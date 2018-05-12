Prep softball: Elmwood gets a wild 15-14 victory

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood committed 10 errors and had conceded 11 runs through three innings. But the Royals rallied with seven runs in the final two frames to edge Archbold 15-14 in Friday’s Division III district quarterfinal.

Makenna Benschoter, who started and took a no decision, paced Elmwood’s offense with four hits including two doubles a triple and three RBIs. Elmwood improved to 18-5 overall and will play Otsego at 5 p.m. Monday at Maumee’s Rolf Park in a district semifinal.

Liz Hall (1B, 2-2B), Jill Hannah (1B, 3B) and Chy Cluck (1B, 2B) each also knocked in three runs for the Royals and Allison Drees singled and had three doubles as Elmwood racked up 18 hits.

Faith Wyse, singled and smacked a grand slam to pace the Blue Streaks’ (13-10) offense. Chloe Schramm doubled twice with an RBI and Gabby Nafziger had two singles and two RBIs.

Archbold 137 030 0 — 14 12 4

Elmwood 305 005 2 — 15 18 10

WP — Lyons. LP — Grime. top hitters: (Arch) Wyse 1B, GS, 5 RBI; Nafziger 2-1B, 2 RBI; Schramm 2-2B, RBI; Wilson 2-1B, RBI. (Elm) Benschoter 1B, 2-2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Drees 1B, 3-2B; Hall 1B, 2-2B, 3 RBI; Hannah 1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Cluck 1B, 2B, 3 RBI.

records: Archbold 13-10; Elmwood 18-5.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 17

CORY-RAWSON 0

RAWSON — Hopewell-Loudon turned eight hits into 17 runs and Hannah Brickner dealt a two-hit shutout in leading the Chieftains over Cory-Rawson 17-0 in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Brickner, who struck out four and did not walk a batter, doubled with two RBIs to lead H-L (18-5, 10-1 BVC) at the plate. Hopewell-Loudon finished in a first-place tie with Liberty-Benton in the BVC.

Zoe Kent homered and knocked in three runs, while Chelsey Depinet (1B, 2B) led with two hits and two RBIs.

Sami Roth singled twice for the Hornets (3-16, 3-7).

Hopewell-Loudon 651 14 — 17 8 1

Cory-Rawson 000 00 — 0 2 4

WP — Brickner. LP — Traucht. top hitters: (H-L) Kent HR, 3 RBI; Depinet 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Brickner & Falter 2B, 2 RBI; Colley 2B, RBI. (C-R) Roth 2-1B.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 18-5, 10-1 Blanchard Valley Conference; Cory-Rawson 3-16, 3-7.

ARCADIA 6

CAREY 0

CAREY — Karly Renz allowed seven hits while tossing a complete game as Arcadia toppled Carey 6-0 on Friday in a nonconference softball game.

Breana Reinhart hit a home run and singled for the Redskins (10-14), while Ivy Noel recorded two hits and an RBI and Lanei Rodriguez had two hits of her own.

Emma Wagner and Hannah Lonsway had two hits apiece for the Blue Devils (18-6), who were plagued by five errors.

Arcadia 200 040 0 — 6 10 1 Carey 000 000 0 — 0 7 5

WP — Renz. LP — Mullholand. top hitters: (Arc) Reinhart HR, 1B; Noel 2-1B, RBI; Rodriguez 2-1B; (Car) Wagner 2-1B; Lonsway 2-1B; Carter 2B.

records: Arcadia 10-14; Carey 18-6.

NEW RIEGEL 4

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 1

SANDUSKY — Three New Riegel players had multiple hits and Emily Peters drove in half of the Blue Jackets’ four runs in a 4-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River division win over Sandusky St. Mary’s on Friday.

Kaitlyn Kirian (2-1B, RBI), Kristin Coleman (1B, 2B) and Brianna Gillig (2-1B) tallied a pair of hits each for New Riegel and Jenna Gabel tripled with an RBI. Jacquelyn Lininger allowed six hits and one unearned run to lead the Blue Jackets (17-8, 7-2 SBC River).

Sara Bias singled and doubled for St. Mary’s (15-9, 6-4) while Kiersten Near scored its only run.

New Riegel 200 100 1 — 4 11 4

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 010 0 — 1 6 2

WP — J. Lininger. LP — Myers. top hitters: (NR) Gabel 3B, RBI; Coleman 1B, 2B; Gillig 2-1B; Kirian 2-1B, RBI; Peters 1B, 2 RBI. (SMCC) Bias 1B, 2B.

records: New Riegel 17-8, 7-2 Sandusky Bay Conference; Sandusky St. Mary’s 15-9, 6-4.

PATRICK HENRY 6

VAN BUREN 3

HAMLER — Chloe Seedorf swatted a home run and Patrick Henry struck first in doubling up Van Buren 6-3 in Friday’s Division III district quarterfinal game.

Patrick Henry will play Liberty-Benton at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lima Bath in a district semifinal.

Seedorf, who also singled, drove in two runs for the Patriots (17-5), and Becca Jones held Van Buren scoreless in six of seven innings. Abby McGraw (2-1B) also had two hits and Faith Frania doubled in a run.

Amber Durliat singled and doubled to lead the Black Knights (12-10).

Van Buren 000 030 0 — 3 6 3

Patrick Henry 004 100 x — 6 9 2

WP — Jones (16-4). LP — Dishong. top hitters: (VB) Durliat 1B, 2B. (PH) Seedorf 1B, HR, 2 RBI; McGraw 2-1B; Frania 2B, RBI.

records: Van Buren 12-10; Patrick Henry 17-5.

