Prep Softball Roundup: McComb ousts H-L from tourney play

BASCOM — Sixth-seeded McComb scored five runs in the first two innings Thursday and held off four-run Hopewell-Loudon rally in the seventh to post an 8-6 upset over the No. 2 Chieftains in a Division IV district quarterfinal softball game.

McComb (10-7) advances to play No. 3 North Baltimore (13-5) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal at the Marathon Diamonds.

McComb’s Shelby Steinbrook, Hannah Davidson and Maddie Amburgey each drove in two runs. Shaye Hemminger double twice among her three hits and scored three runs.

Hannah Brickner singled and tripled twice for Hopewell-Loudon (17-5). Kenzie Coleman singled twice with two RBIs.

McComb 320 201 0 — 8 11 2

Hopewell-Loudon 020 000 4 — 6 10 1

WP — Steinbrook. LP — Brickner. TOP HITTERS: (McC) Hemminger 1B, 2-2B; Steinbrook 1B, 2 RBI; Davidson 1B, 2 RBI; Amburgey 2-1B, 2 RBI; Dishong 1B, RBI. (H-L) Brickner 1B, 2-3B, 2 RBI; Coleman 2-1B, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: McComb 10-7, Hopewell-Loudon 17-5.

OLD FORT 13

TIFFIN CALVERT 3

OLD FORT — Old Fort build early leads of 5-0 after two innings and 8-3 after three innings Thursday en route to a 13-3 victory over Tiffin Calvert in a Division IV district quarterfinal softball game.

Old Fort, seeded first in the Oak Harbor District, improved to 15-6 and will play No. 2 Sandusky St. Mary’s (15-8) in a district semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Harbor. Tiffin Calvert exits the tournament at 5-10.

MarcQue Harris and Madison Guth each had three RBIs for Old Fort. Whitney Bilger hit a solo home run as part of the Stockaders’ 15-hit attack. Sarah Hossler struck out eight and allowed only one earned run in the circle.

Bria Coleman singled, tripled and drove in two runs for Calvert.

Tiffin Calvert 002 010 — 3 5 0

Old Fort 143 212 — 13 15 2

WP — Hossler. LP — Park. TOP HITTERS: (TC) Coleman 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Hemminger 2B. (OF) Harris 3-1B, 3 RBI; W. Bilger 1B, HR, RBI; McCoy 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Guth 3-1B, 3 RBI.

RECORDS: Tiffin Calvert 5-10, Old Fort 15-6.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 4

LAKOTA 1

SANDUSKY — Freshman Allison Weilnau pitched a three-hitter and drove in a run to lead Sandusky St. Mary’s to a 4-1 victory over Lakota in a Division IV district quarterfinal.

Weilnau struck out three and walked one in the circle and doubled at the plate as the Panthers upped their record to 15-8 and advanced to face Old Fort (15-6) in Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. district semifinal at Oak Harbor. Caylee Fetters had two doubles and a single for Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Olivia Harden singled twice and knocked in a run for the Raiders (4-17).

Lakota 000 001 0 — 1 3 4

Sandusky St. Mary’s 300 001 x — 4 6 3

WP — Weilnau. LP — Claburn. top hitters: (Lak) Harden 2-1B, RBI; Bowling 2B; (SSM) Bias 1B, RBI; Fetter 2-1B, 1B; Weilnau 2B, RBI; Landino 2B.

records: Lakota 4-17, Lakota 15-8.

NEW RIEGEL 18

VANLUE 0

NEW RIEGEL — A twelve-run second inning blew the game open as New Riegel defeated Vanlue 18-0 in a Division IV district quarterfinal.

Fifth-seeded New Riegel (16-8) advances to play No. 1 seed Carey (18-5) in a district semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon Diamonds. Vanlue exits the tournament at 3-16.

Lindsay Bouillon, Emily Peters and Brianna Gillig each had two hits and three RBIs for the Blue Jackets. Kaitlyn Kirian and Allison Theis drove in two runs each. Winning pitcher Jacquelyn Lininger threw four innings of no-hit ball.

Maliah Snook hit a double for Vanlue.

Vanlue 000 00 — 0 2 7

New Riegel 1(12)2 3x — 18 13 0

WP — J. Lininger. LP — Clymer. TOP HITTERS: (Van) Snook 2B. (NR) Theis 1B, 2 RBI; Bouillon 2-1B, 3 RBI; Kirian 2-1B, 2 RBI; Peters 1B, 3B, 3 RBI; Gillig 1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Depinet 1B, 2B, RBI.

RECORDS: Vanlue 3-16, New Riegel 16-8.

