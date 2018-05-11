Prep Baseball Roundup: FHS racks up wild win vs. Sandusky

Fostoria High School collected 15 hits and improved its record to 4-20 on Thursday with a 15-13 nonconference victory over Sandusky High on Thursday at Grant Jackson Field.

Leadoff batter Dylan Sheets had a double among his four hits and drove in a run for the Redmen. Winning pitcher Jace Boff and Jesus “Goose” Garcia each had a pair of hits and two RBIs, with Garcia slugging a double.

Colin Drake doubled and singled for FHS, which will travel to Fort Recovery today for a 5 p.m. district quarterfinal game.

MCCOMB 9

NEW RIEGEL 8

MCCOMB — McComb pushed across a tiebreaking run in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to claim a 9-8 victory over McComb on Thursday in a Division IV district quarterfinal baseball game.

Justin Wasson doubled twice, singled and batted in two runs for the Panthers, who will take a 12-7 record into next Friday’s 4 p.m. district semifinal game at North Baltimore (13-8) at Findlay’s Marathon Diamonds.

Tristan Sherick smacked a pair of triples and drove in two runs for McComb, which also got a double, a single and two RBIs from winning pitcher Tanner Schroeder.

Cole Noftz tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs for the Blue Jackets (10-7), while Nick Reinhart singled twice and knocked in three.

New Riegel 040 202 0 — 8 10 1

McComb 400 041 x — 9 9 3

WP — Schroeder. LP — Zoeller. top hitters: (NR) Noftz 2-1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Reinhart 2-1B, 3 RBI; Zoeller 2B, RBI; J. Theis 1B, RBI; Feindel 2-1B; (McC) J. Wasson 2-2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Schroeder 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Sherick 2-3B, 2 RBI; Jar. Dillon 1B, RBI.

records: New Riegel 10-7, McComb 12-7.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 5

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 4

BASCOM — Jaret Nelson hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to lead Hopewell-Loudon to a 5-4 win over Toledo Christian in a Division IV district quarterfinal.

The Chieftains (12-8), seeded third in the Clyde District, advance to play No. 2 Ottawa Hills (10-7) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Clyde High School.

Zach Kreais pitched a complete game for Hopewell-Loudon, striking out eight and allowing three earned runs. Kreais also tripled and scored a run. Bailey Breidenbach and Travis Milligan had RBIs.

Landon McGill singled, double and drove in two runs for Toledo Christian. McGill struck out 11 and allowed one earned run in six innings of work.

Toledo Christian 200 100 1 — 4 9 3

Hopewell-Loudon 000 103 1 — 5 6 1

WP — Kreais. LP — Oswald. TOP HITTERS: (TC) Gast 2-1B, RBI; McGill 1B, 2B, 2 RBI. (H-L) Kreais 3B; Nelson 1B, 2 RBI; Breidenbach 1B, RBI; Milligan 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Hopewell-Loudon 12-8.

OTTAWA HILLS 9

OLD FORT 6

OTTAWA HILLS — Tim Reiter doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs to lead Ottawa Hills to a 9-6 win over Old Fort in a Division IV district quarterfinal game.

The Green Bears (10-7) did all of their scoring in their first four innings on their way to a 9-1 lead and advanced to face Hopewell-Loudon (12-3) in a district semifinal at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Clyde.

Jacob Webb doubled, singled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Stockaders (7-12). Kaleb Wilkinson and Luke Wagner had two singles apiece.

Old Fort 000 102 3 — 6 9 5

Ottawa Hills 422 100 x — 9 9 4

WP — Werner. LP — Wilkinson. top hitters: (OF) Webb 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Wilkinson & Wagner 2-1B; (OH) Reiter 2-2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Bassett 1B, RBI; Aiken 1B, RBI.

records: Old Fort 7-12, Ottawa Hills 10-7.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 9

TIFFIN CALVERT 7

SANDUSKY — Tiffin Calvert built a 7-1 lead through 2½ innings, but Sandusky St. Mary’s rallied to claim a 9-7 win on Thursday in a Division IV district quarterfinal baseball game.

Vinny Will collected two hits and three RBIs, while Mikael Dunn had a hit and three RBIs and J.J. Fischer recorded three hits and an RBI for the Panthers (10-10), who will meet Norwalk St. Paul at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal at Clyde.

Trenton Cooper singled three times and knocked in a run for the Senecas (7-12), who also got two hits and an RBI from Nolan Wuescher and a double and a single from Josh Gase.

Calvert 412 000 0 — 7 9 2 St. Mary’s 103 320 x — 9 15 4

WP — Samstag. LP — Jo. Gase. top hitters: (TC) Cooper 3-1B, RBI; Kennedy 1B, RBI; Borer 1B, RBI; Wuescher 2-1B, RBI; Jo. Gase 2B, 1B; (SSM) D. Baird 2-1B; Fischer 3-1B, RBI; Samstag 2-1B, RBI; Will 2-1B, 3 RBI; Dunn 1B, 3 RBI; Pelz 2-1B, RBI; Gennari 2-1B.

records: Tiffin Calvert 7-12, Sandusky St. Mary’s 10-10.

