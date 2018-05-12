Prep baseball: Fostoria, Lakota are blanked in tournament play

FORT RECOVERY — Fort Recovery’s Nick Thwaits limited Fostoria to just four hits as the Indians blanked the Redmen 10-0 in a Division III district quarterfinal baseball game on Friday.

Fort Recovery (19-4), which shared the Midwest Athletic Conference championship with Coldwater this season, will take on Ottawa-Glandorf in Thursday’s 4 p.m. district semifinals at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field.

Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets allowed seven runs, five earned, in four innings in taking the loss for the Redmen (4-22). Alex Sierra had a pair of singles, Jesus Garcia doubled and Jacob Counts singled to lead Fostoria.

Thwaits struck out nine and walked none and singled in a pair of runs to help his own cause. Ben Homan and Ian Homan both had a pair of singles with two RBIs and Kevin Shinaberry also had a pair of singles for the Indians.

Fostoria 000 00 — 0 4 2

Fort Recovery 500 05 — 10 10 1

WP — Thwaits. LP — Sheets. top hitters: (Fos) Sierra 2-1B; Garcia 2B; Counts 1B. (FR) Thwaits 2-1B, 2 RBI; B. Homan 2-1B, 2 RBI; Shinaberry 2-1B; I. Homan 2-1B,. 3 RBI.

records: Fort Recovery 19-4, Fostoria 4-22.

VAN BUREN 10

UPPER SANDUSKY 0

VAN BUREN — Angel Garcia tossed a two-hit shutout and Van Buren’s offense rolled to a 10-0 Division III district quarterfinal win over Upper Sandusky on Friday.

Garcia walked one batter with one strikeout on just 65 pitches for the Black Knights (17-5). Jaden Tabler (2-1B), Codi Leonard (2-1B) and Kaleb Snodgrass (1B) each drove in a pair of runs. Kade Stevson (1B, 2B) had the only extra-base hit of the game and knocked in a run.

Diago Cazares and Arik Schneider each singled to lead the Rams (15-8).

Upper Sandusky 000 00 — 0 2 2

Van Buren 271 0x — 10 10 3

WP — Garcia. LP — Holly. top hitters: (US) Schneider & Cazares 1B. (VB) Steveson 1B, 2B, RBI; Tabler & Leonard 2-1B, 2 RBI; Snodgrass 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Upper Sandusky 15-8, Van Buren 17-5.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF 5

LAKOTA 0

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf and Lakota combined for just four hits on Friday. Three of those went to the Titans as they scored four late runs to top the Raiders 5-0 in a Division III district quarterfinal.

Chase Schrieber, who singled with an RBI, allowed just one hit with nine strikeouts to earn the win for O-G (13-6). Grant Fuerst had a pair of singles and an RBI.

Jake Hoffman’s single was the lone hit for Lakota (10-9).

Lakota 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

Ottawa-Glandorf 100 022 x — 5 3 0

WP — Schrieber. LP — Reinhart. top hitters: (Lak) Hoffman 1B. (O-G) Fuerst 2-1B, RBI; Schrieber 1B, RBI.

records: Lakota 10-9; Ottawa-Glandorf 13-6.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 12

CORY-RAWSON 5

RAWSON — Hopewell-Loudon overcame three errors and four unearned runs by Cory-Rawson in a 12-5 Blanchard Valley Conference win on Friday.

Zach Kreais spearheaded the offense for Hopewell-Loudon (13-8, 6-4 BVC) going 4 for 5 with a triple, Cody Balliet doubled with three RBIs and Jaret Nelson had two singles and an RBI. Gage Burns went 1 for 1 and had three walks.

Austin Price (1B, 2B), Ashton Chester, Ethan Cawley and Carson Houck (RBI) each had two hits for the Hornets (3-17, 1-10).

Hopewell-Loudon 131 340 0 — 12 10 3

Cory-Rawson 000 230 0 — 5 11 5

WP — Miller. LP — Chester. top hitters: (H-L) Kreais 3-1B, 3B; Balliet 2B, 3 RBI; Nelson 2-1B, RBI. (C-R) Houck 2-1B, RBI; Price 1B, 2B; Chester & Cawley 2-1B.

records: Hopewell-Loudon 13-8, 6-4 Blanchard Valley Conference; Cory-Rawson 3-17, 1-10.

CAREY 10

ARCADIA 0

CAREY — Brayden Wentling pitched a three-hitter and Marcus Miller recorded three of Carey’s 12 hits as the Blue Devils thumped Arcadia 10-0 on Friday in five innings of nonconference baseball.

Wentling (7-1) struck out five for the Blue Devils (22-1).

Marcus Miller had three hits and an RBI for Carey, while Easton Roark, Trey Bame and Reece Mullholand each had two hits and an RBI and Caden Owens hit a run-scoring double.

Tristan Martinez, Kaiden Scott and Lance Conley each singled for the Redskins (8-12).

Arcadia 000 00 — 0 3 2 Carey 240 4x — 10 12 1

WP — Wentling. LP — Metzger. top hitters: Roark, Bame & Mullholand 2-1B, 2 RBI; Miller 3-1B, RBI; Owens 2B, RBI; (Arc) Martinez, Scott & Conley 1B.

records: Arcadia 8-12; Carey 22-1.

NEW RIEGEL 16

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 6

SANDUSKY — New Riegel scored at least two runs in five of seven innings on Friday as the Blue Jackets toppled Sandusky St. Mary’s 16-6 in Sandusky Bay Conference River division action.

Nick Reinhart’s (3-1B, 2B) four hits led New Riegel, which improved to 11-7 overall and 6-3 in the SBC River, and Jacob Theis (1B, 2B) led with three RBIs. Winning pitcher Cole Noftz (1B, 2B), Alec Zoeller and Dylan Smith each added two hits and Zoeller led with a pair of RBIs.

Mikael Dunn singled, doubled and drove i ntwo runs to lead the Panthers (10-11, 4-5).

New Riegel 250 220 5 — 16 15 1

Sandusky St. Mary’s 203 100 0 — 6 11 4

WP — Noftz. LP — Roth. top hitters: (NR) Reinhart 3-1B, 2B, RBI; Theis 1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Zoeller 2-1B, 2 RBI; Noftz 1B, 2B, RBI; Smith 2-1B, RBI. (SMCC) Dunn 1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Baird & Fischer 2-1B.

records: New Riegel 11-7, 6-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; 10-11, 4-5.

Comments

comments