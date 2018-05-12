Prep tennis: Fostoria, Calvert players can’t advance

PORT CLINTON — Tennis players from Fostoria High School and Tiffin Calvert were unable to advance at the Division II sectional boys tennis tournament at Port Clinton.

The top four singles players and doubles teams at each sectional site earn a spot in next week’s Division III district at Bowling Green State University’s Keefe Courts.

In singles play, Fostoria’s Isaac Morton fell to Fremont St. Joseph’s Jordan Smith 6-1, 6-1 in the first round while Justib Mayberry dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision to Vermillion’s Brandon Weitzel.

The Redmen’s Braden Finsel fell to Tiffin Calvert’s Connor Kwiat 6-0, 6-0 in his opener.

Kwiat, meanwhile, fell a match short of advancing for the Senecas as he beat Oak Harbor’s Matt Klima in his next match 6-1, 6-3 before losing to top-seeded James Hill of Edison 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Port Clinton’s Jack Kessler downed Calvert’s Will Klepper by injury default and the Senecas’ Josh Recker dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Port Clinton’s Andrew Fillmore in his opener.

In the doubles bracket, Fostoria’s Kasey Finsel and Weston Weimerskirch fell to Huron’s Oliver Claus and Jake Swope 6-2, 6-2 and Shane Souders and Matthew Crabtree lost to Vermillion’s Aaron Gross and Grayson Jones 6-1, 6-0.

For Tiffin Calvert, Hannah Kelbley and Hannah Barnes stopped Oak Harbor’s Delaney Hayes and Wyatt Miller 6-0, 6-1 before suffering a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to Edison’s Nick Lombardi and Connor Goodwin.

The Senecas’ Xavier Ardner and Alec Zimmerman fell to Hurons Graham McGlashon and Nick Ritzler 6-0, 6-0.

