Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

Oregon Clay 9, Toledo St. Ursula 1

MAUMEE DISTRICT

Toledo Notre Dame 5, Sylvania Northview 0

Division IV

BRYAN DISTRICT

Tinora 10, Pettisville 0

Antwerp 3, Edgerton 2

Hilltop 8, North Central 5

Ayersville 11, Edon 10

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Carey 5, Hardin Northern 1

New Riegel 18, Vanlue 0

McComb 8, Hopewell-Loudon 6

North Baltimore 4, Arlington 3, 8 innings

SHELBY DISTRICT

Monroeville 10, South Central 0

Mohawk 32, Mansfield Christian 0

Lucas 7, Norwalk St. Paul 2

Seneca East 5, Wynford 4

ELIDA DISTRICT

Columbus Grove 17, Ottoville 0

Lincolnview 2, Leipsic 0

Ada 13, Continental 4

Wayne Trace 22, Miller City 1

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Minster 7, Marion Local 1

New Bremen 10, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Parkway 14, Ridgemont 4

Fort Recovery 10, Lima Perry 2

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

Old Fort 13, Tiffin Calvert 3

Sandusky St. Mary’s 4, Lakota 1

Gibsonburg 14, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Northwood 9, Toledo Christan 2

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

(13) Toledo Woodward at (1) Oak Harbor, 5

(8) Toledo Central Catholic at (6) Port Clinton, 5

(5) Maumee at (2) Clyde, 5

(3) Wauseon vs. (4) Sandusky, 5

EDISON DISTRICT

(7) Shelby at (1) Mansfield Madison, 5

(5) Willard at (4) Tiffin Columbian, 5

(8) Vermilion at (2) Bellevue, 5

(6) Upper Sandusky at (3) Ontario, 5

UNOH DISTRICT

(6) Lima Bath at (1) Napoleon, 5

(4) Bryan at (5) Van Wert, 5

(8) Celina at (2) Defiance, 5

(7) Lima Shawnee at (3) Wapakoneta, 5

Division III

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

(10) Allen East at (1) Fairview, 5

(5) Bluffton at (4) Paulding, 5

(9) Van Buren at (2) Patrick Henry, 5

(6) Convoy Crestview at (3) Liberty-Benton, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(8) Edison at (1) Clear Fork, 5

(6) New London at (4) Galion, 5

(5) Bucyrus at (2) Ashland Crestview, 5

(7) Margaretta at (3) Colonel Crawford, 5

MAUMEE DISTRICT

(12) Rossford at (1) Eastwood, 5

(7) Liberty Center at (4) Evergreen, 5

(5) Archbold at (2) Elmwood, 5

(8) Swanton at (3) Otsego, 5

District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

(1) Perrysburg vs. (9) Bowling Green, Monday, 5

(5) Toledo Whitmer vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(2) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (4) Anthony Wayne, Tuesday, 5

(3) Springfield vs. (8) Findlay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

(1) Carey vs. (4) New Riegel, Tuesday, 4:30

(6) McComb vs. (3) North Baltimore, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

AT ELIDA

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (4) Lincolnview, Tuesday, 4:30

(2) Ada vs. (3) Wayne Trace, Tuesday 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

(1) Monroeville vs. (4) Mohawk, Tuesday, 4:30

(2) Lucas vs. (3) Seneca East, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

(1) Old Fort vs. (2) Sandusky St. Mary’s, Tuesday, 4:30

(3) Gibsonburg vs. (4) Northwood, Tuesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

(1) Minster vs. (3) New Bremen, Tuesday, 5

(2) Parkway vs. (5) Fort Recovery winner, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BRYAN

(1) Tinora vs. (4) Antwerp, Wednesday, 5

(3) Ayersville vs. (2) Hilltop, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP BASEBALL

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO DISTRICT

Toledo St. John’s 6, Toledo Start 3

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Lake 6, Evergreen 1

Genoa 6, Fairview 4

SHELBY DISTRICT

Wynford 2, Woodmore 1

Division IV

COLDWATER DISTRICT

St. Henry 16, Delphos St. John’s 0

Minster 4, Marion Local 1

Lincolnview 5, Parkway 4

Convoy Crestview 5, New Bremen 3

CLYDE DISTRICT

Ottawa Hills 9, Old Fort 6

Hopewell-Loudon 5, Toledo Christian 4

Norwalk St. Paul 9, Monroeville 0

Sandusky St. Mary’s 9, Tiffin Calvert 7

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Lima Central Catholic 11, Fort Jennings 1

Ottoville 7, Perry 3

Kalida 13, Continental 0

Patrick Henry 3, Columbus Grove 0

BRYAN DISTRICT

Hicksville 3, Pettisville 0

Hilltop 12, Stryker 11

Wayne Trace 11, Edon 2

Antwerp 4, Ayersville 0

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Carey 12, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Riverdale 12, Arlington 5

McComb 9, New Riegel 8

North Baltimore 11, Cory-Rawson 1

GALION DISTRICT

Seneca East 18, Ridgemont 2

Plymouth 7, Buckeye Central 2

South Central 5, Lucas 4

Mohawk 10, Crestline 4

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

HEIDELBERG DISTRICT

(9) Tiffin Columbian at (1) Lexington, 5

(8) Norwalk at (4) Ontario, 5

(6) Shelby at (2) Bellevue, 5

(7) Clear Fork at (3) Clyde, 5

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(7) Lima Shawnee at (3) Bryan, 5

(9) Maumee at (2) Defiance, 5

(5) Van Wert at (4) Bowling Green, 5

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(9) Delta at (2) Eastwood (15-2), 5

(6) Swanton at (5) Tinora, 5

(7) Lake winner at (1) Archbold (16-2), 5

(4) Otsego vs. (3) Genoa, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(10) Paulding at (1) Coldwater, 5

(5) Upper Sandusky at (4) Van Buren, 5

(13) Fostoria at (2) Fort Recovery, 5

(9) Lakota at (3) Ottawa-Glandorf, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(8) Margaretta at (1) Galion, 5

(4) Gibsonburg vs. (6) Wynford, 5

(11) Huron at (2) Edison, 5

(5) Ashland Crestview at (3) Oak Harbor, 5

Wednesday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Anthony Wayne vs. (4) Springfield, 4:30

(2) Toledo Central Catholic vs. (3) Perrysburg, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT TOLEDO MERCY FIELD

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (5) Oregon Clay, 4:15

(2) Toledo St. John’s vs. (3) Sylvania Southview, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

(1) Carey vs. (3) Riverdale, 2

(4) McCombr vs. (2) North Baltimore, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) Lima Central Catholic vs. (4) Ottoville, 2

(2) Kalida vs. (8) Patrick Henry, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BRYAN

(1) Hicksville vs. (4) Hilltop, 5

(2) Wayne Trace vs. (3) Antwerp, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT GALION

(1) Seneca East vs. (4) Plymouth, 2

(2) South Central vs. (3) Mohawk, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

(1) St. Henry vs. (4) Minster, 5

(2) Lincolnview vs. (5) Convoy Crestview, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

(2) Ottawa Hills (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 2

(1) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (4) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 26 10 .722 —

Boston 25 11 .694 1

Toronto 20 18 .526 7

Tampa Bay 15 19 .441 10

Baltimore 10 27 .270 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 18 18 .500 —

Minnesota 15 17 .469 1

Detroit 15 21 .417 3

Kansas City 12 25 .324 6½

Chicago 9 25 .265 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 24 15 .615 —

Los Angeles 22 14 .611 ½

Seattle 21 15 .583 1½

Oakland 18 19 .486 5

Texas 15 24 .385 9

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 0

Houston 4, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

Toronto 5, Seattle 2

Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 2

Thursday’s Results

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 6

Seattle 9, Toronto 3

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, late

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-3), 2:20

Oakland (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 2-2), 7:05

Tampa Bay (Faria 3-1) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-2), 7:05

Boston (Sale 3-1) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-3), 7:07

Kansas City (Hammel 0-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 2-3), 7:10

Seattle (Gonzales 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 1-3), 7:10

Texas (Hamels 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 4-1), 8:10

Minnesota (Lynn 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2), 10:07

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 3:05, 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 4:07

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10

Seattle at Detroit, 4:10

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05, 2nd game

Texas at Houston, 7:10

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 22 14 .611 —

Philadelphia 22 15 .595 ½

Washington 20 18 .526 3

New York 18 17 .514 3½

Miami 13 24 .351 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 20 14 .588 —

Milwaukee 21 16 .568 ½

Pittsburgh 21 16 .568 ½

Chicago 19 15 .559 1

Cincinnati 10 27 .270 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 24 12 .667 —

Colorado 21 16 .568 3½

San Francisco 19 19 .500 6

Los Angeles 16 20 .444 8

San Diego 14 24 .368 11

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Cincinnati 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 13, Miami 4

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 11, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 5, Tampa Bay 2

San Diego 2, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Milwaukee at Colorado, late

Washington at Arizona, late

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, late

St. Louis at San Diego, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-3), 2:20

N.Y. Mets (Matz 1-3) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-1), 7:05

San Francisco (Suarez 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3), 7:05

Atlanta (McCarthy 4-1) at Miami (Straily 0-0), 7:10

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-0) at Colorado (Bettis 4-1), 8:40

Washington (Scherzer 6-1) at Arizona (Koch 2-0), 9:40

Cincinnati (Harvey 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2), 10:10

St. Louis (Weaver 2-2) at San Diego (Lauer 1-1), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Washington at Arizona, 4:05

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:10

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Martinez, Boston, .351; Machado, Baltimore, .350; Betts, Boston, .347; Gordon, Seattle, .340; Simmons, Los Angeles, .339; Lowrie, Oakland, .338; Altuve, Houston, .331; Trout, Los Angeles, .331; Soler, Kansas City, .328; Smith, Tampa Bay, .326.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 36; Springer, Houston, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Judge, New York, 29; Gardner, New York, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 28; Gregorius, New York, 27; Semien, Oakland, 27; Stanton, New York, 27; Segura, Seattle, 26.

RBI–Lowrie, Oakland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30; Machado, Baltimore, 29; GSanchez, New York, 29; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27.

HITS–Altuve, Houston, 52; Gordon, Seattle, 49; Lowrie, Oakland, 49; Machado, Baltimore, 49; Springer, Houston, 48; Martinez, Boston, 47; Segura, Seattle, 47; Castellanos, Detroit, 45; Lindor, Cleveland, 45; Pillar, Toronto, 45.

DOUBLES–Pillar, Toronto, 16; Escobar, Minnesota, 15; Andujar, New York, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Candelario, Detroit, 12; Correa, Houston, 12; Segura, Seattle, 12; 4 tied at 11.

TRIPLES–YSanchez, Chicago, 4; Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Machado, Baltimore, 10; Mazara, Texas, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 10.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; RDavis, Cleveland, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Garcia, Chicago, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; 6 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-1; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.17; Cole, Houston, 1.43; Sale, Boston, 2.02; Manaea, Oakland, 2.11; Morton, Houston, 2.16; Severino, New York, 2.21; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.40; Lopez, Chicago, 2.44; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.53; Kluber, Cleveland, 2.62.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 86; Verlander, Houston, 70; Paxton, Seattle, 67; Sale, Boston, 63; Severino, New York, 63; Kluber, Cleveland, 57; Happ, Toronto, 56; Bauer, Cleveland, 54; Carrasco, Cleveland, 53; 2 tied at 52.

National League

BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .353; Kemp, Los Angeles, .343; Markakis, Atlanta, .338; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .323; Pham, St. Louis, .323; Arenado, Colorado, .322; Cabrera, New York, .319; Pollock, Arizona, .308; Posey, San Francisco, .304; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, .302.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 34; Blackmon, Colorado, 29; Harper, Washington, 29; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 27; Marte, Pittsburgh, 26; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 26; Baez, Chicago, 25; 4 tied at 24.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 33; Pollock, Arizona, 32; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Harper, Washington, 28; Markakis, Atlanta, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 26; Santana, Philadelphia, 26; 2 tied at 25.

HITS–Herrera, Philadelphia, 47; Markakis, Atlanta, 47; Albies, Atlanta, 43; Cabrera, New York, 43; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 43; Marte, Pittsburgh, 42; Peraza, Cincinnati, 41; Pollock, Arizona, 41; Castro, Miami, 40; Freeman, Atlanta, 40.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Kendrick, Washington, 12; Longoria, San Francisco, 12; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 11; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; 5 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; Baez, Chicago, 3; Contreras, Chicago, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 11 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 15; Turner, Washington, 12; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Marte, Pittsburgh, 9; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Pham, St. Louis, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 6; Villar, Milwaukee, 6.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.74; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Bettis, Colorado, 2.05; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.05; Corbin, Arizona, 2.12; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.22; Garcia, Miami, 2.68; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.70; Lester, Chicago, 2.82.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 80; Corbin, Arizona, 67; Strasburg, Washington, 59; Syndergaard, New York, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Gonzalez, Washington, 50; Velasquez, Philadelphia, 50; Gray, Colorado, 49; 3 tied at 48.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULTS

New Orleans 119, Golden State 100

Houston 113, Utah 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 101, Philadelphia 98, OT

Cleveland 105, Toronto 103

Sunday’s RESULTS

Golden State 118, New Orleans 92

Houston 100, Utah 87

Monday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 103, Boston 92

Cleveland 128, Toronto 93, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Tuesday’s Results

Houston 112, Utah 102, Houston wins series 4-1

Golden State 113, New Orleans 104, Golden State wins series 4-1

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 114, Philadelphia 112, Boston wins series 4-1

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Sunday’s GAME

Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 21

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, MaY 22

Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 25

x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26

x-Houston at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 27

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 28

x-Golden State at Houston, 9 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

SaturdaY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 2

SundaY’S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Vegas 3, San Jose 0, Vegas wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT, Washington wins series 4-2

Nashville 4, Winnipeg 0

Thursday’s RESULT

Winnipeg 5, Nashville 1, Winnipeg wins series 4-3

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s Game

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 17

Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 18

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

x-Vegas at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 21

x-Tampa Bay at Washington, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22

x-Winnipeg at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

x-Washington at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

x-Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 7 2 1 22 23 12

New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14

Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14

Columbus 5 3 3 18 14 10

New York 5 3 0 15 21 10

New England 4 3 2 14 15 12

Chicago 3 4 2 11 13 14

Montreal 3 7 0 9 14 24

Philadelphia 2 5 2 8 6 14

Toronto FC 2 5 1 7 10 15

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 7 2 2 23 23 12

Los Angeles FC 6 2 1 19 20 14

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 10 18

FC Dallas 3 1 4 13 11 7

Minnesota United 4 6 0 12 12 18

Houston 3 3 2 11 18 13

Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14

LA Galaxy 3 5 1 10 12 16

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 19

Colorado 2 4 2 8 10 11

Seattle 2 4 2 8 7 10

San Jose 1 5 2 5 12 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 2, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Chicago 1, Montreal 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota United 0

Friday’s GAME

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s GAMES

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9

New York at Colorado, 9

Sunday’s GAMES

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

Wednesday’s GAME

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30

Friday, May 18

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 8

Saturday, May 19

Colorado at New York City FC, 1

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 4

Columbus at New England, 7:30

Real Salt Lake at Philadelphia, 7:30

D.C. United at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday, May 20

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 2

Houston at Chicago, 4

New York at Atlanta United FC, 7

PRO GOLF

The Players Championship

First Round

Webb Simpson 33-33 — 66 -6

Dustin Johnson 35-31 — 66 -6

Alex Noren 34-32 — 66 -6

Chesson Hadley 33-33 — 66 -6

Matt Kuchar 35-31 — 66 -6

Patrick Cantlay 34-32 — 66 -6

Jhonattan Vegas 35-32 — 67 -5

Si Woo Kim 35-32 — 67 -5

Keith Mitchell 36-31 — 67 -5

Rory Sabbatini 33-34 — 67 -5

Steve Stricker 35-32 — 67 -5

Andrew Landry 33-34 — 67 -5

Lucas Glover 33-35 — 68 -4

Danny Lee 34-34 — 68 -4

Charles Howell III 34-34 — 68 -4

Justin Rose 35-33 — 68 -4

Bubba Watson 35-33 — 68 -4

Cody Gribble 33-35 — 68 -4

C.T. Pan 34-34 — 68 -4

Ollie Schniederjans 34-34 — 68 -4

Billy Horschel 34-34 — 68 -4

Charl Schwartzel 37-31 — 68 -4

Jon Rahm 34-34 — 68 -4

Henrik Stenson 34-34 — 68 -4

Sergio Garcia 33-35 — 68 -4

Xander Schauffele 35-33 — 68 -4

John Huh 33-36 — 69 -3

Kevin Na 35-34 — 69 -3

Branden Grace 32-37 — 69 -3

Tommy Fleetwood 33-36 — 69 -3

Adam Scott 36-33 — 69 -3

Emiliano Grillo 38-31 — 69 -3

Brice Garnett 36-33 — 69 -3

Keegan Bradley 36-33 — 69 -3

Nick Taylor 38-31 — 69 -3

Anirban Lahiri 33-36 — 69 -3

Jimmy Walker 35-34 — 69 -3

Jason Day 36-33 — 69 -3

Richy Werenski 34-36 — 70 -2

Scott Brown 37-33 — 70 -2

Ross Fisher 36-34 — 70 -2

Ian Poulter 36-34 — 70 -2

Chris Kirk 34-36 — 70 -2

Brooks Koepka 36-34 — 70 -2

Chris Stroud 35-35 — 70 -2

Ted Potter, Jr. 35-35 — 70 -2

Beau Hossler 35-35 — 70 -2

Kevin Tway 33-37 — 70 -2

Tony Finau 36-34 — 70 -2

Bryson DeChambeau 34-36 — 70 -2

Nick Watney 36-34 — 70 -2

Kevin Streelman 35-35 — 70 -2

Luke List 35-35 — 70 -2

Tom Hoge 37-33 — 70 -2

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 38-33 — 71 -1

Harold Varner III 34-37 — 71 -1

J.J. Spaun 38-33 — 71 -1

Ryan Blaum 34-37 — 71 -1

Ryan Moore 35-36 — 71 -1

Zach Johnson 35-36 — 71 -1

Charley Hoffman 33-38 — 71 -1

Martin Kaymer 36-35 — 71 -1

Rory McIlroy 36-35 — 71 -1

Wesley Bryan 37-34 — 71 -1

Chez Reavie 38-33 — 71 -1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-36 — 71 -1

Byeong Hun An 37-34 — 71 -1

Marc Leishman 36-35 — 71 -1

Jason Kokrak 37-35 — 72 E

Brian Gay 37-35 — 72 E

Patton Kizzire 35-37 — 72 E

Trey Mullinax 37-35 — 72 E

J.J. Henry 35-37 — 72 E

Matthew Fitzpatrick 37-35 — 72 E

Brendan Steele 36-36 — 72 E

Grayson Murray 34-38 — 72 E

Patrick Reed 35-37 — 72 E

Tiger Woods 36-36 — 72 E

Jason Dufner 38-34 — 72 E

Austin Cook 39-33 — 72 E

Russell Henley 38-34 — 72 E

Kevin Chappell 35-37 — 72 E

Vaughn Taylor 37-35 — 72 E

Adam Hadwin 36-36 — 72 E

Martin Laird 36-36 — 72 E

Bud Cauley 38-35 — 73 +1

William McGirt 38-35 — 73 +1

Justin Thomas 35-38 — 73 +1

Ryan Armour 36-37 — 73 +1

Robert Streb 36-37 — 73 +1

Alexander Levy 34-39 — 73 +1

James Hahn 35-38 — 73 +1

Francesco Molinari 38-35 — 73 +1

Patrick Rodgers 36-37 — 73 +1

Chad Campbell 38-36 — 74 +2

Ryan Palmer 39-35 — 74 +2

Danny Willett 37-37 — 74 +2

Brian Harman 35-39 — 74 +2

Rod Pampling 35-39 — 74 +2

Russell Knox 37-37 — 74 +2

Bill Haas 36-38 — 74 +2

Daniel Berger 38-36 — 74 +2

Satoshi Kodaira 37-37 — 74 +2

Gary Woodland 36-38 — 74 +2

Rickie Fowler 35-39 — 74 +2

Kelly Kraft 37-37 — 74 +2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 40-34 — 74 +2

Scott Stallings 36-39 — 75 +3

Tyrrell Hatton 37-38 — 75 +3

Jonas Blixt 38-37 — 75 +3

Stewart Cink 39-36 — 75 +3

Jordan Spieth 36-39 — 75 +3

David Lingmerth 37-38 — 75 +3

J.B. Holmes 41-34 — 75 +3

Whee Kim 35-40 — 75 +3

Robert Garrigus 38-37 — 75 +3

Kyle Stanley 38-37 — 75 +3

D.A. Points 37-38 — 75 +3

Hudson Swafford 39-36 — 75 +3

Shane Lowry 37-38 — 75 +3

Brandon Harkins 35-40 — 75 +3

Blayne Barber 39-37 — 76 +4

Cameron Smith 39-37 — 76 +4

HaoTong Li 40-36 — 76 +4

Jamie Lovemark 37-39 — 76 +4

Mackenzie Hughes 38-38 — 76 +4

Pat Perez 37-39 — 76 +4

Michael Thompson 35-41 — 76 +4

Dominic Bozzelli 39-38 — 77 +5

Kevin Kisner 38-39 — 77 +5

Harris English 39-38 — 77 +5

Derek Fathauer 36-41 — 77 +5

Scott Piercy 38-39 — 77 +5

Sung Kang 43-35 — 78 +6

Michael Kim 40-38 — 78 +6

Geoff Ogilvy 39-39 — 78 +6

Ben Martin 42-36 — 78 +6

Louis Oosthuizen 42-36 — 78 +6

Hideki Matsuyama 37-42 — 79 +7

Phil Mickelson 38-41 — 79 +7

Scott McCarron 40-39 — 79 +7

Martin Flores 40-40 — 80 +8

Brandt Snedeker 36-46 — 82 +10

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Chris Young vice president, on-field operations, initiatives & strategy.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned OF Jabari Blash to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Keynan Middleton from the 10-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Ryan LaMarre to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Billy McKinney and 1B Greg Bird on rehab assignment to Tampa (FSL). Sent 3B Brandon Drury on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Dan Altavilla on a rehab assignment to Arkansas (TL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Promoted Nick Krall to general manager. Optioned LHP Brandon Finnegan to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Merandy Gonzalez to Jacksonville (SL). Activated RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day DL. Agreed to terms with CF Anfernee Seymour on a minor league contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Jason Hartlund chief revenue officer. Reinstated LHP Boone Logan from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jorge Lopez to Colorado Springs (PCL). Agreed to terms with 2B Darren Seferina on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Zac Curtis and RHP Ben Lively to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Thompson from Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 9. Recalled RHP Mike Mayers from Memphis (PCL). Sent LHP Brett Cecil on a rehab assignment to Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Transferred RHP Johnny Cueto to the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP Jose Valdez from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Derek Law and LHP Josh Osich to Sacramento.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Miguelangel Sierra, C Ruben Castro and RHP Dariel Aquino were transferred from extended spring. Released INF Marcos Almonte, C Gabriel Bracamonte and LHP Cole Watts.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed 3B Patrick Palmeiro and 1B Rafael Palmeiro.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Joe Moran.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Acquired RHP Alex Boshers from Southern Maryland (Atlantic) to complete an earlier trade.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Sebastien Boucher.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Javier Herrera.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Named James Borrego coach.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Announced the retirement of F Nick Collison.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed FB Derrick Coleman to a one-year contract. Released RB Bronson Hill.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DT Deadrin Senat.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Siran Neal, G Wyatt Teller, WR Ray-Ray McCloud and WR Austin Proehl.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Fozzy Whittaker on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Tion Green.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived CB Tracy Howard.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Jason King.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Paul Perkins.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released QB Josh Johnson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB M.J. Stewart, S Jordan Whitehead, WR Justin Watson and LB Jack Cichy.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Dan Cruikshank and QB Luke Falk.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DT Da’Ron Payne, RB Derrius Guice, DB Troy Apke, DT Tim Settle, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, DB Greg Stroman and WR Trey Quinn.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Donteea Dye, DL Brandin Bryant, OL Matthew Ouellet De Carlo, DB Jacob Firlotte and OL Ben Koczwara.

Alliance of American Football

MEMPHIS — Named Mike Singletary coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Mark Alt to a two-year contract.

College

MARQUETTE — Named men’s tennis team coach Steve Rodecap director of tennis.

PENN STATE — Named Cory Chapman associate athletic director for facility and event operations.

RUTGERS — Announced the contract of softball coach Jay Nelson will not been renewed.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Track

Arcadia, Arlington, Hopewell-Loudon, Leipsic & Liberty-Benton, McComb, Pandora-Gilboa, Riverdale, Van Buren & Vanlue at Blanchard Valley Conference championships at Liberty-Benton, 4:30

Tiffin Calvert, Old Fort, New Riegel & Lakota at Sandusky Bay Conference championships, Bellevue, 4

Prep Baseball

Fostoria at Otsego (NBC), 4:45

Tiffin Calvert at Van Buren, 5

Genoa at Elmwood (NBC), 4:45

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Hopewell-Loudon at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

Arcadia at Carey, 5

Prep Softball

Fostoria at Otsego (NBC), 4:45

Hopewell-Loudon at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s (SBC), 5

Arcadia at Carey, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Lake Seeks Girls Basketball Coaches

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a junior varsity girls basketball coach and junior high girls basketball coach. Applicants can download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline is May 11.

Roethlisberger Softball Game

FINDLAY — Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game are on sale at Findlay High School. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf League Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

Hopewell-Loudon Basketball Camp

BASCOM — The 2018 Hopewell-Loudon basketball camp will be June 5-7. Final registration deadline is Monday. Forms are available at school, on the schoolwebsite, facebook or twitter.

Continental Seeks Girls Hoops Coach

CONTINENTAL — Continental is seeking a varsity girls basketball coach, preferably with experience, for the 2018-19 season. The candidate must be able to acquire proper certification as set forth by the OHSAA, state of Ohio and Continental Board of Education. Applicants should submit a resume and letter of interest by May 25 to high school principal Tim Eding, Continental Local School, 5211 Ohio Route 634, Continental, OH 45831 or by emailing t.eding@continentalpirates.org.

