney Hayes and Wyatt Miller 6-0, 6-1 before suffering a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to Edison’s Nick Lombardi and Connor Goodwin.

The Senecas’ Xavier Ardner and Alec Zimmerman fell to Hurons Graham McGlashon and Nick Ritzler 6-0, 6-0.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Power turns fastest lap, becomes IndyCar GP pole favorite

Posted On11 May 2018

Schwartzel, Cantlay tied for early lead at Players

Posted On11 May 2018

CONCACAF reschedules women's under-17 championship

Posted On11 May 2018

49ers sign 5th-round pick D.J. Reed Jr.

Posted On11 May 2018

Borrego ready to coach Hornets team with existing roster

Posted On11 May 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company