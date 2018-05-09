Wednesday’s scoreboard

PREP SOFTBALL

Weekly State Coaches Poll

Division I

1, Lebanon (7) 122

2, Louisville (3) 100

3, Perryburg 93

4, Marysville (2) 82

5, Mason 62

6, Grove City Central Crossing 49

7, Elyria (1) 48

8, Toledo Notre Dame 44

9, Springfield 31

10, Lancaster 24

Division II

1, Lagrange Keystone (10) 108

2, Springfield Kenton Ridge (1) 78

3, Oak Harbor 63

4, Mansfield Madison 58

5, Greenville 52

6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder 40

8, Hebron Lakewood 28

9, Jackson 24

10, Springfield Northwest 23

Division III

1, Warren Champion (6) 87

2, Wheelersburg (2) 81

3, Richwood North Union (1) 70

4, Cardington Lincoln 49

5, Utica 44

6, Eastwood 36

7, Wellington 30

8, West Liberty Salem 17

9, Otsego 16

10, Elmwood 14

10, Williamsport Westfall 14

Division IV

1, Jeromesville Hillsdale (7) 103

2, Parkway 65

3, Vienna Mathews (1) 64

4, Minster (1) 63

5, Riverside (1) 57

6, Strasburg Franklin (1) 51

7, Bradford 46

8, Portsmouth Clay 45

9, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 43

10, Mechanicsburg 37

Tuesday’s District Results

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

Toledo Woodward 34, Toledo Scott 17

Toledo Central Catholic 7, Lake 1

Maumee 17, Toledo Rogers 0

Wauseon 9, Sandusky Perkins 2

EDISON DISTRICT

Shelby 21, Mansfield Senior 0

Vermilion 22, Lexington 1

Upper Sandusky 7, Norwalk 6

UNOH DISTRICT

Lima Bath 11, St. Marys Memorial 1

Celina 4, Kenton 3

Lima Shawnee 6, Elida 4, 16 innings

Division III

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

Allen East 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 11

Paulding 15, Delphos Jefferson 9

Bluffton 8, Spencerville 2

Van Buren 7, Hicksville 3

Convoy Crestview 7, Coldwater 6

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

Edison 7, Plymouth 3

New London 9, Fostoria 0

Bucyrus 11, Western Reserve 0

Margaretta 4, Huron 3

MAUMEE DISTRICT

Rossford 9, Delta 3

Liberty Center 15, Genoa 3

Archbold 7, Montpelier 1

Swanton 6, Woodmore 2

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

Danbury 5, Toledo Christan 3, 15 innings

Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

(17) Lima Senior at (1) Perrysburg, 5

(11) Toledo Start at (9) Bowling Green, 5

(14) Ashland at (5) Toledo Whitmer, 5

(7) Oregon Clay at (6) Toledo St. Ursula, 5

MAUMEE DISTRICT

(12) Toledo Bowsher at (2) Toledo Notre Dame, 5

(15) Toledo Waite at (4) Anthony Wayne, 5

(16) Ashland at (3) Springfield, 5

(10) Sylvania Southview at (8) Findlay, 5

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division IV

BRYAN DISTRICT

(9) Pettisville at (1) Tinora, 5

(6) Edgerton at (4) Antwerp, 5

(8) North Central at (2) Hilltop, 5

(5) Edon at (3) Ayersville, 5

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(8) Hardin Northern at (1) Carey, 5

(10) Vanlue at (5) New Riegel, 5

(6) McComb at (2) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

(5) Arlington at (3) North Baltimore, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(8) South Central at (1) Monroeville, 5

(12) Mansfield Christian at (4) Mohawk, 5

(7) Norwalk St. Paul at (2) Lucas, 5

(5) Wynford at (3) Seneca East, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Ottoville at (1) Columbus Grove, 5

(5) Leipsic at (4) Lincolnview, 5

(7) Continental at (2) Ada, 5

(6) Miller City at (3) Wayne Trace, 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

(4) Marion Local at (1) Minster, 5 p.m.

(11) Upper Scioto Valley at (3) New Bremen, 5 p.m.

(7) Ridgemont at (2) Parkway, 5 p.m.

(6) Lima Perry at (5) Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(7) Tiffin Calvert at (1) Old Fort, 5 p.m.

(8) Lakota at (2) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

(10) Fremont St. Joseph at (3) Gibsonburg, 5 p.m.

(6) Toledo Christan-(5) Danbury winner at (4) Northwood, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Weekly State Coaches Poll

Division I

1, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (4) 219

2, Mason (11) 202

2, Powell Olentangy Liberty (8) 202

4, Liberty Township Lakota East (2) 197

5, Amherst Steele (5) 190

6, Massillon Jackson 151

7, Cincinnati Moeller 139

8, Anthony Wayne 102

9, Grove City 47

10, Springboro 34

Division II

1, Wapakoneta (29) 306

2, Defiance 264

3, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 224

4, Chillicothe Unioto 129

5, Oberlin Firelands 124

6, Bellevue 102

7, Chillicothe Zane Trace 72

8, Chagrin Falls 69

9, Beloit West Branch 57

10, Lexington 55

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Bryan 46. 18, Van Wert 14. 19, Vermilion 12.

Division III

1, West Jefferson (19) 236

2, Warren Champion (6) 162

3, Archbold 151

4, Berlin Hiland 138

5, Loudonville 130

6, Coldwater 125

7, Fort Recovery 102

8, Elyria Catholic 86

9, Jeromesville Hillsdale 36

10, Minford 33

10, Barnesville 33

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 16, Eastwood 11.

Division IV

1, Mowrystown Whiteoak (13) 259

2, Carey (5) 231

3, Lake Ridge Academy (2) 197

4, Toronto 194

5, Norwalk St. Paul 120

6, St. Henry 105

7, Lincolnview 95

8, Seneca East 94

9, Newton Local 79

10, Hicksville 52

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, New Bremen 43. 12, Lima Central Catholic 28. 14, Minster 21.

Tuesday’s District Results

Division IV

COLDWATER DISTRICT

Delphos St. John’s 18, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Marion Local 9, New Knoxville 6

Parkway 9, Delphos Jefferson 3

Convoy Crestview 10, Allen East 0

CLYDE DISTRICT

Old Fort 9, Danbury 3

Toledo Christian 18, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 3

(12) Maumee Valley Country Day at (9) Monroeville, 5

Tiffin Calvert 18, Fremont St. Joseph 9

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Fort Jennings 7, Leipsic 2

Continental 11, Holgate 9

Patrick Henry 6, Miller City 1

BRYAN DISTRICT

Pettisville 5, Fayette 2, 14 innings

Stryler 4, North Central 2

Edon 4, Montpelier 3

Ayersville 14, Edgerton 9

FINDLAY DISTRICT

Upper Scioto Valley 10, Vanlue 0

Arlington 7, Pandora-Gilboa 2

New Riegel 7, Hardin Northern 0

Cory-Rawson 3, Arcadia 2

GALION DISTRICT

Ridgemont 12, Mansfield Christian 11

Lucas 11, Mansfield St. Peter’s 2

Crestline 11, Colonel Crawford 9

Wednesday’s District Quarterfinals

Division I

TOLEDO DISTRICT

(9) Toledo Bowsher at (1) Toledo St. Francis, 5

(5) Oregon Clay at (4) Sylvania Northview, 5

(7) Toledo Start at (2) Toledo St. John’s, 5

(6) Toledo Whitmer at (3) Sylvania Southview, 5

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

(8) Fremont Ross at (1) Anthony Wayne, 5

(6) Ashland at (4) Springfield, 5

(7) Mansfield Madison at (2) Toledo Central Catholic, 5

(5) Findlay at (3) Perrysburg, 5

Wednesday’s First Round

Division II

HEIDELBERG DISTRICT

(11) Kenton at (9) Tiffin Columbian, 5

(13) Sandusky Senior at (4) Ontario, 5

(10) Sandusky Perkins at (8) Norwalk, 5

(14) Mansfield Senior at (6) Shelby, 5

(12) Port Clinton at (3) Clyde, 5

(7) Clear Fork at (6) Vermilion, 5

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (11) Napoleon, 5

(7) Lima Shawnee at (6) Elida, 5

(13) Celina at (3) Bryan, 5

(15) Toledo Woodward at (2) Defiance, 5

(9) Maumee at (8) Lima Bath, 5

(10) Wauseon at (5) Van Wert, 5

(14) Toledo Rogers at (4) Bowling Green, 5

Division III

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(13) Northwood at (9) Delta, 5

(8) Liberty Center at (5) Tinora, 5

(10) Swanton at (6) Swanton, 5

(14) Evergreen at (7) Lake, 5

(11) Cardinal Stritch at (4) Otsego, 5

(12) Fairview at (3) Genoa, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(11) Bluffton at (10) Paulding, 5

(8) Elmwood at (4) Van Buren, 5

(7) Spencerville at (5) Upper Sandusky, 5

(13) Fostoria at (12) Ada, 5

(9) Lakota at (6) Liberty-Benton, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(9) Bucyrus at (8) Margaretta, 5

(12) Western Reserve at (4) Gibsonburg, 5

(10) Wynford at (7) Woodmore, 5

(11) Huron at (6) New London, 5

(13) Willard at (5) Ashland Crestview, 5

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division IV

COLDWATER DISTRICT

(9) Delphos St. John’s at (1) St. Henry, 5

(10) Marion Local at (4) Minster, 5

(6) Parkway at (2) Lincolnview, 5

(5) Convoy Crestview at (3) New Bremen, 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(7) Old Fort at (2) Ottawa Hills, 5

(6) Toledo Christian at (3) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

(12) Maumee Valley Country Day-(9) Monroeville winner at (1) Norwalk St. Paul, 5

(6) Tiffin Calvert at (4) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 5

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(7) Fort Jennings at (1) Lima Central Catholic, 5

(5) Perry at (4) Ottoville, 5

(10) Continental at (2) Kalida, 5

(8) Patrick Henry at (3) Columbus Grove, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

(11) Pettisville at (1) Hicksville, 5

(8) Stryker at (4) Hilltop, 5

(6) Edon at (2) Wayne Trace, 5

(10) Ayersville at (3) Antwerp, 5

FINDLAY DISTRICT

(9) Upper Scioto Valley at (1) Carey, 5

(8) Arlington at (3) Riverdale, 5

New Riegel at (4) McComb, 5

(11) Cory-Rawson at (2) North Baltimore 5

GALION DISTRICT

(10) Ridgemont at (1) (1) Seneca East, 5

(5) Buckeye Central at (4) Plymouth, 5

(8) Lucas at (2) South Central, 5

(9) Crestline at (3) Mohawk, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 25 10 .714 —

New York 25 10 .714 —

Toronto 19 17 .528 6½

Tampa Bay 15 18 .455 9

Baltimore 8 27 .229 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 17 18 .486 —

Minnesota 15 17 .469 ½

Detroit 15 20 .429 2

Kansas City 12 23 .343 5

Chicago 9 23 .281 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 21 13 .618 —

Houston 22 15 .595 ½

Seattle 20 14 .588 1

Oakland 18 17 .514 3½

Texas 14 24 .368 9

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Texas 7, Detroit 6

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Houston 16, Oakland 2

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 0

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2

Detroit 7, Texas 4

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, late

L.A. Angels at Colorado, late

Houston at Oakland, late

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-2), 1:10

Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Texas (Colon 1-1), 2:05

Pittsburgh (Williams 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Colorado (Anderson 2-0), 3:10

Houston (Cole 3-1) at Oakland (Mengden 2-3), 3:35

Boston (Porcello 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2), 7:05

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 7:05

Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Toronto (Garcia 2-2), 7:07

Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-1), 7:10

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 20 14 .588 —

Philadelphia 20 15 .571 ½

New York 18 16 .529 2

Washington 19 17 .528 2

Miami 13 22 .371 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 20 14 .588 —

Milwaukee 21 15 .583 —

Chicago 18 15 .545 1½

Pittsburgh 19 16 .543 1½

Cincinnati 9 27 .250 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Arizona 23 11 .676 —

Colorado 20 15 .571 3½

San Francisco 19 17 .528 5

Los Angeles 15 19 .441 8

San Diego 13 23 .361 11

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 11, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 2

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Washington 8, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, late

L.A. Angels at Colorado, late

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, late

Washington at San Diego, late

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2) at Cincinnati (Romano 2-3), 12:35

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 2-2), 1:10

Pittsburgh (Williams 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10

Miami (Chen 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 3-2), 2:20

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Colorado (Anderson 2-0), 3:10

San Francisco (Stratton 3-2) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 1-2), 7:05

Atlanta (Teheran 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-1), 7:10

Washington (Gonzalez 4-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 9:10

Arizona (Corbin 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-3), 10:10

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40

Washington at Arizona, 9:40

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

St. Louis at San Diego, 10:10

Tuesday’s Boxscores

Reds 7, Mets 2

New York Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Cnforto cf 4 0 0 0 Peraza ss 5 1 1 0

A.Cbrra 2b 4 1 2 0 Schbler rf 5 2 2 0

Cespdes lf 2 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0

Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 2 3 4

A.Gnzal 1b 3 0 0 1 Gennett 2b 4 1 1 2

A.Rsrio ss 2 0 1 0 Blndino 2b 0 0 0 0

S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 2 0 1 0

Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 3 1

A.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 L.Cstll p 2 0 0 0

Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0

H.Rbles p 0 0 0 0 R.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0

Sewald p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0

Lagares ph 1 0 1 0 W.Prlta p 0 0 0 0

Nido c 3 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0

Msoraco ph 1 0 0 0 Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0

Jo.Ryes 3b-ss 4 0 0 0

J.Vrgas p 1 0 0 0

Flores 3b 3 1 2 1

Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 34 7 12 7

New York 000″002″000 — 2

Cincinnati 202″000″30x — 7

E–A.Cabrera (1). DP–New York 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–New York 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Schebler (4), Suarez (6). 3B–Barnhart (1). HR–Flores (3), Gennett (4). S–W.Peralta (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Vargas (L,0-3) 4 6 4 4 2 1

Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Ramos 1 3 1 1 0 1

Blevins 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Robles 1/3 3 2 2 1 0

Sewald 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati

Castillo (W,2-4) 5 2/3 3 2 2 1 7

Garrett H,3 1/3 0 0 0 2 1

Hernandez H,2 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Peralta H,3 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 2

Brice 1 1 0 0 0 1

A.Ramos pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP–by Vargas (Votto). Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals. First, Gabe Morales. Second, Ed Hickox. Third, Ron Kulpa. T–2:56. A–14,804 (42,319).

Brewers 3, Indians 2

Cleveland Milwaukee

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lindor ss 4 1 2 1 Cain cf 4 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 0 3 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 1 Braun 1b 4 1 1 0

Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 1 2

Encrnco 1b 4 0 1 0 Do.Sntn rf 2 0 0 0

Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Frnklin 2b 2 0 0 0

Guyer rf 4 0 1 0 Villar pr-2b 2 0 0 0

R.Davis cf 3 0 1 0 Pina c 4 0 0 0

Kluber p 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0

Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 Miley p 0 0 0 0

Mrshall p 0 0 0 0 Suter p 2 1 1 1

T.Olson p 0 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0

McAllst p 0 0 0 0 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0

Phllips ph 1 0 1 0

Hader p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 3 8 3

Cleveland 001″010″000 — 2

Milwaukee 201″000″00x — 3

E–Kipnis (3), Encarnacion (1), Guyer (2). DP–Cleveland 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB–Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 7. 2B–Lindor (11), Braun (8). HR–Lindor (9), Jose.Ramirez (10), T.Shaw (7), Suter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Kluber (L,5-2) 6 5 3 3 1 4

Marshall 1 1 0 0 0 0

Olson 2/3 2 0 0 1 0

McAllister 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee

Miley 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

Suter (W,2-2) 4 2/3 5 2 2 1 5

Jeffress H,5 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Jennings H,6 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Hader (S,5-6) 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez. First, Andy Fletcher. Second, Jeff Nelson. Third, Laz Diaz. T–2:49. A–35,314 (41,900).

Tigers 7, Rangers 4

Detroit Texas

ab r h bi ab r h bi

J.Jones cf 5 0 0 0 DShelds cf 5 2 2 0

Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 1 Choo dh 4 1 2 1

Cstllns rf 4 2 1 1 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0

V.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 2 Beltre 3b 4 0 3 2

V.Reyes pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0

Joh.Hck 1b 3 0 0 1 Profar ss 4 1 1 1

J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 Knr-Flf 2b 4 0 1 0

Goodrum lf 4 1 1 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 1 0

J.Iglss ss 2 2 1 2 C.Perez c 3 0 0 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 0 2 0 Rua ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 36 4 11 4

Detroit 320″000″011 — 7

Texas 000″011″020 — 4

E–Beltre (4). DP–Detroit 2, Texas 2. LOB–Detroit 6, Texas 6. 2B–Candelario (11), J.McCann (5), Choo (10). HR–Candelario (5), V.Martinez (3), J.Iglesias (1), Profar (2). CS–J.Iglesias (2). SF–Joh.Hicks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fiers (W,3-2) 5 1/3 6 2 2 0 5

Stumpf 1/3 1 0 0 1 0

Farmer H,4 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Jimenez 1/3 3 2 2 0 0

Hardy H,2 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Greene (S,7-9) 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 3

Texas

Minor (L,3-2) 7 7 5 5 0 4

Claudio 1 1 1 0 1 0

Jepsen 1 1 1 1 2 1

HBP–by Minor (Iglesias), by Claudio (Castellanos). WP–Fiers. Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Angel Hernandez. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Alan Porter. T–3:04. A–18,634 (49,115).

Major League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Betts, Boston, .360; Gordon, Seattle, .353; Simmons, Los Angeles, .350; Martinez, Boston, .346; Machado, Baltimore, .346; Lowrie, Oakland, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .336; Smith, Tampa Bay, .330; Soler, Kansas City, .324; Castellanos, Detroit, .324.

RUNS–Betts, Boston, 36; Springer, Houston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Gregorius, New York, 27; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 26; Gardner, New York, 25; Semien, Oakland, 25; Correa, Houston, 24.

RBI–Lowrie, Oakland, 31; KDavis, Oakland, 30; Gregorius, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 28; Moustakas, Kansas City, 28; GSanchez, New York, 28; Betts, Boston, 27; Machado, Baltimore, 27; Martinez, Boston, 27; 3 tied at 25.

HITS–Gordon, Seattle, 49; Altuve, Houston, 48; Lowrie, Oakland, 48; Machado, Baltimore, 46; Martinez, Boston, 45; Springer, Houston, 45; Castellanos, Detroit, 44; Lindor, Cleveland, 43; 4 tied at 42.

DOUBLES–Escobar, Minnesota, 15; Pillar, Toronto, 15; Andujar, New York, 12; Betts, Boston, 12; Correa, Houston, 12; Bregman, Houston, 11; Kepler, Minnesota, 11; Lindor, Cleveland, 11; 7 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Benintendi, Boston, 3; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Chapman, Oakland, 3; YSanchez, Chicago, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Betts, Boston, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Gregorius, New York, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Moustakas, Kansas City, 10; Ramirez, Cleveland, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Gordon, Seattle, 15; Anderson, Chicago, 10; Smith, Tampa Bay, 8; RDavis, Cleveland, 7; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; DeShields, Texas, 6; Garcia, Chicago, 6; Pillar, Toronto, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; 5 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Kluber, Cleveland, 5-2; Porcello, Boston, 5-0; Severino, New York, 5-1; 13 tied at 4.

ERA–Verlander, Houston, 1.17; Cole, Houston, 1.42; Manaea, Oakland, 1.63; Sale, Boston, 2.02; Porcello, Boston, 2.14; Morton, Houston, 2.16; Severino, New York, 2.21; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.40; Lopez, Chicago, 2.43; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.53.

STRIKEOUTS–Cole, Houston, 77; Verlander, Houston, 70; Paxton, Seattle, 67; Sale, Boston, 63; Severino, New York, 63; Kluber, Cleveland, 57; Bauer, Cleveland, 54; Happ, Toronto, 53; Hamels, Texas, 52; Snell, Tampa Bay, 50.

National League

BATTING–Herrera, Philadelphia, .346; Markakis, Atlanta, .333; Cabrera, New York, .326; Pham, St. Louis, .323; Arenado, Colorado, .315; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .315; Freeman, Atlanta, .308; Castro, Miami, .307; Pollock, Arizona, .306; Posey, San Francisco, .306.

RUNS–Albies, Atlanta, 33; Harper, Washington, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 25; Baez, Chicago, 24; Freeman, Atlanta, 24; Marte, Pittsburgh, 24; Pham, St. Louis, 24; CTaylor, Los Angeles, 24; 2 tied at 23.

RBI–Baez, Chicago, 32; Pollock, Arizona, 29; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; Suarez, Cincinnati, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 24; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 24.

HITS–Markakis, Atlanta, 45; Herrera, Philadelphia, 44; Cabrera, New York, 43; Albies, Atlanta, 42; Freeman, Atlanta, 40; Peraza, Cincinnati, 40; Castro, Miami, 39; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 39; Turner, Washington, 39; 4 tied at 38.

DOUBLES–Albies, Atlanta, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Kendrick, Washington, 12; Hosmer, San Diego, 11; Bryant, Chicago, 10; Cabrera, New York, 10; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 10; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 10; Longoria, San Francisco, 10; Mercer, Pittsburgh, 10.

TRIPLES–Marte, Pittsburgh, 4; Baez, Chicago, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Adams, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Baez, Chicago, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 7 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES–Inciarte, Atlanta, 13; Turner, Washington, 12; MTaylor, Washington, 10; Cain, Milwaukee, 8; Marte, Pittsburgh, 8; Pollock, Arizona, 8; Pham, St. Louis, 7; Story, Colorado, 7; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 6; Villar, Milwaukee, 6.

PITCHING–Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; 11 tied at 4.

ERA–Martinez, St. Louis, 1.62; Scherzer, Washington, 1.74; deGrom, New York, 1.87; Bettis, Colorado, 2.05; Nola, Philadelphia, 2.05; Corbin, Arizona, 2.15; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.33; Williams, Pittsburgh, 2.63; Garcia, Miami, 2.68; Mikolas, St. Louis, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 80; Corbin, Arizona, 60; Strasburg, Washington, 59; Syndergaard, New York, 54; deGrom, New York, 54; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 48; Newcomb, Atlanta, 48; Smith, Miami, 48; 3 tied at 47.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Wednesday’s RESULT

Utah 116, Houston 108

Thursday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 128, Toronto 110

Boston 108, Philadelphia 103

Friday’s RESULTS

New Orleans 119, Golden State 100

Houston 113, Utah 92

Saturday’s RESULTS

Boston 101, Philadelphia 98, OT

Cleveland 105, Toronto 103

Sunday’s RESULTS

Golden State 118, New Orleans 92, Golden State leads series 3-1

Houston 100, Utah 87, Houston leads series 3-1

Monday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia 103, Boston 92, Boston leads series 3-1

Cleveland 128, Toronto 93, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Tuesday’s Results

Houston 112, Utah 102, Houston wins series 4-1

New Orleans at Golden State, late

Wednesday’s GAME

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

ThursDAY’s GAMES

x-Golden State at New Orleans, TBD

Friday’s GAME

x-Boston at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Philadelphia at Boston, TBD

Monday’s GAMES

x-New Orleans at Golden State, TBD

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Best-of-7

Tuesday’s RESULTS

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 0

Thursday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 1

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Friday’s RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Vegas 5, San Jose 3

SaturdaY’S RESULTS

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 3

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 2

SundaY’S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Vegas 3, San Jose 0, Vegas wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULTS

Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT, Washington wins series 4-2

Nashville 4, Winnipeg 0, series tied 3-3

Thursday’s GAME

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta United FC 7 1 1 22 23 10

New York City FC 6 2 2 20 19 14

Orlando City 6 2 1 19 19 14

New York 5 3 0 15 21 10

Columbus 4 3 3 15 13 10

New England 4 3 2 14 15 12

Montreal 3 6 0 9 14 23

Chicago 2 4 2 8 12 14

Philadelphia 2 4 2 8 6 13

Toronto FC 2 4 1 7 9 13

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 6 2 2 20 21 12

Los Angeles FC 5 2 1 16 18 14

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 10 18

FC Dallas 3 1 4 13 11 7

Minnesota United 4 5 0 12 12 16

Houston 3 3 2 11 18 13

Portland 3 3 2 11 13 14

LA Galaxy 3 5 1 10 12 16

Real Salt Lake 3 5 1 10 10 19

Colorado 2 4 2 8 10 11

San Jose 1 5 2 5 12 16

Seattle 1 4 2 5 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s REsult

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0

Saturday’s Results

Montreal 4, New England 2

New York 4, New York City FC 0

Minnesota United 1, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Columbus 0, Seattle 0, tie

Atlanta United FC 2, Chicago 1

Houston 3, LA Galaxy 2

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 0

Portland 1, San Jose 0

Sunday’s result

Orlando City 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Wednesday’s games

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC, 7:30

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10

Friday’s game

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30

Saturday’s games

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9

New York at Colorado, 9

Sunday’s games

Seattle at Portland, 4

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed Toronto RHP Roberto Osuna on administrative leave after being charged with assault.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated 2B Jonathan Schoop from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Engelb Vielma to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF-INF Brock Holt from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Tzu-Wei Lin to Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Oliver Drake. Optioned RHP Alexi Ogando to Columbus (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned C Juan Graterol to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated C Martin Maldonado from the bereavement list.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated 3B Adrian Beltre from the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Eliezer Alvarez to Frisco (Texas).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RF Jason Heyward on the seven-day concussion DL. Recalled RHP Jen-Ho Tseng, INF David Bote and LHP Rob Zastryzny from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Cory Mazzoni to Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Pat Valaika to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Rich Hill from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of UTL Nick Franklin from Biloxi (SL). Assigned INF Eric Sogard to Colorado Springs (PCL). Transferred C Stephen Vogt to the 60-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Matt Harvey to Cincinnati for C Devin Mesoraco. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP P.J. Conlon to Las Vegas. Placed 3B Todd Frazier on the 10-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF-OF Jose Osuna from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL). Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP D.J. Shelton to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Derek Law from Sacramento.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced OF Jonathan Lacroix was transferred from extended spring training to the team. Announced OF J.J. Matijevic was transferred to Buies Creek (Carolina).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed OFs Joe Benson, Shawon Dunston Jr. and Tony Rosselli; RHPs Scott Firth, Josh Goossen-Brown and Michael Wagner; LHP Rich Mascheri; C Wilfredo Rodriguez and INF Kevin Ross.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed INF Angelo Gumbs.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Garrett Copeland and RHPs Luis Diaz and Keaton Steele. Traded RHP Luis Diaz to Joliet (FL) to complete an earlier trade.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Francisco Gracesqui.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Tyler Warmoth.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed OF Jay Austin.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Casey Upperman.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Emilio Bonifacio. Placed OF Tyler Holt on the reserve/retired list. Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Tommy Lawrence.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Rick Brunson.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WNBA — Promoted Bethany Donaphin to head of league operations.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended New Orleans RB Mark Ingram the first four regular season games of 2018 because of a violation of the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed WR Ka’Raun White off waivers from Seattle.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named David Jenkins executive vice president-chief operating officer.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Brandon Chubb.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Chris McCain. Waived-injured TE Randall Telfer.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Claimed TE Alex Ellis off waivers from New Orleans. Released DT Stefan Charles. Waived RB Akeem Hunt. Signed DB Step Durham, TE Tejan Koroma, DE Robert McCray, CB Malik Reaves and WR Jordan Smallward. Waived CB Prince Charles Iworah, OT Devondre Seymour and WRs Brandon Shippen and Nelson Spruce.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed G Shawn Lauvao.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Exercised the option year of general manager and vice president of football operations Brock Sunderland, extending him through the 2020 season.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Named Rod Brind’Amour coach. Announced president Don Waddell will become the full-time general manager.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Tyler Vesel to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed D Brian Strait to a two-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Travis St. Denis on a two-year, two-way contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Paul Christensen to a short-term agreement.

FC DALLAS — Loaned F Jesus Ferreira to Tulsa (USL).

College

CHATTANOOGA — Announced the retirement of women’s basketball coach Jim Foster.

CLEMSON — Announced men’s junior basketball F Jonathan Baehre has transferred from UNC Asheville.

IONA — Named Matthew Glovaski director of athletics.

OHIO STATE — Senior QB Joe Burrow will transfer.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced men’s graduate G Tre Campbell has transferred from Georgetown.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Boys Track

ARLINGTON 78, NORTH BALTIMORE 50, MCCOMB 45

SHOT — Currie (McC) 46-8. DISCUS — Sheets (Arl) 116-5. HJ — Mowery (NB) 5-4. LJ — Patterson (NB) 17-2½. PV — Martin (Arl) 10-6. 3,200 RELAY — Arlington (Fratter, Williams, Below, Kentris) 10:35.00. 110 HH — Russell (Arl) 17.90. 100 — Fouse (Arl) 12.10. 800 relay — Arlington (McAdams, Foust, Branan, Fredette) 1:49.40. 1,600 — Trout (NB) 5:05.00. 400 relay — Arlington (McAdams, Foust, Branan, Fredette) 50.50. 400 — Frater (Arl) 57.40. 300 ih — Wilcox (Mcc) 49.00. 800 — Kentris (Arl) 2:40.00. 200 — Rader (NB) 25.70. 3,200 — Trout (NB) 11:44.60. 1,600 relay — Arlington (Fratter, Martin, Williams, Bacon) 4:11.00.

Prep Girls Track

Arlington 72, NORTH BALTIMORE 67, MCCOMB 27

SHOT — Brooker (NB) 35-3. DISCUS — Brooker (NB) 106-2. HJ — Kimmel (NB) 4-6. LJ — Inbody (Arl) 14-11½. PV — Bucher (NB) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — North Baltimore (Dewulf, Smith, Hartman, Krieger) 12:05.00. 100 IH — Spoon (McC) 18.5. 100 — Berch (Arl) 13.70. 800 relay — Arlington (Green, Dodds, Jones, Inbody) 2:03.00. 1,600 — Riegle (Arl) 6:41.40. 400 relay — North Baltimore (Mason, Smith, Lanning, Williams) 58.30. 400 — Smith (NB) 1:07.00. 300 Lh — Griffith (McC) 1:05.00. 800 — Riegel (Arl) 2:57.00. 200 — Beach (Arl) 29.90. 3,200 — Riegle (Arl) 15:24.40. 1,600 relay — North Baltimore (Mason, Dewulf, Hartman, Lanning) 5:13.30.

Area Golf

SYCAMOR SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

18-HOLE GOLFERETTES LEAGUE

GUESS YOUR SCORE — (1st flight) Pat Eyestone, Sharon Hartman. (2nd flight) Martha Bellman, Stacy Essinger, Joyce Fruth, Lynette Schreiner. (3rd flight) Brenda Bader, Cathy Petersen. LOW GROSS: Eyestone. LOW NET: Bellman.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Baseball

North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

Leipsic at Arlington (BVC), 5

Lima Perry at Vanlue, 5

Prep Softball

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton, DH, 4:30

Elmwood at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

North Baltimore at Cory-Rawson (BVC), 5

Old Fort at Tiffin Columbian, 5

New Riegel at Lakota (SBC), 5

Lima Perry at Vanlue, 5

Leipsic at Arlington (BVC), 5

Carey at Upper Sandusky (N10), 5

Tiffin Calvert at Van Buren, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Lake Seeks Girls Basketball Coaches

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a junior varsity girls basketball coach and junior high girls basketball coach. Applicants can download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org. Deadline is May 11.

Roethlisberger Softball Game

FINDLAY — Tickets for the Ben Roethlisberger Charity Foundation Game are on sale at Findlay High School. Cash sales will be offered in the foyer near the main gym and credit card sales will be handled in the athletic office. Please enter the rear north entrance and enter through the glass doorway. There will be a limit of 10 tickets per person. Tickets may be purchased for $10 each and the event will be held June 10 at Findlay High School.

Golf League Seeks Members

ARLINGTON — The Sycamore Springs Men’s Tournament Club season is underway. New members can join any time. The league plays nine-hole events on Thursdays and 18-hole weekend events. Cost is $70. Call Sycamore Springs at 419-365-5109 or visit www.sycamorespringsgolf.com.

Upper Sandusky Seeks Coaches

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky High School has openings for JV and freshman boys basketball coaches, a JV volleyball coach and varsity girls tennis coach for the 2018-19 school year. If interested, contact Brad Ehrman at brad_e@usevs.org or 419-294-1788.

Leipsic Boosters Golf Scramble

LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Athletic Boosters golf outing will be Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. at Pike Run. Four-man scramble, supper included. Cost is $60 per golfer; $240 per team. Contact Brent Newell at 419-308-1484 or brentnewell@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.

BVC Alumni Basketball Tournament

McCOMB — The third annual Blanchard Valley Conference Alumni Basketball Tournament will be held June 2-3 at McComb High School. Anyone interested in participating should contact Nick Latta at (419) 293-3853 ext.330 or through email at lattan@mccombschool.org. Registration forms are available at mccomblocalschools.org and are due by May 18. Cost is $200 per team and all proceeds benefit the McComb athletic department.

Cheerleader Advisors Opening

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel currently has openings for cheerleading advisors at the high school and junior high levels. Interested candidates should contact New Riegel Athletic Director Jamie Lininger at jlininger@newriegelschools.org.

Bluffton U. Seeks Soccer Coach

BLUFFTON–Bluffton University is searching for a new head coach for its men’s soccer program. Further inquiries can be directed to Bill Hanefeld at hanefeldb@bluffton.edu.

Hopewell-Loudon Basketball Camp

BASCOM — The 2018 Hopewell-Loudon basketball camp will be June 5-7. Final registration deadline is Monday. Forms are available at school, on the schoolwebsite, facebook or twitter.

